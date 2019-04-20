5 Best LAN Party Bags: Your Ultimate List

Even though the gaming world is dominated by online play, local area gaming is still alive and well in 2019. LAN parties remain a massive social event for PC gamers despite the logistical issue of having to BYOC (bring your own computer). Here are the best LAN party bags available online for safely transporting your desktop tower to and from LAN events.
1. Pelican Case and Mobility Kit 1620MPrice: $416.95Pros:
- Airtight and watertight
- Included mobility kit
- Durable hard shell
- High price tag
- Large and heavy
- Only one compartment
If you aren’t already familiar with Pelican cases, then permit me to explain them in the easiest way I can think of. Pelican is to gear cases as OtterBox is to smartphone cases. In other words, it is the premium rugged protection option for priceless gear of any size. The 1620M case measures to 26.5 x 23 x 16.5 inches on the exterior, and offers plenty of room for any full-tower ATX case.
All Pelican cases come pre-filled with “pick and pluck” foam, which is pre-cut so you can easily make a custom-fitted compartment for any object. Each wall is lined with egg crate foam while the center of the case has four layers of pick and pluck. There is more than enough room to stow a PC case, a keyboard, a mouse, and some cables in any configuration you want. Unfortunately, there is only one compartment on this case, so it is on you to decide how you’ll stash your PC gear.
The combination of the interior foam and the polypropylene hardshell exterior helps to prevent impact damage to the case’s contents. The lid for the case is also reinforced with an airtight and watertight gasket that will even keep your PC safe in harsh weather conditions.
The 1620M has a sturdy ring for you add a padlock and double-throw latches to keep it shut. The 1620M even has a barometric relief valve made of Gore-Tex to prevent pressure damage to the case during air travel. There aren’t really any other LAN bags that offer this level of protection.
At about 36 pounds, this case can easily outweigh its contents. That’s why we suggest the mobility kit version of the 1620, as it comes with a detachable dolly for wheeling the case around. The retractable handle is sturdy as well, but I kind of expected nicer wheels considering this case costs over $400.
Still, you aren’t paying for roller wheels when you buy a Pelican case. You’re paying for the unparalleled protection it offers from impact and water. You’re buying it because your PC should be able to go with you anywhere. If you’re still not convinced, you can get more information from a young LinusTechTips in the video below.
Find more Pelican Case and Mobility Kit 1620M information and reviews here.
2. Crazzie Pro GTR-1 LAN Party BackpackPrice: $198.00Pros:
- Large main compartment
- Padded cube insert
- Dolly-compatible shoulder straps
- High price tag
- Not waterproof
- Too large to realistically carry on your back
The Crazzie Pro GTR-1 is a true Kickstarter success story. It took this unique LAN party backpack design less than 24 hours to be fully crowdfunded and it is now available to the masses (in limited quantities). This LAN bag has all the most important features of a high-quality travel bag plus the outrageous dimensions to hold even the most massive PC towers.
This bag’s main compartment expands to 24 x 24 x 12 inches in size and has tie-down straps inside to prevent your tower from shifting around in transit. Exterior compression straps further prevent any interior jostling. The main compartment isn’t verily heavily padded right out the box, but it ships with a zippered padded cube insert for this main compartment to use when a device needs extra padding. Note that this padded lining does take up about an inch in all directions.
The GTR-1 LAN bag has two additional pockets in the front, which fit mostly smaller items. There is also an accessories pocket the same width and height as the main pocket that is good for holding keyboards, mousepads, et cetera. There is even a padded laptop sleeve on the rear with its own dedicated zipper. This laptop pocket is handy, but it is right behind the GTR-1’s backpacks straps, so theoretically, if you pack a bag with a laptop and a desktop, the laptop will probably get crushed between your back and your tower.
Though, just because this backpack has nice padded straps doesn’t mean you should actually wear it on your back. The GTR-1 can hold up to 70 pounds and that is way too much to be carrying on your back for any extended period of time. The straps will work for short hauls, though, as they are complemented with a sternum strap and hip belt to more evenly distribute the load.
For longer hauls, the GTR-1’s backpack straps can be attached to a dolly or cart for spine-friendly transportation. That’s a far cry from a built-in dolly, but hey, if you have one lying around, this bag becomes even more practical. Either way, you won’t have to worry about rips or busted zippers, as this bag is definitely built to last.
Its exterior is made from 900D nylon and its SBS seamless zippers can handle near endless abuse. If you need a no-nonsense LAN party bag, it’s hard to go wrong with a bag specifically built for such a purpose. The only thing that would make it perfect is if it was a bit more waterproof.
Find more Crazzie Pro GTR-1 LAN Party Backpack information and reviews here.
3. Acer Predator G1-710 Desktop Transport CasePrice: $265.00Pros:
- Durable hard shell
- Built-in combo lock
- Four spinner wheels
- Requires modification for use with other PCs
- High price tag
- Over-branded
On the outside, the Acer Predator G1-710 Desktop Transport Case looks like an ordinary piece of hardshell luggage. On the inside, though, its foam interior is molded to perfectly fit the G1-710 Predator desktop, plus a keyboard, a mouse, and an AC adapter. This both protects your PC components from being jostled loose and protects from any potential bumps or drops.
Now, when I say the foam interior is molded to fit the G1-710 Predator desktop, I mean just that. It perfectly outlines the exact dimensions of the Acer G1-710, which would be is 16.5 x 4.3 x 13.9 inches. If your PC is smaller than this model it won’t fit snugly in the mold. If you have a similar-sized or larger PC, however, you can easily cut some additional foam out to make it fit. The accessory cutouts are more generic and will work with pretty much any mouse and keyboard.
This bag’s hardshell exterior is another reason why it works particularly well as a LAN party bag. Its frame is made from durable aluminum and only weighs 13 pounds overall. It has a TSA-approved combination lock, which acts as a nice theft deterrent as well. Its exterior dimensions are 22 x 18 x 10.5 inches, which makes it an appropriate carry-on item for air travel. The four spinner wheels and a sturdy carry handle make it a breeze to roll through airports or conference centers alike.
Overall, the Acer Predator G1-710 Desktop Transport Case is a well-designed solution for making a portable PC gaming rig. Its specialized design makes it all the more apparent why an ordinary suitcase won’t cut it when it comes to protecting a high-end machine.
Find more Acer Predator G1-710 Desktop Transport Case information and reviews here.
4. Buwico Desktop Travel CasePrice: $69.99Pros:
- Lightweight padded walls
- Low price tag
- Two side pockets
- Flimsy carry handle
- Not waterproof
- Narrow compartment opening
If you are looking for a simple and inexpensive bag for transporting a full-tower ATX PC, then you can’t go wrong with the Buwico (or BUBM) Desktop Travel Case. Both brands sell an identical bag that is designed with a large main compartment and extra padding to accommodate a desktop computer. It measures 22.5 x 19.1 x 9.8 inches on the outside and loads from a top zipper flap.
It will be a snug fit if your PC is within an inch of this size, as the bag also has a thick layer of protective foam padding to cushion your PC from bumps and drops in transit. It can be a little tricky to lower your desktop into the narrow opening but once it’s in, a full-size tower won’t move around much. The bag has two side velcro pockets for storing extra accessories like a mouse, some power cables, or some headphones. The left side pocket is tall enough to hold a full-size keyboard.
The biggest shortcoming of this bag is that neither its carry handle nor its shoulder strap are padded enough, so it is kind of uncomfortable to carry. This does contribute to the fact that this bag only weighs 2.9 pounds, but if the safety of your gaming rig is on the line, it may be worth spending a little more for extra protection. The bag is made from durable nylon material, but it is only partially water-resistant, not waterproof like other options.
If you don’t need to take your PC on an airplane any time soon, then the Buwico Desktop Travel case is a decent option for easily lugging it around town. However, if you are taking your PC halfway around the world for an event, you may want a sturdier carry case.
Find more Buwico Desktop Travel Case information and reviews here.
5. NSP Cases Universal PC Carry BagPrice: $220.00Pros:
- Lightweight padded walls
- Modular design
- Comfy carry handle and shoulder strap
- Not waterproof
- High price tag
- Only one compartment
Not every LAN party bag has to be equipped for cross-country travel, but if you’ve taken the time to put together an aesthetically-pleasing PC build, then you should at least transport it in style. You can do exactly that with the Universal PC Carry Bag from NSP Cases.
This padded carry bag has a fairly simple design but injects a lot of personality with its high-quality stitching and beautiful red interior. Its external dimensions are 20.9 x 10.2 x 23.2 inches and it looks fairly boxy given its lack of exterior pockets.
Instead, this bag lends all of its internal storage space to a single compartment, measuring 18.9 x 8.3 x 21.3 inches on the interior. It is large enough to hold a first gen Mac Pro tower, one of the largest desktop towers ever made. If your computer is smaller than a Mac Pro (and I hope it is) then you can use the included rigid divider panel to position it snugly within the bag and create a separate compartment to store other accessories. I would have preferred a separate pocket for easier organizing, but this solution gets the job done too.
The exterior of the bag is made from durable 1640D nylon. It is resistant to rips and tears, but it is only somewhat water resistant, meaning you might want to carry your PC through the rain with this. The bag is decently protective, with a double lining of padded material to cushion impact on all sides. It’s not quite indestructible but it’s surprisingly secure for only weighing 6.6 pounds.
All in all, this bag is quite similar to the Buwico Desktop Travel Case, save for the fact that is more than double the price. The one reason you might opt for this bag over that one is that the NSP Universal PC Carry Bag actually has a nice carry handle and a comfy padded shoulder strap. It’s not exactly good for you to do so, but you can carry your PC a respectable distance with this bag before it gets uncomfortable. If you’re taking your PC on a roadtrip but don’t need it to be reinforced for air travel, then this is a solid pick.
Find more NSP Cases Universal PC Carry Bag information and reviews here.
More Info
Though playing PC games is often considered an isolated activity, it is actually one of the most socially-involved forms of media. Depending on the game, you can connect with thousands of players at once over the Internet. However, a recent study from Quantic Foundry reveals that local multiplayer is the most consistently appealing mode of gaming for a wide majority of gamers.
That probably explains why local area gaming is still as popular as it was in the dial-up days. You can find hundreds of LAN parties happening at any time on event organizing sites like LANReg. These events are so popular and well-received that attendees are willing to toss their entire desktop setup into a bag and fly cross-country to join in on the fun.
The one major problem with this is that an average gaming PC can easily cost $1,000 or more, and they aren't necessarily designed to be moved around frequently. It behooves you to take every precaution available when traveling with a desktop tower. To make things easier, we scoured the internet to find the best LAN party bags for desktop towers of all sizes.
Depending on the LAN event, you may be required to bring your own monitor and accessories as well, so keep these needs in mind when considering your options. Many desktop tower bags have an area to store accessories but a full-size PC monitor usually requires an extra bag. Or you can follow the advice of an old friend and buy a monitor at a big box electronics store then return it after the event.
No matter how you go about doing it, do your part to keep LAN gaming an integral part of PC gaming culture.
