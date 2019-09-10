Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price: How Much Does the New iPhones Cost?

Today is the long-anticipated yearly September Apple event. The main rumor has been that Apple was going to announce a new iPhone, and that rumor is true. Apple has introduced an iPhone 11 and an iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. Read on to find out how much they cost.

Today’s event was held at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California. There were many rumors about what Apple was going to announce today. The main rumor was that we’d see three new phone models, and Apple announced just that. The new iPhone 11 starts at $699. Apple also introduced a new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1099. The iPhone 8 will still be available starting at $449 and the iPhone XR will still be available starting at $599. The iPhone XS was not on the list during the announcement.

Payment plans are also available with trade-ins. The iPhone 11 will start at $399 with an iPhone 8 Plus trade-in (or $17/month). The iPhone 11 Pro will start at $599 with an iPhone X trade-in (or $25/month.) And the iPhone 11 Pro Max will start at $699 with an iPhone X trade-in (or $29/month.)

The new iPhone 11 comes in six colors: purple, white, yellow, green, black, and red. It has a 6.1″ liquid retina display and spatial audio for an immersive theater-like experience. The phone has a dual-camera system with a 12 mp wide camera and a new 12 mp ultra-wide camera.

The phone also has night mode for low-light environments.

The front camera has a wider 12-megapixel sensor too, and they’ve added 4K video to the front camera too. And slow-motion video has been added to the front camera too.

And the phone comes with the A13 Bionic chip too, a step forward. It’s the fastest CPU and GPU in a smartphone, Apple shared during the event.

The phones will ship to customers and be available in brick-and-mortar retails stores on September 20, 2019. Preorders will go live on September 13 at 5 a.m. PDT.

But wait, there’s more. There’s another new phone too. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. This phone comes with three cameras and a new design. It’s made of surgical grade stainless steel. It comes in midnight green, space grey, silver, and a new gold.

The display comes in 5.8″ and 6.5″, a new OLED panel. The phone also comes with the A13 Bionic chip. You also get up to four more hours of battery time than the Xs with the Pro and up to five hours more with the Pro Max. The phones come with a fast charger.

The phone has a new 12 MP wide camera, a new 12 MP telephoto camera, and a new 12 MP ultra-wide camera.

A new feature coming with the camera this fall (after a software update) is called Deep Fusion. It uses Machine Learning to take the photo in low to medium light via “computational photography.”

All three cameras also shoot high-quality 4K for amazing videos.

There was a lot of buildup before the announcement today. Apple’s online retail store went down ahead of the event, as it typically does.

Then the day before, it was announced that for the first time in years, the front display windows of the Apple Store were shielded by black curtains the night before and during the event.

The day the phones will ship will also be the same day that the Fifth Avenue Apple Store reopens in New York City. The store doubled its underground floor space to 77,000 square feet to hold new furniture and other items, Apple Insider reported.

We also learned before the event that Face ID is coming to more devices, but Touch ID will be continuing too.

For the first time, Apple officially streamed the event on YouTube.

If you missed a chance to watch the event live, you can watch it in the video above. Or you can go to Apple’s Events page, where they will add a video of the event as soon it’s over that you can replay from any device. Or you can download the event from iTunes for free. All the events are posted on this iTunes page. You can also watch the event later on Apple TV by selecting the “Apple Events” channel from the main menu.

