11 Best E-Bikes for Sale: Your Buyer’s Guide

This electric mountain bike is ready for changing weather conditions. It’s even safe to ride in the rain, so the fun doesn’t have to end because of precipitation. The battery is fully sealed for added protection against the elements.

Both the battery and front wheel are quick-release. The bike doesn’t arrive fully assembled, but it can be put together in five minutes or less. In terms of performance, you can expect a range up to 28 miles. The battery takes between four and six hours to recharge. A 250-watt brushless motor powers the bike.

This electric mountain bike reaches speeds up to 15 miles per hour, which is plenty for flats and even most inclines. A 21-speed Shimano gearing system offers extra assistance. You can also take advantage of the low, medium and high assist modes. It’s also outfitted with 26-inch Kenda tires along with disc brakes for reliable stopping power.

The bike weighs 47 pounds when fully assembled, and has a maximum user weight of 220 pounds. This e bike is best suited for riders standing at least 5’4″ and who are at least 14 years old. The seat can be adjusted within a range of four inches.