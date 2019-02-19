15 Best Macbook Pro Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

You spent a lot of money on your MacBook Pro. You should protect that investment with one of the best MacBook Pro cases even if you bought Apple Care protection. If you drop your MacBook and it requires repairs, Apple Care isn’t going to help anyway since Apple Care does not cover accidental damage.

There are lots of different cases on the market, so it should be easy to find something that fits your unique needs. For some, a basic case provides enough peace of mind. For others, it is worth investing in an extra rugged case to provide a higher level of protection. Some people use cases to protect their MacBooks, while others use cases to express their personality.

Some cases are built really tough, while others are built simply to be beautiful and fun. No matter what level of protection you’re looking for, these MacBook Pro cases will fit your budget and last a long time.

Note that most of these cases are for the newest 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro Touch models. If you have an older MacBook Pro 2nd gen or a MacBook Pro Retina, you will need a different case as the dimensions and ports are slightly different between models. Consult Apple’s support page for a guide on identifying your MacBook model if you aren’t sure. Once you’ve got that straightened away, then read on below to check out the best MacBook Pro cases available on Amazon.