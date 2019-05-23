13 Best Pixel 3a Cases: The Ultimate List

While Google’s aftermarket accessory suite has offered multiple case molds to past Pixel models, you can still purchase their signature Fabric Pixel 3a Case for its iconic look and decent protection.

This compact case has a knitted fabric material that adds some grip to the case. It doesn’t do much for protecting from drops, though. It comes in three colors: Carbon, Fog, and Seascape, but the lack of other official Google cases leaves me wishing they had more options.