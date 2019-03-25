11 Best Microwave Ovens: Your Easy Buying Guide

This microwave oven from Panasonic catches the eye with its sleek and modern stainless steel construction. However, it also stands out for its 1200 watts of cooking power along with innovative Inverter Technology. The technology ensures that power isn’t interrupted during cooking, which delivers even and thorough results without compromising flavor. Food is also defrosted quickly and accurately with the Turbo Defrost function.

Despite its relatively compact 1.2 cubic foot capacity, the microwave oven has a turntable just over 13 inches, which is spacious enough for most dinner plates. A keep warm feature holds your food at an agreeable temperature until it’s time to eat. A built-in smart sensor adjusts the cooking levels accordingly.