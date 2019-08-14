7 Best AirPod Covers: Which Is Right for You?

AirPods are the must-have iPhone accessory for music lovers on the go but they aren’t without their flaws. The smooth plastic finish looks cool but it does a poor job forming a seal in your ear canal, which causes sound bleed and allows your earbuds to fall out more easily. That’s why we researched the best AirPod covers for improving your acoustic seal, increasing your comfort, and adding some drop protection.
1. EarBuddyz Ultra AirPod Covers
Cons:
- Improved acoustic seal
- Stabilizer ear hooks
- Works with ear sensor
- Do not fit in the charging case
- Limited color options
- Only come in one size
The EarBuddyz Ultra AirPod Covers are the most comprehensive upgrade you can give to your AirPods. These slip-on silicone accessories give you a better seal with their built-in ear tips and added stability with their silicone ear hooks. They do this all without interfering with the AirPods’ ear sensor.
The Earbuddyz Ultra provide improved bass response by fully plugging the ear canal without causing listener fatigue. It did come as a surprise that they are presented as a “one size fits all” type product, though, since the human ear comes in way too many different shapes to guarantee a perfect fit for anyone.
That said, this product has earned an overwhelming number of positive reviews, with most reviewers only regretting the fact that they have to be removed every time you need to use the AirPods’ charging case.
Find more EarBuddyz Ultra AirPod Covers information and reviews here.
2. EarBuddyz 2.0 AirPod Covers
Cons:
- Stabilizer ear hooks
- Works with ear sensor
- Comes with 3 pairs
- Do not fit in the charging case
- No improvement over sound bleed
- Limited color options
While EarBuddyz touts their Ultra AirPod Covers as the definitive earbud accessory, there is still a solid argument to be made for the relevance of their slightly older EarBuddyz 2.0 AirPod Covers. The only real difference between the EarBuddyz 2.0 and EarBuddyz Ultra is that the 2.0 version does not have added ear tips.
While this does mean that the 2.0 version does not solve the inherent sound bleed issue that the AirPods have, this also means a more comfortable listening experience for users who do not like anything going too deep into their ears. If you are generally made uncomfortable by in-ear headphones but still want your AirPods to stay in your ears, then the EarBuddyz 2.0 are a better choice since they only have the stabilizer hooks.
As an added bonus, they ship with three total pairs so you can gift them to your friends. Just be sure to tell them that they have to remove the silicone covers when they need to charge their AirPods.
Find more EarBuddyz 2.0 AirPod Covers information and reviews here.
3. Acous Design Purest AirPod Covers
Cons:
- Improved acoustic seal
- Easy to install and remove
- Works with ear sensor
- Do not fit in the charging case
- Limited color options
- Reduces treble somewhat
The Acous Design Purest AirPod Covers are a simple solution to a pervasive problem. These silicone covers can be easily slipped over your AirPods (or EarPods) to improve their acoustic seal and give them a better grip on your inner ear, thus placating the fear of one of your AirPods falling out while you ride your electric scooter.
The extra seal you get from the protruding ear tip gives your headphones an improved bass response at the cost of a small amount of high-end sound. The subtractive EQ of these AirPod covers is barely noticeable but it is there as per the laws of physics.
They do not fit in the standard AirPods charging case but they are incredibly easy to install or remove, making them a worthwhile addition to your daily listening experience.
Find more Acous Design Purest AirPod Covers information and reviews here.
4. DamonLight AirPod Covers
Cons:
- Fits in the charging case
- Improved fit without added bulk
- Works with ear sensor
- Limited color options
- No improvement over sound bleed
- Limited impact resistance
The DamonLight AirPod Covers might not improve your headphones’ sounds as substantially as other AirPod skins, but they are one of the few AirPod covers worth buying that actually fit in Apple’s charging case.
Even though these covers forego both an ear hook and ear tip on their design, they still add stability thanks to their grippy silicone texture. If you already like the fit of your headphones but simply want some added snugness when working out or commuting, then these are a great pick.
Find more DamonLight AirPod Covers information and reviews here.
5. AhaStyle Silicone AirPod Covers
Cons:
- Improved acoustic seal
- Comes with 3 pairs
- Multiple sizes
- Do not fit in the charging case
- Limited color options
- Mediocre noise isolation
If you are looking for an inexpensive way to improve the sound and fit of your Apple AirPods, then then the AhaStyle Silicone AirPod Covers are an easy choice. This anti-slip accessory fits the AirPods 1, AirPods 2, and the EarPods without interfering with any of their built-in ear sensors.
The AhaStyle Silicone AirPod Covers use a common ear tip design to give your AirPods a better seal, thus improving the bass response and listening volume on the go. Considering that you get three pairs at this price range, you shouldn’t expect any sort of premium noise-canceling experience but it marks a definite upgrade over the stock AirPods.
These covers come in a large and small size but you can order a set with both sizes if you aren’t sure which you’ll need. They don’t fit in the AirPods charging case but they do come with a case of their own so they don’t have to gather lint in your pocket while your headphones charge.
Find more AhaStyle Silicone AirPod Covers information and reviews here.
6. EarSkinz ES3 AirPod Covers
Cons:
- Improved acoustic seal
- Lots of color options
- Improved ear fit
- Do not fit in the charging case
- Occasionally interferes with ear sensor
- Visible branding
If you want an improved fit and more powerful audio out of your AirPods, then the EarSkinz ES3 AirPod Covers are a solid upgrade option. These silicone covers are easy to install over your earbuds and offer improved bass response and fit in most ear shapes.
With these AirPod skins, your earbuds will be less likely to fall out and slightly safer from drops. Unfortunately, when you compare these to other brands, they can be notably more problematic with their interactions of the ear sensor.
Even though there is a port for the ear sensor to shine through, the AirPods sometimes fail to recognize they have been pulled out of your ear. Additionally, the visible branding kind of cheapens the product, which isn’t what you want out of a premium pair of headphones.
These grips aside, the EarSkinz ES3 are still a top choice for AirPod covers, especially if you value being able to get them in your favorite color.
Find more EarSkinz ES3 AirPod Covers information and reviews here.
7. AirPod Skins Protective Wraps
Cons:
- Fits in the charging case
- Lots of color options
- Scratch-resistant 3M vinyl
- No improvement over sound bleed
- Does not improve ear fit
- Minimal impact resistance
While the AirPod Skins Protective Wraps may serve a slightly different purpose than most AirPod covers, these stylish protective decals may be just what you were looking for. The 3M vinyl covers everything but the part that goes into your ear and mostly exists to protect your AirPods’ flimsy plastic casing from scratches and scuffs.
These AirPod Skins come in a large selection of colors and they come with a matching vinyl cover for your charging case to complete the look. At only a fraction of a millimeter, these skins will not augment the fit of your AirPods, nor will they improve the audio seal. However, they can spice up your earbuds with a new look and they do not need to be removed to use your charging case.
Find more AirPod Skins Protective Wraps information and reviews here.
