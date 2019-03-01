5 Best Fuzzy Logic Rice Cookers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Making the perfect batch of rice requires precision. If you’re looking for perfection with every batch, consider investing in a fuzzy logic rice cooker.
1. Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Rice CookerPrice: $161.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rice spoon holder included
- Cooks many different types of rice
- Sphere-shaped nonstick inner pan
- Only comes in one color
- A bit pricey
- Not a multi-function cooker
Zojirushi rice cookers have earned an enthusiastic and dedicated following for their overall reliability and dependable results. These generally aren't the most attractive or technology-enabled rice cookers, but fans of the brand find it hard to stray. The Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker is equipped with neuro fuzzy logic technology. The result is precisely monitored temperatures and heating times to cook rice to perfection with every batch.
The Neuro Fuzzy cooker comes with a sphere-shaped inner pan for precise and uniform heating. There's also a basic LCD display with a timer and clock. A retractable cord simplifies storage. Its 5.5-cup capacity makes this Zojirushi rice cooker suitable for a crowd. Several menu settings are available to cook rice just right. You'll find options for regular and sushi rices, along with mixed rice, porridge, sweet and brown rices. There's even a rinse-free rice cooking option, as well as quick cooking.
2. Panasonic Microcomputer Controlled Rice Cooker (SR-ZG105)Price: $151.52Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used to make a variety of rice and grains
- Diamond-coated inner pan
- Capacity is five cups of uncooked rice
- A bit bulky
- Top lid portion can't be removed for cleaning
- Instructions could be clearer
Its coated multi-layer pan is one of the main features that helps set this fuzzy logic rice cooker apart from the rest. The non-stick interior pan has a diamond fluorine coating. According to Panasonic, this combination of materials helps transmit and retain heat for an optimal rice cooking experience. In addition to the diamond finish, the inner pan contains layers that include a non-stick coating, a matte base and finish, aluminum alloy and more.
Fuzzy logic technology is combined with microcomputer-controlled heating for precise heat regulation. As the rice cooks, it's initially pre-boiled on a low heat. The next step is a sustained boil at medium heat, followed by a quick boil on the highest heat. Once the rice is finished cooking, it's kept warm at an appropriate temperature until it's time to serve.
This rice cooker isn't simply limited to making white rice. You can also use it to make jasmine and multi-grain rices, as well as brown rice, sticky rice and quinoa. Other options include slow cooking and steaming, as well as baking cake and bread. Separate timers, including one for cooking, helps you keep track of your meal's progress.
3. Elechomes LED Touch Control Rice Cooker (CR502)Price: $67.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cooks up to 10 cups of rice at once
- Non-stick pot simplifies clean-up
- Built-in handle makes transportation easy
- Touch screen needs to be pushed hard at times
- Minimal instruction manual
- Not the best for cooking smaller quantities
If you're looking for a fuzzy logic rice cooker that can be used for several tasks at once, consider this Elechomes rice cooker. The multi-function cooker makes a variety of foods and baked goods. In fact, it has 16 functions in one. For example, you can push a button to make pasta, soup, cake, yogurt or oatmeal. The rice cooker also steams and reheats food, and can even be used for frying. All the information you need is conveniently displayed on an LED smart touch control pad.
The advantage of fuzzy logic technology is that it monitors the temperature and pressure as the rice cooks, making adjustments as necessary to deliver ideal end results. Aside from its innovative technology, the rice cooker stands out for its continuous heat circulation, which yields delicious food while keeping ingredients as fresh as possible. The removable bowl has a five-liter capacity for feeding families and larger groups. There's also 860 watts of cooking power. Other highlights include a preset timer, delay start function and a built-in handle for portability.
4. Tatung Micom CookerPrice: $64.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes up to 16 cups of cooked rice
- Automatically keeps food warm
- 24-hour timer
- Only comes in one color
- Not the most intuitive design
- Can take awhile to cook rice on regular settings
Fuzzy logic rice cookers aren't always the most affordable, which makes the lower-priced Tatung Micom Cooker an appealing choice for more budget-conscious shoppers. If you're in a hurry, you can choose from three programs to quickly cook rice, including plain white rice.
You can also use the rice cooker to slow cook and reheat food. There are eight preset cooking programs, allowing you to make other food such as soup, stew, porridge and oatmeal. The cooker has enough room for eight uncooked (16 cups cooked) cups of rice.
5. Cuckoo Rice Cooker (CR-0655F)Price: $112.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes several different types of rice
- Capacity is six cups of uncooked rice
- Auto steam clean function
- Some find the instructions confusing
- A bit pricey compared with competitors
- Doesn't have a rest for the rice paddle
An increasing number of rice cookers on the market do much more than cook rice. From soups to slow cooking to baking, it can be tricky to find a rice cooker that does just that. The Cuckoo Rice Cooker is an electric rice cooker that mainly makes rice, but can be used for a few other purposes, such as steaming food, making porridge and baby food, and general multi-cooking.
As a rice maker, it comes with several options. You can choose to cook mixed rice along with glutinous rice. You may know glutinous rice by its more common name, sticky rice. This type of rice becomes very sticky when it's steamed, which can make it tricky to master by hand. There are other rice options as well. You can opt for turbo glutinous rice along with brown gaba rice.
Fuzzy logic cooking technology is combined with an intelligent cooking algorithm for delicious and precise results. The pan is coated with nonstick Teflon to keep your rice or other food from sticking and burning. This rice cooker has a capacity of 3.2 quarts, or six cups of uncooked rice.
From burned rice to overly dry or wet rice, some batches simply don't turn out. This scenario is frustrating and can be downright dangerous if you're counting on a perfect batch for a dinner party or event.
Fuzzy logic technology isn't exactly new, but if you make rice frequently or need a machine that can make adjustments for less common types of rice, a fuzzy logic rice maker can make a practical addition to your home.
It's not uncommon to see a fuzzy logic rice maker that costs over $100. However, cheaper options are available. According to The New York Times Test Kitchen, what you're paying for is more advanced cooking technology that relies on a specific microchip process.
As the rice cooks, it's closely monitored and adjusted to make sure the end result is nothing short of the best. Such machines also adjust to common mistakes, such as adding too much water. If you've accidentally left your rice swimming in a pool of water, the cooker will simply cook slightly longer or with a higher temperature.
Whether you're looking to invest in fuzzy logic technology or an even more precise neuro fuzzy rice cooker, we've got you covered. Brands such as Panasonic and Zojirushi pioneered the technology, but you can find fuzzy logic rice cookers from a variety of manufacturers on the market today.
