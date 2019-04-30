15 Best iPhone Selfie Accessories: Your Ultimate List

Taking the perfect selfie isn’t easy, even when you have a high-quality iPhone camera. There are simple tools to help like the selfie stick to up your game, but why stop there? Here are the best iPhone selfie accessories for making your next shot absolute perfection.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are plenty of fancy selfie sticks available, but the more you add to a selfie stick, the further it strays from the point. The Mpow Bluetooth Selfie Stick is an inexpensive and straightforward photography accessory that is ideal for taking quick selfies on the go.
It collapses from 31 inches down to 7 inches, making it easy to store in a pocket or a handbag. It has a built-in Bluetooth button for snapping photos and can rotate 270 degrees to get the perfect angle every time. If you just need a simple selfie stick then this is a great choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Without a doubt, the easiest way to step up your selfie game is to add more light to your pictures. Some apps will help by illuminating your screen, but you get much nicer highlights and accents when you use a clip-on ring light like this one from Auxiwa.
This universal ring light is designed to clip onto any smartphone and provide a soft illumination from all sides of your phone’s camera. Its ring shape ensures that you aren’t left with any harsh spots or weird shadows. It has a small built-in mirror but you probably won’t need it if you’re using a front-facing camera.
The light has three brightness levels and gives off a cool white light. It recharges via micro USB and provides several hours of light off just one charge. The budget price of this ring light only sweetens the deal, as this is one of the cheapest ways to instantly improve the quality of your selfies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
“Professional-quality selfie” was once an oxymoron, but now you can take legitimate portrait-quality selfies with the help of this Selfie Ring Light with Cell Phone Holder. This device has two 24-inch gooseneck arms to prop up your iPhone and a ring light with three different modes.
You won’t be able to use this device on the go, but you can clip it to any surface in your house and transform it into the ideal live stream setting. This version comes with a Bluetooth remote so you can take flawless selfies too.
The LED light has 10 brightness settings and three different light modes, white, warm yellow, and warm white. Note that the light is powered by USB-A so you will have to plug it into a wall adapter or a laptop. There is no way to power it by phone out of the box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From AmazonThe Prynt Pocket is a whole new way to take instant photos with your iPhone’s camera. This accessory plugs into an iPhone 5 or newer and pairs with the Prynt app to turn your favorite digital pictures into 2 x 3-inch sticker photos.Your phone slots right into the Prynt Pocket’s adjustable cradle and then hooks into the case’s Lightning jack to send selfies you just took or even pictures off of Instagram. You’ll probably have to remove your phone case to get it to fit, but once you do, it basically transforms your phone into a Polaroid camera.The photos must be printed out on Zink sticker paper, which isn’t included in the base product. The photo paper is thick and glossy and being able to stick them wherever you please is a nice touch.The app has tons of other tricks like being able to edit the pictures or using a picture to trigger a video to play on your phone. This versatility means you’ll have even more ways to bring out the joy of photography.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you need a ring light stand, a cell phone holder, a tripod, or all three, Aptoyu’s got you covered. Their selfie ring light can be easily mounted and dismounted from the included tripod base, which extends from 17.5 to 51 inches tall.
The universal phone holder attaches to the telescopic pole of the tripod so your phone stays in place while you find the perfect angle for your selfie. The included Bluetooth remote makes it easy to snap the picture without losing your pose.
Like the other combo light stand phone holder we reviewed, this unit is powered by USB-A, so you’ll have to find a source other than your phone to power it on. It has inline controls to shift between white, warm yellow, and warm white light plus cycle through the 10 brightness settings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From AmazonInstant film cameras make taking selfies so much more fun but not having a giant HD screen to preview your picture is a huge setback. Thankfully, you can use a handy device like the KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer to instantly print photos from your phone onto Polaroid film.The KiiPix Printer basically takes a photo of your screen and then prints it out onto a 3.4 x 2.1-inch film strip so the memory can be instantly cherished. It only takes seconds and doesn’t require batteries or power cords. Just note that the film isn’t included, though you can find it on Amazon here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Selfie sticks are cool and all, but there is a very real limitation to how wide of a shot you can get with a mere stick. True selfie enthusiasts know that the ultimate selfies must be taken from the sky.
Now you can do just that with this self-flying camera drone from Hover Camera. That’s right, all you need to to do is turn on this compact drone and it will automatically begin hovering in place. Once you’ve done that, you can walk or cycle or hang glide away and the drone will use face and body detection to automatically follow you around.
It has a 13MP camera that is capable of recording 4K video and it gets about 10 minutes of recording off one battery charge. The drone comes with two batteries so it is easy to swap out.
The drone has a carbon fiber cage so it is fairly durable. Combine this with its compact size and you have a personal photography assistant that will follow you wherever you go. It’s been a good run, selfie sticks, but there’s the door.
Want to see this drone in action? Click here to check out a video review from Unbox Therapy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want to improve the quality of your selfies while keeping your phone protected from drops and scratches, then the LuMee Two Selfie Phone Case was made for you.
Not only does it cushion your phone from impact damage but it also provides a powerful front LED strip to give you more detail in your photos. It has its own rechargeable battery that provides up to 30 minutes of warm LED lighting.
This case is ideal for brightening up your smile but you can also use it as a flashlight if needed, as the light is 90% brighter than your phone’s stock flash. The version we highlighted is for the iPhone 8 / 7 / 6s / 6, so if you have a newer iPhone model, you’ll have to browse LuMee’s other selfie cases for the appropriate model to match your phone.
-
Shop now at cliquefie.com From cliquefie.com
The CliqueFie Puck is a unique device that allows you to take one-of-a-kind panorama selfies, even when no one else is around. Its battery-free design means you can just wind it up, slot your phone on top, and then get in position as it smoothly rotates 360˚ for the perfect panorama selfie.
It is lightweight and compact, making it easy to take along for your next hiking trip. This is the ideal device for when you want to capture yourself in the full glory of nature without having to bring along your entourage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This useful iPhone peripheral from Yoozon is equal parts tripod and selfie stick, making it useful for all sorts of photo taking scenarios. It extends from 7.9 to 26.6 inches and its handle splits into a mini tripod if the shot needs to be taken from farther away.
There is an included Bluetooth remote that you can remove for use in tripod mode, or attach to the grip for use in selfie stick mode. This versatile selfie stick will leave you prepared for any situation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Clip-on camera lenses for phones have been around for years, but only recently have companies begun to include LED lights into the package. Typically, these lens kits end up leaving dark corners because you need more light for a larger lens, but this Amir Camera Lens kit has a built-in LED light that solves this problem.
You can clip this lens and light onto basically any smartphone, on either the front or rear camera. This unit comes with a 15X macro lens and a 0.4X-0.6X wide-angle lens, both of which can provide new angles and compositions with which to take selfies. The macro lens is particularly useful for fitting large groups into one photo.
The real superstar of this setup, though, is the LED light, which helps to get the most clarity from the lenses. It has three brightness settings and can shine for up to three hours before it has to be recharged via micro USB.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Getting your two-legged friends to pose for selfies is easy. Getting your four-legged friends to do the same is an entirely different story. If you are trying to take you and your pet’s social media presence to the next level, then you need the Woofie Pet Selfie Portrait Tool.
This simple rubber clip can be attached to your iPhone to prop up your pet’s favorite treat. This will capture your pet’s attention while you capture their cutest “feed me” pose. If only I looked that good when I’m hungry.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Considering that most inexpensive selfie sticks aren’t built to handle wear and tear, you’ll need something a little more robust if you want to take epic selfies on your next big adventure. The Quik Pod Sport Selfie Stick is ideal for this, as it is waterproof and ultra-durable.
Quik Pod is arguably the original selfie stick brand, which would certainly explain why the Quik Pod Sport selfie stick is so ahead of the game. This selfie stick extends from 15.5 to 39 inches and includes mounts for action cams, DSLR cameras, and smartphones.
This unit comes with a wrist strap, a carrying case, a detachable selfie mirror, and an iOS-compatible Bluetooth remote. Just keep in mind that the Bluetooth remote is not waterproof.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you think selfie sticks are too attention-grabbing but you still want to take pictures in a wider frame, then all you really need is a simple Bluetooth camera remote like this one from CamKix. It connects with Android or iOS to provide a simple shutter remote from up to 30 feet away.
With this, you can prop your phone up somewhere or pair it with a non-Bluetooth selfie stick for easier photo-taking. It requires a small disc battery but it will be quite a while before you have to swap it out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This miniature fan peripheral from Stouchi is a great way to give off that professional photoshoot vibe when taking selfies with friends. It may not have the actual air displacing power to give you that perfect windswept hair look, but it will keep you cool when you’re out in the sun on a hot day.
This mini fan connects via your phone’s Lightning port and uses your phone’s battery to power itself. It will make a noticeable dent in your battery life if you leave it on, but it’s worth it for the looks you’ll get from people when you bust it out. This particular fan comes two to a pack, making them fairly inexpensive as well.