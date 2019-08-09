11 Best E-Bikes for Sale: Your Buyer’s Guide

Electric bikes help you get to your destination faster, or simply enjoy your favorite routes with less effort. They also come in several varations, including fat tire bikes and mountain bikes. Find the best e-bike for your money with these options listed below.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $499.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $699.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $648.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,375.60 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $659.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $689.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $912.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,199.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,399.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $959.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $759.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. SwagCycle EB-5Price: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bike arrives pre-assembled
- Height adjustable to fit teens and adults
- Goes up to 15.5 miles per charge
- Only comes in one size
- A bit heavy
- Can be tough to pedal if the battery dies
The SwagCycle EB-5 caters to commuters and city riders. As a commuter, you probably need your bike to fit into tight spaces. The EB5 folds up compact enough to ride on a subway, fit into a compact car or even stash under your desk at work. The all-electric bike cruises up to 15.5 miles per charge. A battery indicator on the handlebars lets you know just how much juice is left. You’ll need to give it around four to five hours to recharge.
The bike weighs 37 pounds and comes pre-assembled, so all you need to do is unpack the bike and head out for a ride. Features such as foldable handlebars, pedals and frame let you quickly and easily reduce the bike to a more manageable size.
-
2. Cyclamatic Power Plus CX1Price: $699.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 21-speed Shimano gearing system
- Quick-release battery and front wheel
- Comes with three pedal assist modes
- Doesn't arrive fully assembled
- A bit heavy
- Not designed for riders under 5'4"
This electric mountain bike is ready for changing weather conditions. It’s even safe to ride in the rain, so the fun doesn’t have to end because of precipitation. The battery is fully sealed for added protection against the elements.
Both the battery and front wheel are quick-release. The bike doesn’t arrive fully assembled, but it can be put together in five minutes or less. In terms of performance, you can expect a range up to 28 miles. The battery takes between four and six hours to recharge. A 250-watt brushless motor powers the bike.
This electric mountain bike reaches speeds up to 15 miles per hour, which is plenty for flats and even most inclines. A 21-speed Shimano gearing system offers extra assistance. You can also take advantage of the low, medium and high assist modes. It’s also outfitted with 26-inch Kenda tires along with disc brakes for reliable stopping power.
The bike weighs 47 pounds when fully assembled, and has a maximum user weight of 220 pounds. This e bike is best suited for riders standing at least 5’4″ and who are at least 14 years old. The seat can be adjusted within a range of four inches.
Find more Cyclamatic Power Plus CX1 information and reviews here.
-
3. NAKTO CamelPrice: $648.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with LED headlights
- High-strength carbon steel frame
- Can be used in two different modes
- Heavy
- Rear wheel can be tricky to remove
- Only one level of pedal assist
The Nakto Camel e-bike is designed for female riders. This bike is designed to cruise, and has a range of 20 to 25 miles per charge. The 250-watt brushless gear motor lets you hit speeds of up to 25 miles per hour. You’ll need to allow between four and six hours for the battery to recharge. A Shimano six-speed derailleur is ideal for rides around town.
A front V-brake and an expansion brake in the rear provide dependable stopping power when needed. There are two working modes. Select the e-bike when you want to cruise, or opt for the assisted bike mode when you’re ready for a workout. You can also combine the two modes. The bike comes with a horn along with bright LED lights.
This bike weighs 59 pounds and has a load capacity of 250 pounds. It’s also equipped with a high-strength carbon steel frame. The saddle height is adjustable to fit riders of various sizes. A locking kickstand is included.
-
4. Schwinn Monroe 350Price: $1,375.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful 350-watt hub-drive motor
- Five pedal assist levels
- Front and rear disc brakes
- Heavy
- Doesn't come with a kickstand
- Only has one gear
The Schwinn Monroe 350 is an e-bike for city riding. This urban cruiser features a 350-watt hub-drive motor along with a single-speed drivetrain. There are five unique pedal assist levels, which is plenty for most urban riding demands. Its powerful motor helps this bike cruise up to 20 miles per hour.
In terms of battery life, you can expect the battery to last up to 45 miles per charge. You’ll need to give the battery roughly six hours to fully recharge. Front and rear disc brakes provide extra stopping power when needed.
The bike comes with puncture-resistant tires for extra peace of mind. Small, medium and large frame sizes are available. Additional urban riding features include an LED display and a thumbpad controller for fast and reliable shifting.
-
5. ANCHEER AN-EB003 Folding Electric Mountain BikePrice: $659.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three pedal assist levels
- Designed for hills up to 15 degrees
- High-strength carbon steel front fork
- Battery can't be removed for charging
- Relatively heavy
- Poor assembly instructions
ANCHEER AN-EB003 is a folding electric mountain bike for men. In addition to off-road terrain, the bike is also designed for cyclocross and road use. The bike features a 21-speed Shimano shifter along with a 250-watt motor.
The mileage range varies from approximately 15 to 31 miles, with shorter distances in e-bike mode and longer distances in assisted mode. The maximum speed is roughly 15 miles per hour, which is enough to conquer hills up to 15 degrees.
You can also choose between low, medium and high pedal assist. Features such as dual-suspension and dual disc brakes make adventures on and off the road more comfortable. A high-strength carbon steel front fork absorbs shocks as you ride. This bike has a net weight of 60 pounds. You can expect the battery to recharge in roughly four to six hours.
-
6. Merax Electric Mountain BikePrice: $689.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-speed 350-watt motor
- Five pedal assist levels
- Goes up to 28 miles per charge
- A bit heavy
- Power decreases a bit when going uphill
- Uncomfortable stock seat
The Merax Electric Mountain Bike can go up to 28 miles and reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour on a single charge. A 350-watt high-speed motor provides fast and smooth acceleration.
As you ride you can choose between e-bike and pedal assist modes. In fact, you’ll find five levels of pedal assist for your riding demands. A compact digital panel lets you easily change the gears as you pedal by simply pressing a button.
This electric mountain bike also has a Shimano seven-speed shifter. The battery takes between five and six hours to fully recharge. However, it reaches 50 percent capacity in just three hours.
An indicator light turns green to lets you know when the battery is fully charged. The bike weighs 48.5 pounds with the battery, and arrives roughly 85 percent assembled.
-
7. ECOTRIC Fat Tire Electric BikePrice: $912.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 500-watt rear hub motor
- Seven-speed Shimano gear shifting system
- Comes with wide 4.0-inch tires
- A bit heavy
- Limited controls
- Handle bars aren't adjustable
ECOTRIC Fat Tire Electric Bike is a rugged electric bike designed for stability on all types of terrain in just about any weather condition. The bike is equipped with 4.0-inch tires for extra traction when it’s needed most. A strong 500-watt rear hub motor is plenty powerful for most riders. There’s also a seven-speed Shimano gear shifting system, so you won’t have to hunt around for gears.
Pedal assist technology also makes it easier to pedal. The bike weighs 58 pounds and can hold up to 260 pounds. It’s also 90 percent assembled on arrival. This bike reaches speeds up to 20 miles per hour and can drive over 19 miles on a single charge.
An LCD display panel provides all the necessary information in one convenient place.
-
8. HOTEBIKE Electric Mountain BikePrice: $1,199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick release battery
- Comes with an LED light for early morning and late night rides
- Three working modes
- On the heavier side
- Pricey compared to competitors
- Some cheaper electric bikes have a more powerful motor
The HOTEBIKE Electric Mountain Bike features a USB port for mobile charging, making it a practical bike for commuters and those with busy lifestyles. The bike has a lot more to offer as well, including a powerful 350-watt motor and a 21-speed derailleur.
When it comes to riding range, you can get up to 60 miles per charge in the pedal assist mode. Along with pedal assist, you can use this bike exclusively in electric mode. You can also opt for the normal bike mode. A multi-speed shift button lets you choose the most appropriate electric assist setting. The removable battery needs between four and six hours to recharge. An LCD display panel provides all the necessary information in one convenient place.
The bike is mostly assembled when it arrives. This bike also has disc brakes for dependable stopping power, along with a front LED lamp for safer early morning or late night rides. This e-bike weighs approximately 50 pounds.
-
9. Super 73 Z1 Electric MotorbikePrice: $1,399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tektro mechanical disc brakes
- Slightly higher rider weight limit than many competitors
- Classic California styling
- No pedal assist technology
- Pricey compared to competitors
- Heavy
The Super 73 Z1 Electric Motorbike has a compact frame, making it a solid choice for smaller riders. The bike also catches the eye with its classic California style. The motorbike is powered by a 500-watt motor and reaches a top speed of 20 miles per hour.
The range varies between 15 and 25 miles per charge. Both the handlebars and fork are designed to accommodate sharp turns as needed. This electric bike has wide 4.25-inch tires for extra traction off-road and during inclement weather. There’s a maximum rider weight of 275 pounds. The bike weighs around 68 pounds.
-
10. InMotion P2F Electric Folding BikePrice: $959.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with dual LED headlights for night riding
- Innovative rear light responds to braking
- Impressive stopping power
- Battery takes awhile to recharge
- Pricey
- Some competitors offer a higher maximum speed
If long range is important to you, consider the InMotion P2F Electric Folding Bike, which gets up to 110 miles in pedal-assist or 62 miles in electric mode. The less expensive InMotion P2 gets up to 43 miles in pedal-assist mode and 25 miles in electric mode.
This electric bike can reach a maximum speed of 19 miles per hour. It’s also built to tackle slopes up to 12 degrees. Night riders take note, as the bike is outfitted with dual LED headlights and an innovative rear light that responds to braking. Dependable dual disc brakes offer enhanced stopping power of 100 feet at 13 miles per hour.
A rotational hand throttle provides quick and responsive speed control. The battery on this e-bike takes roughly 13.5 hours to recharge.
-
11. Yiilove Electric BicyclePrice: $759.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slightly higher load capacity than many competitors
- Includes an LED headlight
- 21-speed Shimano gear system
- Not very lightweight
- Doesn't come with a tail light
- Some competitors have a higher range
The Yiilove Electric Bicycle is a durable electric mountain bike for adults, with a load capacity of 300 pounds. A 250-watt motor provides plenty of power. The bike has three working modes, including pedal assist, electric and normal bike.
In terms of range, you can expect the bike to go up to 17 miles per charge. This electric mountain bike also has a top speed of roughly 18 miles per hour.
The removable lithium battery requires four to six hours to recharge. A 21-speed Shimano gear system ensures you’ll be in the right gear for your favorite rides. The bike also has disc brakes for dependable stopping power. This e-bike weighs just over 54 pounds.
Commuters and urban riders will especially like the included LED headlight and horn.
One of the biggest advantages of an e-bike is the fact that it simply helps you get to your destination faster. According to the United States Census Bureau, the average commute time for those who bike to work is just under 20 minutes. Many of the best e-bikes are propelled to top speeds ranging from 15 to 20 miles per hour, which can drastically cut down on your commute time. Commuters typically prefer a folding electric bike, which often folds into itself to fit into smaller spaces such as subways and underneath a desk. A folded bike is also easier to carry up and down stairs if necessary.
E-bikes are becoming an increasingly popular mode of transportation, even compared to traditional bicycles. According to this USA Today article, e-bike sales rose up to 79 percent in 2018. In fact, sales are eight times higher than in 2014.
You don't have to be a commuter to appreciate the advantages of an electric bike. Many cyclists enjoy pedal assist technology, which lets you pedal the bike as you normally would, but with the help of a motor. While this feature isn't found on every e-bike, many of the best e-bikes offer a choice between fully electric and pedal assist. Some even let you use the bike in normal mode.
See Also:
- 11 Best Budget Mountain Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 11 Best Affordable Hybrid Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 11 Best Fat Tire Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 10 Best Cruiser Bikes: Your Easy Buying Guide
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.