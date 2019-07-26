7 Best Earbuds & Headphones for iPod & iPhone

Love them or hate them, the Apple AirPods are the obvious choice for anyone looking for iPod earbuds in 2019. First released in 2016, the AirPods played a significant role in the “true wireless” revolution in Bluetooth headphones, and they are still among the most popular true wireless earbuds available today.

The second-generation AirPods linked here are simply a great pair of headphones. The audio quality is very strong, with surprisingly good bass for earbuds, and they have that iconic AirPod look that many people love. Other winning features of the AirPods are the included charging case, which greatly increases the AirPods’ effective battery life, the built-in microphone, and the first-party integration with iPhone and iPod.

Though the AirPods are a solid product overall, they do have some downsides. The most obvious of these is the relatively high price tag. The AirPods are not significantly more expensive than most of other products on this list, but they aren’t cheap either. Another downside is that the look of the AirPods, though iconic, is not for everyone. Critics call them Q-tips because of how the stems extend somewhat far outside the ear—making a statement rather than being discrete. This isn’t helped by the lack of color options (white only).

A final downside is that the AirPods are not a great fit for everyone’s ears. Unlike some other earbuds, the AirPods do not have rubber buds that can be swapped out for different sizes. If they don’t fit your ears as is, you’re out of luck.

Still, none of these downsides is a dealbreaker if you like the look and you don’t mind the price. It would obviously be disappointing if you purchased a pair and they didn’t fit your ears, but that’s something you’ll have to try for yourself to find out. And the AirPods are definitely worth trying: They sound great, have some really nice features, and are the go-to choice for many Apple fans.