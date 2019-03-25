9 Best Wireless Meat Thermometers for Grilling

Wireless meat thermometers provide the same levels of accuracy as your average digital probe thermometer . However, they allow you to remotely monitor your meal as it cooks, even if you’re inside keeping tabs on the grill in your yard.

ThermoPro TP20 Digital Meat Thermometer Pros: Comes with nine USDA-approved temperatures

Wireless range up to 300 feet

Probe made with food grade stainless steel Cons: No WiFi

Temperature alert could be louder

Temperature alert could be louder

A few complaints of inconsistent probe readings The ThermoPro TP20 Digital Meat Thermometer has a wireless range of 300 feet, which allows you to closely monitor the temperature of the meat even from a distance. This digital meat thermometer comes with preset temperatures, as suggested by the USDA, for nine types of meat. You can also set your desired temperatures manually. The probe is made with food grade stainless steel, while the probe wires are built to withstand temperatures up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit. You can see the meat and oven temperatures on the LCD display, along with the timer. An audible alert informs you when the pre-programmed temperature is reached. The display is backlit for visibility in all light settings. 2. NutriChef Smart Bluetooth BBQ Grill Thermometer Pros: Can be controlled via an accompanying app

Compatible with iOS and Android systems

Push notifications available Cons: Range is somewhat limited

Instructions could be better

Can't actually connect to a WiFi network If you're looking for a Bluetooth-enabled BBQ grill thermometer, this model is worth considering. This thermometer has an outdoor range of 200 feet and an indoor range of 100 feet. Once Bluetooth is enabled, you'll get push notifications for certain situations, such as when the thermometer is out of range or when the programmed temperature goes above what you want. You can also use the app to save cooking presets for your favorite recipes. The app is available on iOS and Android devices. You can check on the current temperature, available in Fahrenheit and Celsius, with the LCD display. The probe is safe for temperatures up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit, while the wire can withstand up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit. 3. Intelitopia Wireless Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Pros: Can set custom temperature profiles

Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility

Available real-time notifications Cons: Batteries aren't included

Signal range could be better

Can't change from Celsius to Fahrenheit without the app The Intelitopia Wireless Bluetooth Meat Thermometer has a Bluetooth range of 145 feet inside and up to 195 feet outdoors. The temperature reading is accurate up to one percent. You can view the temperature in Fahrenheit and Celsius. The probe has a temperature range of 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're looking for a digital meat thermometer with Bluetooth connectivity, you'll appreciate the Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility, and how this product works with iOS and Android devices. Once the thermometer is connected, you can use the accompanying app to monitor the status of your meal, along with the current temperature. Preset profiles according to the USDA food safety guidelines make it easy to quickly and accurately find your temperature. 4. Soraken Remote Bluetooth Thermometer Pros: Comes with four probes

Can set low and high temperature ranges

Magnetic back for easy placement Cons: Limited Bluetooth range

Probes get very hot

Default measurement is Celsius The Soraken Remote Bluetooth Thermometer allows you to monitor your food with your phone. You can expect a range of approximately 100 feet indoors, and up to 170 feet outdoors. You'll find eleven cooking levels and temperatures as recommended by the USDA. If you need even more control over the food you can set low and high temperature ranges. You can also set a specific time or temperature. Once the time or temperature is reached, you'll be notified with a beep and flashing light. The wireless meat thermometer comes with four probes for monitoring, but it can hold up to six probes. The temperature measurement range is 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. A magnetic back allows you to attach the thermometer to surfaces such as a fridge, oven or grill. 5. Riida Digital Thermometer Pros: Can montior two types of meat

Readings available up to 300 feet away

Comes with a smoker mode Cons: Requires four AAA batteries

Some say the Bluetooth range is lower than advertised

Vague instructions The Riida Digital Thermometer is just as handy for grilling as it is for smoking. That's because there's a smoker mode, which allows you to set the highest and lowest temperatures. You can keep track of the food temperature as it cooks with two separate probe readings. The thermometer comes with a wireless temperature gauge, which allows you to monitor either two types of meat or one type of meat along with the temperature for the grill, oven or smoker. Another handy feature is the fact that in addition to the preset temperatures for various types of meat, you can choose between various types of desired tastes. The food grade stainless steel probe has a temperature range of 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. Readings are available in Celsius and Fahrenheit. You can monitor the range up to 300 feet away. 6. Maverick Wireless Barbecue Thermometer (ET-732) Pros: Displays two temperatures at once

Temperature range up to 300 feet

Alerts when temperature is out of range Cons: Setting cooking temperatures can be tedious

Some complaints of limited range

Receiver may periodically lose signal The Maverick Wireless Barbecue Thermometer (ET-732) has a wireless range up to 300 feet, so you can monitor your food as it cooks without standing next to the grill. The thermometer works equally well for the smoker, grill and oven. If you venture out of range, you'll know soon thanks to a lost signal alert. The same alert plays if the frequency signal is lost. You can monitor up to two temperatures at once, so you keep track of the meat temperature along with the smoker, grill and barbecue. You can program the thermometer to alert you if the temperature dips below or rises above the programmed range. Another handy feature is the timer, which counts up and down to ensure your meat is precisely cooked. Two Bear Paw meat shredders are included. The probe wires are heat resistant up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit, and the display range goes up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. 7. Tenergy Solis Digital Meat Thermometer Pros: Backlit LCD display

Comes with six measuring probes

Probe wires can withstand up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit Cons: Limited wireless range

Can't simultaneously monitor the smoker or grill

Display can be tough to see in sunlight This digital meat thermometer stands out for its accurate readings, which are within one percent of the actual temperature. The temperature range is 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. The thermometer has Bluetooth technology so you can monitor the cooking and temperature process via the accompanying app. The app works with both Android and iOS devices. You can expect a Bluetooth range of approximately 100 feet. Temperatures from a wide range of items, including meat, fish, poultry, candy and frying oil, are displayed on the LCD screen. The screen is backlit so that it's easier to read in all lighting situations. The probe is made with FDA-approved stainless steel, and is heat resistant up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit. The probe wire can withstand temperatures up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit. There are six measuring channels, and six included probes. 8. Inkbird Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer (IBT-4XS) Pros: Temperatures can be monitored with the accompanying app

Temperature ranges for quick and continuous monitoring

Compatible with iOS and Android systems Cons: Dim display screen when outdoors

Vague instructions

Loses Bluetooth connectivity fairly easily The Inkbird Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer (IBT-4XS) is available with two or four probes. This meat thermometer is compatible with Android systems equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 technology, along with iOS software. The thermometer has a Bluetooth range up to 150 feet. The built-in rechargeable Lithium battery can last up to 60 hours per charge. The temperature range is 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit with quick measurements, and 32 to 482 degrees Fahrenheit with continuous temperature monitoring. You can keep track of the cooking temperatures via the graph function on the accompanying app. Temperature readings in Celsius and Fahrenheit are displayed on the LED screen.

Keeping track of your food's temperature as it cooks is crucial. Not only do you have to make sure it doesn't end up overcooked and potentially inedible, you also don't want to consume undercooked food.

Safe grilling is more than just ensuring that the food has reached the appropriate temperature. Some types of meat require a specific rest time once it's removed from the grill to ensure that the temperature remains high enough to kill off any harmful germs. For example, some types of pork and ham require up to three minutes of rest, as do some types of fresh beef, lamb and veal. Foodsafety.gov provides a list of desired temperatures for common types of meat along with their suggested rest times.

Meat thermometers are nothing new, but an increasing number offer the convenience of wireless temperature monitoring. Many wireless meat thermometers on the market today are equipped with Bluetooth technology, so you can conveniently monitor temperatures and make changes via an accompanying app.

There isn't a ton of variation between meat thermometer, but certain features can help you decide on one over the other. For example, some thermometers have a longer range than others. If you like the idea of hanging out inside while your food cooks on the grill, or you tend to wander farther away from the grill, a longer range is a better investment. Another consideration is the screen type, and whether it's backlit. Some screens are relatively dim, which can make it harder to see the display numbers in the sunlight.

