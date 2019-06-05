15 Best Cheap TV Deals: Compare, Buy and Save (2019)

Heavy’s list of the 15 Best Cheap TV Deals is just that – a list of some of the cheapest television screens on the market. But cheap doesn’t have to be a dirty word when shopping for a new TV.
It’s pretty easy to get overwhelmed by the massive amount of options out there. What brands are quality and what prices are steals are both valid questions. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of 15 screens across various sizes that should prove worthy yet not break the bank.
Each of the listings you’ll find below are all rated with at least 4 out of 5 stars by previous purchasers. Every model features a flatscreen design with an HD screen. And it’s worth noting that of these models are a few years old, which shouldn’t matter much other than to save you a few extra bucks.
So take a gander below and see what options best suit you and your home’s needs, while keeping your wallet in mind:
This 24-inch HDTV from Sceptre is one of the highest rated, yet cheapest entry points into the field. The unit is a perfect fit for non-conventional television rooms, such as a kitchen or a larger bathroom.
It features a solid array of input options (though apparently no cable/antenna) and hosts a VGA port as well ensuring it could be utilized as a separate monitor for your computer or laptop.
The Sceptre 19-Inch LED TV represents one of the lowest price points in the television market. At 19-inches, you aren’t getting much real estate for your screen, but the size might be just what you need to fit that random nook or cranny in your home.
Sceptre’s little TV that could still bring the goods. With over 30 customer reviews, the Sceptre 19-inch, like all others on this list, holds a four out of five-star rating with verified purchasers. It has inputs for cable/antenna, HDMI, USB and VGA – ensuring it can be used an extension for your computer or laptop too.
Element’s 32-inch screen represents one of the best bangs for your buck you’ll find on the television market. For well under $100, you’re getting a robust screen with some impressive specs and a slew of input options.
It’s worth pointing out that the device is listed as “Renewed”, which is a fancy way of saying refurbished. But with a four-star rating after over 400 verified purchases, it’s safe to say that numbers don’t lie.
LG has a solid entry in the 24-inch LED crop too. Their unit promises a wider array of natural colors and deeper contrast thanks to the television’s Triple XD Engine. It also features LED backlighting to make the images pop from your display. Their screens sport a surface treatment too which helps to ensure a reduction in glare when lighting isn’t optimal.
There isn’t a VGA port here, nor do there appear to be composite or component inputs either. But those limited input options compared to its competitors may be balanced out by the LG 24-inch model’s sleek look and display.
You’ll notice that there’s a lot of options from Sceptre on this list – and for good reason. The brand continues to satisfy the vast majority of consumers across its various sizes. Yet their offerings are also almost always amongst the cheapest in price too.
The Sceptre 32-inch takes the pedigree built within the 19-inch and 24-inch and builds upon it. This model incorporates MEMC 120 (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) for those hoping for a smoother frame by frame experience in action sequences across movies, games, and sports. And it also adds in MHL into its HDMI so you can connect your mobile device to the screen.
It’s a robust suite of offerings with a pretty picture. And it’s still only going to set you back right around $100 bucks.
TCL has been making a splash over the last few years with their line of Roku Smart TVs, with the TCL 32-inch representing the brand as one of the best Smart sets on the market. With its incorporation of RokuTV, TCL states there are over 4,000 streaming channels at your disposal.
The 720p picture looks great thanks to the directly lit LED. And the device is also compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant for extra convenient Smart functionality.
If you’re looking for the cheapest entry point into the Smart TV sector, this TCL 32-inch is likely your best bet.
The Sansui 32-inch 780p TV represents one of the most up to date sets on our list. If you’re wary about investing in a television that is a few years dated, Sansui has you covered with their inexpensive 2019 screen.
The device doesn’t boast a ton of features, but most of the set’s verified purchasers praise its good looks. The display touts a 1366*768 resolution with a 16.7 million color gamut, promising high dynamic contrast and brilliant colors. The manufacturer is renowned across Japan for their audio efforts, though some users report difficulty with that aspect of the product.
At around $120, you likely won’t find another display with solid reviews in this size that isn’t a few years old. So if age is important, Sansui is your set.
The VIZIO 24-Inch 1080p Smart TV brings one of the world’s currently most reputable brands onto our list – with the best looking 24-in screen to boot. Around $200, it’s definitely pricier than other models in its size range, but VIZIO makes up for that with features its 24-inch competitors don’t match up with.
At 24-inches, some may not think a 1080p screen is necessary. VIZIO says to hell with that, touting over 2 million pixels of full HD on a monitor that packs a punch.
The Smart functionality of the TV can’t be forgotten either. With access to VIZIO Internet Apps Plus, you’ll have a slew of hit shows, movies, and music at your disposal. It’s not the cheapest set on our list for sure, but with a name you likely know, great looks, and Smart features – it may just be worth it.
Another reputable television brand over the years comes to us in Insignia. With the team’s 24-inch 720p Smart TV, they’re looking to make our lives as simple as possible. And they’ve pretty much succeeded.
The 720p TV features Fire TV built within, ensuring that whatever content you want to watch across the internet is just a few buttons away. Or, you can simply utilize your Alexa enabled remote to have her do the hard work for you. And should you lose that, simply calling out to your Alexa or Echo devices can get the channels changed too. There’s a lot to love here, including the price.
Hello, Sceptre my old friend. The brand hits our list yet again, this time touting a 43-inch Full HD 1080p screen. Amazon’s listing boasts a four-star average review from purchasers with a price point around a mere $150. Sign me up, right?
You won’t find many bells and whistles here. The unit doesn’t feature any Smart TV capabilities nor internet connectivity (though with MHL that could be finagled). But if you’re looking for a large, Full HD screen on the cheap, Sceptre once again has you covered.
TCL’s 43-inch set comes in roughly a $100 more than Sceptre’s offering of the same size. But while Sceptre’s 43-inch unit tops out at 1080p Full HD, the TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra ups the ante for those looking to acquire a cheap 4K television without spending an arm and a leg.
Just like the prior TCL devices, the TV comes equipped with Roku Smart functionality. Thus making browsing across a slew of options quite easy with its included remote. If you’re looking to experience 4K with the lightest dent to your dollars, this TCL 43-inch model likely the way to go.
Toshiba too has a flag planted in the 1080p Smart TV competition. Their 49-inch model comes in a little higher at price than TCL’s, but it also adds roughly half a foot in size.
Much like Insignia’s 24-inch model, Toshiba’s 49-inch set is fully integrated with Amazon’s Fire TV. They advertise a massive amount of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. And your cable or over-the-air channels are fully incorporated into the Smart TV’s home screen.
The television doesn’t boast 4K visuals like TCL’s 43-inch does, which may be a ding to some. But if you’re an Amazon household and lover of Fire TV, Toshiba’s TV will feel like home to you.
You know what many would find better than a 1080p 49-inch TV for around $250? A 1080p Full HD 50-inch TV for a little over $200. We promise this is our last entry stemming from the Sceptre brand. But consumers are vocal about their love for the line of inexpensive and reliable sets. And the Sceptre 50-inch 1080p LED HDTV just continues that trend.
The knock on Sceptre’s 50-inch model is that it doesn’t tout any Smart functionality or internet connectivity. Which very well may be a legitimate knock against a unit of this size. As is its lack of 4K visuals. However, if you’re just looking for a quality display that can take up a wall in your home, you’re likely to not find an option better than this one.
Currently listed around $350, Toshiba’s 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV seems like a steal. For about $100 more than the company’s 49-inch screen, you’re getting an additional 6-inches of real estate as well as the jump to 4K visuals. It’s a pretty sweet deal.
The hesitation on Toshiba’s 55-inch 4K set is just that though – the price. It’s not exactly cheap at well over $300, but when you factor everything that comes with it the cost of admission certainly seems justifiable.
The unit boasts all of the Fire TV bells and whistles that we focused on within their 49-inch set. They’re all just now considerably prettier in Ultra HD 4K. So the question you have to ask yourself is whether the Fire TV functionality, 4K visuals and additional screen size are worth the roughly $150 jump over Sceptre’s 1080p 50-inch set. Decisions, decisions…
Cheap is often a relative term, so while it may be egregious, we’re throwing the LG 70-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV set into the mix. It’s gargantuan at 70-inches. And with a price point currently under $1,000, it’s the highest rated unit of its size that remains in the three-figure range.
The TV isn’t without its faults though. Some of its Smart functionality is hidden behind the LG AI ThinQ Magic Remote which you’ll have to purchase separately for around $50 which seems a bit money-grabby. But if you’re looking to flaunt a high-quality 70-inch screen in your home with some cool features, LG’s set is the most inexpensive way to do it.