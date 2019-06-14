8 Best Bluetooth Padlocks: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Igloohome Smart Padlock is a great choice if you are looking for a security method that is customizable when you need to be and straightforward when you don’t.

Even ignoring all of its smart features, the Igloohome is a solid padlock. It has a hardened steel shackle that can be swapped out for larger shapes on their website. It also has durable weather-resistant construction that makes it suitable for the most rugged of uses.

If you don’t have your phone on you, then you can simply enter a customizable PIN code to open the lock up. This may seem low-tech compared to the biometric fingerprint scanners you find on other locks, but the Igloohome Padlock is designed so that it is easy as possible to remotely grant someone access.

Only the primary user needs to download the Igloohome Mobile app. From its menu, you can remotely send users PIN codes that are either one-time, duration based, recurring, or permanent. If the other person has the app, you can send them with AES encryption or even send a “Bluetooth key,” but if not, you can always just send them in a text.

You have the option to lock and unlock this device with your phone’s Bluetooth connection as well, but you can also disable that if you need to leave your phone in a locker at the gym. The app does track the lock’s access history but it only updates when you are in Bluetooth range. So no, you won’t get an instant alert if someone is trying to force entry or struggling with their PIN.

One neat feature is that the Igloohome Mobile app can sync with the Airbnb app to automatically generate new codes for guests. There is also a QR code on the lock itself that users can scan to automatically request access.

The Igloohome Bluetooth Padlock is powered by a CR2 battery, which can last up to one year depending on the frequency of use. The app will warn you when the battery is ready to be replaced but you can always emergency jump-start the lock using two exposed connectors to fit a 9V battery.

The Igloohome Bluetooth Padlock is still fairly new to the market, so we will be sure to update this review as more users give feedback on its different uses. For now, it is looking like a sure pick for anyone willing to pay the premium price tag.