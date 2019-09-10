11 Best iPhone 11 Cases: Your Ultimate List

The X-Doria Defense Shield Case is a reliable defender-style case for the iPhone 11 that adds some extra flair and extra protection to this expensive smartphone.

This case is military-grade drop tested to withstand impacts from up to 10 feet, with a raised bezel to protect the front and rear surfaces of the phone from a direct impact. It uses anodized aluminum in addition to the standard blend of PC and TPU materials to give the case a machined look that looks great in this iridescent color scheme.

It has responsive button covers and a built-in acoustic channel to project sound in a more front-facing direction. It is overall one of the best iPhone 11 cases around for general utility.