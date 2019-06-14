Facebook Down: Users Report Errors & Issues Logging In

About four hours after Instagram went down, some people are now having issues with Facebook. They’re getting error messages and having trouble logging into the site. Here’s what we know so far.

According to Down Detector, hundreds of people have recently reported issues with Facebook.

And the issues appear to be worldwide, not just in the United States, according to Down Detector’s outage map.

It’s unclear at this point if it’s just a random temporary glitch or if it will grow into a bigger issue like Instagram faced earlier today. Users are reporting trouble logging into the site at all, or they’re getting “account temporarily unavailable” errors. Some are seeing the message: “Sorry, something went wrong. Please try closing and re-opening your browser window.”

The error may also look like this.

Some people are just seeing a blank screen.

These errors come after Instagram went down shortly after Taylor Swift’s live stream announcement about a new album. Instagram was down for 20 to 30 minutes and thousands of people around the world reported issues.

Periscope is also down for some people.

Facebook had issues earlier today during Instagram’s outage, but they were quickly resolved. The issues this evening seem to be alternating and aren’t consistent. Reports skyrocket at times and then decrease, so it’s possible this will be resolved quickly.

This is a developing story.