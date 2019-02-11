Target App Changes Prices in Stores: Here’s How To Fix the Issue

Many Target shoppers have noticed an issue with the Target app: the price of an item increases once they’re in the store. Target has said they’ve “fixed” the issue by updating the app to indicate if prices shown are for online prices or in-store prices. But many shoppers would just prefer to get the cheaper online prices all the time, and not worry about prices increasing once they’re in a Target store. Shoppers have noticed that if you turn off location services in the app, the prices may not increase once you’re in the store. Read on to learn more about the issue and what to do.
The issue occurs when you research a price on Target online or on the app before visiting the store. The price on the app is often cheaper when you research it at home. But once you’re in the store, the price shows up as higher both in the store and in the app.
Target has acknowledged that this is a problem. KARE-TV reported on Wednesday night that prices on the app could switch as soon as customers enter Target parking lots. For example, someone might see a razor for $99.99 in the Target store, but once out of the store, the app shows the price as $69.99. Four out of 10 products tested by KARE showed the same issue.
Target said on Wednesday that they “fixed” the issue in the app by showing if prices in the app are in-store prices or online prices. But for many customers, this isn’t really a good fix. Target told KARE that some prices will still increase when customers walk into a store, even with the app update.
Stephanie Alexander first noticed the issue on Sunday when she was shopping at a Target in Waxahachie, Texas. (Author’s note: Stephanie Alexander is the author’s sister-in-law, and her experience was how Heavy learned about the problem in the first place.)
Alexander wrote on Facebook:
Target Tip: Yesterday, while at the Waxahachie Target, I was picking up something that I had already researched online. The price online said $16 – $18. I found the item in store, but, the price was $19.99. I went to the in store scanner, and again it rang up for $19.99. I pulled out the Target app on my phone and scanned it – $19.99. I then turned OFF location services on my Target app. Scanned it again with my phone and, all of a sudden, the price reflected the website of $16.79. At check out, it rang up for $19.99 – I showed the lady the scan in the app and she adjusted the price. TURN your location off for the Target app – they adjust their prices to reflect the store you are in!
If you want to fix the price discrepancy in the app, turn off location services for the Target app. The cashier will typically then adjust the price according to the lower price shown on the app.
To turn off the location services on your iPhone, go to the Target app and click your account/name icon at the bottom right of the screen. Then scroll down and click on “app setting,” choose “location,” and switch to “Never.” You can also go to “Settings” if you’re not in the app, scroll down and click on “Target,” click on “Location,” and choose “Never.”
If you’re on Android, go to apps and scroll down to the Target app. Then go to permissions and turn off the location.
Some shoppers have also said they could order the item through the app or online when they weren’t in the store, get the cheaper price, and choose in-store pickup.
Apparently, this has been an issue for a while. A Reddit discussion here showed the issue a year ago, but it didn’t gain much attention then.
One person referred to the price increase as an “I need it now” tax.