25 Best Desk Gadgets: Your Ultimate List

For many people, their desk is a central hub for both work and entertainment. Whether you sit at a desk to be productive or to have a good time, we’ve got you covered with 25 of the best desk gadgets available today.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Undoubtedly one of the coolest desk gadgets on this list, the Amazon Echo Spot is a smart home device that would fit perfectly on any desk. The Spot is equipped with Amazon Alexa, a smart assistant that you can control with your voice to perform thousands of different tasks. Use the Spot to check the news, set reminders for yourself, listen to music, or add items to your Amazon shopping list. New functions are being added all the time, making Alexa the next-best thing to an actual real-life assistant.
The best part about the Spot compared to other Amazon Echo products is the built-in screen, which defaults to a clock display but is useful for many other purposes. The Spot is also a particularly great option for use on a desk, because it takes up very little surface space. With dimensions of just
4.1” x 3.8” x 3.6”, the Spot can easily fit on even the most cramped of work surfaces. It’s small in size but will have an outsized impact on your desk experience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The OPOLAR Mini USB Desk Fan is a godsend for anyone who gets warm while sitting at their desk. This little fan is powered by standard USB ports, making it a great desk companion for work at the computer. It has three different speed settings and is surprisingly powerful given its small size (6.8 x 5.3 x 3.6 inches). It’s also extremely quiet, even on the highest setting, which makes it a great choice for those who are wary of bothering their coworkers.
Add in the unbeatable price, and the OPOLAR Mini USB Desk Fan is a product that can dramatically improve your desktop experience with very little downside.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the easiest ways to reduce wrist strain and prevent carpal tunnel syndrome is by using a wrist rest at your computer. The Aelfox Memory Foam Keyboard and Mouse Wrist Rests are a high-quality pair of wrist rests that will boost your overall comfort and productivity at your desk. The rests are made with medical-grade memory foam that is neither too soft nor too firm, and the bottom has a grippy, slip-resistant finish that ensures your wrist rests stay in place. The rests are also indented on the surface, which keeps your wrists from getting too hot while you work.
If you or someone you love works at a computer for many hours a day and struggles with wrist pain, this is one of the greatest gifts you can give this year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The COZOO Headphone Stand with USB Hub is a dual-purpose desk gadget that doubles as a storage place for your headphones as well as a USB hub for your computer accessories. What is especially cool about this product is that you can plug the stand/hub directly into your computer using the included 3.5mm and USB cords. You can then plug in your headphones and USB accessories into the mount, instead of into your computer. This makes storing your headphones under your desk extraordinarily convenient, as they will be out of the way when you aren’t using them, and you won’t have to worry about plugging them into a hard-to-reach audio input when they’re needed.
The COZOO Headphone Stand with USB Hub comes with three USB ports and a single AUX input. The multiple USB ports make this an attractive device even if you don’t plan on using the headphone stand part, as it can still serve as a USB hub placed discretely under your desk.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp Fast Wireless Charger is a multi-purpose desk gadget that will improve the lighting at your desk while also giving you a convenient way to wirelessly charge your cellphone. The phone charger is compatible with all Qi-enabled cellphones, including models from iPhone, Samsung, Google, and more, and the lamp can be adjusted between ten different brightness levels and five different colors.
One of the best things about this lamp is the fully-adjustable structure; every single section of the lamp can be angled or turned, giving you a lot of flexibility to get the perfect lighting for your desk. The lamp is great on its own, but having a wireless phone charger built right into the stand really takes this product to another level of cool and convenient.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Yootech Wireless Charger is an ultra-affordable wireless cellphone charger that is compatible with all Qi-enabled smartphones, including models made by iPhone, Samsung, Google, and more. With dimensions of just 3.71″ x 3.71″ x 0.47″, this charger gives you a convenient spot to charge your phone while taking up very little room on your desk. It’s also capable of fast charging with all modern iPhone and Samsung phones, and it’s available for about the same price as a standard Lightning cable charger—making it an absolute steal.
If you or a loved one has yet to take the plunge on a wireless charger, this is the product to do it with. Or if you’re interested in having a wireless charger that doubles as a stand, take a look at this excellent alternative from Yootech.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Lamical Cell Phone Stand is a great desk gadget for anyone who uses their cell phone at their desk. This stand is compatible with all modern smartphones—in either landscape or portrait orientation—and holds them at the perfect angle for watching videos or making video calls. It comes in several different colors, all of which look great, and gives your desk an attractive, professional look. Keeping your cell phone elevated also makes it incredibly easy to plug your phone into a wired charger, making this product a nice alternative for anyone who hasn’t switched to a wireless cell phone charger.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical is one of the best desk gadgets out there for people who want to stay active at their desks. As the name would suggest, it’s essentially a mini-elliptical that allows you to keep your body moving, even while you work, which can have significant benefits for your strength and overall health.
What separates the Cubii Pro from other similar products is the build quality and smartphone integration. The Cubii Pro has a premium construction with ultra-smooth gearing that makes it a joy to use. It’s also a great desk companion because it is so quiet that your coworkers likely won’t realize that it’s even there. Add in the ability to connect your Cubii Pro with various fitness apps on your phone (Fitbit, Apple Health, etc.) and the Cubii Pro is the perfect gadget for the health-conscious desk user.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer keeps hot beverages like coffee and tea at the perfect temperature for drinking, regardless of how long ago they were first brewed. The warmer uses gravity induction to keep drinks at a temperature of 131℉/55℃, which is right in the sweet spot between lukewarm and overly hot. It’s even powerful enough to resuscitate lukewarm beverages back to the ideal drinking temperature, which can be a godsend on those stressful days when you can’t find time to reheat your coffee in the microwave.
Using the BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer couldn’t be any easier: Simply keep it plugged in, and it will turn on automatically when it senses that you’ve put something on top of it. The warmer is completely waterproof and takes up almost no space on your desk, so there really isn’t any downside!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Creative Pebble 2.0 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers are a stellar pair of computer speakers that will make valuable additions to any desk setup. Available in both black and white, the Pebble speakers have a unique rounded look that is much more attractive than your run-of-the-mill computer speakers. The rounded design is also functional, as it allows the speaker drivers to be tilted at a 45-degree angle toward your ears rather than your chest.
Another strong point of the Creative Pebble speakers is the sound quality, which is great for the price. You won’t be throwing any office parties using these speakers alone, but they are a significant improvement over the average computer speakers or your laptop’s built-ins. Highs and mids are extraordinarily clear, and there’s more than enough bass for casual listening. Get yourself a pair to make listening to music or even watching videos more enjoyable at your desk.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Safco Products Onyx Mesh 4-Tray Underdesk Hanging Organizer is an ingenious product that helps you stay organized by making use of empty space under your desk. Installing the tray takes less than five minutes and requires no tools. Once installed, you’ll have four storage trays that are perfect for storing documents; small office supplies; and even your phone, wallet, and other personal items. It’s an easy way to clear unnecessary clutter off of your desk, which can be a surprising boost to your productivity and mood.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The 3M Monitor Mount Document Clip is a simple desk gadget that can dramatically improve the efficiency of some work-related tasks, particularly data-entry tasks that require you to transfer information from a printed document onto the computer. The standard way to complete such tasks would simply be to look down at the documents when you reference them and back up at the computer when you type, but this is both tiring and inefficient. The 3M Monitor Mount Document Clip lets you clip up to 30 pieces of paper directly beside your computer display, allowing you to keep your eyes at the same level throughout the entire process. At this price, it’s a small purchase that can greatly improve your experience at your desk.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Upright GO is an innovative gadget designed to help you maintain healthy posture throughout long days at your desk. It’s essentially a small electronic device that you stick between your shoulder blades where it is able to detect your posture. If it senses you have begun to slouch, it will notify you and remind you to sit or stand up straight.
What’s particularly great about the Upright GO is that the partner app develops personalized training programs based on your starting point when you begin using the device. The training program consists of daily goals that will help you gradually build up your core strength until you reach a point when you are able to sit and stand with good posture all day long. It’s a really cool system, and eight out of ten users report improvements in their posture within two weeks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The YSAGi Multifunctional Office Desk Pad is a fantastic product for desk users who are looking to avoid damaging their desks while adding a little personality to their workspace. The pad is relatively large (31.5″ x 15.7″) and serves doubly as a mousepad/desk protector.
One of the best things about this pad is that it is available in seven attractive colors, all of which are reversible to another distinct color. This makes the YSAGI Desk Pad simultaneously decorative and functional. It’s also completely waterproof and oil-proof, which protects both your desk and the pad from any accidental spills, which can be particularly valuable on older wooden desks that can be easily damaged.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you or someone you love spends their days working hunched over a laptop, you should take a look at the Nulaxy Laptop Stand. This little gadget raises your laptop’s screen 6″ off your desk, putting it at a much more convenient height for both work and entertainment.
The Nulaxy stand is constructed out of a durable aluminum alloy and is available in both Space Grey and Silver. Both finishes are equipped with anti-slip grips on the bottom that ensure your laptop doesn’t move while you work, and the whole stand is completely detachable, which makes it easy to carry around with you in a pack or bag.
Whether your laptop serves as your primary computer or you want to incorporate it as a second screen in your desktop setup, the Nulaxy Laptop Stand is a top-of-the-line stand that is available for a great price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you ever wish that you could increase the number of USB ports available at your desk? Then the Anker 10 Port 60W Data Hub might be the perfect desk gadget for you. This little device (5.7″ x 1.7″ x 0.9″) plugs into a USB input on your computer and gives you access to seven additional USB 3.0 ports. The ports will work exactly the same as if you had plugged your devices directly into the computer, but you’ll have greatly increased the number of devices or drives you can keep plugged in at any given time.
Another great feature of this hub is the inclusion of three dedicated charging ports. These ports use Anker’s PowerIQ technology to deliver an exceptionally quick charge. Devices that are compatible with PowerIQ include many products by Apple, Samsung, and other top manufacturers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Seat Cushion is a low-tech desk gadget that can have a huge impact on your overall desk experience, particularly if your desk chair isn’t as comfortable as you’d like it to be. The cushion is built out of high-quality memory foam that reacts to the heat from your body to perfectly cradle your bottom while you sit—providing necessary support without being overly firm. The pillow’s exterior is made out of a soft machine-washable fabric, and the entire product is backed by a lifetime warranty.
If you struggle with pain and discomfort while sitting at your desk, this cushion will provide you with significant relief for far less money than it would cost to get a completely new chair.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ergodriven Topo Comfort Mat is a one-of-a-kind standing desk mat with carefully designed “terrain” that gives you many different ways to stand. Each part of the mat is engineered to facilitate different stances that allow you to stretch and spread out your energy while standing at your desk.
The overall experience of using the Topo Comfort Mat is that it makes using a standing desk less tedious by giving your feet something to do while you stand: Use the teardrop in the middle to stretch your heels and calves, or position both feet toward the rear of the mat for a subtle calf workout. The Topo Comfort Mat allows you to switch between these positions with ease—keeping you active without being distracting. That’s why it was chosen by The New York Times as their favorite standing desk mat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking to elevate your computer monitor and clear up desk space at the same time? The VIVO Single LCD Monitor Desk Mount Stand attaches to the back of your desk and suspends your computer monitor in midair. It is sure to give your desk a sleek modern look, and it’s also extremely practical.
The VIVO Desk Mount Stand attaches to the rear of your computer monitor using standard VESA mounting plates that are compatible with most LCD monitors. Setup takes less than 30 minutes and requires no additional tools other than what is included in the box. Once set up, you have tremendous flexibility to change the height, vertical angle, and even horizontal orientation of your computer monitor—giving you significantly more control than you would have using a traditional computer monitor stand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you or someone you love struggles with fatigue after spending many long hours at a desk, then the ErgoFoam Adjustable Under Desk Foot Rest may be one of the best desk gadgets for you. Advertised as the most comfortable desk footrest in the world (and backed by a 60-day guarantee that you’ll agree), the ErgoFoam provides much-needed support to your feet while working at your desk, which can relieve pressure off of your bottom, lower back, knees, and of course, your feet. The ErgoFoam also promotes good posture by making it easier for you to stay in an active position at your desk.
The model linked here is height-adjustable, which is great for people with shorter legs who may need the extra height. The adjustable model is ideal, even for taller people, as it gives you lots of flexibility to use the footrest in any and all settings where you think it will be useful, including at the office, on airplanes, or even at home on the couch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you interested in using a standing desk but don’t want to purchase an expensive height-adjustable model? Then you may be in the market for the FEZIBO Standing Desk Converter. This awesome desk gadget gets placed on top of your traditional desk and gives you the option to elevate or lower your desk setup as if it were an electric standing desk.
Sporting a stellar two-tiered design, the FEZIBO is among the best standing desk converters on the market today. The top surface measures 32.6″ wide by 17.8″ deep, giving you more than enough room for two computer monitors or a monitor and a laptop, while the lower surface is large enough to comfortably hold your mouse and keyboard. Adjusting the height of the converter is as simple as squeezing a handle, and putting it back down is just as easy.
Add in the 10-year standing desk warranty and the affordable price, and the FEZIBO Standing Desk Converter is well worth a look if you’re interested in trying out the standing desk experience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got an elaborate desk setup with lots of electronic equipment, you may be experiencing some problems with cable management. The JACKYLED Power Strip Tower and Surge Protector is an elegant solution to cable management problems that comes with many advantages over a traditional power strip.
For one, the JACKYLED Power Strip Tower has an extremely small footprint. The model linked here comes with 10 power outlets and 4 USB ports while taking up just 25 sq. in. of surface space. This makes the power strip tower small enough to be kept on top of your desk or beneath it, whichever makes the most sense for your desk layout.
Other great features of this product include the retractable power cable, which can extend to a maximum length of six feet, and the fact that each layer of the tower has its own power button, which makes it easy to conserve energy when you aren’t using certain devices. Add in the surge protector functionality and fireproof construction, and it’s clear why the JACKYLED Power Strip Tower one of the best desk gadgets available today.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a relatively tall person using a small computer monitor, there’s a decent chance that your monitor might be lower than it should be. The Mind Reader Monitor Stand and Desk Organizer is a dual-purpose desk gadget that elevates your computer monitor off of your desk’s surface and gives you additional storage space at the same time.
The Mind Reader Monitor Stand is great for a couple of reasons. For one, it is available in three different colors that all look great. Second, it gives you two height options to reach the perfect height for your needs, up to a maximum height of 4.7 inches. And third, the three drawers contain 10 different compartments designed for various pieces of small office equipment, which can go a long way toward clearing your desk of unnecessary clutter.
In short, it’s a product that can dramatically improve your desk experience in several different ways, and it’s available for a great price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The FluidStance Balance Board is a high-quality balance board specifically designed for use with standing desks. Carefully engineered to be engaging without being distracting, the FluidStance promotes subtle movement and stretching while you stand at your desk, which makes the standing desk experience less tedious and more fun. Contrary to what you might expect, many users find that using the FluidStance has increased the amount of time spent standing at their desks because it is less tiring than standing completely still.
The FluidStance Balance Board also stands out due to its high-quality and environmentally-friendly construction. Over 90% of the board is made out of recycled materials, giving you one more reason to be happy with this product while using it at your desk.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Few things are more frustrating than struggling to roll a computer chair over stubborn carpet, which is why you should consider purchasing the Heavy Duty Carpet Chair Mat from DoubleCheck Products. This desk chair mat isn’t the most glamorous gadget on this list, but it can make a world of difference if you struggle to move your desk chair over a carpeted surface.
The primary advantage of this desk chair mat over other similar products is the heavy-duty construction; it’s made of a 1/8-inch thick layer of ultra-durable polycarbonate that is guaranteed to never crack or scratch. These claims are backed up by countless users who attest to this mat’s durability, even after extended use. It’s the kind of product you buy, set up, and forget about, but it can greatly improve your day-to-day desk experience.