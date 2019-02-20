8 Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Cases: The Ultimate List

Despite its spartan mold and carbon fiber accents, the Olixar Delta Armour is a modestly-designed defender case that keeps your phone safe from drops, bumps, and knocks without taking up too much real estate. It ends up more like a hybrid case that tips the balance slightly to favor defense over portability.

In other words, this case isn't the slimmest option but it offers the most protection that it can, given its fairly compact form factor. It has raised corners to absorb and disperse shock from drops. It has a front and rear bezel that puts just enough of a buffer between its broadsides and the ground. Its button covers are clicky and responsive and the case has rubber port covers to keep your charging and headphone ports from collecting lint.

This can be kind of hard to remove but you'll rarely want to do that. It is an unobtrusive yet powerful defender case that will keep your phone looking brand new for years. If you're careful, that is.