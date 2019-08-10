11 Best Galaxy Note 10 Plus Cases: Your Ultimate List

Otterbox is one of the most well-known names in the business, so it only makes sense that their Otterbox Defender Series case would be one of the best Galaxy Note 10 Plus cases.

The Defender case adds quite a bit of bulk to what is already a massive 6.8-inch phone but it is worth it for the dual layer of protection it offers. This case has a both a soft TPU inner sleeve and an exterior PC outer shell so it can offer military-grade drop protection against drops and scratches alike.

The case isn’t so thick that it interferes with Wireless PowerShare or 5G signal (in the case of the 5G version of the Note 10+) yet it can certainly make the phone harder to hold or pocket, which is why it is a nice touch that it comes with a belt clip that has a built-in kickstand.