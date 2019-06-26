25 Best Amazing Gadgets: Your Ultimate List (2019)

The Nintendo Switch is a one-of-a-kind gaming system that allows you to play console-quality games wherever you are, whether that be at home on your TV or out in the world using the system’s built-in 5.7-inch screen. The Switch first came out in 2017, and it has countless amazing games that you won’t be able to play on any other console, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and many more.

The great exclusive games, alongside the Switch’s innovative design, make it the most amazing of the current-generation video game consoles. And given the fact that the Switch was only released two years ago, you can rest easy knowing that Nintendo is still going to support the console for at least a few more years before coming out with something new, which isn’t the case with the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.