15 Best iPhone Selfie Accessories: Your Ultimate List

Selfie sticks are cool and all, but there is a very real limitation to how wide of a shot you can get with a mere stick. True selfie enthusiasts know that the ultimate selfies must be taken from the sky.

Now you can do just that with this self-flying camera drone from Hover Camera. That’s right, all you need to to do is turn on this compact drone and it will automatically begin hovering in place. Once you’ve done that, you can walk or cycle or hang glide away and the drone will use face and body detection to automatically follow you around.

It has a 13MP camera that is capable of recording 4K video and it gets about 10 minutes of recording off one battery charge. The drone comes with two batteries so it is easy to swap out.

The drone has a carbon fiber cage so it is fairly durable. Combine this with its compact size and you have a personal photography assistant that will follow you wherever you go. It’s been a good run, selfie sticks, but there’s the door.

