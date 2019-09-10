9 Best iPhone 11 Pro Cases: Your Ultimate List

With Apple releasing two impressive smartphones alongside the iPhone 11 Pro, some might worry that their new flagship phone suffers from middle child syndrome. Rest assured, the phone’s specs make it well worth your money. It is also worth your money to invest in one of the best iPhone 11 Pro cases to keep your phone looking fresh for years to come.
1. Zizo Bolt iPhone 11 Pro CasePrice: $19.00Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Built-in kickstand
- Front bezel could be larger
- Mushy button covers
- Limited color options
The Zizo Bolt Case may have a fairly strange design but it is all in the name of a more secure protective phone case. This case provides military-grade drop protection plus some other features that you won’t find on other defender cases.
Possibly the biggest draw of the Zizo Bolt case is its included 9H tempered glass screen protector, which helps protect the phone’s Super Retina XDR display from direct impact and scratches alike. This is a nice include that helps make up for the smaller front bezel of the Zizo Bolt.
Its TPU bumper frame covers every corner of your iPhone 11 Pro and provides some added grip with its golfball-like finish. It even has a kickstand built into its PC backplate.
If you need a phone case that can meet the rugged requirements of a hectic job site, then the Zizo Bolt should be a top pick.
Find more Zizo Bolt iPhone 11 Pro Case information and reviews here.
-
2. Otterbox Lumen Series iPhone 11 Pro CasePrice: $39.00Pros:
Cons:
- Dual layer protection
- Rubber port cover
- Clear design
- No included belt clip
- Bulky design
- Clear plastic discolors over time
Otterbox cases have gone through many transformations since their first design in 1991. This year, Otterbox released a new semi-clear Lumen design that offers the heavy-duty drop protection of their Defender line with an updated look.
This somewhat bulky case might stretch your pockets some but its dual-layer design provides military-grade drop protection between its inner TPU slipcover and outer PC shell. The slipcover also has a rubber cover to prevent lint buildup in your charging port.
The Lumen Case has responsive button covers and a nice raised bezel to protect the phone’s front screen and rear tri-camera array. The only downside is that this mold does not come with an added belt clip, unlike the classic Otterbox Defender line.
Find more Otterbox Lumen Series iPhone 11 Pro Case information and reviews here.
-
3. X-Doria Defense Shield iPhone 11 Pro CasePrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Acoustic audio channel
- Acoustic audio channel
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
- Clear plastic discolors over time
The X-Doria Defense Shield Case is a rugged protective case that keeps your iPhone 11 Pro safe without sacrificing style. This case incorporates a clear PC backplate with a colored TPU bumper frame to protect your phone without having to completely coat it in unsightly plastic material.
Its air-cushioned bumper frame design meets military-grade drop test standards and offers a raised bezel on both sides to protect the phone’s Super Retina XDR display and tri-camera display.
Simultaneously, the Defense Shield’s backplate is thin enough to pass through wireless charging without issue. Aside from some doubts about how long the clear plastic will maintain its clarity, this case is an all-around winner.
Find more X-Doria Defense Shield iPhone 11 Pro Case information and reviews here.
-
4. Olixar Ultra-Thin iPhone 11 Pro CasePrice: $7.00Pros:
Cons:
- Clear and compact
- Grippy design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Clear plastic discolors over time
- Limited impact resistance
- Bezel could be larger
If you just want the most basic protection without having to encase your phone in unattractive plastics then the Olixar Ultra-Thin Case is a great option.
This lightweight case is made from clear TPU material, so you can enjoy the naked beauty of your phone without leaving it vulnerable to scuffs and scratches. Because of its slim design, this case doesn’t offer adequate protection from drops but it does have a non-slip coating for improved grip.
The other benefit of this slim design is that this case allows for hassle-free wireless charging. Just don’t let your phone land screen down or your phone screen will turn into a spider web.
Find more Olixar Ultra-Thin iPhone 11 Pro Case information and reviews here.
-
5. Ringke Fusion X iPhone 11 Pro CasePros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Large raised bezel
- Grippy design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- imited color options
- Does not work with edge-to-edge screen protectors
The Fusion X from Ringke is a hybrid case mold that incorporates a grippy and durable bumper frame to provide the most protection out of a compact package.
This cleverly-designed case is able to maintain an overall slim form since its raised bezel prevents the broadsides of your phone from ever taking a direct impact. This way, it can sport a clear PC backplate that shows off your phone’s stock color and allows for easy wireless charging.
Its low price seals the deal as one of the better values among hybrid cases.
Find more Ringke Fusion X iPhone 11 Pro Case information and reviews here.
-
6. VRS Damda High Pro Shield iPhone 11 Pro CasePros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 credit cards
- Responsive button covers
- Lightweight and durable
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
The Damda High Pro Shield Case from VRS Design is a cleverly-designed wallet case that incorporates a hidden slot that holds 2 credit cards without adding any serious bulk to your iPhone 11 Pro.
The backplate is actually thin enough to support wireless charge in, which further emphasizes just how compact this case is. Unfortunately, this also means that the case isn’t as highly rated for drop protection as other options.
Still, this case has a raised bezel to protect its front screen and rear tri-camera array from direct impact, so it definitely provides some drop protection. Just don’t go throwing it around like it’s an Otterbox.
Find more VRS Damda High Pro Shield iPhone 11 Pro Case information and reviews here.
-
7. Ghostek Atomic Slim 3 iPhone 11 Pro CasePrice: $34.00Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Wireless charge compatible
- Responsive button covers
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
- Clear plastic discolors over time
The Ghostek Atomic Slim 3 Case is a lightweight and durable case that manages to fit a lot of protective features into a small package. It adds very little to the overall dimensions of your phone while also providing military-grade drop protection on all sides.
Like most cases of this style, it uses a rugged bumper frame to disperse shock across the surface of the phone rather than into its expensive components. It combines a soft TPU shell with an outer aluminum frame. Together the two protect from both drops and scratches to keep your phone looking and running like it is brand new.
Find more Ghostek Atomic Slim 3 iPhone 11 Pro Case information and reviews here.
-
8. Spigen Tough Armor iPhone 11 Pro CasePrice: $26.00Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop protection
- Acoustic sound tunnel
- Built-in kickstand
- Flat buttons
- Small raised bezel
- Limited color options
The Spigen Tough Armor is one of the best iPhone 11 Pro cases for its sheer versatility. It offers rugged protection on top of practical features like a built-in kickstand and an acoustic sound tunnel that boosts the audio from your phone’s speakers.
Protection is the most important factor, though, which is why Spigen designed this case to meet military-grade drop test standards with its dual-layer design. It uses a combination of hard PC and rubbery TPU to protect from drops and scratches alike.
This case isn’t perfect as the buttons can be somewhat hard to press but when you get down to brass tacks the Spigen Armor Case still stands out in a big way.
Find more Spigen Tough Armor iPhone 11 Pro Case information and reviews here.
-
9. Apple Leather Wallet Folio iPhone 11 Pro CasePrice: $129.00Pros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Holds cards and cash
- Wireless charge compatible
- Ultra-high price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Limited color options
Apple has decided to step up their accessory game for the iPhone 11 Pro, offering more proprietary case options than ever before. While most are pretty simple, Apple’s new Leather Folio Wallet Case stands out the most with its high-quality design and materials.
This case is made from speciall tanned and finished European leather and it has a soft microfiber lining to keep your phone from scratching against the case’s durable outer layer. It has a folio cover with pockets to hold several cards plus cash, making it a great substitution for a bulky wallet.
Unfortunately, the major thing that holds this case back is its hefty price. I expected this from Apple, though, so my utter lack of surprise makes it easy to ignore, especially when you want to totally deck out your new iPhone 11 Pro.
Find more Apple Leather Wallet Folio iPhone 11 Pro Case information and reviews here.
