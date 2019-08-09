25 Best Desk Gadgets: Your Ultimate List

Undoubtedly one of the coolest desk gadgets on this list, the Amazon Echo Spot is a smart home device that would fit perfectly on any desk. The Spot is equipped with Amazon Alexa, a smart assistant that you can control with your voice to perform thousands of different tasks. Use the Spot to check the news, set reminders for yourself, listen to music, or add items to your Amazon shopping list. New functions are being added all the time, making Alexa the next-best thing to an actual real-life assistant.

The best part about the Spot compared to other Amazon Echo products is the built-in screen, which defaults to a clock display but is useful for many other purposes. The Spot is also a particularly great option for use on a desk, because it takes up very little surface space. With dimensions of just

4.1” x 3.8” x 3.6”, the Spot can easily fit on even the most cramped of work surfaces. It’s small in size but will have an outsized impact on your desk experience.