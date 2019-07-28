The ‘Amazon Prime Alexa Weekend’ Text Is a Scam

If you’re getting a text that congratulates you for either winning an Alexa Day or an Alexa Weekend from Amazon Prime, don’t respond, don’t click on the link, and don’t take the survey. It’s a scam, Amazon confirmed with Heavy.

The texts are coming from a variety of phone numbers, but they all say something similar. The author of this article got two back-to-back from different numbers. The messages look like this:

The scam text reads: “Amazon Prime picked you #3/50 for Alexa Weekend this July 27th! You received 100 dollars! Complete this super short survey to redeem…”

The text might change the number that you were picked, the date, the survey link, or sometimes it changes “Alexa Weekend” to “Alexa Day.” But whatever form it reads, it’s always a scam.

Heavy reached out to Amazon’s customer service and got confirmation that yes, this is a scam. In fact, Amazon never reaches out by text so any text message you receive would be a scam.

The author of this article reached out to Amazon. This was their response:

Amazon’s customer service said: “Stephanie, I want to inform you that we never send text messages to any our customer. if there is any offer you will receive an email for the same. Please do not reply back to that message.” [sic]

So there you have it. If you’ve also received this text message, then you need to ignore it. Amazon won’t be reaching out to you by text.

A lot of people got the message over the last few days. There’s a whole thread about it on the Amazon Forum here. One person was told they were picked #7/50 and others got other forms of the same message.

One person on the forum wrote: “I got the same text.. I am also 7/50. NEVER USE A LINK WITH EXTENSION .XYZ. That is always a scam.”

Some people’s links read alexaweekend rather than alexafunday, but they’re all scams. Other people got a version of this a few days ago but it referred to “Alexa Wednesday” rather than “Alexa Weekend.”

And don’t bother responding back, because that won’t help. Then they’ll just know they have a legitimate phone number.

In a forum about a similar message, a representative of Amazon wrote:

We take phishing and spoofing attempts on our customers very seriously. If you receive a correspondence that you think may not be from Amazon, please report it to us by sending the e-mail or webpage to stop-spoofing@amazon.com. You can learn more about reporting suspicious activity here.”

If you’re getting a lot of these, talk to your phone or Internet provider about any tips for avoiding spam messages. You can also report it to Amazon here or you can send an email to stop-spoofing@amazon.com. If you ever get a message from Amazon that you’re unsure about and would like to talk to Amazon Customer Service right away via chat, then just go to the Contact Us page. Then choose “start chatting” to start talking to someone right away.