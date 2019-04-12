11 Best Huawei P30 Pro Cases: The Ultimate List

The P30 Pro is the latest and greatest smartphone release from Chinese juggernauts Huawei. It is one of the most feature-packed international phones ever and sports a gorgeous 6.47-inch HDR10 OLED display. It is more than worthy of protecting from drops so we went right to the lab to determine the best Huawei P30 Pro cases available now.

What Are the Best Huawei P30 Pro Cases in 2019?

Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. Ringke Fusion-X

    ringke huawei p30 pro case
    Price: $12.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Military grade drop-resistant
    • Grippy texture
    • Raised bezel
    Cons:
    • Limited color options
    • So-so materials
    • Clear cases show dirt easily

    The Ringe Fusion-X is a uniquely designed case that allows the naked beauty of your Huawei P30 Pro to shine through its transparent back panel while it offers military-grade drop protection over the phone’s vulnerable corners.

    If you have a color-shifting version of the P30 Pro then this case allows you to show off its mesmerizing design without leaving it vulnerable to scratches and scuffs. Note that the clear window will show dirt trapped behind the case more easily, so you will have to clean it out often.

    The case is easy to apply and remove, though. Its raised edges provide air cushioning against drops as well as a protective bezel for the phone’s front screen and rear tri-camera array. It also has a nice textured grip to keep it in your hand. As far as hybrid cases go, this is one of the best Huawei P30 Pro cases around.

    Find more Ringke Fusion-X information and reviews here.

  2. 2. Spigen Rugged Armor Case

    spigen huawei p30 pro case
    Price: $12.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Air-cushioned corners
    • Lightweight and durable
    • Low price tag
    Cons:
    • Limited color options
    • So-so materials
    • Could be grippier

    The Spigen Rugged Armor Case is a lightweight yet durable hybrid case that walks the fine balance between protection and portability. It doesn’t offer much in terms of looks, with only a generic black design available at the moment, but it offers solid protective features at a value price.

    The Rugged Armor case has raised air-cushioned corners to protect from drops. They also provide a buffer to protect the broad sides of your phone from face-down drops. I do wish this case was a bit grippier, but for the price, it still offers a decent amount of protective features, especially considering its fairly slim profile.

    Find more Spigen Rugged Armor Case information and reviews here.

  3. 3. VRS Design Damda Glide Shield Case

    damda huawei p30 pro case
    Price: $19.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Lightweight and durable
    • Grippy texture
    • Holds 2 cards
    Cons:
    • Clear card slot compromises your privacy
    • Bulky design
    • Limited color options

    The Damda Glide Shield case from VRS Design is a beautifully designed case that protects your phone and offers a compact compartment to store your ID and a credit card. You probably won’t want to carry around a phone this large plus a whole wallet, which makes the P30 Pro the ideal candidate for a wallet case.

    This case’s compact card slot barely adds any bulk to this case mold as it is really only meant to hold two cards. This will suffice for most needs, but you should keep in mind that the card slot has a transparent cover so you will not have a way to keep your card info private.

    The case itself is fairly plain, offering some basic drop protection and a grippy texture to keep your phone in your hands when it needs to be. Considering its card case makes it just a bit bulkier than the competition, that will be the determining factor to decide if this case is right for you.

    Find more VRS Design Damda Glide Shield Case information and reviews here.

  4. 4. Love Mei Aluminum Armor Case

    love mei huawei p30 pro case
    Price: $25.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Raised bezel
    • Rugged drop protection
    • Included screen protector
    Cons:
    • Bulky form factor
    • Difficult to install
    • Could be grippier

    The Love Mei Aluminum Armor Case is such a massive defender-style case that it’s almost overkill. If you’re the type who believes there is no such thing as a phone case that is too protective, then this is the right pick for you.

    This three-piece case uses exterior metal bumpers, an interior silicone sleeve with port covers, and an optional tempered glass screen protector to preserve your Huawei P30 Pro on all sides. It adds considerable bulk on all sides of the phone and needs a screwdriver to properly install.

    For all of the hassle that this brings, though, the Love Mei case is an incredibly capable defender case for protection from scratches and drops. When you compare the price to rival defender cases from OtterBox and UAG, the Love Mei is comparatively inexpensive, making it a great deal as well.

    Find more Love Mei Aluminum Armor Case information and reviews here.

  5. 5. Anccer Ultra-Thin Case

    anccer huawei p30 pro case
    Price: $12.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Ultra-thin design
    • Low price tag
    • Grippy texture
    Cons:
    • Minimally raised bezel
    • So-so materials
    • Limited impact resistance

    Anccer’s ultra-thin case design is almost so low profile that I struggle to call it a case. But just because it doesn’t provide any drop protection doesn’t mean it is without purpose.

    This Anccer case isn’t meant to absorb impact from drops but rather to add grip to your phone and protect it from scratches without adding any more bulk to this already massive phone. It succeeds in both of these aspects, as the case has a nice rubbery texture that keeps the phone in your hand. And yes, it is very thin. It hardly feels like you have a case at all, though I would have appreciated even a small bezel to protect the front screen and rear tri-camera array

    If you are intimidated by adding to the size of your phone, then consider this Anccer sleeve, as it is one of the smallest Huawei P30 Pro cases you’ll find.

    Find more Anccer Ultra-Thin Case information and reviews here.

  6. 6. Olixar Dual Layer Armour Case

    olixar huawei p30 pro case
    Price: $19.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Dual layer design
    • Slim and durable
    • Raised bezel
    Cons:
    • Could be grippier
    • Limited color options
    • So-so materials

    Olixar’s Dual Layer Armour Case might look fairly plain, but behind its spartan design is two layers of drop protection specifically designed to preserve your Huawei P30 Pro. By using both shock-absorbing TPU and scratch-resistant PC materials, this case provides a solid suite of protective features without adding too much bulk.

    These materials feel cheap in the hand and could certainly be grippier, but they also represent the industry standard for protective cases. This design uses angular shapes to redirect shock impact across the surface of the phone rather than jostling it. It also has a raised bezel to protect the phone’s front and rear. Now if it only had a few more color options outside of black, grey, and blue.

    Find more Olixar Dual Layer Armour Case information and reviews here.

  7. 7. Newseego Ultra Thin Kickstand Case

    newseego huawei p30 pro casenewseego huawei p30 pro case
    Price: $8.68
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Magnetic kickstand ring
    • Ultra-thin design
    • Low price tag
    Cons:
    • Limited color options
    • Limited impact resistance
    • Minimally raised bezel

    This ultra-thin kickstand case from Newseego may not offer much for drop protection but it does give your phone a scratch-resistant coating and a kickstand ring, making it a solid option nonetheless. The kickstand ring can be used to stand your phone up or to more easily hold this 6.47-inch behemoth in one hand.

    The kickstand ring is also magnetic so it can be used to connect your phone to magnetic car mounts. The ring folds flat when not in use, and therefore doesn’t interfere much with this case’s ultra-thin motif. It does, however, keep the phone from laying flat on its back.

    The ultra-thin coating snaps on easily and mostly serves to absorb scratches and keep your new phone looking good. If you want a phone case with actual drop protection, then you’ll definitely want to look elsewhere.

    Find more Newseego Ultra Thin Kickstand Case information and reviews here.

  8. 8. Huawei Genuine P30 Pro Smart View Flip Cover

    geuine huawei p30 pro case
    Price: $29.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Front folio displays notifications
    • Grippy texture
    • Lightweight and compact
    Cons:
    • Limited impact resistance
    • So-so materials
    • Limited color options

    Huawei’s own official line of accessories for the P30 Pro includes a number of specially designed cases, our favorite of which is the Smart View Flip Cover. This folio-style case is designed to keep your phone’s front screen protected with a transparent flap that allows notifications and other lock screen information to be displayed right through it.

    The cover automatically wakes and sleeps the screen and has a small magnetic flap to keep it from moving around when not in use. The backplate of this case doesn’t offer much drop protection but it does provide a grippy texture to keep the phone in your hand and prevent drops before they even happen.

    Despite its protective shortcomings, this a surprisingly functional phone case that is perfect for someone who slides their phone in and out of their pocket a couple dozen times a day.

    Find more Huawei Genuine P30 Pro Smart View Flip Cover information and reviews here.

  9. 9. OtterBox Symmetry Series Case

    otterbox huawei p30 pro case
    Price: $32.00
    Shop Now
    Pros:
    • Slim and durable
    • Dual layer design
    • Easy to install
    Cons:
    • Could be grippier
    • Limited color options
    • Limited impact resistance

    Surprisingly, OtterBox has yet to announce a Defender case mold for the Huawei P30 Pro. Assuming they don’t plan to release one, their Symmetry Series case is the next best option from the original phone case trendsetters.

    Their Symmetry case is a hybrid design that offers a slimmed-down take on their classic dual layer design. This case uses a lot less material to get close to the same results, even though it doesn’t have the built-in screen protector you may have grown used to on old models.

    The end result is a slim and durable case that is easy to install and offers air-cushioned protection for your phone. It won’t be the prettiest phone case you’ll come across, but it gets the job done without even interfering with wireless charging.

    Find more OtterBox Symmetry Series Case information and reviews here.

  10. 10. Spigen Wallet S Case

    spigen huawei p30 pro wallet case
    Price: $15.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Holds 2 cards plus cash
    • Lightweight and durable
    • Raised bezel
    Cons:
    • So-so materials
    • Could be grippier
    • Limited impact resistance

    There aren’t many Huawei P30 Pro wallet cases at the time of writing this, which makes the Spigen Wallet S Case an even more tantalizing option than normal for those averted to classic billfolds. This folio-style case has slots to hold two credit cards plus some cash, making it an adequate replacement for a wallet.

    As a phone case, most of its protective properties come from the faux-leather folio that attaches to the simple plastic snap-on piece inside. The folio cover leaves your front screen protected when storing the phone in your pocket, but this benefit is basically moot when the case is open and the phone is in use.

    If this case was a little grippier it wouldn’t even be a problem, but you’ll have to think twice about adding a tempered glass screen protector if you go with this pick.

    Find more Spigen Wallet S Case information and reviews here.

  11. 11. Qoosea Crystal Clear Case

    qoosea huawei p30 pro caseqoosea huawei p30 pro case
    Price: $7.89
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Air-cushioned corners
    • Lightweight and durable
    • Low price tag
    Cons:
    • Clear cases show dirt easily
    • Clear cases discolor over time
    • Could be grippier

    With beautiful color-shifting options like Amber Sunrise and Breathing Crystal available for the P30 Pro, it almost feels like a shame to confine these stunning phones to a bulky plastic case. Thankfully, you can find a number of inexpensive clear case options, including the Qoosea Crystal Clear Case.

    For under $10, you get a lightweight and durable phone case that adds air-cushioned protection to your device without hiding its naked glory. This case is made from the same TPU material as most cases, and accordingly, offers the same protective features you would expect from a case covered in hideous carbon fiber accents.

    Clear cases are not without their flaws, though, as the clear plastic material will typically yellow over time. Even if you are careful to prevent this, these cases still show off dirt trapped behind the case, so you will have to clean this case regularly as well. In my opinion, it is still well worth being able to show off your new scratch-free phone months from now.

    Find more Qoosea Crystal Clear Case information and reviews here.

