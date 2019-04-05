11 Best Huawei P30 Cases: The Ultimate List

Huawei’s latest flagship phone is available at last, and it really stands out among the other top Android phones release in this latest product cycle. Its specs are on par with the competition, yet its design is visually striking thanks to the addition of new color-shifting styles. Check out our picks for the best Huawei P30 cases to keep your gorgeous new phone looking fresh as the day you bought it.
1. Ringke Fusion-X Defender CasePros:
Cons:
- Military grade drop-resistant
- Raised bezel
- Grippy texture
- Clear cases show dirt easily
- Limited color options
- So-so materials
The Ringke Fusion-X is a defender case that strategically reinforces your P30 against impact damage in the most important places while keeping the bulk relatively low. It has air-cushioned edges whose impact resisting properties meet military standards.
The Fusion-X case has a raised bezel to protect your phone’s front screen and rear tri-camera array. It also has a grippy texture to help keep it in your hands and off the ground. The PC backplate of this case is clear, which is great for showing off the sleek look of your phone.
Ultimately, its sleek design and solid drop protection make it one of the best Huwai P30 cases for keeping your phone secure.
Find more Ringke Fusion-X Defender Case information and reviews here.
2. Huawei Wireless Charging CasePrice: $27.00Pros:
Cons:
- Enables wireless charging
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy texture
- Limited color options
- Minimally raised bezel
- So-so materials
While the Huawei P30 is competitive with its contemporary smartphone releases from Samsung and Sony, the flagship model of this phone line is still lacking in one category: wireless charging. However, don’t go trading your P30 for a P30 Pro just yet, as Huawei offers an inexpensive case option that grants the P30 wireless charging compatibility.
The Huawei Wireless Charging Case is surprisingly compact considering it houses all of the coils required for inductive charging plus an iron plate that is compatible with magnetic car mounts. It durable while remaining lightweight and adds minimal bulk to your phone.
The back of the phone has a stylish design that gives some added grip, preventing drops before they even happen. The edges are somewhat air-cushioned, further protecting it from drops. The front bezel could certainly be better at protecting your front screen, but your rear tri-camera array will be well cushioned.
Find more Huawei Wireless Charging Case information and reviews here.
3. Love Mei Aluminum Armor CasePros:
Cons:
- Rugged drop protection
- Included screen protector
- Raised bezel
- Bulky form factor
- Difficult to install
- Could be grippier
Love Mei’s budget defender cases have always been admired for their solid build. Their sheer protective properties make it easy to overlook their bulky form factor, especially if you have a history of cracking phone screens.
The two-piece aluminum case is pretty hefty. The company even goes as far as to call it a self-defense weapon. And they aren’t wrong. The front and back pieces of this case are so thick, they need to be screwed together with an included screwdriver.
The case has a large front and back bezel, rendering it protected from pretty much all sides. It includes an optional tempered glass screen protector to further enforce your P30’s 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display. The downside is that is comparatively difficult to install. Still, if you want top of the line protection for your new phone, then the Love Mei Aluminum Armor case is a top pick.
Find more Love Mei Aluminum Armor Case information and reviews here.
4. VRS Design Crystal Chrome Case
Cons:
- Grippy texture
- Lightweight and compact
- Raised bezel
- Limited color options
- Clear cases show dirt easily
- So-so materials
The VRS Design Crystal Chrome Case is a semi-transparent case mold that offers a clear window for showing off the beautiful stock colors of the Huawei P30. It is pictured above showing off the color-shifting Aurora design, which really helps establish the P30 as a unique addition to the Android arena.
This case isn’t all about the looks, though, as it also has air-cushioned corners and grippy edges as a preventative caution. It has a small raised bezel that is enough to protect your front and rear glass from face-down drops. But that’s about it. If you drop it on a bumpy gravel surface? It’s done.
But this is true for nearly any phone case. When you compare this case to other options in its price range, it as protective if not more so than other hybrid cases. If you want to show off your awesome color-shifting phone design, then this is definitely one of the best Huawei P30 cases available.
Find more VRS Design Crystal Chrome Case information and reviews here.
5. Spigen Rugged Armor CasePros:
Cons:
- Air-cushioned corners
- Lightweight and durable
- Low price tag
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- So-so materials
Spigen’s Rugged Armor is a classic hybrid case design that has been a top pick for many previous Huawei phone models. It provides air-cushioned shock absorption without adding too much bulk.
The case provides decent protection from drops, especially because it has a raised bezel to protect its broad sides. It isn’t made with the most high-quality plastic but it’s a solid deal for the price.
My one big complaint with this case is that it looks so totally plain when the P30 itself looks so cool. The carbon fiber accents just don’t do it for me. But hey, that’s just me. Don’t let me stop you if you think otherwise, though, because Spigen cases never fail to impress.
Find more Spigen Rugged Armor Case information and reviews here.
6. Qoosea Crystal Clear Case
Cons:
- Air-cushioned corners
- Lightweight and durable
- Low price tag
- Clear cases show dirt easily
- Clear cases discolor over time
- Could be grippier
Considering what a beautifully-designed phone the Huawei P30 is, it is a surprise that there aren’t more clear cases available. After all, what good does it do to keep your phone looking brand new if you hide it behind low-quality plastic?
The Qoosea Crystal Clear Case will be the preferred alternative for many, as it protects your phone with air-cushioned corners and scratch-resistant TPU material. It adds a small bezel to lift the front and rear faces of the phone away from the ground and only adds bulk to the phone where it needs it.
The clear design is always a nice touch, though it should be noted that UV radiation will gradually turn this case yellow over time, no matter what the company says. Additionally, clear cases will easily show off dirt trapped behind the case, so you have to keep your phone case clean if you want it to look as good as it does in the picture.
Find more Qoosea Crystal Clear Case information and reviews here.
7. Huawei Smart View Flip Cover CasePros:
Cons:
- Front folio displays notifications
- Grippy texture
- Lightweight and compact
- Limited impact resistance
- So-so materials
- Limited color options
It wouldn’t be a proper phone release if the P30 didn’t include the option to buy licensed accessories from Huawei themselves. Unlike other brands, Huawei doesn’t charge excessive prices for their accessories, though.
Their Smart View Flip Cover Case is reasonably priced, even if it falls a little short on actual protective features. It is more focused on being lightweight and functional than protective, but it still has some moderate impact resistance plus a grippy texture to keep the phone from slipping out of your hands.
Its main draw is its front folio display, which can pass through notifications from the phone itself. You can check the time, preview notifications, and see calendar items without even opening up the front cover. The cover automatically wakes or sleeps the display upon opening or closing it.
The one other downside is that it just doesn’t visually complement the phone quite as well as other options we’ve reviewed. But if you want a way to keep your phone’s OLED display safe without rendering it harder to use, then this folio case is a great pick.
Find more Huawei Smart View Flip Cover Case information and reviews here.
8. OtterBox Symmetry Series CasePrice: $39.00Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Dual layer design
- Easy to install
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
- Limited impact resistance
The OtterBox Symmetry case is a more slimmed down hybrid mold made by the undisputed king of defender cases, but that doesn’t make it any less viable than the bulkier molds that OtterBox is famous for. This case still uses OtterBox’s dual-layer design, which enhances the shock-absorbing properties of TPU with a scratch-resistant PC coating.
It has an interior honeycomb design that helps disperse shock across the case and not into your Huawei P30. Its button covers are responsive and it has accurate cutouts for easy access to your charging port and headphone jack.
Its snap-on design makes it much easier to install than the original OtterBox case, which required installing several screws into the case. This case might not have the same raw protective power as the OtterBox Defender case, but it is a great compromise between protection and portability. Its overall slim design makes it easy to carry this case even as it is adorned atop the P30’s 6.1-inch display.
Find more OtterBox Symmetry Series Case information and reviews here.
9. Olixar Dual Layer Armour Case
Cons:
- Dual layer design
- Slim and durable
- Raised bezel
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- So-so materials
The Olixar Dual Layer Armour Case uses both PC and TPU materials to protect your phone from drops and scratches alike. Its design might be fairly plain, but it offers a solid amount of protection for your phone, especially considering its overall slim design.
It has a raised bezel and extra cushioning around each corner, protecting your phone where it is most likely to be damaged without stretching out your pockets. If this case was a little grippier, it would be a no-brainer pick every time. Even without any added grip, it is still a capable hybrid case for your Huawei P30.
Find more Olixar Dual Layer Armour Case information and reviews here.
10. Newseego Ultra Thin Kickstand Case
Cons:
- Ultra-thin design
- Magnetic kickstand ring
- Low price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Minimally raised bezel
- Limited color options
This ultra-thin case from Newseego is about as slim as it gets, yet it still packs some distinguishing features to keep it from feeling non-existent. Specifically, it has a built-in fold-out ring that acts as a kind of kickstand and/or pop socket. It has an iron base, which also allows it to connect to magnetic car mounts too.
This protruding element is the bulkiest part of the case but the rest is barely there so this case won’t offer much drop protection at all. This case is much better for preventing scratches and keeping your phone looking now. Chronically clumsy phone owners should look elsewhere for protection.
It doesn’t have a protective bezel on the front, though the rear tri-camera array has a nice buffer even when the ring stand is folded down. If you are looking for a lightweight case with a kickstand, the Newseego Ultra Thin Kickstand Case is a great and inexpensive option.
Find more Newseego Ultra Thin Kickstand Case information and reviews here.
11. Anccer Ultra Thin Fit CasePros:
Cons:
- Ultra-thin design
- Grippy texture
- Low price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Minimally raised bezel
- So-so materials
The Anccer Ultra Thin Fit Case is a no-thrills case that barely even feels like it’s there. It is basically a grippy, scratch-resistant skin that adds just 0.8 mm of thickness to your phone.
It is not suited to protect from drops, nor is its bezel raised enough to protect the broad sides of the phone. However, if you are careful enough to not need drop protection, then this isn’t so much of an issue. Or at least that’s probably what you tell yourself.
Whether or not ultra slim phone cases are a good idea, this one looks great. It comes in lots of color options, including a clear one which is great for showing off the Huawei P30’s cool color-shifting designs.
Find more Anccer Ultra Thin Fit Case information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.