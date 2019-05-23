13 Best Pixel 3a Cases: The Ultimate List

The announcement of a new low-cost version of the Pixel 3 has been met with great enthusiasm by Google fanatics on a budget. But just because the new Pixel 3a is inexpensive doesn’t mean you should protect it with anything less than the best Pixel 3a cases.
1. Google Knit Fabric Pixel 3a CasePrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish
- Compact
- Grippy design
- Limited impact resistance
- High price tag
- Limited color options
While Google’s aftermarket accessory suite has offered multiple case molds to past Pixel models, you can still purchase their signature Fabric Pixel 3a Case for its iconic look and decent protection.
This compact case has a knitted fabric material that adds some grip to the case. It doesn’t do much for protecting from drops, though. It comes in three colors: Carbon, Fog, and Seascape, but the lack of other official Google cases leaves me wishing they had more options.
Find more Google Knit Fabric Pixel 3a Case information and reviews here.
-
2. Olixar Tough Bumper Pixel 3a CasePrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Air-cushioned bumper frame
- Raised bezel
- Clear plastic yellows over time
- Not grippy
- Mushy button covers
The Olixar Tough Bumper Case combines a reliable hybrid case mold with a clear PC backplate to deliver style and protection in balance.
This case maintains an overall slim profile by only reinforcing the most vulnerable parts of your phone, specifically its edges. This case has an air-cushioned bumper frame that helps disperse shock across the surface of your phone.
The case also has a raised bezel to further protect the front screen and rear camera. Considering that this case lacks grip and has somewhat mushy button covers, it is far from perfect, however, it is still a solid protective option for the Pixel 3a.
Find more Olixar Tough Bumper Pixel 3a Case information and reviews here.
-
3. Incipio NGP Google Pixel 3a CasePrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Raised bezel
- Grippy design
- Drop-tested design
- Clear plastic yellows over time
- Shows scratches
- Limited colors
The Incipio NGP Case for the Pixel 3a sports a unique design and three-foot drop-tested protection to help your phone stand out and stay functioning.
Considering its fairly slim profile, this isn’t the most rugged protective case out there, but the grippy material that makes up its lower half help prevent drops before they even happen.
The case has a raised bezel to protect the broad sides of your phone, further increasing its value as a protective case. While it comes at an attractive price, it does show scratches easily, so it won’t last forever. Realistically, it will last at least as long as your Pixel 3a, though.
Find more Incipio NGP Google Pixel 3a Case information and reviews here.
-
4. OtterBox Symmetry Series Pixel 3a CasePrice: $49.00Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Dual layer design
- Easy to install
- Limited impact resistance
- High price tag
- Not grippy
There is little to say about the OtterBox brand that I haven’t already said a thousand times. They are the most-recognized case brand for a reason.
Even the Symmetry Series Case, their slimmest offering for the Pixel 3a, is made with two layers of protective material. It has a synthetic rubber sleeve to absorb shock and an external polycarbonate shell to prevent scratches.
The case snaps on easily and adds minimal bulk to the phone, making it a straightforward option for daily users. The Symmetry isn’t as grippy or protective as OtterBox’s larger cases, but it is more than enough to protect your Pixel 3a from daily wear and tear.
Find more OtterBox Symmetry Series Pixel 3a Case information and reviews here.
-
5. Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 3a CasePrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Military-grade drop protection
- Slim and durable
The Spigen Tough Armor case offers military-grade drop protection and a handy media kickstand in a simple form factor that works for all occasions.It has a raised bezel on its front and back to extend its rugged protection to your Pixel 3a’s front screen and rear camera, though it isn’t particularly grippy or scratch-resistant.However, if your main goal is keeping your phone safe, then this durable hybrid design is always a solid pick.
- Limited colors
- Shows scratches
- Not grippy
Find more Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 3a Case information and reviews here.
-
6. ESR Metal Kickstand Pixel 3a CasePrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clear design
- Built-in kickstand
- Raised bezel
- Not grippy
- Shows dirt easily
- Clear plastic yellows over time
The ESR Metal Kickstand Series is a clear and lightweight case that protects your phone without even seeming like it’s there.
Its transparent design is great if you don’t like the look of cheesy PC phone cases, though you should know that clear cases will easily show dirt. They even discolor slightly after long-term UV exposure.
However, if you don’t leave your phone outside regularly, this won’t be an issue. One major plus to this case is its built-in kickstand, which works in both portrait and landscape orientation.
Find more ESR Metal Kickstand Pixel 3a Case information and reviews here.
-
7. Speck Presidio Grip Pixel 3a CasePrice: $28.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Comes in a variety of styles
- Military-grade drop protection
- High price tag
- Grippy material attracts dirt
- Case is weak near charge port
The Speck Presidio Grip is an iconic case design for its unique style, grippy design, and military-grade drop protection.
The rubber strips on this case’s backplate help keep it in your hand and off the ground, but they are also known to attract dirt over time. Considering the importance of solid shock dispersal, it is easy to look past this case’s flaws, as it is ultimately one of the best Pixel 3a cases you’ll find.
Find more Speck Presidio Grip Pixel 3a Case information and reviews here.
-
8. anccer Ultra-Thin Pixel 3a CasePros:
Cons:
- Ultra-slim design
- Lots of color options
- Grippy design
- Limited impact resistance
- No bezel
- So-so materials
At only 0.03 inches this, the anccer Ultra-Thin Case is one of the slimmest options for Pixel 3a fans looking to keep scratches off their new phone.
As you may guess from its compact size, this case is not intended to protect from drops or bumps. It is pretty much only for preventing scratches and adding some grip to your phone.
Still, this ultra-thin sleeve is one of the best Pixel 3a cases for minimalists.
Find more anccer Ultra-Thin Pixel 3a Case information and reviews here.
-
9. Vinve Carbon Fiber Hybrid Pixel 3a CasePrice: $7.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Raised bezel
- Generic design
- Mushy button covers
- Limited colors
You might call the Vinve Carbon Fiber Case generically designed but I call it tried and true. This hybrid case may sport a fairly plain OEM design but it is one with a track record for preventing impact damage.
The case is made from a single layer of TPU, which has a brushed metal texture that adds some grip the back of the phone. It has a raised bezel that makes this case effective at protecting your phone’s screen, even if it is a little plain.
Find more Vinve Carbon Fiber Hybrid Pixel 3a Case information and reviews here.
-
10. Dretal Carbon Fiber Hybrid Pixel 3a CasePrice: $5.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Slim and durable
- Raised bezel
- Mushy button covers
- Limited colors
- Generic design
If the Dretal Carbon Fiber case looks familiar, that’s because it is almost identical to the Vinve case we reviewed above. That means that this is an equally well-rounded budget case.
It is grippy, slim, and durable, even though it lacks the bells and whistles of more premium phone case options. If you need a plain and simple protective case with a proven track record, this is an easy option to go with.
Find more Dretal Carbon Fiber Hybrid Pixel 3a Case information and reviews here.
-
11. Idea Line Slim Fit Pixel 3a CasePrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Responsive button covers
- Stylish design
- So-so materials
- Limited impact resistance
- Minimal bezel
The Idea Line Slim Fit Pixel 3a Case is a stylish case with a professional-looking faux leather design that matches any occasion.
It is made of a slim and durable layer of TPU. It isn’t thick enough to provide serious impact resistance but it does well at resisting scratches and small bumps. Its button covers are responsive but its protective bezel is fairly small.
If you are concerned with keeping your phone screen in one piece, you may want to complement this case with a protective screen cover. However, its slim design will work fine for minimalists.
Find more Idea Line Slim Fit Pixel 3a Case information and reviews here.
-
12. 8Wireless Rotating Ring Pixel 3a CasePros:
Cons:
- Built-in ring stand
- Magnetic mount compatible
- Included screen protector
- Limited impact resistance
- No front bezel
- Limited colors
If you want a Pixel 3a case with a surefire way to keep your grip on this 5.6-inch phone, then the 8Wireless Rotating Ring Pixel 3a Case is an easy choice.
Its main draw is its built-in rotating ring, which functions as a grip for your phone and a makeshift media viewing stand. The ring has a magnetic base that also works with magnetic car and bike mounts.
The downside of this case is that its low-profile design doesn’t offer much of a bezel to protect the front screen. Instead, you get an included screen protector, which is a nice touch, but something you might ignore altogether since it is a fairly low-quality accessory.
Find more 8Wireless Rotating Ring Pixel 3a Case information and reviews here.
-
13. totallee Clear Pixel 3a CasePrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clear TPU material
- Slim and lightweight
- Grippy design
Though totallee’s first run of lightweight clear cases for the new Pixel phone had some fit issues, they are now shipping a fully compatible version of their ultra-minimalist Pixel 3a case.The totallee Clear case is one of the thinnest and lightest cases we reviewed, making it perfect for the user who wants to forget they even use a phone case. It is made with a thin layer of flexible TPU. It has a rear bezel for preventing damage to the camera but not enough of a front bezel to protect the front screen.If you decide this is the right case for you, you may want to consider pairing it with a protective screen cover as well.
- Minimal impact resistance
- Clear cases discolor over time
- No front bezel
Find more totallee Clear Pixel 3a Case information and reviews here.
