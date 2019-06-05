5 Best IP Cameras for Home Security: Your Easy Buying Guide

Another Arlo? What can I say, they make great security cameras! The Arlo Ultra is the company’s newest offering, and as the name would suggest, it is their most advanced IP camera yet. The Ultra’s big selling point is its 4k and HDR video quality, which the company claims allows users to zoom in on key details, such as faces, logos, and car license plates. Other features you get with the Ultra that you won’t find in the company’s other models include a built-in motion-activated LED spotlight and an impressive 180-degree viewing angle.

For a two-camera Ultra system, all of these extra features will cost you substantially more than what you would pay for a two-camera Pro 2 system. Which begs the question, is it worth the upgrade? If you already have a Pro 2 system and love it, then I would say that the Ultra is not a must-buy. The above features are great, particularly the 180-degree viewing angle and the built-in spotlight, but they are likely not enough to justify paying more money when you’ve already got a great camera system. You should also note that the Ultra requires an Ultra base station in order to function, meaning you can’t just buy a single Ultra cam and use it with your Arlo Pro 2’s base station.

If, on the other hand, you are a first-time IP camera buyer and the Ultra is within your price range, the system is definitely worth a look. But even for first-time buyers, the Pro 2 is probably a superior option in terms of overall bang for your buck. The main reason for this is because the Ultra’s much-advertised 4k video leaves a little to be desired, with many users reporting that they found it underwhelming. Some customers have even found that they preferred the video quality of their old Pro 2s over that of the newer model. Moreover, if you read the fine print, you’ll find that 4k video streaming is only supported if the Arlo app and the base station are connected to the same WiFi network, meaning you cannot stream 4k if you are out of the house. 4k video storage also requires a premium subscription to the Arlo Smart cloud service. A purchase of an Arlo Ultra system comes with one year’s worth of Arlo Smart for free, which is great, but you’ll need to pay for the service yourself after that to store 4k videos.

Still, if you’re looking for a 4k security camera with a super-wide 180-degree viewing angle and a host of other advanced features, the Arlo Ultra is the camera for you.