New Fortnite NERF: Where to Buy & What’s Available Right Now

Hasbro has revealed its latest line of Fortnite NERF blaster toys.

While some of these have been released previously, the latest range makes some really cool changes.

For a start, some of the guns come with really fun llama targets that are certain to make kids smile as they’re blasting them down and flossing around the room.

The other big change, in the case of the Motorized Durrr Burger Blaster, is the introduction of weapon wrap stickers.

Weapon wraps are an equippable skin used in-game by players to decorate their guns, and it’s awesome to see Hasbro Fortnite NERF blasters getting the same treatment, albeit in the form of stickers. It makes the blasters brighter and more inviting.

One final quick point I need to make, each of the Fortnite NERF blasters come with official NERF darts. Do not buy third-party NERF darts! They may be cheaper in some cases, but they lack the quality and safety that comes with official NERF products.

where's the best place to pick up the new range of Fortnite NERF blasters?

Amazon: $24.99 – $49.99

As always, Amazon is my go-to online storefront. Amazon Prime gets you next day delivery – a must for when Christmas kicks in – and if you haven’t used Prime before, you can sign up to a 30-day trial for free.

Amazon also has a killer returns policy should you change your mind or if any breaks.

Target: $19.99 – $34.99

Target currently has pre-order links for two guns, with a third, the NERF Fortnite AR-E Motorized Blaster, due to blast into stores on 10/1. Should Target add a pre-order link for the third gun we’ll be sure to update.

