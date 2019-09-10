11 Best iPhone 11 Cases: Your Ultimate List

The people have spoken and Apple has listened. iPhone enthusiasts will see Apple’s “budget-conscious” iPhone R line merge with their flagship line, and the now value-priced iPhone 11 will be available on September 20. To no surprise, you can already find some of the best iPhone 11 cases available online. Read on below to browse our picks.
1. X-Doria Defense Shield iPhone 11 CasePrice: $29.95Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Wireless charge compatible
- Acoustic audio channel
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Clear plastic discolors over time
The X-Doria Defense Shield Case is a reliable defender-style case for the iPhone 11 that adds some extra flair and extra protection to this expensive smartphone.
This case is military-grade drop tested to withstand impacts from up to 10 feet, with a raised bezel to protect the front and rear surfaces of the phone from a direct impact. It uses anodized aluminum in addition to the standard blend of PC and TPU materials to give the case a machined look that looks great in this iridescent color scheme.
It has responsive button covers and a built-in acoustic channel to project sound in a more front-facing direction. It is overall one of the best iPhone 11 cases around for general utility.
Find more X-Doria Defense Shield iPhone 11 Case information and reviews here.
2. Otterbox Lumen Series iPhone 11 CasePros:
Cons:
- Dual layer protection
- Rubber port cover
- Clear design
- Bulky design
- No included belt clip
- Clear plastic discolors over time
Otterbox and Apple have teamed up to coordinate the release of the iPhone 11 with the release of a new case mold to match: the Otterbox Lumen Series.
This case, which is only available through Apple, offers about the same protection as Otterbox’s classic Defender mold, except with a clear PC backplate to show off whichever of the six bold stock colors you choose.
The colorful raised bumper frame that cradles the edges of the phone provides a protective bezel to protect the phone’s display and dual-camera array. The case is a little bulkier than other options but this is to be expected for top-quality protection.
Find more Otterbox Lumen Series iPhone 11 Case information and reviews here.
3. Spigen Tough Armor iPhone 11 CasePrice: $44.00Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop protection
- Acoustic sound channel
- Built-in kickstand
- Flat buttons
- Small raised bezel
- Limited color options
The Spigen Tough Armor is a no-nonsense protective case that will have your iPhone 11 covered from drops, scratches, bumps, knocks—you name it.
It meets military-grade drop test standards with three different layers of protection. It has a TPU sleeve to absorb shock, a layer of impact foam to further assist in shock dispersal, and a PC backplate to prevent scratches.
To make things even better, this case has a built-in kickstand and an acoustic sound channel built-in to redirect the phone’s audio closer to your face.
Find more Spigen Tough Armor iPhone 11 Case information and reviews here.
4. Apple iPhone 11 Clear CasePros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Clear design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Clear cases discolor over time
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
Though Apple’s proprietary accessories for the iPhone 11 are predictably expensive, there is still something special to be said for the elegance with which they designed their Official iPhone 11 Clear Case.
It is made from lightweight and clear PC and TPU materials, making it feel like you don’t have a case at all. It is surprisingly durable, though, and helps reduce scratches and prevent impact damage.
This case isn’t as protective as larger defender-style cases but its simplicity and perfectly-engineered fit make it a viable contender regardless.
Find more Apple iPhone 11 Clear Case information and reviews here.
5. VRS Damda Glide Shield iPhone 11 CasePrice: $34.00Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 credit cards
- Lightweight and durable
- Responsive button covers
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Limited impact resistance
The Damda Glide Shield case from VRS Design is a beautiful and functional case that will protect your iPhone 11 as well as a credit card and an ID.
This case has a compact sliding card slot on the back that has just enough room for the essentials. Paired with growing support for Apple Pay, you will hardly need a wallet going forward.
This case isn’t as shock-absorbing as true defender cases but it is made from a durable blend of TPU and PC material so it will still provide some decent protection.
Find more VRS Damda Glide Shield iPhone 11 Case information and reviews here.
6. Olixar Genuine Leather iPhone 11 Wallet CasePros:
Cons:
- Holds 4 cards plus cash
- Responsive button covers
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited impact resistance
- Bulky design
- Could be grippier
If you are looking for a simple and inexpensive wallet case for your iPhone 11, then the Olixar Leather Wallet Case should be an easy pick.
It has a straightforward folio design made from genuine soft leather and it has room to hold 4 cards plus cash. The leather exterior isn’t shock-absorbing enough to provide any serious drop protection but it does work with (good) wireless chargers.
Find more Olixar Genuine Leather iPhone 11 Wallet Case information and reviews here.
7. Case-Mate Karat iPhone 11 CasePrice: $40.00Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop protection
- Stylish design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Could be grippier
- Awkward camera cutout
- High price tag
The Case-Mate Karat iPhone 11 Case is possibly one of the most stylish protective options you’ll come across online. This case isn’t all about the looks, though, as it also meets military drop test standards for drops up to 10 feet.
Its air-cushioned corners allow it to maintain an overall slim design. This is even more impressive considering that its PC backplate is inlaid with real mother of pearl. The fact that it works with wireless charging is a huge plus and the only real complaint I have about this case is that they handled the rear camera cutout so poorly.
Otherwise, the Case-Mate Karat is an excellent phone case.
Find more Case-Mate Karat iPhone 11 Case information and reviews here.
8. Ringke Fusion X iPhone 11 CasePrice: $17.00Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Large raised bezel
- Grippy design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited color options
- Does not work with edge-to-edge screen protectors
The Ringke Fusion X Case is a reliable hybrid case option that meets military-grade drop test standards while maintaining an impressively slim form factor.
Rather than add extra thickness to the 6.1-inch iPhone 11, the Fusion X Case uses a raised bumper frame to provide air-cushioned protection to your phone’s most vulnerable edges. This way, the case gets away with a slim clear PC backplate to protect your phone from scratches without hiding its stock color.
It offers extra grip, has responsive button covers, and supports wireless charging without issue. This makes it an all-around great pick.
Find more Ringke Fusion X iPhone 11 Case information and reviews here.
9. Zizo Bolt iPhone 11 Pro CasePros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Grippy design
- Front bezel could be larger
- Mushy button covers
- Limited color options
The Zizo Bolt like weird at first sight but every element of this defender case’s design is meant to add something to the package. For instance, the odd perforated design adds extra grip to the phone in order to prevent drops from occurring.
The case’s raised marks on the back provide a buffer between the ground and the iPhone 11’s dual-camera array, while the included 9H tempered glass screen protector helps protect the front screen as well.
The case also has a built-in kickstand on the back. Throw in an included belt clip and you have a lot of reasons to second guess your gut reaction to this case.
Find more Zizo Bolt iPhone 11 Pro Case information and reviews here.
10. Supcase Unicorn Beetle iPhone 11 CasePrice: $28.00Pros:
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand and screen protector
- Military-grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Mushy button covers
- Makes wireless charging harder
- Limited color options
The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Case may look somewhat spartan but it is loaded with helpful features to keep your iPhone 11 looking fresh for years to come.
This dual-layer case exceeds military drop test standards by a large margin thanks to its TPU bumper frame and PC backplate. Unique to this case design is a front cover that includes a built-in screen protector. It is pretty decent you can easily pop it out if you want to install an even better screen protector.
This case also has a built-in kickstand and grippy edges, making it one of the most functional iPhone 11 cases we’ve reviewed. If only it came in a few more colors.
Find more Supcase Unicorn Beetle iPhone 11 Case information and reviews here.
11. Olixar ArmaRing iPhone 11 CasePrice: $13.00Pros:
Cons:
- Built-in ring stand
- Lightweight and durable
- Low price tag
- Limited color optioons
- Front bezel could be larger
- Limited impact resistance
The Olixar ArmaRing Case combines the convenience of a ring grip with a lightweight iPhone 11 case to make for an easy way to ensure you don’t ever drop your phone in the first place.
The main appeal of this case is its built-in ring stand, which can either be used to get a better grip on your phone, or be used as a makeshift media viewing stand.
Unfortunately, the case attached isn’t meant to protect from large drops so if you are particularly clumsy, you might want to invest in a proper defender case.
Find more Olixar ArmaRing iPhone 11 Case information and reviews here.
