15 Best Cheap TV Deals: Compare, Buy and Save (2019)

Heavy’s list of the 15 Best Cheap TV Deals is just that – a list of some of the cheapest television screens on the market. But cheap doesn’t have to be a dirty word when shopping for a new TV.

It’s pretty easy to get overwhelmed by the massive amount of options out there. What brands are quality and what prices are steals are both valid questions. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of 15 screens across various sizes that should prove worthy yet not break the bank.

Each of the listings you’ll find below are all rated with at least 4 out of 5 stars by previous purchasers. Every model features a flatscreen design with an HD screen. And it’s worth noting that of these models are a few years old, which shouldn’t matter much other than to save you a few extra bucks.

So take a gander below and see what options best suit you and your home’s needs, while keeping your wallet in mind: