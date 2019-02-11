Target App Changes Prices in Stores: Here’s How To Fix the Issue

Many Target shoppers have noticed an issue with the Target app: the price of an item increases once they’re in the store. Target has said they’ve “fixed” the issue by updating the app to indicate if prices shown are for online prices or in-store prices. But many shoppers would just prefer to get the cheaper online prices all the time, and not worry about prices increasing once they’re in a Target store. Shoppers have noticed that if you turn off location services in the app, the prices may not increase once you’re in the store. Read on to learn more about the issue and what to do.

The issue occurs when you research a price on Target online or on the app before visiting the store. The price on the app is often cheaper when you research it at home. But once you’re in the store, the price shows up as higher both in the store and in the app.

Target has acknowledged that this is a problem. KARE-TV reported on Wednesday night that prices on the app could switch as soon as customers enter Target parking lots. For example, someone might see a razor for $99.99 in the Target store, but once out of the store, the app shows the price as $69.99. Four out of 10 products tested by KARE showed the same issue.

Target said on Wednesday that they “fixed” the issue in the app by showing if prices in the app are in-store prices or online prices. But for many customers, this isn’t really a good fix. Target told KARE that some prices will still increase when customers walk into a store, even with the app update.

Stephanie Alexander first noticed the issue on Sunday when she was shopping at a Target in Waxahachie, Texas. (Author’s note: Stephanie Alexander is the author’s sister-in-law, and her experience was how Heavy learned about the problem in the first place.)

Alexander wrote on Facebook: