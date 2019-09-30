9 Best 10 Inch Tablets: Compare, Buy & Save

A 10 inch tablet is large enough for video-watching and web browsing while still being portable enough that you’ll want to take it with you wherever you go. Whether you’re looking for an Android, Windows, or iPad tablet, we have you covered with the best 10 inch tablets available right now.
1. Apple iPad | Best 10 Inch Tablet for Most PeoplePrice: $329.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Apple iOS
- Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display
- Apple App Store and first-party accessories
- 3GB of RAM for superior multitasking
- Fantastic 8MP rear-facing camera
- Fixed internal storage with no way to expand
- Heavier than some alternatives
- No headphone jack
- Less powerful than other iPad models
The 2019 Apple iPad comes with numerous improvements over last year’s version, including a larger 10.2-inch screen, more RAM for better multitasking, and a Smart Connector port that works with the Apple Smart Keyboard. These improvements, in combination with the newly released iPadOS, make this entry-level iPad the best 10 inch tablet available today.
The 2019 iPad is available in two storage capacities—32GB and 128GB—both of which can be purchased as Wi-Fi-only or cellular models. All four models are powered by a lightning-fast A10 Fusion chip, have up to 10 hours of battery life, and weigh slightly more than a pound (1.07 pounds for the Wi-Fi model and 1.09 pounds for the cellular model).
One of the major upgrades in this year’s iPad is the 10.2-inch screen, which is half an inch larger than last year’s version. The beefed-up screen is great for multitasking in iPadOS’s new Split View mode, which allows you to have two windows open at one time, each occupying half of the screen. iPadOS is available for several iPad models, both new and old, but the 2019 models were explicitly designed with it in mind.
In addition to these changes, the 2019 iPad maintains many of the same characteristics that have made previous models so excellent, including the gorgeous Retina display (2160×1620), access to the Apple App Store, and the buttery-smooth user experience—which is made even better by the 3MB of RAM compared to last year’s 2MB.
Pair it with an Apple Pencil, the Apple Smart Keyboard, and maybe a pair of iPod earbuds if you want a truly superior user experience. Or check out number eight on this list if you’re interested in an even more powerful iPad.
2. Fire HD 10 | Best Budget 10 Inch TabletPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stellar Alexa integration
- Unbeatable price
- Micro-B USB charging port
- Vibrant color options
- Expandable microSD storage up to 256GB
- Unnecessary app restrictions
- Occasional lag when multitasking
- 2MP rear-facing camera
- No LTE option
- Lackluster built-in speakers
The Fire HD 10 is a Fire OS tablet with a 10.1″ 1080p display, stellar Alexa integration, and a price that is significantly lower than any other tablet on this list. It’s less powerful than other more expensive tablets, but it makes a great affordable option for anyone who wants a basic tablet for video watching, game playing, or web browsing. It also makes a great addition to any Alexa-based smart home setup.
The best thing about this tablet has got to be its unbeatable price. It certainly isn’t as zippy as the iPad or other high-end tablets, but for basic entertainment functions, this tablet feels like a steal. It’s got a 1080p 10-inch screen that is great for watching videos or playing games, a 10-hour maximum battery life, a lightweight build (1.1lbs.), and comprehensive Alexa integration. It also has a headphone jack and a microSD slot for expanded storage space.
If you are looking for a no-frills tablet to perform basic functions like those described above, the Fire HD 10 could be the perfect choice for you. The one frustration is that, by default, Amazon only lets you download apps from the Amazon Appstore, which is missing many crucial apps like YouTube and Gmail. Thankfully, these restrictions can be bypassed pretty easily using this method to download the Google Play Store (video below).
Find more Fire HD 10 | Best Tablet for Amazon Fans information and reviews here.
3. Fire HD 10 Kids Edition | Best 10 Inch Tablet for KidsPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a kids-proof case that protects against drops and bumps
- 1 year of free Amazon FreeTime Unlimited service
- Flexible parental control features
- Fun color options
- Costs a little more than standard Fire HD 10
- Learning curve for parental features
- Occasional lag and FreeTime software hiccups
The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition comes with everything that makes the Fire HD 10 tablet so good as well as a “kid-proof” case and a 1-year membership to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited—a service that gives your kids unlimited access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and other educational content.
If you have been looking for the perfect tablet for your kids, this may just be it. The included case protects against drops and bumps while adding minimal weight to the tablet, which is backed by a 2-year replacement guarantee for additional peace of mind. At the same time, the Amazon FreeTime Unlimited service gives your kids access to tons of educational content that will ensure they aren’t using the tablet for mindless activities. The first year of this service comes free with the tablet, after which you can continue to use it for $2.99/month.
The Kids Edition is made even better by the inclusion of deep parental controls and other smart features like a kid-safe browser. You have the ability to set up to four different child profiles and can set various limitations on when and how each child can use the tablet, including bedtime curfews, screentime limits, and a super cool Learn First feature that blocks access to videos and games until daily educational goals are met.
Best of all, parents can make their own adult profile that bypasses the FreeTime software and any other software limits, effectively transforming it into a regular Fire HD 10 tablet.
Find more Fire HD 10 Kids Edition | Best 10 Inch Tablet for Kids information and reviews here.
4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A | Best Affordable Samsung TabletPrice: $234.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Most affordable Samsung tablet
- Comes equipped with Android 9 Pie
- Expandable microSD storage
- Attractive 10.1-inch screen
- 13-hour battery life
- Headphone jack
- 2GB RAM on the 32GB model
- Speakers are good but not great
- WiFi only (no LTE)
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A’s gorgeous display, low price, and built-in Android 9 Pie operating system make it a fantastic choice for anyone looking for an affordable Android tablet. The Tab A is the most affordable option in Samsung’s line of tablets, but it still comes with the same build quality and smooth UI as its more expensive counterparts.
Equipped with a 10.1-inch Full HD display, the Tab A is great for watching movies, web browsing, playing games, and other basic tasks. The display is complemented by dual bottom-firing speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, which sound great considering the tablet’s low price. The model linked here comes with 32GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card for up to 512GB of additional storage space.
Perhaps the most impressive thing about the Tab A is its ultra-long battery life—up to 13 hours—which is more than enough to last through a whole day of heavy use. The inclusion of the Android 9 Pie operating system, which is one of the latest versions currently available, makes this tablet even more attractive.
The Tab A has some noteworthy downsides, particularly its 2GB of RAM, which limits this tablet’s performance when multitasking. But overall, it’s a great option under $200 for anyone who wants a new tablet in 2019.
Find more Samsung Galaxy Tab A | Best Affordable Samsung Tablet information and reviews here.
5. Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro | Most Innovative TabletPrice: $293.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Innovative built-in stand
- Gorgeous 2K-resolution display
- 4-speaker JBL soundbar
- Built-in video projector
- 15-hour battery life
- Great internal specs
- Unique design isn't for everyone
- Can't upgrade past Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Projector is original but could perform better
The Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro is a mid-range tablet that has some crazy cool features you won’t find anywhere else, including a 4-speaker JBL soundbar, an enlarged spine/kickstand, and a built-in projector. If you couldn’t tell from the features, the Yoga Tab 3 Pro is particularly great as a tablet for movie or video watching, but it’s also a great all-around tablet.
The most unique thing about the Yoga Tab 3 Pro is its enlarged spine, which gives the tablet extraordinary flexibility. The screen can be angled in countless different ways while in landscape mode and can stand up in portrait orientation as well. The kickstand even has a small empty space where you can hang the tablet on a hook, which gives you the ability to put the Yoga Tab 3 Pro in some really interesting places if you take the time to set them up. (Above the kitchen sink for watching shows while doing dishes comes to mind.)
In addition to the unique features mentioned already, the Yoga Tab 3 Pro also comes with great specs, including a gorgeous 2K-resolution display, 64GB of built-in flash memory, and up to 15 hours of battery life. It also has a 13MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing one, both of which take above-average images for a tablet.
If you’re looking for something a little more out of the box than your standard tablet designs, the Yoga Tab 3 Pro may be the right choice for you. Check out the best Lenovo tablets for more unique options.
Find more Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro | Most Innovative Tablet information and reviews here.
6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e | Best 10 Inch Android TabletPrice: $397.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Incredibly lightweight (0.88lbs.)
- MicroSD storage up to 512GB
- Comes with Android 9.0 Pie
- Gorgeous 2560x1600 display
- Much smaller than the iPad despite having the same screen size
- Average cameras
- No headphone jack
- Comes with some unnecessary bloatware
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is an ultra-lightweight Android tablet with a gorgeous 10.5″ screen, a sleek metal design, and a 14.5-hour battery life. It comes pre-loaded with Android 9.0 Pie and is available in either 64GB or 128GB models, both of which can have their storage expanded via a microSD card for up to an additional 512GB of storage space. Add in other great features like facial and fingerprint unlocking, and the Tab S5e is an obvious choice for anyone looking for an Android tablet in 2019.
Two of the standout features of this tablet are its display and its speed. Using Samsung’s proprietary AMOLED technology, the screen on the S5e provides crisp, stunning detail in a 2560×1600 resolution. The screen is the same size as a 10.5-inch iPad Air, but the bezel on the S5e is significantly thinner, which makes the device on the whole much smaller and easier to hold in one hand.
In terms of speed, the Tab S5e is powered by Dual 2.0GHz and Hexa 1.7GHz processors and comes with 4GB of RAM, which is 1GB more than the base model iPad listed above. If you want more internal storage and even faster performance, you could consider the 128GB model which comes with a massive 6GB of RAM.
All in all, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is a stellar tablet for the money, and it’s an attractive alternative to the Apple iPad.
Find more Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e | Best 10 Inch Android Tablet information and reviews here.
7. Microsoft Surface Go | Best 2-in-1 Windows TabletPrice: $413.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Latest Windows laptop OS
- Flexible built-in kickstand
- Can be used in several orientations
- USB-C input and headphone jack
- Great if you want to run Windows applications
- Keyboard and Surface Pen sold separately
- Slightly heavier than many other tablets (1.3lbs.)
- Battery life is on the shorter side (9 hours)
- Feels more like a computer than a tablet
- Less powerful than a full-fledged laptop
The Microsoft Surface Go is a 2-in-1 Windows tablet that could potentially serve as a replacement for your old laptop. It’s got a beautiful 10-inch screen, a built-in kickstand, and comes preloaded with Windows Home S, which can be upgraded for free to the full version of Windows Home. The Surface Go can run all of your favorite Windows programs despite being significantly smaller and lighter than the average laptop, which is why it’s the best 10 inch tablet for Windows users available today.
The Surface Go model linked here comes with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD hard drive. The RAM is on the high side for a tablet, which helps to make the Surface Go fairly quick on its feet, in spite of the more-demanding Windows operating system. The specs are rounded out with a 1.6GHz Pentium processor, which is more than sufficient for daily tasks but is a little underwhelming compared to some competitors.
The Surface Go is particularly excellent when used with the Microsoft Surface Go Type Cover and the Microsoft Surface Pen, both of which are sold separately. When paired with one or both of these accessories, the Surface Go could easily serve as a laptop replacement for students and professionals who need something for basic tasks like web browsing, video watching, and word processing. Just know that it won’t be replacing your gaming rig anytime soon.
Find more Microsoft Surface Go information and reviews here.
8. iPad Air | Best 10 Inch iPadPrice: $469.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A thinner and lighter iPad
- Stunning 8MP rear-facing camera and 7MP Facetime camera
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- Powered by an extraordinarily fast A12 Bionic chip
- Apple iPadOS
- More expensive than base iPad
- No headphone jack
- Still heavier than some other tablets
- No external storage
The new Apple iPad Air is everything that the base model iPad listed above is and more, including an even larger 10.5-inch display, a more powerful processing chip, an improved front-facing camera, and a thinner, lighter design. The 2019 model is also compatible with the Smart Keyboard Folio, the Apple Pencil, and the new iPadOS, making it the definitive 10 inch iPad available today.
The first things you’ll notice about the iPad Air compared to the base model iPad are the sleeker design and the larger screen. The Air is nearly 20% thinner than the base model and is 0.07 pounds lighter, with a screen that is 0.3 inches larger. These changes might not sound like much on paper, but they have a huge effect on the overall user experience, and they make the Air generally feel like a more premium product in 2019.
The next thing you’re likely to notice is the increased speed, which is facilitated by the Air’s A12 Bionic chip. While the standard iPad is certainly no slouch, the Air is noticeably faster at opening and closing apps and is better able to handle multitasking.
A final great thing about the Air is its internal storage. The Air is available with 64GB or 256GB of internal storage, neither of which can be expanded. The base model iPad, by contrast, only comes with 32GB or 128GB, which many people might find limiting.
All of these improvements help to justify the iPad Air’s increased price tag over the base model and are reasons why the iPad Air is the best 10 inch iPad out there right now.
Find more iPad Air | Best Lightweight iPad information and reviews here.
9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 | Best High-End Android TabletPrice: $649.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 15-hour battery life
- Tons of RAM and built-in storage (6GB RAM, 128GB storage)
- Includes S Pen
- Attractive color choices
- Lightning fast
- On the expensive end
- Built-in pen storage can be finicky
- No headphone jack
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is the best high-end Android tablet available today because of its impressive internal specs, its remarkable lightweight construction, its stunning 10.5″ Super AMOLED display, and its unbelievable 15-hour battery life. Samsung’s goal with the Galaxy Tab S6 was to give users the power of a PC married with the portability of a tablet, and I would say that they got about as close as any manufacturer ever has. If you’re an Android fan who wants the best of the best, this is the tablet for you.
Samsung spared no expense with this tablet, giving it impressive specifications across the board, including 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, quad built-in speakers, and a microSD slot that allows you to expand the device’s storage up to an additional 512GB. It performs incredibly well for all of the tasks you might use it for, and it manages to resist slowdown even when under demanding multitasking.
Another major advantage of this product is that it includes a free S Pen stylus, which has a built-in storage compartment in the rear of the tablet. The stylus feels great to use, especially when paired with Samsung’s Keyboard Case. These accessories work excellently with the Galaxy Tab S6 thanks to the tablet’s built-in rear kickstand, which instantly transforms the device from tablet to laptop.
The only real downside of the Galaxy Tab S6 is that the S Pen’s compartment can be a little finicky. Some users also aren’t a fan of how the pen looks when stored in the back. But these are small issues with an otherwise stellar tablet.
Find more Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 | Best Premium Android Tablet information and reviews here.
Choosing a 10 Inch Tablet
Choosing which of the above tablets is right for you comes down to a few different considerations. We'll break them down here, including some of the more technical terms that you might want to have a deeper understanding of:
Operating System
A tablet's operating system is the software it uses. Most of the tablets listed above use variations of the Android operating system, while the iPads use iOS or the newly released iPadOS. The Microsoft Surface Go is the only option that runs Windows.
These operating systems are fundamental to the user experience you will have with each tablet. Each has their pros and cons, but it mostly comes down to personal preference.
If you are a long-time Android or iOS user, then it may be a good idea to stick with what you know, assuming you enjoy the experience you have had previously. If you're looking for a professional work computer, you may want to go with the Surface Go, as it will let you run standard PC applications.
Screen Size
All of the above tablets have screen sizes of 10 inches or greater. The devices with the largest screens are the iPad Air and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, both of which have 10.5" screens.
Storage Space
Storage space refers to the amount of data that can be kept on the tablet. Most of the above tablets have expandable storage, meaning you can insert a microSD card and increase the total storage on the device.
The iPads, however, have fixed storage. They don't have a microSD port, so the amount of storage you buy with your iPad is the total amount it will ever have.
It may be a good idea to purchase the higher-storage option for whichever iPad you are interested in, just to be sure that you won't be limited by the storage cap.
Other Specs
Other specs worth considering are RAM and processing speed. We won't get into anything too technical here, but suffice it to say that bigger number are better, and this is one area where you generally get what you pay for.
The higher-end models listed here are significantly faster than the more affordable options and they are better able to handle demanding multitasking without slowing down.
This may be more or less important for you depending on what you want to use your tablet for. All of the tablets listed above are more than capable of handling basic everyday functions like web browsing, video watching, and game playing. The higher-end products can do those things, too, as well as much more.
