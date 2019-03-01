5 Best Fuzzy Logic Rice Cookers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Its coated multi-layer pan is one of the main features that helps set this fuzzy logic rice cooker apart from the rest. The non-stick interior pan has a diamond fluorine coating. According to Panasonic, this combination of materials helps transmit and retain heat for an optimal rice cooking experience. In addition to the diamond finish, the inner pan contains layers that include a non-stick coating, a matte base and finish, aluminum alloy and more.

Fuzzy logic technology is combined with microcomputer-controlled heating for precise heat regulation. As the rice cooks, it's initially pre-boiled on a low heat. The next step is a sustained boil at medium heat, followed by a quick boil on the highest heat. Once the rice is finished cooking, it's kept warm at an appropriate temperature until it's time to serve.

This rice cooker isn't simply limited to making white rice. You can also use it to make jasmine and multi-grain rices, as well as brown rice, sticky rice and quinoa. Other options include slow cooking and steaming, as well as baking cake and bread. Separate timers, including one for cooking, helps you keep track of your meal's progress.