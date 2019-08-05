12 Best Adjustable Standing Desks to Try Now

Sitting down for work all day can do a number on your back, leave your shoulders feeling cramped and your butt sore. If you can’t escape for a walk on a regular basis, you still need to get your body moving throughout the day. An adjustable standing desk is an ideal way to remedy this problem. You can easily switch between sitting in an ergonomic office chair and standing to work. Better for your muscles and for your mind.
If you’re searching for a sit stand desk, consider what size will best fit your space as there are so many designs from which to choose. If you already have a solid desk, you will might want a workstation that can sit right on top of your existing desktop. If you need a full desk, you may want to choose one that has electric or crank legs to make position changes easy. If you like a separate keyboard tray or shelf for storing papers, not all adjustable desks come with one, and if you work in a cubicle, look for one designed just for your space.
1. Editor's Top Choice: VARIDESK Adjustable Standing Desk
Cons:
- Can accommodate larger workspaces
- Holds up to 35 pounds
- Comes fully assembled
- Adjusts to 11 different positions
- Need a sturdy table to set it on
- No option to put the keyboard on the same shelf as the monitor
- Can be hard to adjust if it gets too heavy
At 36 inches wide, this adjustable standing desk is perfect for those with a dual monitor setup or a larger workspace. The upper space can hold two sizeable monitors, and the bottom shelf easily holds your keyboard and mouse or laptop. This desk can be adjusted to 11 different height positions, so you can set it to whatever is most comfortable for your height and typing position.
Even when it’s extended to the top setting, it’s still very sturdy. The desk can hold up to 35 pounds, and the spring-loaded lifting mechanism is easy to use so you can switch positions without breaking your train of thought. It comes fully assembled, and is available in black, white, and zebrawood.
An editor’s note on this desk – I use this particular sit stand workstation every day. It’s so accommodating that you can change positions every half hour or more often without an issue. After reading this article in HealthLine, I found the benefits of sit stand desks a worthy workplace investment in my own good health.
Find more VARIDESK Adjustable Standing Desk information and reviews here.
-
2. VersaDesk Power Pro Electric Adjustable Standing Desk
Cons:
- Wide 40 inch top surface
- Durable finishes
- Sturdy and stable at every height
- Push button electric operation
- Holds up to 90 pounds
- More expensive than some
- Heavier than many
- Monitor mount and cord organizers may limit configuration options
When it comes to ease of operation, particularly if you have an aging workforce that can’t handle too much back strain, an electric sit stand workstation like the VersaDesk is an ideal option. This workstation is easily adjusted to any height you desire up to 20 inches, with no fixed positions that limit your personal comfort options. With the simple push of the button on the top riser, you can adjust it perfectly.
The 40 inch top table has easily threadable cord holders to keep your desktop organized and less cluttered and it comes with a pre-drilled monitor mount for added stability. The carbon steel frame makes it super stable and sturdy at all height options. Sealed ball bearing roller glider wheels make for smooth, quiet movements and this desk offers laminated surfaces that will never scratch, dent or fade so you can count on years of performance without problems.
This workstation can handle up to 80 pounds of gear, which makes it among the heavyweights among these desktop workstation models. It comes fully assembled and ready to use right out of the box. We think that’s a big plus. The three year motor warranty and five year warranty on the frame makes this one of our favorites.
You can also get this work station in solid black or dark cherry, as well as a smaller surface size at 36 inches and a super large 48 inch model too.
Find more VersaDesk Power Pro Electric Adjustable Standing Desk information and reviews here.
-
3. FlexiSpot M2B Standing Desk
Cons:
- Comparable to our top choice but more affordable
- Vertical lift doesn't require as much space as some
- Deeper work surface can accommodate more equipment
- Removable keyboard tray adds flexibility
- Not as easy to raise and lower as some
- Lowest height adjustment is too high for some when sitting
- Questionable foot design
- Some poor customer service issues reported
Unlike some sit stand workstations that pull out as they also move up, this adjustable standing desk uses straight vertical movement as it adjusts. With two flexible workspaces, you can sit your laptop and a monitor on top, while leaving the second shelf free for a wireless keyboard and mouse, notepad, or sketches. The deep top work surface can actually accommodate even more, depending on how you configure your set up.
A super cool design feature on this adjustable standing desk is the quick release keyboard tray which allows you to remove it when you’re performing tasks where you don’t require a keyboard and mouse. That might come in handy if you opt to take this portable workstation somewhere offsite to do a presentation.
With 12 different height settings, it’s even more adjustable than the Varidesk, so whether you’re petite or tall, it will comfortably work for you. It adjusts from 5.9 inches to 19.7 inches, the wides range of those reviewed.
If you need a huge top platform, the FlexiSpot M3B Standing Desk has a 47 inch riser platform and a higher weight capacity at 45 pounds.
Find more FlexiSpot M2B Standing Desk information and reviews here.
-
4. The House of Trade Adjustable Sit Stand Desk
Cons:
- Retractable keyboard tray
- Holds up to 50 pounds
- Wide enough to hold two monitors
- Fully assembled
- Need a table or desk to set it on
- Heavy to take out of the box
- Some reviewers note the desk is too high when in sitting position
Unlike other dual-shelf adjustable standing desks, the keyboard shelf on this desk is retractable. So, if you ever want to slide it back to use your laptop keyboard, make more standing room, or simply add space on your desk, you can just push it out of the way. This desk is 32 inches wide and can hold up to 50 pounds, so it’s very sturdy and will easily accommodate two monitors and your other office supplies.
It offers five different height options, and to adjust you just squeeze the levers on the side and lift. The adjustable desk is available in both black and white, and it comes fully assembled. You can also get larger models of this sit stand desk in 37, 40 and 46 inches wide to accommodate up to three monitors at a time. Yes, some people actually need that.
Find more The House of Trade Adjustable Standing Desk information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Sit Stand Desk for Cubicles: VARIDESK Height Adjustable Standing Desk for Cubicles
Cons:
- Fits in a cubicle or corner desk space
- 11 different height settings
- Holds up to 35 pounds
- Fully assembled
- If you are tall and have a low cubicle desk, it may not extend to the height you need
- No option to have the keyboard tray on the same level as the top shelf
- Heavy to take out of the box
- More expensive than most adjustable desks
As if working in a cubicle wasn’t bad enough, you used to be stuck with a space that offered almost no flexibility. That’s until Varidels came to the rescue with this adjustable sit stand desk that’s sized just right for corners and cubicles. The V-shaped desk will slide right into a corner configuration, and the two-tier design provides enough space for two monitors on top and a keyboard below.
There are 11 different height positions to adjust to, with the max height being 17.5 inches. The airlift piston mechanism makes it super easy to adjust, and it can lift up to 35 pounds. The sleek black color will blend with any office space. While it’s made for a corner desk space, it could easily work on any compact desk as well.
For people who prefer to stand almost all of the time, Varidesk also makes a highly rated anti-fatigue mat as well.
Find more VARIDESK Adjustable Standing Corner Desk information and reviews here.
-
6. DeskDoc Adjustable Sit Stand Desk
Cons:
- Large surface is big enough for two monitors
- Extra slot for a smartphone or tablet
- Anti-fatigue mat included
- Gas spring arm makes it easy to adjust
- Keyboard tray cannot be moved to make the surface one level
- Must have a table or desk to set it on
- Heavy to take out of the box
If you’re literally someone who geeks out over innovations for techies, you’ll love this adjustable desk because it was designed with the tech lover in mind. It is wide enough to hold two monitors and also has a slot to hold your smartphone or tablet so all your devices are within sight and easy reach. The top shelf is 36 inches wide, and there is a spacious keyboard tray underneath for a full-sized wireless keyboard and a mouse.
A gas spring arm makes it easy to move between the multiple height positions, even when at the full weight capacity (35 pounds). The desk is available in black and white, and it also comes with a free anti-fatigue mat ($40 value) which makes it an all around sweet deal.
Find more DeskDoc Adjustable Sit Stand Desk information and reviews here.
-
7. ApexDesk Elite Series Electric Adjustable Standing Desk
Cons:
- All-in-one adjustable desk
- Adjusts by pushing a button
- Top is scratch-resistant
- Multiple colors available
- Assembly required
- Doesn’t have a dual shelf
- Expensive
- Must be plugged in to adjust height positions
If you don’t already have a desk or table to put an adjustable desk on, ApexDesk makes this all-in-one adjustable standing desk that works great. It’s 71 inches wide so it’s plenty big enough to hold all of your office materials, and it can be adjusted from a sitting desk to a standing desk with just the touch of a button. The height can be adjusted from 24 inches to 50 inches, and it moves at 1.3 inches per second.
This desk has a 235-lb. load capacity, and is still sturdy even when it’s fully extended. Made with one inch thick MDF core that is scratch-resistant, this office essential is made to last. It’s available in 12 different color and frame options, so it’s easy to match your existing office decor.
Find more ApexDesk Elite Series Electric Adjustable Standing Desk information and reviews here.
-
8. VIVO Crank Adjustable Desk
Cons:
- Frame can hold up to 132 pounds
- Crank system makes it easy to adjust
- Huge work space
- Several size options
- Need to have an existing desk or table top
- Heavy to take out of the box
- No option for a dual shelf or keyboard tray
If you’re looking for a sizeable work surface and pretty simple adjustment capabilities, this adjustable desk frame and work surface is a solid option, especially if you work in an office with industrial furnishings. You can easily raise and lower the scratch resistant steel frame with the crank system, and the classic black color is a classic fit.
With a height range of 29 inches up to 47.6 inches, it will be easy to find your ideal position and adjust it throughout your workday for maximum comfort and less neck and shoulder strain. At 55 inches wide, the work surface is plenty large to accommodate multiple monitors and all your desk necessities without issue. You can also get this desk in a smaller electric model versus the hand crank model.
Find more VIVO Crank Adjustable Desk Frame information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Small Adjustable Desk: Stand Steady X-Elite Pro Adjustable Desk Converter
Cons:
- Accommodates smaller workspaces
- Fully assembled
- Pump assisted lift makes adjusting easy
- All materials can fit on one surface
- May not be big enough for a dual monitor setup
- Only available in black
- Doesn’t have a keyboard shelf
In need of an adjustable desk that fits a smaller workspace? This sit/stand desk is 28 inches wide, so it’s made to accommodate most existing desks and office spaces. The top is one flat surface, so there is still room to fit your monitor, keyboard, and a few other office materials. The standing height of this sit stand desk can be adjusted between seven inches and 16 inches, and the pump assisted lift mechanism makes it easy to adjust in just a matter of seconds.
It comes fully assembled, so you can take it out of the box, place your computer on top, and get to work. Because it’s a smaller model, this adjustable standing desk could be a great option for dorm room use, because you know how younger people hate to be stuck in one position for too long. Can’t blame them.
If you’re in need of a larger work surface, the X-Elite Pro also comes in a 36 inch wide model that can accommodate an extra monitor and adjusts in height from eight to 16 inches.
Find more Stand Steady X-Elite Pro Adjustable Desk Converter information and reviews here.
-
10. Stand Up Desk Store Adjustable Standing Desk
Cons:
- Multiple sizes available
- Large flat surface
- Inexpensive compared to other adjustable standing desks
- Assembly just takes a few minutes
- Doesn’t have a separate keyboard shelf
- Need a desk or table to set it on
- Takes a little more work to adjust compared to other sit/stand desks
Affordable and adjustable, this standing desk is the perfect addition to any compact workspace. The large flat surface sits atop telescoping legs that can be adjusted up and down to best fit your height and writing preference. Unlike other adjustable standing desks, this converter doesn’t have a support bar underneath, so you can place items underneath the computer when it’s in standing position if needed.
The desk comes in four different lengths (24, 24 slim, 32, and 42 inches), so you can pick a size based on your monitor and space setup. With the largest size still falling under 100 bucks, this adjustable desk is a really great value. Keep in mind, this isn’t a model that allows you to switch from sitting to standing on the fly. You can set it aside and use your regular workspace when you’d rather sit, hence the budget friendly pricing.
Find more Stand Up Desk Store Adjustable Standing Desk information and reviews here.
-
11. Best Adjustable Laptop Stand: Executive Office Solutions Adjustable Laptop Stand
Cons:
- Inexpensive compared to other sit/stand desks
- Cooling fans to keep your laptop from overheating
- Extra tray for your mouse or cell phone
- Works on multiple surfaces
- Too small for a monitor
- No extra keyboard tray
- There are a lot of hinges that need to be moved in order to adjust the height level
If you primarily work from a laptop, you may not need a large adjustable standing desk and instead can get away with an adjustable laptop stand like this one. The lightweight aluminum tray is sturdy enough to hold your computer or tablet, but light enough to easily adjust to any position or angle. There is a mousepad tray on the side that could double as a holder for your smartphone or a small notepad if you don’t use a separate mouse with your laptop.
One of the best features is the USB powered cooling fans underneath the tray to keep your laptop from overheating. This tray can easily be placed on any desk or table surface, and is significantly less expensive than a standard adjustable desk. You could actually position it to the side of your main workspace and just move your laptop back and forth between sitting and standing.
Find more Executive Office Solutions Adjustable Laptop Stand information and reviews here.
-
12. AirRise Adjustable Standing Desk
Cons:
- Wide flat surface
- Bumper keeps desk from slamming down while lowering
- Curved edge is ideal for typing
- More affordable than other adjustable desks
- Need a desk or table to put it on
- No separate keyboard shelf
- It can be heavy to lift and adjust height positions
Keep it simple with this adjustable standing desk. The flat surface is 32 inches wide and can accommodate a dual monitor setup, keyboard, office supplies and more. You can adjust the height of the desk by squeezing the levers on the side, and an innovative pneumatic riser allows you to adjust the height from 2.75″ to 15.75″ high.
Curved edges around the front make it very comfortable for typing, and the textured surface keeps your office items in place. The desk is available in a chic teak and black combination or solid black. This makes it simple to convert almost any space into a standing workstation with ease. Optimized for 10-15 pounds on top, this desk can accommodate up to 20 pounds.
Find more AirRise Adjustable Standing Desk information and reviews here.
