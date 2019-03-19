5 Best Smart Ovens: Which Is Right for You?

From WiFi-enabled to smart cooking sensors and more, the best smart ovens are a step above your average microwave oven. Prices range from less than $100 to a few hundred, depending on your specific cooking needs.
1. Breville the Smart Oven Air
Cons:
- Oven light automatically comes on when cooking cycle is finished
- Dual-speed convection fan
- Super convection setting reduces cooking time
- No WiFi connectivity
- Can take awhile to reach highest temperatures
- Timer doesn't start until oven reaches the operating temperature
The Smart Oven Air doesn't have WiFi connectivity, but it stands out for its smart cooking functions. There are 13 functions in total to choose from, allowing you to make a wide variety of meals. You can use the oven for the usual options, such as toasting, warming, reheating and toasting bagels, in addition to tasks such as slow cooking, dehydrating, proofing dough, roasting, broiling, making a pizza and even baking a batch of cookies. You can also use this oven to air fry your favorite foods for healthier snacks and meals. There's enough interior space to fit up to a 14-pound turkey as well as a 9 x 13-inch baking pan.
Versatile settings aside, the oven distances itself from competitors with its innovative convection technology. There's a dual-speed convection fan with regular and super settings for greater control over your cooking. The super convection setting delivers air rapidly for fast and efficient cooking, making it particularly useful for roasting, air frying and dehydrating foods. Breville's Element IQ technology, which consists of six independent quartz heating elements, is boosted with the addition of sensing and temperature control technology for even more precise results.
2. Tovala Gen 2 Smart Steam Oven
Cons:
- WiFi connectivity makes it easy to schedule and monitor food on the go
- Can scan and cook some store-bought meals
- App has a recipe library
- Barcode scanning works with a limited number of meals
- Many features won't work if WiFi connection is lost
- Some wish the app had more pre-programmed recipes
The Tovala Gen 2 is a WiFi-enabled smart oven that can be controlled via an app on your smartphone. All you need to do is launch the app and you'll have access to Tovala IQ technology. Using the app, you can set times and temperatures as well as set the oven to the appropriate cooking modes.
Having the ability to monitor and control the cooking via an app gives you the flexibility to manage your meals on the go and from other rooms in the house. You can use the app to program the Tovala to broil, steam and bake. If you need a bit of inspiration or are searching for meal ideas, there's an easily accessible recipe library with instructions for each dish.
Tovala, a Chicago-based startup, has made several improvements to its Gen smart oven. In contrast to the first generation, this Tovala smart oven is smaller and more user-friendly thanks to re-worked controls. You'll also get more precise and accurate results thanks to the wider range of settings and cooking functions. When your meal is cooking, the mode is displayed on the front of the oven to help you keep track. There's also a new feature for scanning barcodes from store-bought food. While the options are currently a bit limited, all you need to do for compatible meals is scan the barcode and press start.
3. AmazonBasics Microwave
Cons:
- Can be controlled via voice commands through Alexa devices
- Has 10 different power levels
- Comes with a timer and turntable
- Doesn't have built-in Alexa voice control
- Only comes in one color
- Alexa doesn't always hear requests clearly
The AmazonBasics Microwave isn't a toaster oven, but it does have WiFi connectivity. In fact, you can use your voice to take care of the microwaving as the microwave works with Alexa devices. For example, you can give commands via your Amazon Echo or the compact Echo Dot. Another advantage of the microwave's Alexa compatibility is that Alexa continues to grow smarter and more innovative with time by adding new presets and other functions.
The microwave has a capacity of 0.7 cubic feet and has 700 watts of cooking power. There are 10 power levels. Other features include a timer and turntable. The keypad is basic but straightforward, providing easily accessible controls for basic functions such as start and pause, as well as defrosting by weight and time. You can also make popcorn by weight.
4. Cuisinart Convection Steam Oven
Cons:
- 1800 watts of cooking power
- Has a steam cleaning feature
- Comes with nine cooking functions
- Relatively limited interior space
- Lacks WiFi connectivity
- Some have noticed rust spots over time
The Cuisinart Convection Steam Oven doesn't have WiFi, but it offers a full steaming capability. You can use the oven for basic functions such as cooking fish and poultry, but its steam-based functionality if where the oven really stands out. For example, it's optimal for baking breads and rolls along with pretzels and donuts. The steam function yields baked goods that are crispy on the outside and moist on the inside. Using a similar cooking method, this Cuisinart oven comes in handy for steaming and poaching veggies and various types of meat.
When the oven is done, you can use the steam cleaning function for a deeper clean. There's enough interior space for chickens up to 4.5 pounds, and pizzas up to 12 inches. The convection oven has a capacity of 2.93 cubic feet and has 1800 watts of power.
5. Breville the Mini Smart Oven
Cons:
- Eight cooking functions
- Can fit pizzas up to 11 inches
- Element IQ technology
- No WiFi connectivity
- No on/off button
- Exterior gets very hot
The Mini Smart Oven by Breville offers the same functionality found in its larger siblings but in a more compact size. Whether you live in an apartment or have a smaller kitchen, this mini smart oven could be a worthwhile investment. Despite its small size, this Breville smart oven packs 1800 watts of cooking power. You'll also find eight cooking functions for everything from toasting bagels to baking, making pizza, roasting and broiling, baking cookies and reheating your food. You can fit pizzas up to 11 inches, and up to four slices of toast or cookies at once.
As with other Breville smart ovens, this one also has Element IQ technology. In case you're not familiar, Element IQ technology means multiple quartz elements precisely placed around the oven for even and stable heating. This smaller oven has four elements. Cleaning is never enjoyable, but the walls have a non-stick coating to make the task a bit simpler.
Buying a smart oven isn't necessarily a straightforward process. For starters, the term smart oven can be confusing for shoppers. Does "smart" mean WiFi-enabled, or does it refer to another smart function, such as certain sensors or enhanced technology that yields precise results? Don't worry if you're not sure, as we've got you covered with both types of smart ovens.
If your definition of a smart oven is one that's WiFi-enabled, you'll find several models available. Some ovens are compatible with Alexa or other voice services, meaning you can use voice commands to control your meals, change settings and more. You can use your phone to control the settings via the accompanying app, giving you more flexibility over your meals.
However, not all smart ovens have WiFi. This is a much broader category of smart ovens, and contains everything from the latest convection technology to cook food evenly and thoroughly to ovens that can steam your food and display the meal's progress to help you keep track. Many ovens can bake, broil, steam and more.
If you're looking for power and speed when it comes to cooking, pay close attention to the wattage. Microwave ovens with 1,000 watts or more have enough power to boil water in less than two minutes. In comparison, ovens in the 650 to 700-watt range can take three minutes to boil water. This wattage range is considered average among microwaves.
