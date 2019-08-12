11 Best Galaxy Note 10 Cases: Your Ultimate List

The Otterbox Defender Series Case is one of the most popular case molds ever, and its military-grade drop protection and durable materials make one of the best Note 10 cases around.

It has a dual-layer design that blends a scratch-resistant PC shell with an interior TPU sleeve for ideal protection from everyday drops and scuffs. Its air-cushioned edges create a raised bezel that protects the phone’s 6.3-inch curved Infinity Display and its rear camera array as well. It comes with a belt holster that doubles as a media viewing kickstand.

This case works with Wireless PowerShare and should probably work with 5G in most situations too but it is still far from the smallest phone case around. It may add a little bulk to already massive Note 10 but it is worth it for the rugged protection.