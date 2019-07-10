5 Best Smart Air Conditioners: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Smart air conditioners are air conditioners that can be controlled remotely using your smartphone or smart home device. We’ve rounded up the five best smart air conditioners on the market today, including both window and portable air conditioners, so that you can pick which one is the best fit for you.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $393.01 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $312.61 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $473.64 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $449.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. FRIGIDAIRE Cool Connect Smart Window Air Conditioner | Best Affordable Window Smart Air ConditionerPrice: $393.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 10,000 BTUs (450 sq. ft.)
- Reasonably priced
- Works with Alexa and Google Home
- Effective and energy efficient
- Useful mobile app
- Spotty WiFi connection
- Louder than other units
- Quality control issues
The FRIGIDAIRE Cool Connect Smart Window Air Conditioner is everything that you want from a smart window air conditioner: It has cooling power of 10,000 BTUs, has a simple and effective smartphone app, works with Alexa and Google Home, and is quite affordable. More than that, the FRIGIDAIRE Cool Connect also has a stylish design, including a large LED temperature display, and is quite easy to clean and maintain. It also serves as a dehumidifier and a clean air ionizer—meaning it removes pollen, dust, and other impurities from the air, which makes it a great option for those suffering from allergies.
In terms of smart features, the unit connects to your home WiFi and can be controlled using a smartphone app or Alexa/Google Home smart home devices. The app allows you to turn the unit on and off, see what the temperature is currently, adjust the temperature, and change various other settings. The app also offers flexible scheduling options that make it very easy to keep the unit on only when you need it to be.
Though the FRIGIDAIRE works well overall, it does have some downsides. Many users report that the WiFi connection to the air conditioner is spotty, which can make using the smart features more difficult than it should be. Initial setup is also a bit of a hassle, as is connecting the air conditioner with your smart home devices. Some reviewers have also experienced quality control issues like leaking or error displays.
Those shortcomings aside, the FRIGIDAIRE Cool Connect Smart Window Air Conditioner is one of the most affordable smart air conditioners available today, and it’s a great bang-for-your-buck purchase for anyone looking for a smart air conditioner. The ability to use it with either Alexa or Google Home is also great, as you can integrate the air conditioner into whatever smart home ecosystem you have set up in your home.
Find more FRIGIDAIRE Cool Connect Smart Window Air Conditioner information and reviews here.
-
2. JHS Smart Portable Air Conditioner | Best Affordable Portable Smart Air ConditionerPrice: $312.61Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Portable design
- 10,000 BTUs (300 sq. ft.)
- Easy installation
- Affordable
- Best-suited for small rooms
- JHS app leaves a lot to be desired
- Thermostat not always accurate
- Not compatible with Alexa or Google Home
The JHS Smart Portable Air Conditioner is a great option for those who want an affordable smart air conditioner that can be moved between rooms as needed. The JHS is the least expensive air conditioner on this list, making it an ideal candidate for shoppers on a budget. The model linked here has cooling power of 10,000 BTUs and is recommended for rooms no larger than 300 sq. ft. This is on the small side compared to other air conditioners on this list but is sufficient for most bedrooms, offices, dorm rooms, and other small rooms.
One of the JHS’s best features is its portability. The unit has four wheels on the bottom that make it relatively easy to move from room to room. Like other portable air conditioners, the unit must be connected to a window in order to function, but you can purchase multiple ducts and window seals, which are easy to hook the unit into once they’re set up. The setup process itself is straightforward and should take no more than 15 or 20 minutes.
Like the other products on this list, the JHS connects to your home WiFi network and can be controlled using a partner app. The smart features for this product have mixed reviews, with some users complaining that the unit has a difficult time connecting (or staying connected) to their WiFi network. The app itself is straightforward and allows you to perform basic functions like turning the air conditioner on or off, setting timers, and adjusting the temperature. The biggest letdown is that neither Amazon Alexa nor Google Home is currently supported, though Alexa integration is reportedly in development.
The other downside of the JHS is that many users report issues with the unit’s internal thermostat being inaccurate. The thermostat is correct when the unit is first turned on but gradually increases until it displays a temperature of around 95 degrees. The unit will then fire on full blast because it thinks the temperature is higher than it actually is. Some reviewers have come up with a solution to this problem, while others don’t experience it or don’t mind it, but it’s something to be aware of.
All in all, the JHS Smart Portable Air Conditioner is a great affordable portable smart air conditioner if you don’t mind the lack of Alexa or Google Home integration. It isn’t the most powerful unit on the market, being best-suited for small rooms, but it’s got all the features you want at a very competitive price.
Find more JHS Smart Portable Air Conditioner information and reviews here.
-
3. LG LW1217ERSM | Best Overall Window Smart Air ConditionerPrice: $473.64Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent cooling (12,000 BTUs, 550 sq. ft.)
- LG SmartThinQ app works well
- Works with Alexa and Google Home
- Quiet at lower settings
- Easy installation
- Expensive
- Smart home integration still not perfect
- Loud at higher settings
For those who want a little more oomph from their window air conditioner than what is available from the FRIGIDAIRE model listed above, the LG LW1217ERSM is a fantastic option. With cooling power of 12,000 BTUs, the LW1217ERSM is recommended for use in rooms up to 550 sq. ft., which is about 22% larger than the recommended room size of the FRIGIDAIRE. This makes the LW1217ERSM well-suited for larger bedrooms, offices, or even family rooms. The LW1217ERSM is also slightly more energy efficient than the FRIGIDAIRE and is able to cool rooms more quickly.
In terms of smart features, the air conditioner can be controlled using the SmartThinQ app, which is available for both Andriod and iOS. The app is polished and gives you access to the usual air conditioner controls, though some users report that it is slow to connect with their units. The LW1217ERSM can also be controlled using Amazon Alexa or Google Home, though the voice control is limited to turning the unit on or off and not much more.
The biggest downsides of the LW1217ERSM are that it is relatively expensive and that the unit is noisy at higher settings. Neither of these are dealbreakers, as the unit is still a good value, and you will only need to use higher cooling settings for larger rooms. Overall, the LG LW1217ERSM is a fantastic air conditioner with above-average smart features, making it a great choice for anyone in the market for a window smart air conditioner.
-
4. RolliCool Alexa-Enabled Portable Air Conditioner | Best Portable Smart Air ConditionerPrice: $449.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 12,000 BTUs (600 sq. ft.)
- Superior Alexa integration
- Can be used as a heater
- Stylish, unobtrusive design
- Portable
- Water drainage issues
- App is unimpressive
- Alexa setup can be a hassle
With 12,000 BTUs of cooling power and a recommended room size of up to 600 sq. ft., the RolliCool Alexa-Enabled Portable Air Conditioner is a great choice for those looking for a portable smart air conditioner that is suitable for larger rooms. Furthermore, the built-in Alexa integration offers more flexibility than many other smart air conditioners, and the RolliCool can also be used as a heater, which is a feature not offered by any of the other products on this list.
The RolliCool has a couple of standout features. As mentioned above, two of them are portability and power. Like the JHS Portable Air Conditioner, the RolliCool has four wheels which allow it to be rolled from room to room. In terms of power, the RolliCool cools rooms very quickly, especially compared to units that offer fewer BTUs. This does come at the cost of increased noise compared to less powerful units, but it’s worth it.
Another standout feature is the Alexa integration, which allows you to control not just the device’s power, but also its temperature, using nothing but your voice. This is unique among the products on this list. The unit can also be controlled using an Android/iOS app. Unfortunately, Google Home is not supported.
Downsides of the RolliCool Portable Air Conditioner include the high price tag along with some possible quality control issues. The price is not a major problem, as the unit linked here is a good value for the BTUs, but the quality control issues are worth noting. In particular, some users have experienced issues with the unit leaking water or having other drainage problems. People who have experienced these issues are in the minority among Amazon reviewers, so it is difficult to say how common the problems are. A more common complaint is that pairing the device with Alexa is more challenging than it should be.
That being said, the RolliCool Alexa-Enabled Portable Air Conditioner is still a fantastic air conditioner, offering great cooling power, convenient portability, and solid Alexa integration. It’s also great for those who want an air conditioner that can be used as a heater as well.
Find more RolliCool Alexa-Enabled Portable Air Conditioner information and reviews here.
-
5. Sensibo Sky | Best Smart Air Conditioner ControllerPrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smart controller for traditional air conditioners
- Alexa, Google Home, and Siri support
- Great mobile app
- Reasonable price
- Only works with air conditioners with an infrared remote
- Requires a separate air conditioner
- Some users have a difficult time with setup
- Can lose WiFi connection
Last but not least, the Sensibo Sky is a smart air conditioner controller that turns any regular air conditioner into a WiFi-enabled device. Once connected, you can control your air conditioner from the Sensibo mobile app, much like you would with a full-fledged smart air conditioner.
The Sky offers several advantages, the most obvious of which is that you can use it with window air conditioners that you already have. It also supports all major smart home ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Home, and even Apple Siri—which none of the above smart air conditioners are compatible with.
The Sky also offers a refined smart home experience. The partner Android/iOS app is among the most refined of any of the products on this list and provides many advanced features, including the ability to set 7-day schedules, the ability to set temperature and humidity thresholds at which the air will automatically turn on, and even optional location services that will automatically turn the air on or off depending on if anyone is home.
Downsides of the Sensibo Sky include the obvious fact that the device does not include an air conditioner. You will need to buy a separate air conditioning unit if you do not already have one. Buying a Sensibo Sky along with an air conditioner may be more expensive than a single smart home air conditioner, depending on the unit you go for. Another potential shortcoming is that the Sky will only work with air conditioners that come with their own infrared remote control, which means it is not compatible with all air conditioners.
Still, the Sensibo Sky is a fantastic option for those who are satisfied with the air conditioner that they already have but are looking to give it some new smart features.
Choosing a Smart Air Conditioner
The primary factors to consider when choosing a smart air conditioner are price, cooling power/room size, and whether you want a window or portable unit. Price and cooling power go hand in hand, with less expensive options generally offering less cooling power and vice versa. The FRIGIDAIRE and JHS models listed above are best suited for bedrooms, offices, and other small rooms, while the LG and RolliCool air conditioners will be strong enough to cool larger rooms as well.
The other major consideration is whether you want a portable unit or a window unit. Both portable and window air conditioners must be connected to a window or other opening in order to expel the hot air outside of the room you are trying to cool. Neither option will work for rooms without windows. The main advantage of a portable air conditioner is that you can move it from room to room as needed, which can be convenient. Another important thing to consider is that portable units take up floor space, while window units do not. This makes portable air conditioners generally more obtrusive than window air conditioners.
Once you've decided on the above considerations, the last thing to think about is smart home integration. All of the above products come with a partner app that allows you to control the air conditioner remotely, but they vary in their support for various smart home ecosystems. The FRIGIDAIRE and LG support both Alexa and Google Home, the RolliCool supports only Alexa, the JHS has no voice support, and the Sensibo Sky works with Alexa, Google Home, and Siri. These smart air conditioners are great even without voice control, but it's worth considering if voice control is a feature that you are looking for.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.