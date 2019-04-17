5 Best Point of Sale Systems: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you’re looking for an all-in-one system, you can’t beat the Square POS Bundle. In one purchase, you’ll have covered your register, receipt printer, tablet stand with magstripe reader, contactless payment and chip reader, dock for the chip reader, and even 25 rolls of receipt paper. All you need to bring is your iPad and you’re customer-ready.

The powerhouse of this POS system is the Square Contactless and Chip Reader which can process chip payments as well as Near Field Communication (NFC) payments like Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Google Wallet. There’s a slot for reaching physical chips and every chip reader comes with the traditional magstripe reader that plugs into your headphone jack for customers who need to swipe–although the Square Stand in this set has a built-in magstripe reader so you can hang on to the smaller one as a backup.

Square’s chip reader can operate wirelessly on the included dock or be wired to your system. Square is known as the chip reader service with the fastest read times as well as some of the most user-friendly software and reasonable fee structure.

This sleek-looking Square Stand, with the built-in magstripe reader, is used to hold your iPad with lightning connector (not included) which runs the free Square POS App.

The included Star Micronics receipt printer is compact and is run by the Square stand, connected with included USB. It uses smart paper management technology in order to reduce the total amount of paper used which is good for both your bottom line and the environment. Plus, with the Square app, customers can opt to skip the paper receipt altogether and opt for an email instead.

It’s a thermal printer, standard for receipt printers, so it never runs out of ink, and the bundle comes with 25 rolls of thermal paper.

The cash drawer is run by the printer with the included connecting cord and can be opened manually or electronically. This is the largest piece in the bundle and is about 16 inches square so when you’re looking at your counter space, be sure you can fit both that and the printer comfortably with room for your customers to set down their things. See my article on Salon Reception Desks for good examples of setups.

It also comes in either white or black to suit your decor.

Square

As far as working with the Square app, it’s one of the best among point of sale systems. The fees are reasonable, they don’t charge for cash or check transactions but will record them for your records, they are easy to work with. The best part is that it’s a system people are familiar with so customers will feel comfortable using the system. See the video below for more information on Square’s fee structure and hardware options.