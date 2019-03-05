11 Best Samsung Galaxy S10e Wallet Cases Worth Buying

If you are interested in switching to a wallet case for your Galaxy S10e but you cannot give up your useless pile of receipts and punch cards, Tekcoo has you covered with their massive luxury wallet case. This case is practically the size of a small purse, as it has a two-piece folio cover with enough slots to hold eleven different cards. Two of them even have clear windows, y'know, in case you have two different IDs.

So this case is pretty bulky, but it gives you plenty of reasons to carry it around. The case folds back into a media viewing stand and the magnetic TPU shell that the phone snaps into can be removed when you need a more portable protective option. Wireless charging works through both the plastic case and the synthetic leather folio as well, and the phone's ports and buttons are all easily accessible.

This case isn't made from the nicest or most durable material, but it offers so much extra functionality, that it almost makes it reasonable for someone to have as many as eleven different credit cards. Almost.