6 Best Samsung Galaxy S10e Cases: The Ultimate List

The Sentinel case from Olixar is a capable hybrid mold that offers 360-degree protection in a slim and lightweight package. This pocket-friendly case is slim enough to allow wireless charging conductivity to pass through it while shielding the phone from drops and scratches.

The phone is not exactly as shock-absorbing as a proper bumper case but its TPU material has an internal weave design that helps disperse shock. Its clicky button covers are nice but the port covers are a little rough around the edges.

While this case isn't optimally suited for drops, it can block scratches and scuffs on all sides. It has a raised bezel to protect your front screen and rear camera from ever falling flat onto a surface. On top of this, the Sentinel case comes with a curved tempered glass screen protector for edge-to-edge coverage. This makes it a handy pick for chronic screen crackers.