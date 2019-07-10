5 Best Smart Air Conditioners: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

The JHS Smart Portable Air Conditioner is a great option for those who want an affordable smart air conditioner that can be moved between rooms as needed. The JHS is the least expensive air conditioner on this list, making it an ideal candidate for shoppers on a budget. The model linked here has cooling power of 10,000 BTUs and is recommended for rooms no larger than 300 sq. ft. This is on the small side compared to other air conditioners on this list but is sufficient for most bedrooms, offices, dorm rooms, and other small rooms.

One of the JHS’s best features is its portability. The unit has four wheels on the bottom that make it relatively easy to move from room to room. Like other portable air conditioners, the unit must be connected to a window in order to function, but you can purchase multiple ducts and window seals, which are easy to hook the unit into once they’re set up. The setup process itself is straightforward and should take no more than 15 or 20 minutes.

Like the other products on this list, the JHS connects to your home WiFi network and can be controlled using a partner app. The smart features for this product have mixed reviews, with some users complaining that the unit has a difficult time connecting (or staying connected) to their WiFi network. The app itself is straightforward and allows you to perform basic functions like turning the air conditioner on or off, setting timers, and adjusting the temperature. The biggest letdown is that neither Amazon Alexa nor Google Home is currently supported, though Alexa integration is reportedly in development.

The other downside of the JHS is that many users report issues with the unit’s internal thermostat being inaccurate. The thermostat is correct when the unit is first turned on but gradually increases until it displays a temperature of around 95 degrees. The unit will then fire on full blast because it thinks the temperature is higher than it actually is. Some reviewers have come up with a solution to this problem, while others don’t experience it or don’t mind it, but it’s something to be aware of.

All in all, the JHS Smart Portable Air Conditioner is a great affordable portable smart air conditioner if you don’t mind the lack of Alexa or Google Home integration. It isn’t the most powerful unit on the market, being best-suited for small rooms, but it’s got all the features you want at a very competitive price.