7 Best AirPod Covers: Which Is Right for You?

The EarBuddyz Ultra AirPod Covers are the most comprehensive upgrade you can give to your AirPods. These slip-on silicone accessories give you a better seal with their built-in ear tips and added stability with their silicone ear hooks. They do this all without interfering with the AirPods’ ear sensor.

The Earbuddyz Ultra provide improved bass response by fully plugging the ear canal without causing listener fatigue. It did come as a surprise that they are presented as a “one size fits all” type product, though, since the human ear comes in way too many different shapes to guarantee a perfect fit for anyone.

That said, this product has earned an overwhelming number of positive reviews, with most reviewers only regretting the fact that they have to be removed every time you need to use the AirPods’ charging case.