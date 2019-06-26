25 Best Amazing Gadgets: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Technology is constantly advancing, and there are amazing gadgets available today that would have been unthinkable just a few decades ago. What follows are 25 of the best amazing gadgets available today.
The Nintendo Switch is a one-of-a-kind gaming system that allows you to play console-quality games wherever you are, whether that be at home on your TV or out in the world using the system’s built-in 5.7-inch screen. The Switch first came out in 2017, and it has countless amazing games that you won’t be able to play on any other console, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and many more.
The great exclusive games, alongside the Switch’s innovative design, make it the most amazing of the current-generation video game consoles. And given the fact that the Switch was only released two years ago, you can rest easy knowing that Nintendo is still going to support the console for at least a few more years before coming out with something new, which isn’t the case with the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.
The Amazon Echo Dot makes you feel like you’re living in the future. You can use it to play music, set timers, make phone calls, answer questions, add items to your Amazon shopping cart, and control electronic devices—all using nothing but your voice.
The Echo Dot is a smart home device that is powered by Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant, which can be used for over 50,000 tasks, with more being added all the time. It is also an excellent Bluetooth speaker that can be paired with any Bluetooth-compatible device and can even be synced with other Echo products to create a multi-room sound system, which is great for parties and other home gatherings.
Perhaps the most amazing thing about the Echo Dot, though, is its low price. It really is an incredible value for anyone who has yet to take the plunge into smart home technologies.
The Instant Pot is an amazing kitchen appliance that allows you to make slow-cooker-style recipes up to 70% faster than with a traditional crock pot. While crock pots cook solely using heat, the Instant Pot cooks with pressure, which dramatically reduces the amount of time and energy required to cook your favorite meals.
The Instant Pot is noteworthy because it replaces several appliances that you may have in your home. It can be used as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a steamer, a saute pan, and a yogurt maker. This versatility makes the Instant Pot an impressive jack of all trades that is sure to change the way you cook at home.
The Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop is a high-powered gaming PC that somehow manages to be neither heavy, bulky, or expensive. The newest model in the Acer Predator Helios 300 line is powered by a GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics card, which is powerful enough to handle most modern games at maximum (or near-maximum) graphics settings, along with a lightning-quick Intel i7-9750H processor. This model of the Helios 300 also features a 144Hz 15.6″ screen, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD hard drive, and a Lithium Ion battery that supports up to six hours of use.
The Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop is one of the best amazing gadgets of 2019 because it works fantastically, is relatively affordable, and is portable enough to serve as an everyday laptop.
What could be more amazing than feeling like you’ve been transported to another world? That feeling is made possible with the Oculus Quest VR Gaming Headset, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Oculus Rift VR Headset.
Unlike the Rift, which needed to be connected to a powerful PC in order to play games, the Quest is completely standalone and requires no external connections. In fact, the system is completely wireless, which allows you to play games in whichever room makes the most sense for you, rather than trying to manage in a cramped office or bedroom. The experience of playing games in the Quest is something you have to try first-hand to appreciate; but if you’re looking for an incredible and unique gaming experience, you can’t go wrong with the Quest.
If you’re someone who has never used a media streaming stick before, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K will likely revolutionize your TV-watching experience. It’s a small device that plugs into your TV’s HDMI port and allows you to stream media using countless amazing applications, including big-name services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube, along with lesser-known services like Tubi and Crackle. All of these apps together make the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K a perfect device for people looking to cut their cable cord.
The Fire TV Stick is also amazing because it allows you to stream 4K movies right to your TV, which is something few competing media sticks are capable of doing. This is a great feature if you’ve recently upgraded to a 4K TV and are looking to watch movies with the best possible resolution.
The Arturia MicroFreak is a digital/analog synthesizer with an extraordinary range of sound-making capabilities. The synth is powered by a single digital oscillator that can be switched between multiple unique engines, covering everything from basic waveshapes to formants to full-scale wavetables. The sound is then routed to the MicroFreak’s analog filter, which is modeled on the legendary Oberheim-designed SEM filter and can be set to high-pass, low-pass, or band-pass modes. Add in the MicroFreak’s extensive modulation matrix, unique touch-sensitive keyboard, and versatile sequencer, and the MicroFreak is one of the most amazing music gadgets available today.
The Ninja Air Fryer is one of the best amazing gadgets in 2019 because it allows you to make delicious “fried” foods at home with up to 70% less fat compared to traditional frying methods. It’s essentially a high-tech convection oven that is able to create the same crisp and caramelization you get from a deep fryer without requiring you to immerse your food in hot oil. Home cooks have long wondered how they can make restaurant-quality french fries, chicken fingers, onion rings, or potato chips without buying a greasy deep fryer, and the Ninja Air Fryer is the way to do it.
Fitness buffs have long known that body weight and BMI are not the best metrics for gauging overall health. The folks at RENPHO are aware of this, too, which is why they created the RENPHO Bluetooth Body Fat Scale, which is capable of measuring a wide range of additional characteristics to give users a truly comprehensive view of their body’s structure and health.
Additional measurements you can get with the RENPHO scale include body fat percentage, water percentage, skeletal muscle mass, fat-free body weight, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, basal metabolism, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, and body age. If that wasn’t enough, the scale is also Bluetooth-compatible and can sync your information with the RENPHO app as well as third-party fitness apps like FitBit, Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health.
The RENPHO Bluetooth Body Fat Scale gives you information about your health that would have required a doctor’s visit just a few years ago, which is why it’s included here as one of the best amazing gadgets in 2019.
The Kindle Paperwhite is a phenomenal e-reading device that allows you to hold a near-infinite library of books in the palm of your hand. E-readers are not as novel today as they were when the first Kindle came out in 2007, but Amazon has done a remarkable job of updating their flagship device to stay on the cutting edge.
There’s a lot to love about the Paperwhite: it’s lightweight, well-constructed, has a beautiful 300dpi glare-resistant display, and a battery that lasts for weeks on a single charge. The Paperwhite also has a built-in backlight that facilitates both day and nighttime reading, and the new models are even completely waterproof—perfect for reading poolside or even in the bath.
The Kindle Paperwhite is also amazing for the amount of money it will save you in the long run. Though you do have to pay the upfront cost of the device itself, Kindle books are often 40 or even 50 percent cheaper than their physical counterparts, which can really add up over time.
The Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook is an innovative product that allows you to use, erase, and reuse the same notebook over and over again rather than having to go out and buy a new one each time you run out of pages. The system works using Rocketbook’s proprietary polyester pages that can be scanned using the Rocketbook app and saved to your preferred cloud service (Google Drive, Evernote, Dropbox, etc.) for later retrieval. Once saved, you can freely erase your old notes and replace them with whatever else you need to write down.
The Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook is amazing because it saves paper, saves you money, and it may be the last notebook you ever buy. With the power of the cloud, the Everlast also ensures that you will never lose your precious notes or journal entries and that you’ll be able to access them no matter where you are.
The Kano Computer Kit Touch is an amazing product that gives you the hardware and instructions to build your own fully-functional touch-screen computer. It’s a product that is primarily targeted toward children who are interested in technology and at parents who want their kids to feel at home in the increasingly computerized future.
Once assembled, the computer can be used just like any other PC, but it also comes pre-loaded with a number of educational programs that will teach users how to create music, art, and games using logic, Python, and Javascript coding languages. In this way, the Kano Computer Kit Touch is just as much an experience as it is a gadget, and it’s something that could possibly leave a lasting impact on a child’s life.
The ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover is a remarkable product that makes competing pet hair removers obsolete. The thing that separates the ChomChom Roller is that it is infinitely reusable. It doesn’t use disposable adhesives that must be refilled, and once you have one, it won’t ever need to be replaced.
Rather than adhesives, the ChomChom Roller uses static electricity to remove and store your pets’ hair within the device. The device can then be opened and emptied directly into the trash. What’s perhaps most impressive about the ChomChom Roller, though, is that many find that it works even better than the adhesive pet hair removers. Once you have one, there’s no going back.
Wouldn’t it be amazing if you could have fresh-brewed espresso wherever you went? Well, it’s possible with the Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker. This little gadget allows you to make a delicious cup of espresso—equally delicious to what you’d get using a full-sized espresso machine—anytime, anywhere, so long as you have access to espresso grounds and boiling water.
Using the Nanopresso is as simple as can be: Simply put the water and the grounds into their respective compartments, give the Nanopresso a few pumps, pour out your espresso, and enjoy! The Nanopresso is a particularly amazing gadget on nature hikes, camping trips, road trips, and even for hotel stays.
The Husqvarna Automower 430X is one of the best amazing gadgets of 2019 because it can take a time-consuming chore off your hands and give you extra time to focus on the activities you love. The 430X is an autonomous robot that can be programmed to mow your lawn. It’s also one of the most advanced robotic mowers currently available, boasting many great features like GPS navigation, LED headlights, a working area of up to 0.8 acres, as well as the ability to set multiple zones within your yard. Best of all, the whole thing is controllable with your smartphone, making it surprisingly easy to set up and control.
If you live in a city, you’ve likely seen the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter before. That’s because it is the same scooter used by many scooter rental companies, including Bird and Spin. But why rent a scooter from one of these companies when you can just buy one for yourself?
The above companies were right to rely on the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter, as it is one of the best electric scooters available today. It has a max speed of about 15.5mph, a battery life of around 30 minutes (or more if you engage the power-saving mode), a max travel distance of 18.6 miles, and the whole thing weighs less than 30 pounds. It also comes with LED headlights and taillights, front and rear brakes, a cruise control feature, and pneumatic tires that make the Xiaomi one of the smoothest-riding scooters in its price range.
Altogether, the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter is an amazing gadget for urban or suburban commuters.
The Brightech Eclipse LED Floor Lamp is a stunning lamp that is sure to be a conversation starter wherever it’s used. This amazing lamp is built using two concentric circles equipped with LEDs attached to a slim frame and a weighted base. When the lamp is off, it looks like a piece of modern art. When it’s on, it emits a lovely 3000K warm white light that is perfect for bedroom, living room, or office use.
The Eclipse’s rings aren’t just decorative either. The rings can be tilted to different angles as well as rotated horizontally, which gives you extraordinary flexibility to create the perfect lighting for your room at any time of day. The mobility of the rings also makes the Eclipse a great reading lamp, and you can even dim the lights between three brightness settings for additional control.
Straining using traditional colanders can be a hassle, particularly when you’re trying to dispose of boiling water without burning yourself. The Kitchen Gizmo Snap ‘N Strain Strainer is an amazing gadget that attaches directly to your pot, simplifying the straining process and ensuring that you will never miss the colander again. The Snap ‘N Strain also comes with the added benefit of keeping your food in the pot that it was cooked in, which eliminates the step of having to transfer the strained food back to the pot.
The Snap ‘N Strain is made with high-quality heat-resistant silicone that is dishwasher safe and BPA free, and given that the Snap ‘N Strain is about the same price as a traditional strainer, it really has no downside.
3D printing is one of the most amazing technologies to have become available to consumers in recent years, and the Dremel Digilab 3D20 is a phenomenal 3D printer that costs a fraction of what many of its competitors cost. The 3D20 produces high-quality prints that have a refined-looking finish and are surprisingly durable. The 3D20 is also extraordinarily easy to use. It comes with everything you need to start making your first prints, including Dremel’s proprietary non-toxic PLA printing filament, a software suite that allows you to design your own prints, and a touchscreen display that allows you to change settings or select template files. The 3D20’s completely enclosed design also makes it one of the safest 3D printers currently available, making it a great choice for schools or for parents with small children.
The MISSION Premium Cooling Towel is a unique product that will keep you cool no matter the weather. It uses a proprietary polyester/nylon blend that is activated with water and instantly cools to around 30 degrees below average body temperature. Simply wet the towel and wrap it around your neck, and you’ll have relief from the heat that lasts for hours.
MISSION towels are particularly great for outdoor activities during the hot summer months, and using one can be a significant boost to your energy. They make great companions for nature hikes or gardening work, and many reviewers say that the towel is wonderful to have during hot yoga classes as well.
The Cubii Pro Under Desk Elliptical allows you to exercise your legs and core while sitting at your desk at work or even on the couch watching TV. A few things separate the Cubii Pro from other similar products. For one, the Cubii Pro has a premium build quality that makes it both safer and easier to use. Many cheaper ellipticals are somewhat rickety and liable to tip over. Not so with the Cubii Pro, which is surprisingly heavy and feels rock-solid under your feet.
An additional difference is that the Cubii Pro can sync with your iPhone or Android smartphone using any number of fitness trackers, including Fitbit and Apple Health Kit—giving you a seamless method of tracking your steps and calories. Finally, the Cubii Pro is also extremely quiet, making it a viable option for shared-office use.
The Cubii Pro is particularly useful for individuals with limited mobility, either due to a physical disability or a serious injury. Many reviewers report that the Cubii Pro was invaluable in helping them to stay active or even to get back on their feet.
The AeroGarden Bounty is one of the best amazing gadgets of 2019 because it allows you to experience the joys of gardening even if you don’t have access to a yard, or even to the sun! This gadget comes with everything you need to start your own garden, including seeds, a light source, and a food source. All you need to do is make sure that the device is filled up with a sufficient amount of water and food, and the AeroGarden Bounty will handle the rest. Even water and food management is made easy because the Bounty’s clear touchscreen display will notify you if the food or water is running low.
All in all, this is the perfect device for novice urban gardeners who want to grow their own flowers or herbs.
The LG PH550 CineBeam LED Projector is a portable projector capable of displaying clear, 720p video anytime, anywhere. With a maximum screen size of 100″, an internal battery life of 2.5 hours on a single charge, and a 550-lumen maximum brightness, the PH550 is a surprisingly powerful device for its small size (6.9 x 4.3 x 1.7 in).
The PH550 is also great because it supports a number of video inputs, including HDMI for traditional media players, USB-A for flash drives, VGA for computers, and even coaxial for connecting with a set-top box. The PH550 can also be used with a Chromecast device or an MHL-compatible smartphone, as well as Miracast and WiDi, which are two video streaming protocols that can display an Android smartphone’s screen.
The LG PH550 CineBeam LED Projector is an amazing gadget for outdoor movie nights, office meetings, birthday parties, and more. It’s a great combination of form and function, and it’s reasonably priced to boot.
The Bosch GLM 20 Compact Blaze 65′ Laser Distance Measurer is a modern replacement for traditional tape measurers. Though tape measurers are fine for measuring short distances, they’re often more hassle than help for measuring distances over 10 feet. The GLM 20 cuts the tape altogether and uses high-tech lasers to measure distances of up to 65 feet with accuracy down to 1/8th of an inch. It’s got a simple one-button operation, is small enough to fit in your pocket, and it shows you your measurements quickly and clearly via the device’s clutter-free backlit display. All of this makes the Bosch GLM 20 the perfect gadget for contractors, builders, real estate professionals, and interior designers who need to get room dimensions but don’t want to deal with a finicky tape measurer.
The Garmin Approach S20 GPS Golf Watch is an amazing gadget that is intended to improve your golf game and look great while doing it. The sleek smartwatch design is great for everyday use, but the watch really shines out on the course.
Some of the S20’s most notable features include automatic shot tracking, where the watch will automatically measure how far your shots travel and how many strokes you take per hole, as well as the digital scorecard. The watch can also be synced with the Garmin Connect app after each round where you can further analyze your performance. Perhaps the coolest feature of all, though, is that the S20 comes pre-loaded with over 40,000 courses, giving it the ability to tell you how far you are from the green on any hole on almost any course in America.