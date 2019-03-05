11 Best Samsung Galaxy S10e Wallet Cases Worth Buying

At first glance, Samsung’s new Galaxy S10e might seem like a budget phone. In actuality, its specs aren’t that far off from Samsung’s other current gen phones, nor is its $750 price tag. It’s the kind of investment you’ll definitely want to protect with a phone case. If you’re emptying your wallet for this fancy new phone anyway, why not take the opportunity to upgrade to a wallet case? Here are our picks for the best Galaxy S10e wallet cases available now.
1. Silk Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 CasePrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Lightweight and durable
- Credit card kickstand slot
- Bulky design
- Could be grippier
- Limited impact resistance
Not only does Silk's Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 Case have one of the best names out of any phone accessory. It is also one of the best Galaxy S10e wallet cases because of its simple and intuitive design. You can store up to 3 cards plus cash into its spring-loaded rear compartment, which is easy to get in and out of. The case has a small ridge that you can stick a credit card into and use as a kickstand as well.
The case is lightweight and air-cushioned to resist impact from drops. It has a small bezel to protect the front screen, while the rear camera is protected by the rather protrusive card slot. So, yes, this case is a little bulky, but its simple and creative device still make it a great pick. Plus it will always be easier than carrying a full-on billfold wallet.
Find more Silk Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 Case information and reviews here.
2. Tekcoo Luxury Wallet CasePrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 11 cards plus cash
- Wireless charge compatible
- Detachable inner case
- Bulky design
- So-so materials
- Limited color options
If you are interested in switching to a wallet case for your Galaxy S10e but you cannot give up your useless pile of receipts and punch cards, Tekcoo has you covered with their massive luxury wallet case. This case is practically the size of a small purse, as it has a two-piece folio cover with enough slots to hold eleven different cards. Two of them even have clear windows, y'know, in case you have two different IDs.
So this case is pretty bulky, but it gives you plenty of reasons to carry it around. The case folds back into a media viewing stand and the magnetic TPU shell that the phone snaps into can be removed when you need a more portable protective option. Wireless charging works through both the plastic case and the synthetic leather folio as well, and the phone's ports and buttons are all easily accessible.
This case isn't made from the nicest or most durable material, but it offers so much extra functionality, that it almost makes it reasonable for someone to have as many as eleven different credit cards. Almost.
Find more Tekcoo Luxury Wallet Case information and reviews here.
3. Spigen Slim Armor CS Wallet CasePrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 cards
- Lightweight and durable
- Military drop tested
- Flimsy card slot door
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
The Spigen Slim Armor CS case is barely larger than your average defender case. Its military-grade drop tested design can only carry about two credit cards in its compact rear card slot, but this compromise also allows it to be one of the most lightweight and slim wallet cases available for the Galaxy S10e.
An opaque sliding door completely hides this case's rear card compartment, while its air-cushioned corners offer protection from drops from all direction. The CS case also has a raised bezel around its front screen and rear camera array to protect from broadside drops.
This case isn't particularly grippy, nor does it have a particularly stylish design, but its rugged functionality makes it a capable replacement for larger defender cases that don't also act as a wallet.
Find more Spigen Slim Armor CS Wallet Case information and reviews here.
4. Goospery Leather Wallet CasePros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 cards
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Can't hold cash
- Limited color options
- So-so materials
The charm of this leather wallet case from Goospery is all in its simplicity. Those who want that stylish leather wallet look from a case without having to bother with the added bulk of a folio cover will be drawn right to this slim and durable case.
It has two slots on its leather backplate to hold some credit cards. There is no sliding door compartment or strange new card storage system. Simply slide your cards in and out as needed. Unfortunately, this case doesn't have any place to store larger items like bills or receipts. But isn't the whole point of a wallet case to leave those unnecessary items behind? I guess some people will never change, and that's why the massively oversized Tekcoo wallet case exists.
This case leaves your phone decently protected from drops and it has a nice grippy texture to its edges as well. If you can get by with just one credit card and your ID, then this Leather Wallet Case from Goospery is a decent pick.
Find more Goospery Leather Wallet Case information and reviews here.
5. Samsung LED View Cover CasePrice: $48.00Pros:
Cons:
- LED display shows notifications
- Grippy texture
- Front cover with card slot
- High price tag
- Folio cover doesn't fold back
- Only holds 1 card
I almost didn't want to include Samsung's official LED View Cover Case on this list. But alas, it is technically a wallet case, and one with a very unique gimmick at that. The unique feature of this case is that its front folio cover is designed to digitally display notifications from your phone's always-on Infinity-O Display in a retro dot-matrix style.
The LED cover can display notifications and other updates even if there is a card in its lone interior card slot. It is touch-sensitive too, so you can even use it to answer phone calls without opening it up. It is a fun an useful feature, but it is somewhat disappointing that the cover can't be folded back neatly.
Only being able to hold one credit card is a bit of a bummer, too. However, with vendor support for Samsung Pay and cryptocurrency simultaneously growing, one could easily get through a night on the town with just their ID and their phone. As terminally overpriced as this case may be, it is still a viable pick.
Find more Samsung LED View Cover Case information and reviews here.
6. Maxboost mWallet Series CasePrice: $10.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Slim and lightweight
- Wireless charge compatible
- So-so materials
- Could be grippier
- Limited impact resistance
The Maxboost mWallet Series Case is a fairly plain case option, offering only a flat black color scheme in a basic folio design. However, it is one of the best Galaxy S10e wallet cases based on sheer utility and price value alone.
This case is slim and lightweight while also being able to store three credit cards and cash in its folio cover. Its thin synthetic leather cover doesn't offer much drop protection or additional grip, but it keeps your phone screen safe in your pocket without adding much bulk. Its snap-on plastic phone shell keeps all necessary ports, buttons, and speakers easily accessible and wireless charging works through this case without issue.
Again, there is not much to distinguish this case other than its sheer simplicity and the fact that it works. As long as you keep your expectations within reality, you will be pleasantly surprised by the value of the mWallet case.
Find more Maxboost mWallet Series Case information and reviews here.
7. OtterBox Strada Series Wallet CasePrice: $69.00Pros:
Cons:
- Microfiber lining
- Military drop tested
- Strong magnetic clasp
- High price tag
- Only holds 1 card
- Bulky design
OtterBox may be best-known for their original Defender Series case, but they offer an equally impressive suite of protective features in their Strada Series Wallet Case as well. No, this case doesn't have rubber port covers or the built-in screen protector of their original Defender case, but it does have the same military drop test rating and high-quality construction.
This case has a TPU-padded bumper frame that reinforces your phone's corners, where it is most likely to be dropped. It has a quality microfiber lining on the inside to preserve the finish of your S10e, and a fairly nice leather exterior that gives it that classic wallet appearance.
Its folio cover has a magnetic clasp that allows it to shut tightly in your pocket. This keeps your screen safe and your case free from lint and other debris. The folio cover has a lone card slot, which is the one thing that holds this case back from being truly awesome. You might be able to squeeze two cards into this leathery slot, but OtterBox certainly could have made it easier.
For all of its bulk and its high price, the Strada Series Case is an excellent way to keep your phone safe. But its role as a wallet will always be second and that can really hurt the usability for those who alternate between several payment options.
Find more OtterBox Strada Series Wallet Case information and reviews here.
8. VRS Design Damda Glide Shield Wallet CasePrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Holds 2 cards
- Grippy texture
- Limited color options
- Clear card slot compromises your privacy
- Bulky design
The Damda Glide Shield Wallet Case from VRS Design is a downright beautiful phone case, whose design has me wishing it came in even more colors. Could you even imagine matching up a smoky grey version of this case with the Canary Yellow Galaxy S10e? It would look so rad.
The outer shell of the case is fairly plain, sporting a black TPU layer that adds some extra grip and drop protection to your phone's vulnerable corners. The rear card slot is what makes this phone look unique, as it is made from a clear plastic that allows you the peace of mind to quickly glance at your phone and know your valuables are still safe inside.
The one downside to this attractive design is that your credit card number or ID information would be visible from the outside, which could leave some feeling like their privacy is compromised. You can't put a buffer in between the case and your cards, either, as the card slot barely fits two cards in it. To that point, it protrudes quite a bit more than you would expect, but the device still supports wireless charging. It always feels like a cop-out when I say a case could be smaller, though, because even sized how it is, the Damda Glide Shield is definitely one of the best Galaxy S10e wallet cases for minimalists.
Find more VRS Design Damda Glide Shield Wallet Case information and reviews here.
9. Ringke Wallet Fit CasePros:
Cons:
- Military drop tested
- Holds 2 cards plus cash
- Lightweight and durable
- Clear plastic discolors over time
- Could be grippier
- Weak magnetic clasp
Though Ringke has been a longtime contender in the smartphone accessory arena, the Wallet Fit represents a new design that the company debuted for Samsung's tenth generation of smartphones. The case seems to be a version of their Ringke Fusion clear protective case with a folio attached for dual use as a wallet.
The part of the case that actually covers the phone is made from clear TPU material, which protects the phone's vulnerable corners and edges from impact while allowing its unique look to shine through. Clear plastic has the disadvantage of showing dirt and discoloring over time, but they can last forever if you normally take care of your stuff. The case is tested against military-grade drop test standards and has a raised bezel to protect the front screen and the rear camera array from a broadside drop.
The folio cover has two card slots and a pocket for cash, though Ringke says you could comfortably fit two cards per slot without stretching out the material. The folio cover perfectly protects your S10e's screen while it is in your pocket, though its magnetic clasp isn't as strong as it could be.
Even if this case didn't have the folio cover, it would be a great purchase for the price. So all flaws considered, the Ringke Wallet Fit is still an awesome case for keeping your phone and other valuables safe in transit.
Find more Ringke Wallet Fit Case information and reviews here.
10. Goospery Canvas Diary Wallet CasePros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Lightweight and slim
- Lots of color options
- Could be grippier
- Limited impact resistance
- Weak magnetic clasp
This Canvas Diary folio case from Goospery offers a new visual take on the classic wallet phone case. Its canvas folio material resists scratches and absorbs drop impact just as well as PU leather, if not better, and it keeps the case lightweight and slim overall. This case comes in loads of colors, which makes it easy to match with whatever color phone you have.
Its folio cover has three slots for cards and a larger pocket for cash or receipts. You can't really get away with loading it up with more, though, as the magnetic clasp on this case is pretty weak. The lightweight profile is convenient when slipping this case into your pocket or lining it up for a wireless charge, but those who abuse their technology might be better off with a more protective option.
Find more Goospery Canvas Diary Wallet Case information and reviews here.
11. Olixar Slim Wallet CasePros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 cards plus cash
- Wireless charge compatible
- Slim and lightweight
- So-so materials
- Could be grippier
- Limited impact resistance
Olixar's Slim Wallet Case doesn't have any eye-catching features or designs to help it stand out from the pack, which makes it all the more appropriate for the user who just wants a basic folio case that looks like a wallet. This case leverages a low price because of its lower quality leather material, but this also means it is somewhat lacking in impact resistance.
Still, its folio design leaves it well-suited for rebuffing scratches in your pocket. Its front cover can hold up to two cards and some cash in a larger pocket, while still being able to close tightly shut. Its slim design makes wireless charging through the case a non-issue and this case can be shaped for use as a media viewing stand.
Don't count on this case to handle large, repeated drops, but do count on it to keep your phone and favorite payment methods all in one place and free from scratches.
Find more Olixar Slim Wallet Case information and reviews here.
More Info
To Samsung's engineers, I say this: if the S10e is your idea of an "essentials only" kind of smartphone, then you simply don't know how to make a second-rate product. But that's just fine.
People love this phone anyway, with many reviewers calling it the sleeper hit of its generation. Defending your S10e with a protective phone case is a no-brainer. A recent study from NPD shows that 66 percent of Android phone owners use a protective case, and the number is even high among iOS phone owners.
But another question then remains. Why should you get a wallet case instead of a regular protective case? The answer is that wallets may gradually disappear over the next decade.
A 2016 study from the U.S. Federal Reserve System reveals that the number of annual noncash payments are increasing by a considerable percentage year over year. Debit cards have seen the biggest growth, measuring an 8 percent increase from 2012 to 2015.
Other options like credit cards and mobile wallets are increasing in popularity too. With options like Samsung Pay and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum all seeing native support from Samsung devices, one may not even need a wallet soon enough.
For now, most users can probably get by with a single credit card and their ID. We've found a number of Galaxy S10e wallet cases that support this configuration, but there are also more robust wallet cases up there can hold closer to a dozen cards.
In either situation, it simply doesn't make sense to carry a separate billfold just to stow a couple key items and all the junk receipts you haven't yet thrown away. Do the right thing for your pockets and ditch the bulky wallet. Once you've set yourself free, you'll never go back.
