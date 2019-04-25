11 Best Tool Backpacks: Your Ultimate List

Dimensions: 14.2 x 9.9 x 21.5 inches

Weight: 9 pounds

Material: 1680D ballistic nylon

Tool Pockets: ~50

Compartments: 2 + external organizers

The Veto Pro Pac Tech Pac is one of the best tool backpacks on the market for its nonstop durability and its well-compartmentalized tool pockets. This bag is specially designed to meet the needs of a service technician. In other words, it is designed to hold an absurd amount of tools.

The Veto Tech Pac has two main compartments that zip all the way down around a reinforced center panel to reveal back-to-back tool pockets. The front main compartment has about 30 pockets for hand tools and drill bits of varying size. The rear main compartment has 10 mostly larger pockets and enough extra space to hold a 12V impact drill. The variety of pockets is nice but some are so shallow that you might never find a use for them.

If you need to carry larger power tools, there is an adjustable pouch that fastens against the main compartment. This pouch is great for oversized items that don’t fit within the backpack’s zippers. This pouch has a small zippered compartment, which is only one of many exterior organization pockets. This tool backpack has small side pockets, a D-loop, a tape clip, and other secret compartments all over it as well.

The Pro Pac is built to withstand all kinds of abuse. It has a molded waterproof base and has a PVC-coated nylon fabric covering its body. Two of the nicest features are the sturdy plastic handle and hidden metal hanging hook. They provide a comfortable way to relocate and hang this bag when you aren’t wearing it on your back. When are you are wearing it on your back, the adjustable straps are comfortable even though they don’t have a sternum strap.

Suffice to say, the Veto Tech Pac is downright massive. It is one of those tool backpacks that simply has a has a place for everything. If you are the type of person who likes to be prepared for any occasion, then it’s hard to go wrong with the industry standard.