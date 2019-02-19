15 Best Macbook Pro Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

You spent a lot of money on your MacBook Pro. You should protect that investment with one of the best MacBook Pro cases even if you bought Apple Care protection. If you drop your MacBook and it requires repairs, Apple Care isn’t going to help anyway since Apple Care does not cover accidental damage.
There are lots of different cases on the market, so it should be easy to find something that fits your unique needs. For some, a basic case provides enough peace of mind. For others, it is worth investing in an extra rugged case to provide a higher level of protection. Some people use cases to protect their MacBooks, while others use cases to express their personality.
Some cases are built really tough, while others are built simply to be beautiful and fun. No matter what level of protection you’re looking for, these MacBook Pro cases will fit your budget and last a long time.
Note that most of these cases are for the newest 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro Touch models. If you have an older MacBook Pro 2nd gen or a MacBook Pro Retina, you will need a different case as the dimensions and ports are slightly different between models. Consult Apple’s support page for a guide on identifying your MacBook model if you aren’t sure. Once you’ve got that straightened away, then read on below to check out the best MacBook Pro cases available on Amazon.
-
1. Thule Vectros MacBook Pro Bumper CasePrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Trusted brand
- Shock-absorbing frame
- Case locks shut
- Optional scratch shields
- Heats up computer
- Added bulk may make MacBook too big to fit in a tight sleeve or bag
- High price tag
While people might know the Thule name best from their line of ski racks, the company has also made a name for themselves with their iPhone and MacBook Pro cases. This protective Vectros (sic) case will give you great peace of mind, thanks to its durable construction and shock-absorbing features.
This case has a rugged bumper frame around both sides of its clamshell design. The case clasps shut in a way that you don't have to worry about it falling open in transit. It includes optional scratch shields so you can either leave an open window on the back or cover it in a clear protective coating.
The Vectros is one of the best MacBook Pro cases for accident-prone folks, or people who are just worried about damaging their laptop while traveling or commuting.
Find more Thule Vectros MacBook Pro Bumper Case reviews and product information here.
-
2. Twelve South BookBook MacBook Pro CasePrice: $63.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique leather look
- Lightweight
- Charges through case
- High price tag
- Some users find the zipper to be a bit sticky
- Can interfere with laptop cooling
TwelveSouth’s BookBook case is great for any bibliophile or collector of unusual cases. This leather case doesn't snap on tight like some of its plastic counterparts, but it will still keep your MacBook Pro snugly within its genuine leather covers.
When zipped away, the MacBook looks just like an old book, which makes for a neat juxtaposition of old technology and new. The cases have a hand-distressed look so that no two are exactly alike. The zipper can be a little sticky but you can charge your computer right through the case, so this is still a decent option for a lightweight MacBook Pro case.
Find more Twelve South BookBook MacBook Pro Case reviews and product information here.
-
3. Presidio Clear MacBook Pro CasePrice: $61.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rugged bumper frame
- Trusted brand
- Easy to install
- Somewhat bulky
- Some find that removing the case can cause scratches
- High price tag
Speck's Presidio Grip design is a trusted case option for phones, tablets, and laptops alike. Their latest case for the MacBook Pro Touch uses a clear and shock-resistant design to keep your laptop safe from drops without compromising its sleek appearance.
Because this is a bumper case, it is a little bulkier than other options on our list. However, it is one of the few that have been tested to withstand drops up to four feet. Their Impactium material (probably just TPU) helps disperse shock from drops. The case also has rubberized feet and ample cutouts for ports and vents.
This rugged case is fairly pricey, but worth the extra money if you want your laptop to last as long as possible. This case isn't available online for the 15-inch version of the MacBook Pro Touch, but you can still find some 15-inch snap-on cases from Speck here. Just don't expect them to handle drops quite as well.
Find more Presidio Clear MacBook Pro Case for MacBook Pro reviews and product information here.
-
4. UAG Rugged Ice MacBook Pro CasePrice: $79.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rugged bumper frame
- Case locks shut
- Built-in grip pad
Urban Armor Gear makes some of the most heavy-duty protective cases for phones, tablets, and laptops. It only makes sense that their Rugged Ice case would be one of the best MacBook Pro cases.This protector case is a little bulky but that's because it's been designed to meet military-grade drop test standards, which means that it can withstand drops of up to four feet. It also has a dual lock closure that allows the case to click shut so you know it won't fall open.This is a great feature if you normally just walk around with your laptop, but longtime users have reported that you must be gentle with the locking parts, lest they damage the corner of your screen.The built-in grip pad is the icing on the cake for this case. This feature combined with the added drop protection makes this the perfect case for the person who brings their laptop anywhere. The 15-inch version can be found in a separate listing for the same price.
- High price tag
- Bulky
- Lock clasps may damage screen over time
Find more UAG Rugged Ice MacBook Pro Case information and reviews here.
-
5. iBenzer Hexpact MacBook Pro CasePrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rugged bumper frame
- Case locks shut
- Raised feet for improved airflow
- Can interfere with laptop cooling
- Bulky
- No 15-inch version
iBenzer's Hexpact MacBook Pro Case may be pushing a little too hard for that gamer/hacker aesthetic but it is an exceptional laptop case nonetheless. This dual layer case is military-grade drop tested to survive impacts from up to four feet.
Its honeycomb bumper frame wraps around each corner to provide even shock dispersion. It has built-in clips to lock the laptop shut, which consequentially, makes this a little bulkier than other options.
Ultimately, it can be very hard to get past the hex design if you aren't into that style. However, if you're willing to look past aesthetics, this is one of the best MacBook Pro cases for all-out protection. Too bad there isn't a 15-inch version.
Find more iBenzer Hexpact MacBook Pro Case information and reviews here.
-
6. i-Blason Dual Layer MacBook Pro CasePrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rugged bumper frame
- Optional scratch shields
- Case locks shut
This heavy duty dual layer case from i-Blason is bulky enough to potentially keep your laptop from fitting into a tight travel sleeve. However, it is also rugged enough to not need any extra protection when carrying it around.This case has a shock-dispersing frame that traces every vulnerable edge of your MacBook Pro. At the middle, it has a transparent anti-scratch film to preserve the naked beauty of your laptop. The plastic used on it isn't as nice as cases that cost twice as much, but this makes for a good compromise between price ranges. And before you ask, yes, there is a 15-inch version.
- Added bulk may make MacBook too big to fit in a tight sleeve or bag
- Can interfere with laptop cooling
- Low-quality material compared to pricier cases
Find more i-Blason Dual Layer MacBook Pro Case information and reviews here.
-
7. HDE Crystal Clear Hard Shell Case for MacBook ProPros:
Cons:
- Included keyboard cover
- Easy to snap on
- Raised feet for improved airflow
- Lightweight
- Case tends to show fingerprints
- Case is very reflective
- Limited impact resistance
If you like the transparent look of the Speck Presidio Clear Case but are turned away by the hefty price tag, this snap-on shell from HDE is a great budget compromise.
This case fits to form and has accurate cutouts for all of the computer's ports and vents. It also has raised feet underneath to improve airflow. It does not match true bumper cases in shock absorption but it works fine to keep your laptop free of scratches in your bag. It comes with a keyboard cover as an added bonus.
The visual tradeoff is that the case is very reflective and will show fingerprints fairly easily. However, a smudged MacBook is better than a dented one.
Find more HDE Crystal Clear Hard Shell Case reviews and product information here.
-
8. Mosiso MacBook Pro Leather Slim CoverPros:
Cons:
- Sophisticated design
- Foldout kickstand
- Strong magnetic clasp
- Case colors look different in person
- May not allow fans to properly cool device
- Limited impact resistance
Mosiso's PU leather MacBook Pro case is an inexpensive yet sophisticated option for toting your laptop around to the classroom or the office. This case looks like real leather, although it is made from a plastic composite that is vegan-friendly and nearly as durable.
This case fits your laptop snugly between its covers to provide a little bit of drop protection and a lot of style points. It doesn't offer much for drop protection but it keeps your laptop safe from scratches and has a built-in kickstand to help improve airflow.
Another nice feature is that the leather wraps around part of the keyboard area, providing a nice place to rest your wrists while typing. You will find the 13-inch version of this case and the 15-inch version of this case as separate items on Amazon.
Find more Decoded MacBook Pro 13 Retina Leather Slim Cover reviews and product information here.
-
9. Gmyle Fresh Floral MacBook Pro Matte CasePrice: $24.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of unique designs
- Easy to apply
- Included keyboard cover, screen protector, and carry case
- Limited impact resistance
- Apple logo cannot shine through the case
- No 15-inch version
Gmyle offers a bunch of super fun case options for those just looking for a simple snap-on case for cheap. They won't have meaningful impact protection but they do offer some nice bonuses for those looking to keep their laptop looking brand new.
For example, this case comes with a keyboard cover, an adhesive screen protector, and a carry case. The whole package leaves you totally decked out to protect your laptop from all sides. The case is especially nice because of its built-in handle and storage pocket.
Unfortunately, this case is only available for the 13-inch version of the MacBook Pro but it does fit all of the latest models, including the MacBook Pro A1989, A1706, and A1708.
Find more GMYLE Geometric Print Hard Case for MacBook Pro information and reviews here.
-
10. Case Star Composition MacBook Pro CasePrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique design
- Easy to install
- Lightweight and slim
- Limited impact resistance
- No 15-inch version
- Scratches easily
This unique MacBook Pro case from Case Star helps your laptop stand out with a design that looks like a composition notebook. It comes in a number of colors and is easy to install.
The case is more for protecting your laptop from scratches than drops but its dark design means that some of the scratches will show up quite clearly on the case itself. It is slim and lightweight so it hardly interferes with the laptop's fans.
The only real downside to this case is that there isn't a 15-inch version of it available.
Find more Case Star Composition MacBook Pro Case information and reviews here.
-
11. iCasso Printed Hard Shell Case for MacBook ProPrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of unique designs
- Included keyboard cover
- Lightweight and easy to install
- Keyboard cover may interfere with laptop operation over time
- Feet don't grip well
- No 15-inch version
If you are looking for a unique graphic snap-on case that will help your MacBook Pro stick out from the pack? iCasso's snap-on rubber case comes in over a dozen different designs, with our personal favorite listed above.
At under $20, this case doesn't provide serious drop protection but goes a long way towards keeping your device looking and running like new. This case has raised feet at the bottom but they aren't particularly effective at keeping your laptop from sliding on flat surfaces.
Another neat bonus is this case's included keyboard cover. While Apple has warned against using keyboard covers since the additional thickness may interfere with the designed closed position of the display, many folks still like to use a keyboard cover to prevent keyboard wear over time. If you really love the look of this case combo, then these concerns may not bother you.
This is a slim, lightweight case that does not interfere with charging or other I/O functions. Unfortunately, there is no 15-inch version of this cover, so you'll have to look at different brands if you want a printed hard shell case for your 15-inch MacBook Pro.
Find more iCasso Printed Hard Shell Case for MacBook information and reviews here.
-
12. iPearl mCover Hard Shell MacBook Pro CasePros:
Cons:
- Multiple color options
- Kickstand feet
- Included keyboard cover
- Fit quality may vary
- Limited impact resistance
- Interferes with computer cooling
The iPearl mCover doesn't offer a lot of features that help it stand out against other case options, but it is still a worthy protective case nonetheless. It is on the budget side of the price spectrum, and consequentially,won't offer a lot of cushioning in the case of a drop, but its semi-transparent design will help preserve the delicate metal case of your laptop.
Since most cases partially obstruct your laptop's cooling vents, this model accommodates with fold-out legs on the bottom to boost airflow. It also makes it a bit easier to type. The 13-inch version of this case and the 15-inch version of this case are listed separately on Amazon, even though they both offer the same nine color options.
Find more iPearl mCover Hard Shell MacBook Pro Case information and reviews here.
-
13. Fintie PU Leather MacBook Pro CasePros:
Cons:
- Slim and lightweight
- Sophisticated design
- Ample venting and raised feet
- Limited impact resistance
- Limited color options
- No 15-inch version
If you love the classy look of leather but not the high price tag, then Fintie's PU Leather MacBook Pro Case is a solid compromise. This vegan-friendly leather analog gives your laptop a sophisticated look that is great for the office or the classroom.
This case doesn't offer a considerable amount of shock absorption but it will keep your laptop safe from scratches on all sides. Its rear is thoroughly vented so heat buildup is less of a concern with this case than others.
Unfortunately, Fintie does not make a 15-inch version of this case. If you have a MacBook Pro 15-inch then you may have to go with a different leather case like the aforementioned Twelve South BookBook or Mosiso cases.
Find more Fintie PU Leather MacBook Pro Case information and reviews here.
-
14. KEC Laptop Case for MacBook ProPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and lightweight
- Lots of color options
- Ample venting and raised feet
The KEC Laptop Case is a fairly straightforward snap-on case that offers you unique patterns and moderate scratch protection on a budget. This case isn't designed to eat drops like larger options but it keeps your laptop looking fresh underneath without adding too much weight.It is well-vented so heat build-up is not an issue. There are a good number of case designs to choose from but my personal favorites are the swirly marble patterns.Considering that other cases in this price range offer nice bonuses like a keyboard cover or a screen protector, this isn't going to be everyone's first choice. However, if the design really speaks to your sensibilities, then you should go for it anyway. If you are looking for the 15-inch version, it is listed separately from the 13-inch version that we reviewed.
- Limited impact resistance
- Bottom tray is not patterned
- So-so materials
Find more KEC Laptop Case for MacBook Pro information and reviews here.
-
15. ProCase Hard Shell MacBook Pro CasePros:
Cons:
- Included keyboard cover
- Lightweight and slim
- Easy to apply
There is not much that sets the ProCase Hard Shell cover from the competition. This basic snap-on case comes in a number of colors and offers scratch protection on all sides of your laptop without adding too much bulk.Don't count on it to protect your laptop in a serious drop, but then again, not much can stand up against the destructive forces of human carelessness. And while protecting from scratches is one thing, rebuffing fingerprints is a whole other issue for this case.ProCase sweetens the pot with an included keyboard cover but the quality of this cover was a subject of much debate in the Amazon reviews. All in all, this case is a great pick whether you go for the 13-inch version or the 15-inch version.
- Limited impact resistance
- Case tends to show fingerprints
- So-so keyboard cover
Find more ProCase Hard Shell MacBook Pro Case information and reviews here.
