Messenger Dark Mode Moon Emoji: How to Enable

There is a workaround for Facebook’s long-promised Dark Mode function for the social media giant’s Messenger app. The promise of the function first came in October 2018 but since then, there has been no sign of Dark Mode. The easiest workaround for users has now been revealed as sending a crescent moon emoji, upon doing so, the user should see a message at top of the chat that reads, “You Found Dark Mode!” Upon seeing that message, users will be invited to “Turn on in Settings.”

You should then be brought to a to your Messenger settings where you will see the option, Dark Mode. Toggling on that option will bring you to Dark Mode. You will be warned that the option still has problems, but it will work. Reddit users from countries as diverse as Saudi Arabia, Portugal and Indonesia have said that Dark Mode is working.

Heavy.com can only prove that the function works on Android at the time of writing. Upon the release of the Dark Mode, Android Police opined that the function was a further example of Facebook’s efforts to keep users within their systems. The same article says that it is possible that the Dark Mode function could come soon to other Facebook-owned services, namely WhatsApp and Instagram.

The original announcement surrounding the Dark Mode setting said, “We have a handful of new features we’re planning to introduce in the near future, like Dark Mode, a re-skinned interface that cuts down on the glare from your phone. So take your time, settle in, and we’ll be back with more soon.”

