6 Best Samsung Galaxy S10e Cases: The Ultimate List

With their latest smartphone release, Samsung has finally brought a “budget” option back to their lineup of phones. I use the word budget cautiously as the new Samsung Galaxy 10e is still a whopping $750. With that, you’ll definitely want to protect it by investing in one of the best Galaxy S10e cases. Read on below to browse our top picks for keeping your phone looking fresh.
1. Zizo Bolt Series Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Included screen protector
- Dual-layer protection
- Screen protector is very thick
- Accessories break easily
- Ugly design
The Zizo Bolt is a rugged protective case that is rich with helpful extra features. It is one of the best Galaxy S10e cases to take to a job site or bring along camping.Its most important feature is its dual-layer design, which is comprised of both a shock-absorbing sleeve and a scratch-resistant hard shell. The case's back design adds grip and helps create a buffer around the phone's rear cameras. This case comes with a curved screen protector as well, though some users have commented that it is thicker than other options.This case has a built-in kickstand and an included belt holster as well. However, these are more for novelty, as they are not made with the same high-quality materials as the case itself.
2. Olixar Sentinel Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Included screen protector
- Slim and durable
- Grippy
- Limited impact resistance
- Case cutouts have sharp edges
- Limited color options
The Sentinel case from Olixar is a capable hybrid mold that offers 360-degree protection in a slim and lightweight package. This pocket-friendly case is slim enough to allow wireless charging conductivity to pass through it while shielding the phone from drops and scratches.
The phone is not exactly as shock-absorbing as a proper bumper case but its TPU material has an internal weave design that helps disperse shock. Its clicky button covers are nice but the port covers are a little rough around the edges.
While this case isn't optimally suited for drops, it can block scratches and scuffs on all sides. It has a raised bezel to protect your front screen and rear camera from ever falling flat onto a surface. On top of this, the Sentinel case comes with a curved tempered glass screen protector for edge-to-edge coverage. This makes it a handy pick for chronic screen crackers.
3. Samsung LED Flip Wallet Cover
Pros:
Cons:
- LED display
- Front cover with card slot
- Grippy texture
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Folio cover doesn't fold back
The Samsung View Case is a compact folio case with an interesting twist. Its front cover has a built-in dot matrix display that can pass on information from the screen behind it, such as the time or incoming notifications. It is touch-sensitive so you can even answer phone calls through it. These LED lights are quite helpful for the user for who wants to keep their phone safe from scratches inside their pockets without making their phone fundamentally harder to use.
It is a clever case with a lot of cool tricks, but unfortunately, absorbing drop impact isn't really one of them. This case isn't the best choice for preventing drop damage because of its slim design. And while I'm complaining about stuff, I wish the front folio cover would fold neatly back instead of always wanting to be closed. These gripes aside, though, the View Case is certainly one of the best Galaxy S10e cases for those who always want quick access to their notifications.
4. Samsung Genuine Leather Cover Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Lots of color options
- Slim and lightweight
- Wireless charge compatible
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
Samsung's official accessories for their phones tend to be somewhat overpriced, but you will be hard-pressed to find any cases that are more carefully designed to match the phone they were made for. Their Genuine Leather Case is designed to perfectly fit the S10e for drop and scratch protection. This case is fairly slim and lightweight, so it is more for protection from scratches than full-on drops. Still, even the smallest buffer against the Samsung S10e's aluminum body helps keep it safe.
The main benefits of this case is that it is easy to fit in your pocket and it doesn't interfere with your normal use of the device. Its port holes are precisely cut to match the phone and it passes through wireless charging without issue. It is fair for you to expect a little more from this case given the price, but the most I can promise you is a nice selection of colors in which you can purchase this genuine leather case.
5. 32nd Classic Series Wallet Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Holds cards and cash
- Slim and durable
- Stylish design
- Limited hold capacity
- Weak magnetic clasp
- Limited impact resistance
The 32nd Classic Series is a minimalist wallet case that eliminates the need for you to carry around your chunky billfold any longer. This case is essentially a snap-on scratch-guard sewn into a leather folio to protect your phone and wallet contents simultaneously. Sound useful? It is.
This wallet has a slot to store a credit card or ID plus a small pocket to stash bills. You can probably fit a few cards if you get creative, but this case is also meant to be fairly slim. Its outer folio offers some basic impact protection but the genuine leather exterior isn't quite as protective as TPU plastic. This case is still capable of keeping your phone looking new, though. The front cover clasps shut magnetically to keep your front screen safe in your pocket.
This isn't the most feature-rich wallet case out there, but if you want a simple way to protect everything in your pocket, then the 32nd Classic Series will certainly get the job done.
6. Ghostek Atomic Slim2
Pros:
Cons:
- Military grade drop tested
- Compact and durable
- Large raised bezels
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Does not work with edge-to-edge protectors
The Ghostek Atomic Slim2 is a hybrid phone case that does more with less. It is fairly compact yet it offers drop protection that meets military grade drop test standards. It is sparsely designed, yet elegant. It properly embodies the philosophy of the hybrid phone case, making it one of the best Galaxy S10e cases for users who want protection that doesn't compromise portability.
It has a rigid bumper frame to cover your phone's vulnerable corners, and it is available in a few (but not many) colors. The scratch-resistant PC backplate is clear to show off the natural look of your S10e, while still keeping it safe. This case has a raised bezel to protect your rear cameras and front screen and it is considerably larger than those on other cases we looked at.
By putting extra protection where it really counts and letting the shock-dispersing physics of the case do it's own thing, the Atomic Slim2 sets itself apart from the crowd.
Considering that the last few generations of Samsung phones have been ultra-durable and ip68-rated for water and dust resistance, it is only natural to wonder if you even need a case for your phone anymore.
If you think you don't need a phone case, then you are in agreeance with 44 percent of Android users. But consider that 66 percent of Android smartphone users do use a protective smartphone case. That information comes from a recent study from the NPD group, which aimed to understand why some people prefer to have a case while others don't
Two of the key reasons people cited for preferring a smartphone is because they give your phone a unique style and they help preserve its value. We used these criteria to shape our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S10e cases in hopes that we can find a phone protection solution for all types of user.
But at the end of the day, if you decide you don't need a phone case, that's perfectly fine too.
