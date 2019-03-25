Apple Live Stream: How to Watch the Apple Event Online

Today is an unusual event for Apple. Rather than announcing new technology like iPhone updates and iPads, Apple is hosting an event focusing on its streaming service, new TV shows, news subscription service, and a possible new credit card. (However, some reports have indicated that an updated iPad Mini and other items might also be demoed today.) The event is taking place at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, but you can also watch it online. Here’s how. (We’ll add YouTube videos to this post below once they are available.)

The event begins at 1 p.m. Eastern (12 p.m. Central/10 a.m. Pacific.) The tagline for today’s event is “It’s show time.” Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the keynote online.

Here’s a livestream simulcast from CNET for the event:

The video below is described as having live and raw commentary, but it’s the best YouTube stream at the time. He cuts between the actual feed and his own commentary.

A lower-quality stream is below. The official Apple stream is much better to watch.

How to Watch the Apple Event From Your Computer

If you want to watch the keynote for free from your computer, just click here to go to Apple’s March 25 event page, where the keynote will be streamed live. The livestream uses Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming technology.

For most Apple event livestreams, you’ll typically need a Mac with Safari on macOS v10.12 or later to watch it. If you have a PC, you can also watch the livestream with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. You may also be able to watch the stream at that link via recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required.)

How to Watch the Apple Keynote on Windows or Android

If you don’t have Windows 10 or recent versions of Chrome or Firefox, or if you’re using an Android, there may still be another option for you. You can watch via a free VLC player, but you’ll need the full livestream URL for this to work. This also works if you have an Android; you can download a VLC player for Android on the Play Store.

But note: most PC users can now watch Apple Events on the official Apple streaming page, using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox, rather than needing to use the VLC Player method described below. For most PC users, you’ll no longer need a VLC link like you did in the old days.

If you still want to use a VLC link, here’s what you’d need to do. First download the VLC app, whether you’re using a Windows PC or Android phone. Install VLC and launch it. Select the “Open Network Stream” on the Media tab. In the URL field, find and copy the direct livestream URL for this Apple event. Press play and begin watching. Note that watching this way doesn’t always work and the live stream can sometimes quit. If you want a high quality version and can’t watch it live, Apple will load the full video later to iTunes and you can watch it there.

The full VLC link is here. This link won’t work until the event has started and it will download a file to your computer when clicked. Note that the link isn’t guaranteed to work due to technical issues that sometimes crop up, so you’re best off watching on the official Apple link if you can.

How to Watch From Your iPhone or iPad or Apple Watch

To watch the event live on your mobile device, you’ll also need to visit Apple’s event webpage by clicking here. Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming technology typically requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch with Safari on iOS 10 or later.

How to Watch Live on Your TV

If you want to watch the event live on your TV, you’ll need a second generation or later Apple TV with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Select “Apple Events” from the main menu to watch the live stream. Check your Apple TV early to make sure you don’t need any updates, so you aren’t delayed from watching the event.

How to Watch the Full Video Later, After It Airs

If you missed a chance to watch the event live, you can still catch it later. Apple’s Events page will add a video of the event as soon it’s over that you can replay from any device, or you can download the event from iTunes for free. All the events are posted on this iTunes page. You can also watch the event later on Apple TV by selecting the “Apple Events” channel from the main menu.