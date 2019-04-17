9 Best Electric Scooters Under $500: Compare & Save

Top speed: 15.5 MPH

Battery life: ~30 minutes

Charging time: 5 hours

Max travel distance: 18.6 miles

Motor power: 250 Watt

Weight: 26.9 pounds

Max rider weight: 220 pounds

The Xiaomi Mi M365 Electric Scooter is one of the most popular electric scooters under $500, as it is common knowledge that they are the same OEM scooters used by rental brands Bird and Spin.

Its frame is made of aerospace-grade aluminum, which is both lightweight and durable. It is easy to transport while standing up to the everyday abuse you could expect this type of device to go through regularly.

The front post is designed to fold away easily, but be aware that the fold-down bar can become loose over time. Dedicated riders of the M365 have already worked around this, though, as there are tons of cheap 3D printed parts available online to help brace it.

The controls are simple and make for an easy ride. The M365 has a single button that you press to turn on and long press to shut down. One short single press toggles the front and rear 1W LED headlights. A double press toggles a power saving mode that sacrifices go power for mileage.

The display panel has four LEDs to show battery remaining. If you want any additional information to current speed, you’ll have to download the Ninebot app (Ninebot is Xiaomi’s parent company). The app also has a cruise control feature. Acceleration is controlled by a thumb knob and you’ll find the brake lever on the left. The scooter also has a built-in bell, which is always nice.

As for how the M365 actually rides, it is one of the smoothest and zippiest e-scooters in its price range. The M365’s 8.5-inch tires are both air-filled, which makes for a bump-free ride at the cost of requiring a little more maintenance. All you have to do is check the air pressure every couple of months but flats are possible as proven by the inclusion of two spare tires.

This e-scooter could certainly accelerate a little faster, but once you reach top speed you can zip around at 15.5 MPH with relative ease. That is unless you encounter any sort of incline, which puts a lot of stress on the motor. It will get you up a slight hill but it will take a bit longer.

The M365 has a rotary cable disc brake in the rear and an electric ABS (anti-lock braking system) in the front. The electric brakes engage quickly but your deceleration is quickly smoothed out by the rear disc brake.

The front brake uses a technology called regenerative braking is used to extend the battery life beyond 30 minutes by recycling the scooter’s kinetic energy to recharge the battery. Unfortunately, the battery takes almost 5 hours to fully recharge with the included charger.

A half hour may seem like a short ride, but using the power-saving mode can get you as far as 18.6 miles off a single charge, which is more than enough for 78 percent of the trips the average person makes in a week. That makes the Xiaomi M365 a truly viable commuter device.