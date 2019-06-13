25 Awesome Gadgets: Your Ultimate List (2019)

The heyvalue Smart Power Strip allows you to power on or off your electronic devices using a smartphone app or smart home device. Each outlet can be controlled individually, and you can even use the partner app to set automatic timers and schedules for specific devices.

The applications for this gadget are endless: Use the app to turn on your bedroom air conditioner while you drive home from work, or use a schedule to automatically power off your electronics at night to save yourself money on electricity. Even if you aren’t interested in the timer or scheduling functions, the ability to control lights, appliances, and most any other electronic using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa—even for devices that don’t come built-in with smart home functionality—should be enough to pique the interest of any tech-lover.