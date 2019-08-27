7 Best ASMR Headphones for Relaxation & Focus

If you’re an ASMR enthusiast, you owe it to yourself to pick up a good pair of ASMR headphones. Whether you listen to ASMR while working or relaxing, we’ve got you covered with the seven best ASMR headphones and earbuds available today.
1. COWIN E7 | Best Affordable ASMR HeadphonesPros:
Cons:
- Incredible feature list for the price
- Wireless design allows you to use anywhere
- Very comfortable and light
- Sound quality is great for the price
- Active noise cancellation
- Lower sound quality than more expensive products
- Active noise cancellation sounds a little unnatural
- Possibly too bulky to use when sleeping
- Heavier than other headphones on this list (13.6 ounces)
The Cowin E7 is an affordable pair of ASMR headphones that comes loaded with features: It’s completely wireless, sports a solid build quality, has a 30-hour battery life, active noise cancellation, a built-in microphone, and 40mm drivers that sound great for music, ASMR, and just about anything else you might want to use them for. All of this is available to you for less than half of what you’d likely pay for a product from one of the big-name brands, making it an attractive option for anyone who’s looking for a pair of ASMR headphones on a budget.
The best feature of the Cowin E7 headphones from an ASMR-user’s perspective is the fact that they are completely wireless. Wireless headphones are generally much more comfortable to use than wired headphones, and this is especially true if you are an ASMR enthusiast who likes listening to ASMR in bed before going to sleep. Wired headphones can be pretty awkward to use when sleeping, simply because you might pull or tangle the cord as you move through the night. Wireless headphones like the E7 don’t have this concern.
Other great features of the Cowin E7 for ASMR include the active noise cancellation, which can block out background noise and make your ASMR videos sound extra-clear, and the visually appealing design, which ensures that you can use these headphones either at home in bed or out in public. This is in contrast to some of the other products on this list that are specifically designed for sleeping and have designs that you might not want to wear while working at the university library, for example.
The biggest downside of the Cowin E7 is simply that its audio quality is not as clean as other more expensive pairs of headphones. It’s an incredible value considering the price that you’re paying for it, but you could certainly pay more for another pair of headphones and notice a difference in quality. Other shortcomings of the E7 are that the active noise cancellation can make certain audio sound a little unnatural, which you may find bothersome for ASMR videos, and that they are a little bulky for use when sleeping. If you are a side-sleeper, you will likely end up taking these off before you actually fall asleep.
That being said, the Cowin E7 is a no-brainer pair of headphones if you’re a shopper on a budget. It comes with all of the features you could want from a pair of modern headphones and it’s available at a great price.
2. Sennheiser HD 599 Open Back Headphones | Best Open-backed Headphones for ASMRPros:
Cons:
- Open-backed design makes for a natural listening experience
- Super comfortable and light (8.8 ounces)
- Spacious, clear sound
- Two attractive color options (black and ivory)
- Replaceable cord
- Two-year warranty
- Expensive
- Open-backed design requires a quiet listening environment
- Possibly too bulky for sleeping
- Wired
If you’re an audiophile looking for a pair of high-quality ASMR headphones that won’t break the bank, then the Sennheiser HD 599 may be the headphones for you. The most unique thing about these headphones is their open-backed design, which produces a surprisingly spacious sound that makes ASMR and other kinds of audio sound much more natural than it would on a pair of standard closed-back headphones. Other noteworthy features of the HD 599 include their incredible sound quality and their lightweight construction, which makes them perfect for long listening sessions.
The biggest factor that will determine whether these headphones are right for you is the open-back design. While most over-the-ear headphones have a completely solid rear panel in order to block out external noise (closed-back), open-back headphones like the 599 have a wire-mesh backing that blocks out some but not all outside sounds. Open-back headphones sound more “natural” because their sound better resembles the way that humans naturally hear—with some sense of space or roominess between your ears and the sound itself. This can be great for many types of ASMR because the openness of the sound adds to the overall sensory experience.
Closed-back headphones, by contrast, produce audio that sounds like it is produced in a vaccuum. This can be a good thing if you are listening in a less-than-ideal listening environment, but the sound of closed-back headphones generally feels a little more claustrophobic than the sound of open-back headphones.
Other strong points of the Sennheiser HD 599 are its stellar sound and build quality. These headphones sound incredible, with clear highs and mids and bass that is present but not overbearing. They work great with all kinds of ASMR and are generally quite pleasing to the ear. They are also extremely comfortable, with soft earpads that can be replaced if they become worn and an extraordinarily lightweight build (just 8.8 ounces) that makes them perfect for long listening sessions.
The most noteworthy shortcomings of the Sennheiser HD 599 headphones are that they require a listening environment and that they are a little on the expensive side. They also may not be ideal for use when sleeping because of their size and wired design. But if you generally listen to ASMR in a quiet environment and you aren’t necessarily looking for something that you can fall asleep in, the Sennheiser HD 599 is an incredible pair of headphones that is sure to give you the tingles.
If you aren’t sold on the open-back design, take a look at the Sennheiser HD 598, which is available in a closed-back format and is similarly excellent.
Find more Sennheiser HD 599 Open Back Headphones information and reviews here.
4. CozyPhones Sleep Headphones | Best Affordable ASMR Headphones for SleepingPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable while sleeping, even for many side-sleepers
- Affordably priced compared to similar products
- Breathable material keeps you from getting too hot
- Durable braided cord
- Several color options
- Washable
- Can also be used as an eye mask
- Speakers move around, which can be bothersome
- Some people have a hard time getting a secure fit
- Sound quality and controls aren't anything to write home about
- Wire requires some getting used to
One of the best parts of ASMR is how relaxing it is. The CozyPhones Sleep Headphones let you take full advantage of this relaxation by being specifically designed for bedtime use. It’s essentially a headband with two thin 1/8-inch speakers built into the sides. The speakers are thin enough that they can be comfortably used all through the night, even if you’re a side sleeper, making them a great option if you are someone who likes to listen to ASMR as you fall asleep. Best of all, the CozyPhones are available for about half the price of many similar products.
The CozyPhones are available in a wide range of colors and are made with a material called lycra that is often used in close-fitting sport clothing. The fabric is much more breathable than the material used in some similar products, which is great for ensuring that you don’t get too hot while wearing the CozyPhones through the night. CozyPhones are one-size-fits-all and are adjusted with a simple velcro strip. Speaker placement is also adjustable, which is nice for getting the perfect fit.
Audio quality from the CozyPhones isn’t anything to write home about, but it gets the job done considering the price and the headband design. Don’t get me wrong, these come widely recommended by many people in the ASMR community and they can certainly give you the tingles. But you’ll get much clearer and crisper audio from some of the other products on this list.
The biggest downsides of the CozyPhones Sleep Headphones generally revolve around getting a secure fit. The adjustable speakers are nice for getting the right placement over your ears, but there’s no way to secure the speakers to a location once you’ve gotten them where you want them. They will probably move around some over the course of the night, so you’ll have to readjust them manually to get the perfect fit again. Similarly, some reviewers have had a hard time getting a perfect and secure fit around their head, particularly for users with smaller heads. (Check out the Amazon reviews for some creative DIY solutions to these problems.)
Aside from that, however, the CozyPhones Sleep Headphones are a great product to try if you are looking to listen to ASMR in bed. They’re much more affordable than the next product on this list and many users find them to be significantly more comfortable as well.
Find more CozyPhones Sleep Headphones information and reviews here.
5. AcousticSheep SleepPhones Classic | Best ASMR Headphones for SleepingPros:
Cons:
- Specifically designed for use when going to sleep
- Multiple color, size, and fabric options
- Good sound quality
- Comfortable for many side-sleepers
- Good noise cancellation
- Can also be used as an eye mask
- Headband can be washed
- Wired
- More expensive than other options
- Cord gets damaged over time
- Headphones get warm, which can be uncomfortable
- Some side-sleepers find the speakers are still uncomfortable
If you were turned off by the shortcomings of the CozyPhones but are still looking for a pair of ASMR headphones you can use while sleeping, the AcousticSheep SleepPhones Classic might be the perfect headphones for you. These headphones have the same general design as the CozyPhones and have a few advantages that help justify the increased price.
The best thing about the SleepPhones Classic compared to the CozyPhones is that they come in three different sizes—small, medium, and large—which ensures that you can get the proper fit for your head size. This helps to address one of the most common reviewer complaints about the CozyPhones: that they only come in one size and are somewhat awkward for people with smaller heads.
Another nice feature of the SleepPhones is that they are available in two fabric types: fleece and “breeze”. The fleece fabric is fuzzy and warm, making it a great choice for use in the winter months (or if you’re someone who gets cold while you sleep), while the breeze fabric is lighter and cooler. Most people tend to prefer the breeze, as the fleece can get too hot for comfort, but it’s nice to be able to choose whichever option makes the most sense for you.
The overall experience of using the SleepPhones is quite good. Audio is clear, and it sounds great with a variety of ASMR triggers. The unit is also very comfortable, though some reviewers have found that the speakers are not as thin as they would like, which can lead to ear discomfort. This is primarily a problem for side-sleepers, which is a bit of a shame since that is the target market for a product like this.
The other downside of the SleepPhones is that they are double the price of the CozyPhones for a very similar product. SleepPhones are somewhat more established than CozyPhones in the ASMR community and are possibly somewhat higher quality, but it is by no means a night-and-day difference between the two.
Choosing which option is best for you comes down to personal preference. If you’re on a tight budget, the CozyPhones might be perfect for your needs. But if you’re comfortable paying for either option, then you’ll want to consider the fit, the fabric options, and whether or not you care about the bigger brand name.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that there is also a wireless version of the SleepPhones that is worth a look. It being wireless is a huge plus for sleeping, but it costs more than double the price of the wired version. The wireless version also has some issues with getting too hot when used, which hurts the overall user experience.
Find more AcousticSheep SleepPhones Classic information and reviews here.
6. Apple AirPods | Best Wireless ASMR EarbudsPros:
Cons:
- True wireless earbuds
- Lightweight and comfortable
- Good for sleeping
- Includes a charging case
- First-party Apple integration
- Iconic design
- Water-resistant
- Expensive
- Not a great fit for everyone's ears
- Look doesn't appeal to everyone
- Shorter battery life than some competing products
The Apple AirPods are a stellar choice if you prefer earbuds over headphones. Though headphones are generally able to produce better sound quality than earbuds are (particularly in the bass frequencies), earbuds are much more convenient. They’re lighter, they’re more portable, and they’re significantly more comfortable to wear in bed than headphones are. The AirPods are especially great because they are true wireless (meaning they don’t have a wire that connects the two buds) and they have fantastic sound quality to boot.
The best part about the AirPods for ASMR-users is that they allow you to listen to ASMR whenever and wherever you like. They have a 5-hour listening life on a single charge, and the included charging case allows you to recharge them on the go if need be. The AirPods are also fantastic for listening to ASMR in bed, because they are small enough that they are unlikely to bother your ears while you sleep. Alternatively, they might just fall out of your ears sometime through the night; in which case, they still won’t cause you any discomfort while you sleep.
The AirPods also come with several other great features that help to justify their admittedly high price tag. They have a built-in microphone, super-simple integration with iPhone and other Apple products, and they’ve got an iconic look that many people enjoy. Another great thing about the AirPods for ASMR is that they block out a lot of external noise while they are in your ears. This lets you focus on your triggers, rather than the ambient noise that might otherwise distract you.
The Apple AirPods have a few noteworthy downsides, the most obvious of which is their high price tag. The AirPods also aren’t a great fit for everyone’s ears, and the look of them doesn’t appeal to everyone. The fit can be improved by purchasing some AirPod covers, but that will be of little consolation if you don’t like the look of the buds in your ears.
All in all, the Apple AirPods are a great choice for anyone looking to listen to ASMR in 2019. They let you get your tingles whenever and wherever makes the most sense for you, including in bed, and they come with all of the features you could want from a modern pair of headphones.
7. Shure SE215 | Best Wired ASMR EarbudsPros:
Cons:
- Low-profile design makes them comfortable enough for sleep use
- Great sound isolation lets you focus on your triggers
- Multiple color options
- Durable cord
- Multiple earbud tips included to help you get the right fit
- Secure, over-the-ear configuration
- Detachable/replaceable cable
- Pricey
- Wired
- A little bassy for some
- Over-the-ear configuration requires some getting used to
Finally, the Shure SE215 headphones may be the perfect option for you if you prefer earbuds over headphones and you don’t mind a wired design. These headphones have fantastic sound quality and a host of great features that make them perfect for use with ASMR videos.
One of the best things about the Shure SE215 is that the earbuds protrude very little outside of the ears. In fact, they lie almost completely flat along the outer ear when inserted. This makes them comfortable enough to use when sleeping, as they won’t be pressed into your ears while you are on your side. Another great thing about the SE215 for sleeping is that the cord is designed to go up and over your ears, rather than down like most other earbuds. This can make the wired design less awkward during sleep, because you can feed the cord up toward the top of your bed and away from your neck and arms—making the cord much less likely to get tangled or damaged during the night.
A final great feature of these earbuds for use with ASMR is that they block out a ton of external noise—up to 37dB to be precise. This means that you will be able to hear all of the details of your ASMR triggers without the sound being muddied up by external distractions. This makes these headphones a great choice regardless of whether you like to listen to ASMR to help you relax or to help you focus, as the noise isolation will help you with either.
The biggest shortcomings of the Shure SE215 headphones are the wired design, the somewhat-high price, and the fact that the over-the-ear design takes a bit of getting used to. Aside from that, this is a great pair of earbuds that will let you maximize your tingles with minimal external distractions.
Choosing Your ASMR Headphones
Choosing which of the above headphones is right for you comes down largely to form factor and price. The Cowin E7, the Sennheiser HD 599, and the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are all full-sized headphones that prioritize sound quality over portability. They aren't excessively large, but you likely won't be able to fall asleep in them unless you sleep flat on your back all through the night. Of course, this isn't a concern if you primarily listen to ASMR to focus while doing work or school-related tasks, but it might be important if relaxation is your primary goal.
The middle two products, by contrast, are specifically designed for bedtime use. If you primarily listen to ASMR in order to relax, then these might be great options for you. However, these models are less appealing if you want to use your headphones outside of the house as well.
Earbuds like the Apple AirPods and the Shure SE215 offer a nice middle ground between full-sized headphones and the headphones made specifically for sleeping. The models listed above are two of the more comfortable pairs of earbuds currently on the market, and both come very highly recommended by many ASMR enthusiasts.
Once you've chosen the form factor that is most appealing to you, you can focus on price. There are headphones listed here fitting any budget, and you really can't go wrong with any of the above options.
