11 Best Smart Food Scales: Your Easy Buying Guide

Imagine adding your favorite foods to your kitchen scale and being able to see essentials such as calories, fat, carbohydrates and other nutritional information. Smart food scales not only help weigh ingredients, they also come in handy for those on a diet or who have specific nutritional requirements. You can create full nutritional profiles for your favorite meals.
1. Greater Goods Nourish Digital Kitchen ScalePros:
Cons:
- Nutrition information displayed on the side
- Tempered glass top
- Weight limit is 11 pounds
- Many pre-programmed options are for junk food
- Digits are a bit small
- Automatically shuts off after a short period of time
The Greater Goods Nourish Digital Kitchen Scale provides detailed nutritional information to help you achieve and conquer various health goals. Nutrition facts are displayed on the side and are available via food codes for specific and detailed results. You can get nutritional data for nearly 3,000 types of food. If the food type isn’t listed, you can get the information through custom entries. This smart food scale provides accurate measurements within .1 ounce or one gram.
Touch-sensitive buttons lead to faster and more accurate responses. The scale has a tempered glass top and is backlit for enhanced visibility at all times. A tare/zero function makes measuring more accurate. This digital kitchen scale can hold up to 11 pounds and features four precision sensors for accuracy. Three AAA batteries, which are included, are required for operation.
2. NutraTrack Mini Digital Kitchen ScalePros:
Cons:
- Can store up to 99 food codes
- Measurements include pounds and ounces
- List of 160 common foods underneath the scale surface
- Scale print can be tough to read
- Automatically shuts off fairly quickly
- A few reports of inconsistent readings under 10 grams
If you’re looking for a user-friendly smart food scale, this model stands out. For starters, instead of looking up a code, you can glance down at the list of 160 common foods printed underneath the scale surface. If you don’t see what you need, you can add up to 999 foods. The scale has a bright backlit LCD display for enhanced visibility in any lighting. Another handy feature is the Tare button, which subtracts extra weight such as a container or plate for accurate measurements.
Available weights include ounces, fluid ounces, pounds and ounces, mililiters and kilograms. The scale can store up to 99 food codes and track daily nutritional totals. Once the food is recognized, the display instantly shows essential information such as calories, fat, carbohydrates, salt, protein and fiber. The scale has a weight capacity of 11 pounds and requires three AAA batteries for operation.
3. Etekcity Nutrition Food ScalePros:
Cons:
- Users can personalize nutritional profile
- Includes a measurement for pounds and ounces
- Sleek stainless steep construction
- App can periodically crash
- Lacks a barcode function
- Can't sync data with fitness apps
The Etekcity Nutrition Food Scale features Smart Bluetooth technology and is compatible with iOS and Android operating systems. Simply download the accompanying app and you can operate the scale remotely. A display on the left side of the scale shows you essential nutritional information such as calories, protein and carbohydrates to help you better prepare meals and stay on track with your fitness goals. You’ll have access to USDA nutritional data for almost 8,000 food items. You can also personalize your nutritional needs by setting goals and keeping a nutrition diary.
The scale has a Tare function along with unit conversions, with measurements in ounces, pounds and ounces, grams and mililiters for liquids. Many users appreciate the stainless steel platform and crisp LCD display. The scale can hold up to 11 pounds.
4. EatSmart Digital Nutrition ScalePros:
Cons:
- Calculates foods with a USDA Nutrition Facts label
- Saves up to 99 food entries
- Measures in grams, ounces and pounds
- Buttons are small
- Doesn't provide ounces and pounds simultaneously
- May slide a bit on certain countertops
The advantage of this digital kitchen scale by EatSmart is that you can use it to calculate nutrients for foods with a USDA Nutrition Facts label. These labels provide current scientific information such as a required list of nutrients, servings per container, calories consumed per serving and more. In addition to calories, the scale also displays fiber, sodium, fats, vitamin K and other essential nutrients.
A Tare function allows you to subtract the weight of a bowl or container. The scale will automatically shut off after two minutes to conserve batteries. Other highlights include a weight capacity of 11 pounds and measurements in grams, ounces and pounds. The scale also has a backlit LCD display, along with a memory mode that saves up to 99 food entries.
5. Smart Weigh Culinary Kitchen Scale
Cons:
- Dual platform design
- Calculated weights from both platforms
- User-friendly design
- Larger scale can be tricky to calibrate
- Both scales are controlled by a single button
- Display can be tough to read in certain lighting conditions
This versatile digital food scale by Smart Weigh is equally useful for bakers and chefs. The scale measures in grams, fluid ounces, kilograms, pounds and ounces. If you’ve ever found yourself frustrated over the fact that you couldn’t measure two items at the same time, you’ll appreciate the dual platform on this kitchen scale. You’ll also get the calculated weight from both platforms, which gives you more accurate measurements for your favorite recipes. The stainless steel platform cleans up quickly and easily.
6. Mocreo Digital Nutrition Scale
Cons:
- Built-in database with 8,000 entries
- Provides comprehensive nutritional information
- Precise Tare function
- Some common foods can be tough to find
- Could use more options for pre-programmed foods
- Relatively basic app
Bluetooth technology gives you greater access to nutrition information for your favorite foods. Just download the accompanying app to get started. The Mocreo Digital Nutrition Scale has a built-in database of 8,000 different types of food, which allows you to closely monitor and note the nutritional components of every meal. The scale has four precision sensors with an accuracy range of .1 ounce or one gram.
To get detailed nutritional information, just add the food and you’ll find the calories, carbohydrates, fats, sodium, vitamins and other bits of nutritional information. A Tare function allows you to reset the weight to zero after adding a bowl or container for measuring. The scale automatically shuts off after a period of inactivity. The two Lithium batteries required for operation are included.
7. Ozeri Touch III
Cons:
- Weight capacity is 22 pounds
- Displays instant caloric values
- Touch-sensitive controls
- Limited to seven common types of food
- Requires four AAA batteries
- Doesn't provide detailed nutritional information
Most digital kitchen scales have a weight limit of 11 pounds, but the Ozeri Touch III can weigh food up to 22 pounds, or 10 kilograms. The process of weighing ingredients is simplified with the inclusion of Unit and Tare buttons. High-precision sensors weigh ingredients in increments of 0.05 ounces or one gram. A large LCD display allows you to quickly and easily track measurements.
This nutritional scale displays instant caloric values based on specific portions of ingredients placed on the scale. You’ll get instant caloric values for portions of common types of food such as chicken, butter, eggs, flour and more.
8. Wasserstein Digital Nutrition Scale
Cons:
- Displays seven essential nutritional facts
- Accompanying manual includes 999 food code entries
- Memory function saves nutritional information
- Looking up food codes can be tedious
- Can't add codes manually
- Buttons could be a bit more sensitive
The Wasserstein Digital Nutrition Scale displays corresponding nutritional facts so that you have a clear idea of what you’re consuming. The scale lists fiber, sugars, protein, carbs, fat, sodium and cholesterol. When it comes time to measure the ingredients, four high-precision sensors provide accurate results. An accompanying manual includes 999 codes, which you’ll need to input to get specific information about each type of food.
Measurements are shown on the large LCD display. This scale provides measurements in pounds, ounces, mililiters and grams, and also has a memory function for saving nutritional facts. Its black tempered glass surface adds to this scale’s sleek appearance. A zero function allows you to subtract the weight of a bowl or container used for measuring ingredients.
9. Gourmia Nutrition Scale (GKS9190)
Cons:
- Weight capacity of 11 pounds
- Comprehensive nutritional profile
- User guide includes 999 food codes
- List of food code entries could be improved
- Referring to book to get codes can be frustrating
- Display isn't backlit
The Gourmia Nutrition Scale (GKS9190) is designed to last for years to come with its thick and sturdy tempered glass platform. A high-precision strain gauge sensor system accurately measures solid and liquids. A Tare function allows you to subtract extra weight from containers or bowls used to measure ingredients. This smart food scale holds up to 11 pounds and measures in ounces, grams, mililiters, pounds and fluid ounces. You can calculate the entire nutritional value of your meal thanks to 999 included food codes.
The scale also displays a variety of nutritional components for a comprehensive nutritional profile. The scale automatically shuts off after a period of inactivity and is equipped with a large LCD panel. Other features include low battery and overload indicators.
10. Vitamix Perfect Blend Smart Scale
Cons:
- Comes with several pre-designed meal plans
- Provides step-by-step instructions for recipes
- Automatically scales recipes for servings, calories, etc.
- App could be better
- Could use more pre-programmed recipes
- A bit pricey
The Vitamix Perfect Blend Smart Scale isn’t your typical smart food scale. Rather than list the food along with its nutritional information, the scale walks you through your favorite recipes step by step. You can stick to your nutritional needs by choosing a recipe based on a specific number of calories, servings or ounces. If you could use a bit of help getting started, just scroll through pre-designed meal plans to create specific shopping lists.
You’ll see nutritional information as you add each ingredient, which allows you to get a better idea of what you’re consuming. The scale also has a built-in timer. You can connect the scale to popular fitness apps such as Google Fit and Apple Health.
11. Kitrics Digital Nutrition Scale
Cons:
- Can manually enter codes for 99 foods
- Scale automatically stores settings
- Includes nutritional information for 2,000 types of food
- Low weight limit
- Screen isn't backlit
- Book doesn't list food in alphabetical order
Some nutritional scales are designed with a minimal display area that leaves you searching for the information you need. The Kitrics Digital Nutrition Scale shows you everything you need to know about the food in a convenient and user-friendly way. For example, you can glance down to the display to see a full nutritional breakdown of each item, from calories to proteins, fats, carbohydrates, sodium, cholesterol and more. You can store settings for 99 of your favorite foods, making it easy to quickly pull up the information for the next meal.
Nutritional information is included for nearly 2,000 different types of food. The scale has a maximum weight capacity of 72 ounces, or 4.5 pounds. The scale automatically shuts off when it’s not in use. The two required AA batteries are included with the scale.
Smart food scales do more than provide accurate measurements for your favorite foods. These convenient kitchen scales display nutritional information such as calories, fat, carbs, protein and more to help you make informed and balanced decisions before and during meal prep. You can check out the most recent dietary guidelines for Americans for updated nutritional guidance.
There are many advantages to having nutritional information available at a quick glance. Instead of looking up the information elsewhere, a smart food scale conveniently displays all the essentials in one convenient location. You can accurately weigh measurements and figure out portions as you go, making adjustments as needed according to nutritional or dietary needs.
Some smart food scales have the added benefit of Bluetooth technology. Once connected, you can use your smartphone or other device to keep track of measurements, view an extensive selection of nutritional information and more. Some scales have a memory fuction to store information for your favorite foods.
