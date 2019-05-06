iPhone Siri Voice Says This About Apple Product

Unless you’re tardy to the party, you may have learned that Siri, Apple iphone’s personal assistant does not like it when you ask her what zero divided by zero is?

If you haven’t tried it, we’ll give you a few minutes to.

Alrighty, if you’ve done it already, you’re laughing and if you haven’t Siri will reply to you by stating:

“Imagine that you have zero cookies and you split them evenly among zero friends. How many cookies does each person get? See? It doesn’t make sense. And Cookie Monster is sad that there are no cookies, and you are sad that you have no friends.”

Kinda harsh, right?

Well, I chatted with Susan Bennett, the voice of Siri on Scoop B Radio Overtime about this rant and why she can’t tell us what zero divided by zero is.

“Uh I can, I just won’t,” Susan told me by phone on Scoop B Radio Overtime.

Really?

Bennett explained that she provided the voice of Siri to Apple and that it’s the programmers and computers actually determine exactly what Siri says.

Check out Susan Bennett Chatting With Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson On Scoop B Radio Overtime

“What I did was record hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of phrases and sentences that were created to get all of the sound combinations in the language, so some of those sentences were pretty strange and didn’t always make sense. Then afterwards the computers and the technicians and programmers go into the recordings and extract sounds, form them into new phrases and sentences and those are what end up on your devices, so it’s an amazing process it’s called concatenation, so there’s a new word for the day for your audience.”

So there ‘ya go! The next time you’re with your friends and ask Siri what’s zero divided by zero, be angry at your phone and not at Bennett!

For Those Keeping Score At Home: Bennett’s career began in 1974 when she was recorded as the voice of First National Bank of Atlanta’s “Tillie the All-Time Teller.”

She has recorded messages for the public address system in all Delta Air Lines terminals worldwide, as well as voicing e-learning software and GPS navigation software and telephone systems.

Bennett’s voice has also been used in numerous local and national television advertisements for Ford, Coca-Cola, Fisher-Price, McDonald’s, The Home Depot, Goodyear, Visa, Macy’s, Hot Pockets, Club Med, and Cartoon Network, among others.