Apple TV will now Support XBOX and Playstation Controllers

Apple announced today at WWDC 2019 that the next version of tvOS will support Xbox One S and PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers. The new functionality was made to support the launch of Apple Arcade, Apple’s upcoming game streaming service, which is one of tvOS 13’s new features. Apple has beefed up its tvOS 13 with a multitude of non-gaming features as well including multi-user support and Apple Music integration.

First up: AppleTV tvOS Gets a redesign, multi-user support and Apple Music integration. Now supports Xbox and PlayStation controllers! pic.twitter.com/z6b9UkJO1T — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) June 3, 2019

These features will coincide with Apple launching the first wave of content for its proprietary streaming service, TV Plus. Apple also launched the first trailer for its new alternate history space race series For All Mankind. The TV show centers around the space race in the 1960s and 1970s between the United States and Russia, if Russia had made it to the moon first. It was developed by Battlestar Galactica’s Ron Moore and is the first of several original TV shows being produced by Apple.

Apple debuts its first trailer for the alternate-future space race series For All Mankind, developed for Apple TV Plus by Battlestar Galactica’s Ron Moore https://t.co/k6hH7CfZDu pic.twitter.com/F9K124GpGT — The Verge (@verge) June 3, 2019

In addition to “For All Mankind”, Apple TV+ will feature M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller “Servant” and Steven Spielberg’s Sci-fi/Horror anthology series revival “Amazing Stories”.

The new tvOS will deliver a new level of personalization, similar to the user function on Netflix. Multi-user support means every user gets their own, customized “up next” queue based on their preferences. A new control center feature included in tvOS 13 will allow users to switch between profiles. The user personalization also extends to Apple Music, which will recommend music based on user preferences and display lyrics in sync with the music that’s being played.

Interface Lift

“We completely redesigned the home screen,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the event. tvOS 13’s new featured are wrapped in a new, streamlined user interface.

Apple Announces Revamped User Interface for Apple TV https://t.co/HtdXT7RNgG — Variety (@Variety) June 3, 2019

The new interface was built to make the new features intuitive and easier to use. Apple TV will also support a variety of controllers outside of the Xbox One S and PlayStation DualShock 4. The company is beefing up its tvOS to support the launch of their new streaming service, Apple TV+.

There’s no word on what Apple TV+ will cost or what shows will be available at launch.