9 Best iPhone 11 Pro Cases: Your Ultimate List

The Zizo Bolt Case may have a fairly strange design but it is all in the name of a more secure protective phone case. This case provides military-grade drop protection plus some other features that you won’t find on other defender cases.

Possibly the biggest draw of the Zizo Bolt case is its included 9H tempered glass screen protector, which helps protect the phone’s Super Retina XDR display from direct impact and scratches alike. This is a nice include that helps make up for the smaller front bezel of the Zizo Bolt.

Its TPU bumper frame covers every corner of your iPhone 11 Pro and provides some added grip with its golfball-like finish. It even has a kickstand built into its PC backplate.

If you need a phone case that can meet the rugged requirements of a hectic job site, then the Zizo Bolt should be a top pick.