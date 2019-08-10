11 Best Galaxy Note 10 Plus Cases: Your Ultimate List

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is Samsung’s most powerful phone yet, but with a $1,000 price tag you will definitely want to invest in one of the best Galaxy Note 10 Plus cases. This phone demands a lot from a case, as it has to protect the Note 10+’s curved screen and provide extra shock absorption without interfering with the phone’s Wireless PowerShare features. Here are the best Note 10 Plus cases that stand up to the task.
1. Otterbox Defender Series Note 10+ CasePrice: $59.00Pros:
Cons:
- Dual layer protection
- Included belt clip/kickstand
- Rubber port cover
- Bulky design
- High price tag
- Limited color options
Otterbox is one of the most well-known names in the business, so it only makes sense that their Otterbox Defender Series case would be one of the best Galaxy Note 10 Plus cases.
The Defender case adds quite a bit of bulk to what is already a massive 6.8-inch phone but it is worth it for the dual layer of protection it offers. This case has a both a soft TPU inner sleeve and an exterior PC outer shell so it can offer military-grade drop protection against drops and scratches alike.
The case isn’t so thick that it interferes with Wireless PowerShare or 5G signal (in the case of the 5G version of the Note 10+) yet it can certainly make the phone harder to hold or pocket, which is why it is a nice touch that it comes with a belt clip that has a built-in kickstand.
Find more Otterbox Defender Series Note 10+ Case information and reviews here.
2. VRS Design Damda High Pro Shield CasePrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 credit cards
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
The VRS Design Damda High Pro Shield Case is what you get when you mix an ultra-thin phone case with a mini card wallet and then mold it around the Note 10 Plus. This case is lightweight and durable while still being able to hold a credit card and an ID in its rear sliding pocket.
Because of the slim design of this case, it doesn’t offer as serious drop protection as other cases but it still has a raised protective bezel to keep your front screen from turning into a spider web in week one with your new phone. The rear plate is thin enough to support Wireless PowerShare as well, which is impressive for a wallet case.
Find more VRS Design Damda High Pro Shield Case information and reviews here.
3. Samsung LED View Note 10+ CasePrice: $62.00Pros:
Cons:
- LED display shows notifications
- Front cover with card slot
- Grippy design
- Limited impact resistance
- Folio cover doesn't fold back
- High price tag
The Samsung LED View Case might be a little pricey but it is the only case available that can display notifications through an LED-illuminated front folio cover. This is the main reason you’d be interested in this case, as it protects the phone’s front screen in your pocket without making it harder to peek at your notifications.
Unfortunately, this case isn’t particularly rugged and won’t provide much protection from drops. It offers some basic padding as well as a slight front and rear bezel but this isn’t enough to protect this expensive phone from an active lifestyle. It does, however, work fine with 5G phones and the Wireless PowerShare feature.
Find more Samsung LED View Note 10+ Case information and reviews here.
4. UAG Plasma Note 10+ CasePros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Responsive buttons
- Lightweight and durable
- Limited color options
- Bezel could be larger
- No kickstand
Despite its somewhat spartan design, the UAG Plasma Note Case offers slim protection for your Note 10 Plus, keeping it safe and still able to fit in your pocket at the same time. Because of its slim factor, it would be fair to call this a hybrid case instead of a full-on protective case.
That said, it is still just as likely to keep your phone safe as a bulkier model because of its excellent grip on the sides and backplate. After all, you can’t drop your phone if it never leaves your hand in the first place. Instead of adding a large bezel to the phone, it just leverages its unique shape to lift the phone’s curved Infinity Display and tri-camera array away from the ground. If only it came in a few more colors.
Find more UAG Plasma Note 10+ Case information and reviews here.
5. Samsung Note 10+ Clear View CasePrice: $52.00Pros:
Cons:
- LED Notification strip
- Protective folio folds into a kickstand
- PowerShare compatible
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
Samsung’s Clear View Case is another take on their popular LED View Case design, which keeps the unique folio shape but opts for a slim notification bar rather than a large dot-matrix display.
This high-resolution notification strip can show you the time, phone battery life, and incoming calls and messages without ever laying your screen bare for the world to ruin. The case has a shiny finish that doubles as a mirror when not in use. Unlike the other Samsung folio case, this one can also fold backward to act as a media viewing stand.
It doesn’t offer much for protection since it doesn’t have any serious bezel or padding but it is still a solid choice for keeping your phone from getting scratched up by other stuff in your pocket. That is if you have pockets large enough to hold a 6.8-inch phone and more.
Find more Samsung Note 10+ Clear View Case information and reviews here.
6. Ringke Fusion X Note 10+ CasePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Large raised bezel
- Grippy design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited color options
- Does not work with edge-to-edge screen protectors
The Ringe Fusion X is a high-quality hybrid case that aims to find the perfect balance between added protection and reduced form factor. The end result is a protective case that adds extra padding where it needs it most and keeps the phone overall slim everywhere else.
Most of this case’s protective padding is found on the edges of the phone, where it is most likely to come in contact with the ground. This allows it to have a thinner backplate, which is made from clear PC to show off the gorgeous white, black, or aura colors of the Note 10 Plus. The iridescent aura color, in particular, is a shame to cover up.
It matches its military-grade drop protection with a nice grippy finish, but because of its large front bezel, this case can make it hard to use edge-to-edge screen protectors.
Find more Ringke Fusion X Note 10+ Case information and reviews here.
7. FYY Genuine Leather Note 10+ Wallet CasePrice: $28.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Lots of color options
- PowerShare compatible
- Bulky design
- Limited impact resistance
- So-so magnetic clasp
Since the Note 10 Plus outsizes most billfolds anyway, it just makes sense to pair your new phone with something like the FYY Genuine Leather Wallet Case. Its folio cover holds 3 cards plus cash and blocks RFID signals to prevent having your credit card info skimmed.
It has a simple snap-on case built-in but it won’t offer as much drop protection as a proper defender case. The leather folio provides some impact resistance but is best suited for preventing scratches as it sits in your bag or pocket. The folio cover can be folded back to use as a media display stand and the leather exterior doesn’t interfere with Wireless PowerShare. However, you might have to take the case off of the phone you are charging out to.
Find more FYY Genuine Leather Note 10+ Wallet Case information and reviews here.
8. Ghostek Atomic Slim Note 10+ CasePrice: $39.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Responsive button covers
- PowerShare compatible
- Could be grippier
- Clear plastic discolors over time
- Limited color options
The Ghostek Atomic Slim is a no-nonsense protective case that provides 360-degree protection for your Note 10 Plus without visually dominating its sleek and curvy design.
This case meets military drop-test standards thanks to its TPU-padded and air-cushioned corners. They distribute shock across the surface of the case rather than directly into your phone’s internal components. The rear PC backplate is clear to show off your phone’s finish without leaving it vulnerable to scratches.
The case has a fairly large protective bezel on the front and rear, yet it still works with 5G signals and Wireless PowerShare technology. Another huge plus is that the button covers are extra clicky, making them fun to fiddle with.
Find more Ghostek Atomic Slim Note 10+ Case information and reviews here.
9. Zizo Bolt Note 10+ CasePrice: $20.00Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Built-in kickstand
- Makes S-pen hard to access
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
The Zizo Bolt is a strange-looking Note 10+ case but there’s more than meets the eye with this powerful protective case. Not only does its golf ball-esque finish add some extra grip to the phone but it is also military-grade drop tested to protect from impact at low heights.
The case is made from both TPU and PC so it is equally suited to protect from drops and scratches. There is a built-in media kickstand on the back and you also get a belt clip with the purchase.
The only shortcoming of this protective case is that it doesn’t have a large enough cutout around its S-pen, which can make it a little tricky to pop out of its dock.
Find more Zizo Bolt Note 10+ Case information and reviews here.
10. Olixar NovaShield Note 10+ CasePrice: $13.00Pros:
Cons:
- Dual layer design
- PowerShare compatible
- Raised bezel
- Clear plastic discolors over time
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
Olixar’s NovaShield Case is a solid hybrid case option for the Note 10 Plus. It offers extra padding on its corners and edges while leaving a clear window to admire the naked beauty of the phone without leaving it vulnerable to scuffs and scratches.
It is still fairly thin and lightweight despite offering dual-layer protection, which is a testament to its clever design. This also allows the case to deliver and receive wireless charge even through its protective bezel. The only thing that this budget case is missing to make it a real slam dunk is some added grip around the edges.
Find more Olixar NovaShield Note 10+ Case information and reviews here.
11. Samsung Protective Stand Note 10+ CasePros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Grippy design
- Ugly design
- Hard to find buttons
- High price tag
This year, Samsung upped their accessory game with the Protective Stand Note 10+ Case, their first case offering that actually provides solid drop protection. This is their first military-grade drop resistant phone case, which sacrifices style for an extra grippy design that will help keep your mitts around this massive phablet phone.
It has a raised bezel on both sides to protect the phone’s curved screen and tri-camera array. At the same time, it is thin enough to allow interference-free Wireless PowerShare. The only shortcomings of this case are its high price, ugly look, and the fact that the buttons can be a little harder to find. That said, it is still an excellent case mold.
Find more Samsung Protective Stand Note 10+ Case information and reviews here.
