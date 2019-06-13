Instagram Down: Thousands Report Errors & Problems

Thousands across the United States and in some other parts of the world are reporting issues with Instagram. The favorite social media site might be down. A few are also reporting issues with Facebook but it currently appears that the majority of the issues are with Instagram. At Heavy, some people have noted that Instagram is working now for them, but others are still not able to use the app or search for anything. Here’s what we know so far.

According to Down Detector, issues have just started escalating, with the majority of issues occurring with the news feed. It’s not clear yet what is causing the problem.

Just 20 minutes or so later and the issues are still growing on Instagram.

But an additional 10 minutes after that, it appears that things are slowing down and Instagram might be getting back on track. And a couple minutes after that, error reports increased again. So it seems things may be getting better but they’re not completely resolved yet as of 6:45 p.m. Eastern.

Some people aren’t noticing the issue on their app at first until they try to comment or heart a photo and then they get an error message. Others are noticing issues as soon as they log in and see the familiar “error has occurred” message. Others couldn’t search for anything on the app.

So no, you weren’t banned from Instagram if you’re having problems. It’s just having some major issues right now.

Few. I thought I got banned or something. #instagramdown — obama war hero (@MehBigEntertain) June 13, 2019

Down Detector’s map indicates the issues are widespread in the United States, especially on the coasts, but some people in other countries are experiencing problems too.

Apparently affected regions include the United States, Sweden, Ukraine, Netherlands, India, Portugal, Colombia, Germany, Australia, and more.

Although Facebook and Instagram are operated by the same company, down complaints about Facebook are currently much lower than Instagram, according to DownDetector. Some complaints have registered but not nearly as many.

So far Instagram has not posted an official response on either of their Twitter pages. The last tweet by Instagram Help was on March 31, 2019, recommending a user delete and reinstall the app to try to fix issues. (It’s not clear if this is an official Twitter account since it doesn’t have a blue checkmark and only has 212 followers.)

Instagram has a troubleshooting page here where they list known issues. The page currently says: “We don’t currently have any known issues to report.” Interestingly, even with the problems beginning to resolve, this page still hasn’t changed to indicate there ever was a problem.

They have a page for what to do if you’re having issues, but this doesn’t really apply if the entire app is down. Instagram notes that you can report the issue using the app. But of course, if the app isn’t working, you can’t report the problem.

People are turning to Twitter to share their issues.

#instagramdown back to twitter haha 🤣 — I Ketut Rudiana Putra (@udahmaem_) June 13, 2019

*Going to log into Instagram* Instagram: Sorry an Error as occurred #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/TL2joUSr8x — Monique York (@monique_deanna) June 13, 2019

Me when instagram isn’t working and I have to walk on over to Twitter #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/GeuQneovPp — victoria (@victori82401876) June 13, 2019

I literally just turned my data & WiFi off, turned it back on, reset my phone & realized Instagram still didn’t work. So time to come on twitter LMAO 👀 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/B8UA0gS3nd — Katherine (@1katherinex) June 13, 2019

Some people are joking that Taylor Swift’s live stream killed Instagram.

This is a developing story.