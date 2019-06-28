9 Best Smart Backpacks: Which One Is Right for You?

Nothing says high-tech like the gentle curves and featureless surfaces of the Lifepack Hustle. If Apple made a backpack, it might look and work a little like this.

The Hustle is made of premium material and has a padded base that helps the bag stand up on its own. The EVA back feels plush and the straps are nicely padded. The only detail that risks being a long-term failure point is the stitching, which won’t hold up well to abuse.

The Hustle smart backpack is 11.6 x 17.7 x 6 inches and has a single 18L compartment. This compartment has a couple of organizer pockets, including a padded and fleece-lined laptop sleeve. It is supposed to fit laptops up to 15 inches but it feels a little tight for non-ultrabooks.

The pack has an internal side mesh pocket to put a separate power bank so it can easily connect to the bag’s USB charge-out port. This USB port comes out at the base of the strap for easy charging on the go.

This isn’t the only smart feature of this backpack though, as the Hustle also has a hidden passport pocket which sits flush with your back when you are wearing it. The main compartment is reinforced against theft as well, as it has a retractable cable lock that connects to the top flap’s buckle.

The Lifepack Hustle is a solid option for a mid-sized daypack, whose USB charging capabilities and anti-theft features make it ideal for an urban commute.