7 Best ASMR Headphones for Relaxation & Focus

The Cowin E7 is an affordable pair of ASMR headphones that comes loaded with features: It’s completely wireless, sports a solid build quality, has a 30-hour battery life, active noise cancellation, a built-in microphone, and 40mm drivers that sound great for music, ASMR, and just about anything else you might want to use them for. All of this is available to you for less than half of what you’d likely pay for a product from one of the big-name brands, making it an attractive option for anyone who’s looking for a pair of ASMR headphones on a budget.

The best feature of the Cowin E7 headphones from an ASMR-user’s perspective is the fact that they are completely wireless. Wireless headphones are generally much more comfortable to use than wired headphones, and this is especially true if you are an ASMR enthusiast who likes listening to ASMR in bed before going to sleep. Wired headphones can be pretty awkward to use when sleeping, simply because you might pull or tangle the cord as you move through the night. Wireless headphones like the E7 don’t have this concern.

Other great features of the Cowin E7 for ASMR include the active noise cancellation, which can block out background noise and make your ASMR videos sound extra-clear, and the visually appealing design, which ensures that you can use these headphones either at home in bed or out in public. This is in contrast to some of the other products on this list that are specifically designed for sleeping and have designs that you might not want to wear while working at the university library, for example.

The biggest downside of the Cowin E7 is simply that its audio quality is not as clean as other more expensive pairs of headphones. It’s an incredible value considering the price that you’re paying for it, but you could certainly pay more for another pair of headphones and notice a difference in quality. Other shortcomings of the E7 are that the active noise cancellation can make certain audio sound a little unnatural, which you may find bothersome for ASMR videos, and that they are a little bulky for use when sleeping. If you are a side-sleeper, you will likely end up taking these off before you actually fall asleep.

That being said, the Cowin E7 is a no-brainer pair of headphones if you’re a shopper on a budget. It comes with all of the features you could want from a pair of modern headphones and it’s available at a great price.