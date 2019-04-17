9 Best Electric Scooters Under $500: Compare & Save

Personal electronic transit devices are the crux of the micro-mobility revolution. If you live in a metropolitan area, you may have already seen electric scooter rental services like Bird, Lime, and Skip accumulating on every street corner. In the long run, it may be cheaper to buy your own scooter, though, especially given the abundance of cheap electric scooters on Amazon. Check out our picks for the best electric scooters under $500.
Top speed: 15.5 MPHBattery life: ~30 minutesCharging time: 5 hoursMax travel distance: 18.6 milesMotor power: 250 WattWeight: 26.9 poundsMax rider weight: 220 poundsThe Xiaomi Mi M365 Electric Scooter is one of the most popular electric scooters under $500, as it is common knowledge that they are the same OEM scooters used by rental brands Bird and Spin.Its frame is made of aerospace-grade aluminum, which is both lightweight and durable. It is easy to transport while standing up to the everyday abuse you could expect this type of device to go through regularly.The front post is designed to fold away easily, but be aware that the fold-down bar can become loose over time. Dedicated riders of the M365 have already worked around this, though, as there are tons of cheap 3D printed parts available online to help brace it.The controls are simple and make for an easy ride. The M365 has a single button that you press to turn on and long press to shut down. One short single press toggles the front and rear 1W LED headlights. A double press toggles a power saving mode that sacrifices go power for mileage.The display panel has four LEDs to show battery remaining. If you want any additional information to current speed, you’ll have to download the Ninebot app (Ninebot is Xiaomi’s parent company). The app also has a cruise control feature. Acceleration is controlled by a thumb knob and you’ll find the brake lever on the left. The scooter also has a built-in bell, which is always nice.As for how the M365 actually rides, it is one of the smoothest and zippiest e-scooters in its price range. The M365’s 8.5-inch tires are both air-filled, which makes for a bump-free ride at the cost of requiring a little more maintenance. All you have to do is check the air pressure every couple of months but flats are possible as proven by the inclusion of two spare tires.This e-scooter could certainly accelerate a little faster, but once you reach top speed you can zip around at 15.5 MPH with relative ease. That is unless you encounter any sort of incline, which puts a lot of stress on the motor. It will get you up a slight hill but it will take a bit longer.The M365 has a rotary cable disc brake in the rear and an electric ABS (anti-lock braking system) in the front. The electric brakes engage quickly but your deceleration is quickly smoothed out by the rear disc brake.The front brake uses a technology called regenerative braking is used to extend the battery life beyond 30 minutes by recycling the scooter’s kinetic energy to recharge the battery. Unfortunately, the battery takes almost 5 hours to fully recharge with the included charger.A half hour may seem like a short ride, but using the power-saving mode can get you as far as 18.6 miles off a single charge, which is more than enough for 78 percent of the trips the average person makes in a week. That makes the Xiaomi M365 a truly viable commuter device.
- Long battery charge time
- Fold down bar can become loose
- Slow acceleration
Find more Xiaomi Mi M365 Electric Scooter information and reviews here.
2. Ninebot KickScooter ES1 by SegwayPrice: $534.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3 ride modes plus cruise control
- Fast acceleration
- LED display panel shows speed, gear, and battery charge
- Lightweight and durable
- High price tag
- Low max speed
- No rear disc brake (electric and manual brake only)
- No rear lights
Top speed: 12.4 MPH
Battery life: 50 minutes
Charging time: 4 hours
Max travel distance: 15 miles
Motor power: 250 Watt
Weight: 24.9 pounds
Max rider weight: 220 pounds
Robotics company Ninebot is an absolute juggernaut when it comes to personal transportation devices. Not only does Ninebot own the Segway brand, but they also provide their electric motors to numerous competitors. You’ll even find their hardware in the Xiami M365, another e-scooter reviewed on this list.
Most of Ninebot’s scooters are well outside of the target budget of this round-up, but you can still find their KickScooter ES1 that was released in 2018 for just a bit over $500. It forgoes some premium features but makes up for it with pure performance.
The ES1 uses a front shock absorber to make for a smooth ride when crossing rough terrain. This e-scooter has solid rubber tires, which are maintenance-free though typically less shock absorbing. The front shock pad helps make up for this. The front tire is 8 inches and the rear tire is 7.5 inches.
The ES1 has zippier acceleration than we saw from other scooters with a 250 Watt motor. If you want the max performance, you’ll want to put the scooter into Sport Mode, which sacrifices some of its 50-minute battery life for improved acceleration. It still has the same max speed as Normal Mode, 12.4 MPH, but you can set a manual limit in Beginner Mode by setting it up through the app.
If performance is that important to you, though, you’ll want to be equally wary of the max rider weight (or payload as they call it), which is 220 pounds. Unfortunately for this writer, the more you weigh the harder the motor has to work, especially on inclines with scooters at this performance point suffer with. There’s simply no cheating the laws of physics.
The main downside to the way this scooter handles is that its max speed is only 12.4 MPH, which is notably less than the competition. You can boost your max speed to 15 MPH with an extended battery back but they are expensive and hard to find these days.
For the most part, the extended battery won’t be necessary, as you can get a decent 15 miles of travel distance if you keep the ES1 in the standard mode. The ES1 has an electric ABS brake on its front wheel that uses regenerative braking to convert kinetic energy back into charge for the battery, helping you to get even more battery if you are riding downhill.
The electric anti-lock front brake is smooth and responsive, but the ES1 does not have a cable disc brake for its rear wheel. Instead, you have an old-fashioned manual brake to stomp on if you need to come to a sudden stop. Most will prefer the disc brake but the manual stomp brake gets the job done.
Most parts of the ES1 feel well-built except for the low-quality foam handlebars. Those can be easily replaced if you don’t like them, of course. Because of the way the front post folds down for transport, this scooter feels just a bit more compact than other models. It is also a few pounds lighter and a bit more low to the ground.
Another minor complaint is that this scooter doesn’t have a rear LED light, making it harder to spot from behind. Its front LED headlight is decently bright, though.
All negatives aside, there are a number of compelling reasons to go with Ninebot’s ES1 scooter over the competition, but whether or not it’s right for you really depends on what you look for out of a “last mile” commuter device.
Find more Ninebot KickScooter ES1 by Segway information and reviews here.
3. Jetson Element Folding Electric ScooterPros:
Cons:
- Compact and lightweight
- LED display panel shows speed, gear, and battery charge
- 3 ride modes plus cruise control
- Sluggish acceleration
- Handles dirt poorly
- No rear disc brake (electric and manual brake only)
Top speed: 15 MPH
Battery life: 40 minutes
Charging time: 4 hours
Max travel distance: 10 miles
Motor power: 250 Watt
Weight: 18.7 pounds
Max rider weight: 220 pounds
While many cheap electric scooters are too heavy to realistically carry around, the Jetson Element feels like a truly portable micro mobility device. At only 18.7 pounds, the Element is the most light and compact e-scooter we reviewed, yet it still packs as much power as larger scooters in its price range.
The Jetson Element is made from aerospace-grade aluminum and feels incredibly durable. It folds up in a matter of seconds, making it easy to take up the stairs or on the subway. It is also loaded with all of the accessories that you would want for an urban commute.
The front post houses a bright LED headlight and there is a small LED tail light that flashes red for better night-time visibility. These can be turned on by short-pressing the power button once you’ve turned the scooter on with a long-press. It has a thumb throttle for acceleration on the right and a thumb throttle for braking on the left.
The handlebars also house an LED display that shows your current speed, remaining battery charge. They will also briefly flash what speed setting you are in when you toggle through them. This screen is necessary as there is no app compatibility for this scooter.
There is a button above the left brake throttle that can be used to cycle through different speed settings. You can set the max speed to 15, 11, 6, or 0 MPH. I have no idea why they added a “neutral gear” to these settings but you’ll likely want to leave it P3, the fastest setting, for most rides.
The two benefits of the lower max speed settings are to teach new riders and to preserve battery for longer rides. For the most part, this isn’t an issue either, as the Jetson Element is capable of about 40 minutes of ride time. They claim you can get about 10 miles out of a single charge, but this is only assuming optimal ride conditions, which you aren’t likely to experience.
The biggest factor in the Element’s performance is rider weight. The max rider weight of this e-scooter is 220 pounds and being anywhere close to that figure will impact the max speed you can reach. This is especially true riding uphill, as the scooter’s 250 Watt motor isn’t designed to handle inclines steeper than 15 degrees. Thankfully, this scooter is fairly low to the ground so you can easily give it a little push to make it over tough hills.
The Jetson Element sits on 6-inch solid rubber tires, which are virtually maintenance-free, but they can make offroad riding a little bumpy. Tires this small aren’t designed for rutty dirt roads and you will lose a lot of speed riding on them. The scooter handles bumpy pavement slightly better, though.
As for how the scooter handles overall, it is fun and easy to ride. The acceleration feels a little sluggish, but riding is steady once you get to top speed. The Element has both a front electric ABS brake and a rear manual stomp brake. I would have preferred a proper disc brake but the manual brake gets the job done while keeping this e-scooter competitively price. Plus, the electric brake is smooth and works fine on its own.
All in all, if you are looking for a truly compact e-scooter, the Jetson Element is an easy choice. It is an ideal travel companion for “last mile” commuting and riding across town alike.
Find more Jetson Element Folding Electric Scooter information and reviews here.
4. Razer EcoSmart Metro Electric ScooterPrice: $461.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Padded seat and luggage rack
- High max speed
- Variable speed throttle control
- Bulky frame
- Long battery charge time
- No front brake
Top speed: 18 MPH
Battery life: 40 minutes
Charging time: ~12 hours
Max travel distance: 11 miles
Motor power: 500 Watt
Weight: 67 pounds
Max rider weight: 220 pounds
Some may write off the EcoSmart Metro preemptively because it is made by Razor, the same company that kickstarted the push scooter fad of the ’90s. On the contrary, Razor makes many high-quality e-scooters and the EcoSmart Metro should be at the top of your list if you are looking for an inexpensive scooter with a seat.
The cushioned seat post is the standout feature of the EcoSmart Metro, as it makes longer rides much more comfortable. The seat post also houses a detachable rear fender and luggage rack, which is great for carrying a few school books or a bag of groceries. The wide footpad makes it easy to sit however you find most comfortable.
Because the EcoSmart Metro has tall 16-inch pneumatic tires and positions the driver facing forward, it almost looks more like a compact e-bike than an e-scooter. However, its lack of pedals and slower acceleration really make it apparent that this is still a scooter when you ride it.
Even with a stronger 500 Watt motor, the EcoSmart Metro is sluggish to accelerate because its frame is weighed down by large lead-acid batteries. It does reach an impressive 18 MPH top speed, but it takes a few seconds to get there and struggles to climb hills just like a smaller scooter would.
Its air-filled tires make for a decently smooth ride, but a shock absorber on the seat post would be a very nice upgrade. The scooter has a variable speed throttle control, which makes it easy to maintain a slower speed while you navigate a crowd. Its rear disc brake is connected to a cable lever on the handlebar, but no front brake. Consequentially, the EcoSmart Metro won’t stop as quick as scooters with two brakes.
This scooter’s power switch is found under the footpad near the batteries. It only has a primitive battery status indicator, which simply lights up when you need a charge. The battery is good for around 40 minutes of go-time, which is enough for a couple of short rides. The biggest shortcoming of this scooter is that it charges back up incredibly slowly.
The manual says to charge for up to 12 hours and a max of 24 hours for best battery health. You can keep riding day to day with just a few hours of charging, but in the long run, this will impact its ability to be used for commutes.
If you can work around the EcoSmart Metro’s slow charging and bulky design, it is a capable city commuter that has the unique privilege of being the only seated electric scooter available for under $500.
Find more Razer EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter information and reviews here.
5. Tomoloo L1 Folding Electric ScooterPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three ride modes plus cruise control
- LED display panel shows speed, gear, and battery charge
- Bright LED lights
Top speed: 15.5 MPHBattery life: 50 minutesCharging time: 4 hoursMax travel distance: 18.6 milesMotor power: 250 WattWeight: 28.5 lbsMax rider weight: 220 poundsThe Tomoloo L1 Folding Electric Scooter might not have any standout features to set it apart from the competition, but its competitive specs and value price make it one of the best electric scooters under $500 nonetheless. It is about the average size and weight for an e-scooter, and would be almost impossible to distinguish from the pack were it not for a few high-quality details.One such is the L1’s leather handlebars, which offer a comfortable grip for longer rides. The handlebar also has an enlarged LED display that shows your current gear, speed, and battery status. These are both welcome features as you will spend a lot of hands-on time with an e-scooter’s handlebars.They also house a bell, a left brake lever, a thumb knob throttle, and a power button. All of them are easy to reach. Long pressing the lone power button will turn the scooter on or off, while short-pressing the button will change between the three gears.The L1’s so-called three-gear system is the equivalent of other scooters’ power-saving mode, and is helpful if you want to preserve battery life or build your confidence up for faster riding. Otherwise, you usually want to stay on the fastest mode, which tops out at around 15.5 MPH. There is a cruise control feature as well.Even in the highest gear, the L1 struggles with slopes high than 20 degrees, but this is typical of most e-scooters powered by 250 Watt motors. The L1 gets decent traction from its rubber honeycomb tires. They are less smooth than pneumatic tires but they require almost no maintenance.The Tomoloo L1 uses a combination of a rear disc brake and a front electronic ABS brake to make it easy to come to a stop. The electric brake feels a little jerky but aside from that, feels great.The scooter is very visible at night thanks to its bright LED headlight and tail light. It also has reflective stickers on the side and two LED underglow strips that feel very Need For Speed. If you want to change the LED colors you have to use the free Tomoloo app, which, unfortunately, has as much broken English as their Amazon listing. This is disappointing, as the app houses useful features like cruise control and a “self-inspecting” mode that helps you keep track of your maintenance.Overall, you won’t have to do much maintenance anyway, because the Tomoloo L1 is pretty well-built. Every piece feels sturdy except for the bar that folds this scooter at its base, which can come loose over time. The folding front post makes the L1 just portable enough to take onto public transit or up an elevator. It even has a small kickstand.Granted, if you are looking for a portable micro-mobility device, there are better options out there. However, if you are looking for a well-rounded e-scooter that is friendly towards new riders, then this is a great choice.
- Fold down bar can become loose
- App is hard to navigate
- Electric brake is somewhat jerky
Find more Tomoloo L1 Folding Electric Scooter information and reviews here.
6. Glion Dolly Foldable Electric ScooterPrice: $499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vertical self-standing mode
- Combo electric and disk brake
- LED display panel shows battery charge
- Handles dirt poorly
- Slow acceleration
- Jerky electric brake
Top speed: 15 MPH
Charging time: 3.5 hours
Battery life: 1 hour
Max travel distance: 15 miles
Motor power: 250 Watt
Weight: 28 pounds
Max rider weight: 255 pounds
The Glion Dolly might be a full-size electric scooter, but it has a unique self-standing design that allows you to comfortably tow it along with you to places that you wouldn’t carry other scooters. Rather than sport a conventional kickstand, the Dolly has a self-standing feature that allows you to tow it like rolling luggage — hence the name.
It can be switched from dolly to scooter mode in seconds. Simply use the lever and pull up or down then make sure it locks into position. The adjustable handlebar locks into position tight and is indicative of an overall high build quality. The scooter still weighs 28 pounds, so it’s not like you can hop up a flight of stairs just because it’s in dolly mode, but it still makes a difference if you have to bring it on a crowded train or bus.
And while it’s mildly fun to tote the Dolly around like a piece of luggage, the real reason you’re reading this review is probably to find out how the scooter handles. With a 250 Watt motor, the Dolly doesn’t have a very robust acceleration, but that is typical of e-scooters of this class. Once it gets going it can reach a top speed of 15 MPH, but this could be reduced depending on how close you are to the max rider weight of 255 pounds. The motor also struggles on inclines of 20 degrees or higher, regardless of rider weight.
The Glion Dolly has two 8-inch honeycomb tires that are basically maintenance-free. They grip the pavement pretty well but they don’t provide proper shock absorption, and consequently, will handle offroading very poorly. This e-scooter doesn’t have much ground clearance either, making it even hard to navigate rough terrain.
The Glion Dolly’s control scheme is a bit unorthodox but still easy enough to figure out. It has a twist throttle on the right for accelerating and another twist throttle on the left for braking. Where it gets confusing is that the right twist throttle is variable speed while the brake twist throttle is on/off. So while you can gradually accelerate into full speed, the brakes immediately engage in full, so stopping feels a little jerky.
Although the stopping is jerky, that is only because the Glion Dolly’s braking system is robust enough to bring you to a stop in only about 13 feet. The Glion Dolly uses a combination of front electric ABS braking and a rear disc brake for maximum stopping power. Its front eABS brake is capable of regenerative braking, so it can convert your excess kinetic energy back into power for the battery.
The Glion Dolly has a fairly solid battery life, advertising up to an hour of ride time off one charge and charging in as little as 3.5 hours. Realistically, you probably won’t have enough charge to reach Glion’s claimed 15 miles of travel distance unless you are coasting downhill for a good portion of that, but this is still in line with other scooters in its price range.
As for other benefits to this scooter, it has an LED display that shows battery life but no other information. This is a strange design flaw as I really can’t imagine why Glion couldn’t at least add a speedometer to this screen. Still, it’s better than nothing. The scooter also has a bell and a so-so set of LED lights on the front and rear.
If you want the Glion Dolly to be a capable last mile commuting tool, you should probably invest in some secondary lights to improve your visibility. But other than that, it is a solid pick for those who want to cut out the walk to the rail station.
Find more Glion Dolly Foldable Electric Scooter information and reviews here.
7. Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Electric ScooterPrice: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- LED display panel shows speed, gear, and battery charge
- Combo electric and disk brake
- Pneumatic tires ride smooth
- Assembly can be tricky
- Battery life could be better
- No rear lights
Top speed: 15.5 MPH
Battery life: 45 minutes
Charging time: 4 hours
Max travel distance: 12 miles
Motor power: 250 Watt
Weight: 26.4 pounds
Max rider weight: 220 pounds
The Gotrax GXL V2 is not the fanciest looking e-scooter, nor is it the most powerful, but its low price and simple design makes it one of the best entry-level e-scooters for new riders.
For around $300, you get the performance and speed of a much pricier e-scooter at the cost of a few luxury features. The feature-light Gotrax is decently portable and folds down to easily bring onto the bus or up an elevator. It requires a bit of assembly out of the box but is decently easy to assemble and maintain if you have any mechanical experience.
The GXL V2 has two 8.5-inch air-filled tires, which help offer a smooth ride. They will eventually need to be replaced, so if you are intimidated by maintenance then you may want to consider a scooter with solid rubber tires instead.
This e-scooter has a respectable max speed and fairly average acceleration to match. It can be used in two gears. Gear 1 is Eco Mode, which caps out at 10 MPH and saves power for longer rides. Gear 2 caps out at 15.5 MPH and leverages the full performance of the GXL’s 250 Watt motor.
Note that these aren’t literally gears, as electric devices don’t have transmission systems. Instead, think of it as an electronic power limiter. This is particularly evident when you try to take this scooter up an incline. You will likely have to give this scooter a push with your feet to make it up larger hills.
The GXL V2 uses both an electric ABS brake in the front and a manual disc brake in the rear to provide some of the best braking out of all the scooters we tested. Instead of using a cable lever, the disc brake is connected to a foot pedal that is easy to reach with your back foot when you need to decelerate. The front electric anti-lock brake has a thumb knob and uses regenerative braking to send power back to the battery.
The scooter’s handlebars house a small LED display panel which shows your current speed and battery status. It will also show which gear you are in when you long-press the power button to toggle between them. The scooter has a bright front LED headlight, but only reflectors to illuminate the back side.
Gotrax claims that the battery life is good enough to get you up to 12 miles, but this figure will vary a lot based on the road conditions, rider weight, and weather. In reality, the battery seemed a little weaker overall, though still sufficient for most needs. That is more or less applicable to the entire experience of this scooter, but considering its value price, it is still a smart purchase.
Find more Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Electric Scooter information and reviews here.
8. Swagtron Swagger 5 Electric ScooterPros:
Cons:
- 3 ride modes plus cruise control
- LED display panel shows speed, gear, and battery charge
- High max speed
- Combo electric and disk brake
- Slow acceleration
- Fold down bar can become loose
- Charging cable is way too short
- Valve extender required for maintenance
Top speed: 18 MPH
Battery life: 50 minutes
Charging time: 3.5 hours
Max travel distance: 12 miles
Motor power: 250 Watt
Weight: 27.5 pounds
Max rider weight: 220 pounds
The Swagtron Swagger 5 Scooter might have the most embarrassing branding on the market, but this OEM clone of the Xiaomi Mi M365 holds its own against the original. In a few key respects, it even outperforms it.
One of the main ways it outperforms the M356 is its price point. At around $300, the Swagger 5 is an incredible value, especially since it performs about as well as the industry-standard M365.
The Swagger 5 weighs a fairly average 27.5 pounds and its front post folds down so you can carry this scooter up a flight or stairs or bring it onboard a train. It is made of durable aerospace-grade aluminum and feels about as sturdy as branded models from Bird and Spin.
Its whole design is very user-friendly and provides the rider with every tool they need to navigate a longer commute. The Swagger 5 is equipped with front and rear LED lights plus reflectors on the side, making it safe to ride at night. It comes with a bell, a phone mount, and a water bottle holder, all of which can really enhance the comfort of your ride.
All of the controls you need are conveniently located on the handlebar, right next to an LED display that shows your current speed, gear, and battery status. The power button can be used to turn the scooter on and off, as well as toggle the LED lights and change gears. You can also mount your phone on the handlebar and use the free Swagger app to get more detailed information about your trip stats, battery status, and riding mode.
When it comes to how the Swagger 5 rides, there are a lot of factors that will affect its performance, so take my figures with a grain of salt and keep in mind that the max rider weight is technically 220 pounds. Even if you meet or exceed this weight figure, the Swagger 5 is still a fun ride, but keep in mind that it will have limited performance and travel distance.
Even if you are fairly light, the Swagger 5 doesn’t have very robust acceleration. However, once it does get going it is quite zippy. It has a max speed of 18 MPH, which is an improvement over the Xiaomi M365, and about the most you could reasonably expect from a 250 Watt motor.
Using the app or by double pressing the power button, you can shift between three different riding modes called gears, even though this scooter’s hub motor doesn’t even have a transmission. The lowest gear, Eco Mode, will have the least strain on the battery but also the lowest max speed. The middle mode is better for beginner riders. Unless you need to, you’ll probably want to stick to the fastest mode, as speed is a major perk of this scooter.
The Swagger 5 has large 8.5-inch tires which offer decent ground clearance for navigating curbs and other bumps. The front wheel is air-filled while the back wheel sports an airless honeycomb design. This means you’ll have improved shock absorption on the front while only having to worry about replacing the much more accessible wheel in the case of a flat.
I appreciate that Swagtron made an effort to keep users from having to remove the rear tire, which is much more difficult to remove because of the disc brakes. However, many users reported that their scooter did not come with an air valve extender, which is necessary for keeping your front tire at the optimum 28 PSI.
This e-scooter has both a front electric ABS brake and a rear disc brake. The combination of the two makes for a fast and smooth braking experience that won’t skid or lock your tires up. The rear brake is controlled by a cable lever on the left side of the handlebars, while the front brake automatically kicks in to provide regenerative braking when you are going downhill. Regenerative braking turns your excess kinetic energy back into power for the battery, extending the Swagger 5’s battery life beyond its 50-minute rating.
This battery rating is calculated using optimal conditions, so realistically, you probably won’t get anywhere close to the max travel distance rating of 12 miles. However, the battery life is still up to standards with other scooters in this price range.
Flaws aside, the Swagger 5 is one of the best deals you’ll find on an electric scooter under $500. It is almost as high-quality as the rentable scooters you may have encountered before, but several hundred dollars cheaper to own.
Find more Swagtron Swagger 5 Electric Scooter information and reviews here.
9. Razor E300 Electric ScooterPrice: $258.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large rider deck
- Wide pneumatic tires ride smooth
- High ground clearance
- No LED lights
- No front brake
- Long battery charge time
Top speed: 15 MPH
Battery life: 40 minutes
Charging time: ~12 hours
Max travel distance: 9 miles
Motor power: 250 Watt
Weight: 43 pounds
Max rider weight: 220 pounds
The E300 is not quite as commuter-friendly as Razor’s larger EcoSmart Metro (reviewed above), but this colorful electric scooter is just as capable of getting you from point A to point B. It may lack some premium features, but the E300 stil sits among the most capable budget electric scooters because of its smooth handling and decent battery life.
Its colorful design and marketing may make this scooter look like it is for kids, but it accommodates riders of all ages. This scooter has a wide deck that is accommodating for adult riders up to 220 pounds. As usual, you can get away with exceeding this rider limit but it will impact the performance of the scooter.
This scooter isn’t particularly portable because it uses heavy lead-acid batteries. They aren’t as light as the Li-ion cells used in other scooters but they deliver about the same battery life of about 40 minutes.
The E300 folds down for storage, but you won’t be able to carry this 43-pound easily up the stairs. Even when it is folded down it still takes up more space than normal because of its wide footpad and high vertical clearance.
Bulkiness aside, the E300’s air-filled 9-inch tires are actually a big draw for those who live around rough terrain. They are extra wide and provide great traction. On top of that, their tall profile also gives the E300 solid ground clearance. It is easy to drop down curbs and navigate crowds. Just keep in mind that after a few hundred miles a flat tire is bound to happen.
The scooter’s 250 Watt motor delivers chain-driven power to the rear tire. This design makes the scooter louder than other e-scooters but not quite as loud as a mini bike. It reaches a max speed of 15 MPH all the same. The motor is controlled by a twist grip throttle, but it is on/off instead of variable speed.
A variable speed throttle would feel nicer to use, but the E300 doesn’t really need this as it will accelerate gradually with an adult-weight rider onboard. To that point, the E300 struggles to go uphill, which to be expected from a motor of its class. Again, be mindful of the max rider weight (220 pounds), as if you meet or exceed this figure, going up hills is even more difficult.
The handlebars have a single brake lever that goes to a disc brake on the rear tire. The front tire does not have any brake system, so stops take a bit longer on this ride. While we’re mentioning potential safety hazards, this scooter also doesn’t have any built-in LEDs, which is an issue if you want to ride at night.
One more commuter inconvenience is that the E300 is slow to charge. Razor recommends leaving it to charge for at least 12 hours, so don’t expect to be able to juice it back up once you get to work.
With these flaws in mind, the E300 is ultimately better suited for recreational purposes than for a commute. However, it is designed to deliver a fun and comfortable rider experience and that is exactly what you get. Whether or not you can call it a proper urban explorer, it gets the job done.
Find more Razor E300 Electric Scooter information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.