8 Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Cases: The Ultimate List

Samsung’s latest phablet release might be slightly overshadowed by the looming news of the forthcoming Galaxy Fold, but the mobile phone powerhouse has still given the pragmatic power user more than enough reason to settle for this 6.4-behemoth that is the Galaxy S10 Plus. But with Samsung’s new Infinity-O Display on the front and a three-camera array on the rear, you will certainly want to invest in one of the best Galaxy S10 Plus cases.
- Compact and durable
- Dual-layer design
- Rubber port covers
- Plain design
- Could be grippier
- Hard to remove
Despite its spartan mold and carbon fiber accents, the Olixar Delta Armour is a modestly-designed defender case that keeps your phone safe from drops, bumps, and knocks without taking up too much real estate. It ends up more like a hybrid case that tips the balance slightly to favor defense over portability.
In other words, this case isn't the slimmest option but it offers the most protection that it can, given its fairly compact form factor. It has raised corners to absorb and disperse shock from drops. It has a front and rear bezel that puts just enough of a buffer between its broadsides and the ground. Its button covers are clicky and responsive and the case has rubber port covers to keep your charging and headphone ports from collecting lint.
This can be kind of hard to remove but you'll rarely want to do that. It is an unobtrusive yet powerful defender case that will keep your phone looking brand new for years. If you're careful, that is.
Find more Olixar Delta Armour Case information and reviews here.
- Slim and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- Unique design with lots of color options
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
- Does not work with edge-to-edge protectors
Caseology's Parallax case is a visual delight. The 3D geometric pattern on the back helps set this phone apart from the competition, but this phone is about more than just good looks. The pattern also provides a little extra grip to keep this 6.4-inch phone in your hands when it needs to be.
This case also has a decent bumper frame protecting the four corners of your device. They are, after all, the place where the phone is most likely to come into contact with the ground. On the rare occasion that you drop your phone face (or rear) down, this case's raised bezel will help blunt the impact and hopefully keep the screen from hitting the ground.
It is not the sturdiest case out there, as it opts for a balance of portability and protection, but there won't be too many situations where an extra couple millimeters of rubber will make the difference (unless we're talking about one versus none). This case works with Wireless PowerShare and wireless charging alike.
Find more Caseology Parallax Case information and reviews here.
- Ultra slim and lightweight
- Grippy backplate
- Low price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- So-so materials
- Limited color options
The Ultra Slim JS case from KuGi is as close to it gets to no case at all, and that's not as bad as it sounds. This case is only a few millimeters thick but it leverages a thin raised bezel to provide a valuable cushion between your phone and the ground. This bezel traces the front screen and rear tri-camera array and could easily make the difference between a broken screen and an intact one.
Since this phone is designed with pocket friendliness above all else, it really doesn't provide protection from actual drops. It does, however, have a nice grippy backplate to help prevent them in the first place. If you are fairly careful with your stuff, you can save some money by going for an inexpensive slim case like this one.
Find more KuGi Ultra Slim JS Case information and reviews here.
- Military grade drop tested
- Large raised bezel
- Grippy
- Does not work with edge-to-edge protectors
- Limited color options
- Clear plastic discolors easily
The Ringke Rearth Fusion X is one mouthful of a case title but it all makes sense when you see what kind of futuristic-looking protective case Ringke has designed for the Galaxy S10 Plus. This dual-layer case combines a high tech-looking bumper frame with a clear PC backplate that shows off the natural beauty of your phone.
The bumper frame meets military grade drop test standards, so it is more than capable of absorbing impact from drops up to four feet in height. It has a bezel around its rear tri-camera array and front Infinity-O Display to keep them from coming into contact with flat surfaces if dropped face down. It is thin enough to remain compatible with the phone's Wireless PowerShare feature as well.
To top things off, the case has a nice textured grip around the edges, making it easier to protect drops in the first place. If you are looking for a cool phone case for the S10+, this is a great pick.
Find more Ringke Rearth Fusion X Case information and reviews here.
- PowerShare compatible
- Slim and lightweight
- Lots of color options
- Could be grippier
- Limited impact resistance
- High price tag
You can always count on Samsung's official accessories to be a great match for their phones. Unfortunately, you can also count on them to be ridiculously overpriced. It certainly didn't cost them $50 to make this slim leather case but its elegant design may win you over yet. The case isn't so much meant to absorb impact from drops as it is to give your S10 Plus a unique look and some protection from minor scratches.
The leather finish is pretty tough but I do wish it was a little more grippy. With its compact form, you certainly won't have any problems giving or receiving a wireless charge through this case. Its charger and headphone port holes are cut perfectly and the whole package fits easily in your pocket. Well, that's assuming that your pocket can already hold a 6.4-inch smartphone without a case.
Find more Samsung Genuine Leather Cover Case information and reviews here.
- Included screen protector
- Dual-layer protection
- Built-in kickstand
- Ugly design
- Accessories break easily
- Screen protector is very thick
Whether the perforated look of the Zizo Bolt astounds or disgusts you, you must admit that it is one of the best Galaxy S10 Plus cases for protection on a budget. This case sports a dual-layer design that offers both shock-absorbing TPU and scratch-deflecting PC material to fortify your phone against most all first world problems.
It has air-cushioned corners that will protect your phone in accordance with military grade drop test standards. It has a raised bezel that will lift the flat sides of your phone off the ground without interfering with wireless charging. To sweeten the pot, Zizo also bundles in a 9H Gorilla Glass screen protector to use in conjunction with this case. The screen protector isn't great but it's not built-in to the case so you can always ditch it if you want.
Add in the foldout kickstand and you've got a love of reasons to love this case. It almost makes it feasible to ignore its downright bizarre design.
Find more Zizo Bolt Series Case information and reviews here.
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Grippy design
- Military grade drop tested
- Bulky
- Some dislike the half-folio design
- Limited color options
The Ghostek Exec3 is a different kind of wallet case. Rather than dominate the front of the phone with a cheaply made folio cover, this case accents the always-on super AMOLED display of the S10+ plus with a compact magnetic cover that holds up to three cards plus cash.
The flexible construction of the card slot allows you to hold fewer items without leaving loose material to catch pocket lint. All the same, you can stuff it full because the slim design of the case adds barely any bulk as it is. The case only adds bulk where it is needed, which is on its corners and in front of its screen. The extra padding these places makes your phone much more likely to survive a drop.
The case is fairly grippy too, but at the end of the day, if you don't like the design then that is a lot to deal with. Still, the Exec3 is a great option for wallet case veterans who are looking to try something new.
Find more Ghostek Exec3 Wallet Case information and reviews here.
- Dual-layer protection
- Large raised bezel
- PowerShare compatible
- Bulky
- Clear plastic will discolor
- Does not work with edge-to-edge protectors
If your goal is to fully protect your Galaxy S10 Plus from all sorts of daily perils, then i-Blason Ares is a great choice. It protects its contents on all sides with a two-piece design that fully encases the phone for protection around its every contour. Its edges are air-cushioned to mitigate the shock from impacts large and small.
Its front cover gives a generous bezel to protect your phone screen from a broadside drop and there is a plastic ring around the rear tri-camera array as well. The clear PC backplate is resistant to scratches but will always be the first piece to show wear. This case's selection of protective features make it a little bulkier than other options, but not by much. Even if you're short on pocket space, it will be worth it to fit the i-Blason Ares case in with your S10+. Besides, this phone is already huge.
More Info
Samsung has taken special care to design the latest Galaxy phones to stand up against day-to-day abuse. But that won't stop innovative users such as myself from finding all-new ways to destroy my expensive tech.
If you're anything like me, the S10 Plus' durable aluminum casing and IP68 water resistance rating probably won't cut it for the level of abuse you stand to dish out. Or, maybe you just like to keep your new devices free of scratches and other blemishes.
We've taken care to curate a selection of only the best Galaxy S10 Plus cases for all needs and price ranges. Options range from ultra slim cases that mostly exist to keep your phone looking new, to job site-ready defender cases that are designed to absorb impact per military-grade drop test standards.
You will also find a wide variety of styles, as the unique look of your case is arguably as important as its impact-resisting capabilities. And because the Galaxy S10 Plus doesn't officially launch until March 8, we will only be adding more cases to the list as new molds are announced. Check back then to see how the competition truly stacks up.
