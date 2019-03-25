11 Best Microwave Ovens: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you need to heat up a meal quickly without firing up your traditional oven, a microwave oven is a safe and efficient way to go. You’ll find a wide range of microwave ovens, from WiFi-enabled smart ovens to basic and affordable ones.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $157.61 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $205.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $117.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $109.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $98.62 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $80.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $75.57 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Panasonic 1200-Watt Microwave Oven with Inverter Technology (NN-SN686S)Price: $157.61Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Modern stainless steel construction
- Keep warm feature
- Built-in smart sensor
- Not the most spacious interior
- Can't simultaneously run timer when cooking
- A bit loud
This microwave oven from Panasonic catches the eye with its sleek and modern stainless steel construction. However, it also stands out for its 1200 watts of cooking power along with innovative Inverter Technology. The technology ensures that power isn’t interrupted during cooking, which delivers even and thorough results without compromising flavor. Food is also defrosted quickly and accurately with the Turbo Defrost function.
Despite its relatively compact 1.2 cubic foot capacity, the microwave oven has a turntable just over 13 inches, which is spacious enough for most dinner plates. A keep warm feature holds your food at an agreeable temperature until it’s time to eat. A built-in smart sensor adjusts the cooking levels accordingly.
-
2. KitchenAid 1800-Watt Convection Digital Countertop Oven (KCO275AQ)Price: $205.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique roast setting adjusts interior temperature accordingly
- Non-stick interior
- 120-minute timer
- A bit pricey
- Doesn't have an internal light
- Can take awhile to reach maximum temperature
If what you’re looking for is more of a microwave oven that’s similar in performance to a traditional oven, you’ll want to consider this convection microwave from KitchenAid. The microwave features a robust 1800 watts of operating power. Between its high wattage and spacious interior, you can use the microwave oven to do everything from bake a pizza to broil dishes, bake cookies, broil pasta or simply keep food warm. There’s enough room to fit up to two 12-inch pizzas inside.
Depending on what you’re cooking, you can opt for the convection mode setting to bake food quickly and evenly. An Asado Roast function roasts food precisely by adjusting the cooking temperature as needed. Other highlights include a 120-minute timer and a non-stick scratch resistant interior.
-
3. Toshiba 1100-Watt Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor (EM131A5C-BS)Price: $117.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 10 power settings
- 1.2 cubic foot capacity
- Pre-programmed sensor automatically adjusts for popular foods
- Some competitors are a bit larger on the inside
- A few complain the custom defrost settings aren't very accurate
- No timer function in cooking mode
A smart sensor allows this Toshiba microwave oven to cook food more precisely. The pre-programmed sensor automatically adjusts the temperature according to some of the most popular foods, including potatoes, vegetables, pizza and more. The 1100 watts of cooking power is plenty to quickly and efficiently heat up food.
If you can’t stand the pre-programmed beeps on many microwaves, you’ll be glad to know that the feature can be disabled on this microwave oven. All you need to do is hold down a button to disable the buzzer. This microwave comes with a 1.2 cubic foot capacity and 10 power settings. Other features include a large digital display and a one-touch popcorn button. An eco mode setting allows you to conserve energy while heating or reheating your favorite foods.
-
4. Oster 1200-Watt Digital Microwave Oven (OGG61403-B)Price: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1.4 cubic foot capacity
- Stylish stainless steel construction
- Programmable child lock
- Heating compartment doesn't have the best ventilation
- Some wish the buttons were larger
- Not the quietest when operating
It’s no secret that higher wattage microwaves cook food faster. This Oster microwave has 1200 watts of power, which means that it can quickly bring water to a boil in just two minutes or less. There are 10 power levels, along with pre-programmed settings for popular foods such as soup, pizza, popcorn and frozen dinners. Express settings allow you to add on extra time with the simple push of a button.
An LED display shows the digital clock and timer. This microwave oven has a capacity of 1.4 cubic feet and has a stylish stainless steel exterior. A programmable child lock prevents unwanted access to microwaved contents.
-
5. Emerson 1100-Watt Griller Microwave (MWG9115SB)Price: $98.62Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has a digital timer and 99-minute timer
- Grilling output of 1100 watts
- LED display
- Small interior
- A bit loud
- Doesn't come with instructions for grill function
With features such as 1100 watts of cooking power and 1.2 cubic feet of interior space, this microwave oven by Emerson is similar to many competitors. However, one function helps set it apart from the rest, particularly if you’re into grilling. There’s a pure grill power level with a grilling output of 1100 watts.
Aside from the grilling function, you’ll find 11 microwave power levels. The microwave also comes with several pre-programmed recipes, such as popcorn, frozen pizza, dinner plates, potatoes and more. There’s also a 99-minute timer along with a digital timer. You can see the timer countdown, digital clock and more with the LED display.
-
6. AmazonBasics 700-Watt MicrowavePros:
Cons:
- Small size makes it ideal for apartments and dorms
- Can use voice commands via Alexa
- 10 power levels
- Average wattage
- Interior isn't very spacious
- Alexa isn't built in
At first glance, the AmazonBasics 700-Watt Microwave doesn’t exactly stand out in the sea of available microwave ovens. However, unlike most microwave ovens on the market, this one works with Amazon Alexa. If you already own on Alexa device, simply connect it with the microwave and you can start using voice commands to cook your food. A bundle version with Echo Dot is available if you don’t already own on Echo device.
This microwave has 700 watts of cooking power along with 10 power levels. The interior space is 0.7 cubic feet, making the microwave a solid choice for dorms, apartments and smaller kitchens.
-
7. Farberware Classic 1000-Watt Microwave Oven (FMO11AHTBKD)Price: $80.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cooks food in stages
- Keypad lock prevents unwanted use
- Also available in stainless steel
- A bit loud
- Handle requires a bit of force to open
- Need to also include power level for every item
This 1000-watt microwave oven delivers an above average amount of power. And speaking of power, you can choose between 10 power levels, with adjustable power from 10 to 100 percent. The microwave oven features LED lighting along with a crisp LCD display with timer and clock.
The microwave cooks food in varying stages for optimal results. If you have children in the house, you can prevent unwanted use by locking the keypad. If copper isn’t your preferred color you can also find this microwave oven in stainless steel.
-
8. Nostalgia Electrics 700-Watt Retro Series Countertop Microwave Oven (RMO770RED)Price: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fun retro design
- Multiple pre-programmed features
- 700 watts
- Takes awhile to heat up food
- Confusing controls
- Noisy
This stylish microwave is available in retro red and black. You’ll enjoy plenty of goodies for the price, including 12 pre-programmed features along with a bright LED display. Other features include a 24-hour international time display along with a digital clock.
There are five power levels and 700 watts of cooking power to ensure that your food comes out just the way you like. Its clean, sleek retro design adds fun and style in any setting. This smaller microwave is ideal for dorm and apartment use.
Find more Nostalgia Electrics Retro Series Countertop Microwave Oven information and reviews here.
-
9. Danby Designer 700-Watt Countertop MicrowavePrice: $75.57Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for dorms and apartments
- 700 watts
- Convenient fingertip controls
- Doesn’t have a button to add 30 seconds
- A bit loud
- Door is tough to open
This Danby countertop microwave is an ideal size for use in a dorm or apartment. Don’t let its compact nature fool you, however, as it boasts 700 watts of cooking power along with 10 distinct power levels for nearly any type of food.
Another highlight is a convenient one-touch operation for six of the most popular uses. Fingertip controls help you accomplish just about any task, from popcorn to a baked potato and reheating leftovers, in the most convenient way.
Its stainless steel exterior gives this unit an upscale appearance.
Find more Danby Designer 0.7 cu.ft. Countertop Microwave information and reviews here.
-
10. hOmeLabs 1050-Watt Microwave OvenPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pre-programmed settings for popular foods
- Interior light
- LED display
- Short power cords
- Small on/off buttons
- Can slide forward when door is opened
The hOmeLabs 1050-Watt Microwave Oven has a capacity of 1.3 cubic feet. There’s also a rotating turntable plate to prevent hotspots as the food is being microwaved. The turntable can accommodate dishes that stretch up to 12 inches across. The unit has 11 cooking functions along with 10 power levels.
You’ll find multiple pre-programmed settings for making popular foods such as pizza, popcorn and frozen vegetables. An interior light allows you to check on your food as it’s heating up. Other features include an LED display and one-touch cooking functions.
-
11. Westinghouse 600-Watt Rotary Microwave OvenPros:
Cons:
- Rotary dials
- Ideal for dorms and apartments
- Available in two sizes
- Time increments only labeled in minutes
- Small turntable
- Lower wattage means longer cooking times
If you’re looking for a basic microwave oven, consider this affordable rotary microwave oven. Instead of pushing buttons or inputting information, all you need to do is turn the dials for your desired power and cooking times. This particular model has a capacity of 0.6 cubic feet, but a larger 0.9 cubic foot microwave oven is also available. Its compact size makes the microwave a top choice for apartments, dorms and smaller kitchens.
This budget-friendly microwave oven has a 9.5-inch turntable. Instead of a push button, the door opens and closes with a handle.
The microwave oven is one of the most coveted appliances in any modern kitchen due to its ability to heat up food quickly and cut down on meal preparation time. Take a look at the available microwave ovens on the market today and you'll find a number of brands and features, not to mention a wide price range.
If you're struggling to find the best microwave oven, consider deciding factors such as interior space, speed, and overall power. In general, the more budget-friendly models take a bit longer to heat food and don't come with as many bells and whistles as their pricier counterparts.
See Also:
- 9 Best Microwave Popcorn Poppers: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 10 Best Small Microwaves for College
- 5 Best Smart Ovens: Which Is Right for You?
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.