9 Best Foot Massager Machines and Gadgets: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

A great foot massager will relieve your aches and pains after a long day and give you renewed energy for whatever lies ahead. We’ve rounded up the 9 best foot massager machines and gadgets in a variety of price ranges so that you can pick which one best suits your needs.
1. TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller | Best Manual Foot MassagerPrice: $17.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fantastic relief at an unbeatable price
- Lightweight and portable
- Solid Theaceae wood construction looks and feels great
- Requires you to manually roll your feet
- Doesn't knead or warm your feet
- Makes some noise while in use
The TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller is an affordable foot massager that uses acupressure to relieve pain and increase circulation in your feet. Unlike the other products on this list, the TheraFlow Massager Roller is manual, meaning it requires you to actually roll your feet back and forth across the massager. While this is somewhat less convenient than having a machine do all the work for you, the TheraFlow Massager Roller is still a seriously great massager, and it comes with some advantages not found in other products.
The most important thing with any foot massager is the amount of relief it provides, and this is one area where the TheraFlow Massager Roller excels. The massager is built entirely out of Theaceae wood and has 10 independently moving rollers that massage your feet as you roll them. Eight of the rollers have triangular ridges that stimulate various pressure points along the length of your foot, and the remaining two rollers have larger rounded spokes that allow you to get even deeper pressure on the heel—a particular point of pain for many people. Just a few minutes of use a day is enough to provide significant relief to your sore feet.
Other strong points of the TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller are that it is very affordable and portable. The portability is especially nice while traveling, when foot pain can be at its most pronounced. The TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller is small enough to easily be thrown into your luggage, and it can provide you with valuable relief after active days on your feet.
The main downside of the TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller is simply that it is a manual device that does not have some of the massaging options of other massagers on this list. More expensive electric massagers will warm up and actively knead your feet, which this one cannot do.
Still, the TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller is excellent for what it is and provides significant relief at a great price.
2. Nekteck Foot Massager | Best Affordable Electric Foot MassagerPrice: $55.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stellar price for an electric foot massager
- 6 massage heads with 18 rotating massager nodes
- Optional heating setting
- Provides great relief to the bottoms and sides of your feet
- Missing some features found in more expensive massagers
- Heat could be stronger
- Doesn't massage the tops of your feet
- Can't customize the massage settings
The Nekteck Foot Massager is an affordable electric massager that will provide you with countless hours of relief for about the price of a single trip to the spa. But don’t be fooled by the low price; this thing packs serious power and a handful of excellent features.
The Nekteck Foot Massager has six massage heads with 18 rotating massager nodes that provide surprisingly deep penetration. The footpads also warm up, which increases blood flow and allows for an even deeper massage. Other convenient features include the large front-facing power button (which can be turned on or off with your feet) and the ability to adjust the height of the massager for maximum comfort.
The main weakness of the Nekteck Foot Massager is that it lacks some of the features found in more expensive models. In particular, it only offers one type of massage at a single pressure level. In fact, there are no settings that you can tweak other than whether or not the heating is turned on. This is in contrast to other electric massagers on this list, which offer many options for tailoring the massage to your preferences.
Another noteworthy shortcoming is that this massager has no way of massaging the tops of your feet. Many people tend to feel most sore on the bottoms of their feet, but additional massage nodes or air pressure for the tops of the feet would have taken this product to another level.
That being said, if you are someone who feels pain or tenderness primarily on the bottoms of your feet, the Nekteck Foot Massager is an incredible bang-for-your-buck purchase. It will provide you with incredible relaxation and relief, and the price is hard to beat.
3. RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine | Best Overall Electric Foot MassagerPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All settings (kneading pressure, heat, air compression) can be tweaked to your preferences
- Compression on the heels tops of feet
- Multiple timer options
- Clear display
- Great customer service (12-month warranty)
- Independent heat function
- Somewhat loud
- Doesn't massage the whole foot
- Large and bulky
The RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine is a comprehensive foot massager that offers advanced features not found in the products covered thus far, including adjustable massage settings as well as air compression. These additional features help you to get the perfect massage for your needs and preferences—one that relieves pain, improves blood flow, and boosts overall energy levels.
The RENPHO foot massager is equipped with a rotation ball, a rolling stick, heating, and air compression that work together to pamper your feet. The inclusion of air compression is especially nice: The top and heel of the massager inflate with air, which gently presses your feet into the massage components in the bottom of the machine. And because both the massage pressure and air pressure are adjustable, you have tremendous control over the overall strength of the massage.
Speaking of strength, it should be noted that the RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine packs some serious power. You’re likely to start using it with both kneading pressure and air compression on the lower settings before gradually increasing the pressure as you get more comfortable with the machine. You may not ever need to run the machine on high, but it’s nice that the RENPHO has enough oomph for true deep tissue massages.
Other great features of this massager include the heat function, which can be used independently of the massage function, and the removable, washable cloth inserts that go into the foot chambers. The RENPHO also includes multiple timer settings, and all of the controls can easily be manipulated using your feet.
Downsides of this massager include its bulky size and the fact that it primarily massages the bottoms of the feet. The tops and heels of the feet will receive air compression, which provides some relief and increased circulation, but they are not really massaged.
However, these are small complaints overall. The RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine is a fantastic foot massager and well-deserving of a spot on this list. It gives a great massage and it’s so customizable that you’ll be able to use it no matter what your massage preferences are.
4. RENPHO Foot Massager with Tapping | Best High-end Electric Foot MassagerPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Provides relief to the whole foot, especially soles, heels, and sides of feet
- Adjustable settings for the perfect amount of pressure
- Removable/washable cloth inserts
- Heating function
- Great customer service (12-month warranty)
- Controls are hard to manipulate with feet
- Settings are adjustable but there are some quirks in the execution
- Heavy and hard to move
Another great massager from RENPHO, the RENPHO Foot Massager with Tapping is a high-end foot massager that provides relief to the whole foot. The primary selling point of this massager over the RENPHO model listed above is the inclusion of heel tapping, which provides extra relief to a particular sore spot for many people. This model also allows you to customize the massage by choosing between three tapping motions, three air pressure levels, and three massage modes. You can even turn off certain components of the massager (e.g. the heel tapping) independently, which helps you to get the massage you want every time.
What really separates this product from other massagers is that it does a great job of providing relief to the whole foot. Many other massagers neglect the sides of the feet and the heels. This massager’s tapping function pays special attention to the heel, and the rolling/kneading mechanisms target the lower sides as well as the soles of the feet. This massager also comes with the same removable/washable cloth inserts as the other RENPHO model and the same 12-month worry-free warranty—both of which are excellent additions.
The biggest shortcoming of the RENPHO Foot Massager with Tapping is the control panel, which is significantly more difficult to control with your feet than many other massagers, including the other RENPHO massager listed above. The panel does give you access to a lot of customization options, but it isn’t especially intuitive to use.
There are also some small annoyances in how the massager lets you customize your massages. For example, you can turn off the tapping or rolling/kneading functions independently of one another if you don’t want to use them. But the massager doesn’t skip the parts of the massage when those functions would be active. Instead, it still goes through the massage program in the same way it would when all of the functions are turned on, but nothing happens during the time that the disabled function would normally be engaged. It’s still nice that you can customize your massages in this way, but the actual execution leaves something to be desired.
All in all, the RENPHO Foot Massager with Tapping is a stellar foot massager with a wide range of customization options. It provides great relief to the whole foot, particularly the soles, sides, and heels, and it can be tailored to your preferences in ways that most other massagers cannot.
5. TheraFlow Handheld Deep Tissue Percussion Massager | Best Affordable Handheld Foot MassagerPrice: $24.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Handheld design
- Provides relief for the whole body
- Multiple massage heads offer different kinds of relief
- Unbeatable price
- Portable
- Requires you to hold and position the massager manually
- Somewhat heavy
- A little rough on higher settings
- Cable can be awkward
The TheraFlow Handheld Deep Tissue Percussion Massager is a fantastic foot massager because it is affordable, effective, and it can be used to provide muscle relief for the whole body. The TheraFlow also comes with three different massage attachments (designed to emulate Shiatsu, acupoint & scalp massage) and multiple intensity settings, which give you many options for getting the pain-relief your body needs at any given time.
Other strong points of the TheraFlow Handheld Massager include the wired design, which is somewhat cumbersome but means that you won’t have to charge the massager, and the portability of the device. The electric massagers listed above are quite large, much too large to be brought in a suitcase for your average vacation or work trip. But the TheraFlow weighs less than three pounds and is easily small enough to be carried in a suitcase or even a backpack. Extended travel can be incredibly taxing on your feet, and the ability to bring a massager with you is a big plus for this device.
One downside of this massager compared to other products on this list is that you have to manually hold and position the device to get the relief you want. This comes with the advantage that you have lots of flexibility to focus on the areas that need the most help, but it does make the overall experience more active. Another noteworthy downside is that the device is somewhat heavy at around 2.4 pounds. This, along with the attached power cable, makes the massager a little awkward to use for certain parts of your body. That being said, as a foot massager, it works fantastically and these problems are somewhat less noticeable.
In sum, the TheraFlow Handheld Deep Tissue Percussion Massager is an incredible bang-for-your-buck purchase for anyone in the market for a foot massager. It comes with many advantages over other products on this list due to its handheld design, and it can provide you with incredible pain relief for very little up-front cost.
6. Mighty Bliss Deep Tissue Back and Body Massager | Best Handheld Foot MassagerPrice: $108.17Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful 3700 RPM motor
- Six massage heads give you plenty of options for the perfect massage
- Cordless with 120-minute battery life and 60-minute recharge time
- Free lifetime replacement warranty
- Adjustable intensity
- Can be used on body in addition to feet
- Long handle helps you get hard to reach places
- Somewhat heavy (~3 pounds)
- Pricey compared to TheraFlow
- Can be a little rough on higher settings
While the TheraFlow handheld massager is great for the price, the Mighty Bliss Deep Tissue Back and Body Massager is simply great. This handheld massager comes with all of the same advantages of the TheraFlow, but it gives a better massage and comes with many additional features that take it to another level.
So what is it that’s so good about the Mighty Bliss? For starters, it’s equipped with a super powerful 3,700 RPM percussion motor that translates into 3,700 pulses per minute. The Mighty Bliss is more than strong enough to take out even the most stubborn of knots in your feet. It also comes with six different massage heads, giving you plenty of options to get the relief your feet need at any given time, and it is completely cordless, which makes handling the device much less awkward than the ThereFlow. Add in the 120-minute battery life on a single charge and the free lifetime replacement warranty and it should be clear why the Mighty Bliss is our pick for the best handheld foot massager.
The Mighty Bliss has very few downsides: It is a little expensive compared to the TheraFlow, it is somewhat heavy (~3 pounds), and it can be a little rough when on the higher intensity settings. But even these downsides are small criticisms of an otherwise excellent product. It’s still much less expensive than many other handheld massagers out there, and it will do an incredible job of making your feet and body happy.
7. MaxKare Foot Spa/Bath Massager | Best Foot Massager with BathPrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Luxurious foot bath and massage experience
- Foot rollers and vibrating nodes gently massage your feet
- Heats water automatically
- Can be used with salts and essential oils for a spa-like experience
- Short cord
- Massages less deeply than dedicated foot massagers
- Barebones instructions
- Rollers are not motorized and must be used manually
Not interested in a run-of-the-mill foot massager? Take a look at the MaxKare Foot Spa/Bath Massager which doubles as a luxurious at-home foot spa. It doesn’t massage as deeply as the dedicated foot massagers on this list, but the MaxKare will still relax both your body and your mind.
The MaxKare Foot Spa/Bath Massager is primarily a foot spa that has massage functionality. It includes four massage rollers in the bottom of the device along with small nodes that run along the floor. The rollers must be used manually like the TheraFlow Massage Roller, but the nodes are moved automatically by the massager’s vibration function. These massage features work surprisingly well, and they’re more than enough to provide real relief for aching feet. That being said, the MaxKare does not do deep tissue massages like some of the other dedicated foot massagers on this list.
Another great feature of the MaxKare Foot Spa/Bath Massager is that it automatically heats water to your desired temperature. This is in contrast to many other foot baths that either do not warm water at all or require you to put in warm water which the bath will then maintain. Using this bath is as simple as pouring in the water, turning it on, and enjoying.
The obvious downside of the MaxKare is the fact that it is primarily a foot spa with massage features, rather than a full-on massager. As mentioned above, the MaxKare will still provide significant relief to sore feet, and it’s an incredibly relaxing product overall, but it is not as useful if your feet require high-intensity deep tissue massage. Other weak points include the relatively short power cord, the barebones instructions, and the manual rollers.
Still, the MaxKare Foot Spa/Bath Massager is one of the best foot massagers available today for those who are also interested in having a foot bath. Foot baths provide significant foot health benefits, and the added massage functionality really makes the MaxKare a great product.
8. FIT KING Leg Air Massager | Best Leg and Foot MassagerPrice: $88.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Massages feet and calves with air compression
- Relieves pain and improves circulation for a large portion of your body
- Surprisingly comfortable
- Portable
- Handheld remote
- 24-month warranty
- Not the best for deep tissue massage
- Less intense than other massagers on this list
- A little noisy
The FIT KING Leg Air Massager is a stellar foot massager if your foot pain extends into your ankles and calves. This massager uses compressed air to massage up and down your feet and calves one area at a time, boosting blood flow while releasing tension across the entire area.
The obvious advantage of the FIT KING Leg Air Massager is that it provides pain relief for your calves as well as your feet. Many people carry a surprising amount of tension in their calves that can actually exasperate pain in the feet. Massaging both the feet and the calves, therefore, can be more beneficial than massaging the feet alone. Other strong points of this massager include the two modes and three massage intensities, the handheld controller, and the 24-month warranty.
The biggest downside of the FIT KING Leg Air Massager is that it uses exclusively air compression; it does not have any nodes or other solid components to give your feet a proper deep-tissue massage. Not everyone needs deep-tissue work, and this massager still provides significant relief to calves and feet, but you may want to consider another product if you want a more traditional foot rub.
That being said, the FIT KING Leg Air Massager is still deserving of a spot on this list as one of the best foot massagers available today. If you have sore calves as well as sore feet, this product will likely make a huge difference in your overall comfort and lower-body health.
9. MedMassager MMF06 11 Speed Foot Massager | Best Foot Massager for Circulation HealthPrice: $239.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for therapeutic and clinical use
- High-powered motor can be set to 11 different intensities
- Promotes circulation and reduces swelling
- Can be used on legs and feet
- Can be used to stretch ankles and toes
- Not a Shiatsu massager
- Expensive
- No heat function
Finally, the MedMassager MMF06 11 Speed Foot Massager is our pick for the best foot massager for circulation health. This massager is unique among the products on this list, as it massages exclusively through vibration, rather than air compression or rotation. The large footpad is covered with raised squares that target pressure points on your feet, and the vibration stimulates those points—reducing swelling and promoting increased circulation.
The MedMassager MMF06 is a high-end product aimed at people with serious foot problems related to circulation, swelling, numbness, neuropathy, and other health issues. Countless reviewers suffering from these and other ailments have attested to the claims that this is a medical-grade device that provides extraordinary relief for these types of problems. The MMF06 will work for more-standard foot pain as well, but you’ll likely be somewhat disappointed if you’re expecting a deep-tissue massage from this device.
Another noteworthy characteristic of the MMF06 is that it can be used for your calves as well as your feet simply by turning the device around to face away from you. This boosts the overall utility of the device and helps to justify the somewhat steep price tag.
The biggest downside of the MedMassager MMF06 is that it doesn’t offer a great deep-tissue massage. It’s a product that is primarily oriented around circulation health, and it is great for that purpose, but it may not be right for you if you are looking for a more traditional foot massage experience.
Choosing a Foot Massager
Choosing which foot massager is right for you largely depends on price and form factor. Price doesn't require much of an explanation: More expensive products generally offer additional features not found in their less expensive alternatives. Though, even the affordable products listed above were carefully selected for quality and will provide you with significant pain relief.
The other thing to consider is form factor. Do you want a traditional electric massager or a handheld model? Do you want a product that doubles as a foot bath or that can massage your legs as well as your feet? Answering these basic questions will narrow the list down significantly until you find the perfect product for you. And if you're stuck choosing between two, there's nothing wrong with getting them both!
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.