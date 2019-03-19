5 Best Smart Ovens: Which Is Right for You?

The Tovala Gen 2 is a WiFi-enabled smart oven that can be controlled via an app on your smartphone. All you need to do is launch the app and you'll have access to Tovala IQ technology. Using the app, you can set times and temperatures as well as set the oven to the appropriate cooking modes.

Having the ability to monitor and control the cooking via an app gives you the flexibility to manage your meals on the go and from other rooms in the house. You can use the app to program the Tovala to broil, steam and bake. If you need a bit of inspiration or are searching for meal ideas, there's an easily accessible recipe library with instructions for each dish.

Tovala, a Chicago-based startup, has made several improvements to its Gen smart oven. In contrast to the first generation, this Tovala smart oven is smaller and more user-friendly thanks to re-worked controls. You'll also get more precise and accurate results thanks to the wider range of settings and cooking functions. When your meal is cooking, the mode is displayed on the front of the oven to help you keep track. There's also a new feature for scanning barcodes from store-bought food. While the options are currently a bit limited, all you need to do for compatible meals is scan the barcode and press start.