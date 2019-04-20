5 Best LAN Party Bags: Your Ultimate List

If you aren’t already familiar with Pelican cases, then permit me to explain them in the easiest way I can think of. Pelican is to gear cases as OtterBox is to smartphone cases. In other words, it is the premium rugged protection option for priceless gear of any size. The 1620M case measures to 26.5 x 23 x 16.5 inches on the exterior, and offers plenty of room for any full-tower ATX case.

All Pelican cases come pre-filled with “pick and pluck” foam, which is pre-cut so you can easily make a custom-fitted compartment for any object. Each wall is lined with egg crate foam while the center of the case has four layers of pick and pluck. There is more than enough room to stow a PC case, a keyboard, a mouse, and some cables in any configuration you want. Unfortunately, there is only one compartment on this case, so it is on you to decide how you’ll stash your PC gear.

The combination of the interior foam and the polypropylene hardshell exterior helps to prevent impact damage to the case’s contents. The lid for the case is also reinforced with an airtight and watertight gasket that will even keep your PC safe in harsh weather conditions.

The 1620M has a sturdy ring for you add a padlock and double-throw latches to keep it shut. The 1620M even has a barometric relief valve made of Gore-Tex to prevent pressure damage to the case during air travel. There aren’t really any other LAN bags that offer this level of protection.

At about 36 pounds, this case can easily outweigh its contents. That’s why we suggest the mobility kit version of the 1620, as it comes with a detachable dolly for wheeling the case around. The retractable handle is sturdy as well, but I kind of expected nicer wheels considering this case costs over $400.

Still, you aren’t paying for roller wheels when you buy a Pelican case. You’re paying for the unparalleled protection it offers from impact and water. You’re buying it because your PC should be able to go with you anywhere. If you’re still not convinced, you can get more information from a young LinusTechTips in the video below.

