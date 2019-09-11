7 Best Wallet Trackers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Are you tired of frantically searching for your wallet as you’re rushing out the door? Then you should consider buying a wallet tracker. These awesome gadgets can be tucked inside your wallet and give off a loud ring when you need help finding your wallet. We’ve rounded up the best wallet trackers available today so that you can pick which one is right for you.
1. Cube ShadowPrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super slim (2mm)
- Perfect for wallets
- Great 200ft range
- Includes adhesive tape for attaching to various objects
- Rechargeable battery
- 2x the volume of original Cube
- IP67 waterproof
- Can use button to take pictures or videos
- Expensive
- No keyhole
- Made by a lesser-known brand than Tile
The Cube Shadow is arguably the best wallet tracker currently available. It sports a super sleek all-black design and comes with all of the features you would want in a wallet tracker, including last-known location tracking, a loud ringer volume, a community finding feature, and a 200ft Bluetooth range. Plus, with a width of only 2mm, the Cube Shadow is small enough to fit into a credit card slot inside any wallet.
Using the Cube Shadow couldn’t be easier: Simply pair the Shadow with the Cube app on your mobile device, and then you can use the app to activate the Shadow’s ringer to help you find your wallet. Alternatively, you can push the button on the Shadow and make your phone ring, which is great for those days when you’re able to track down your wallet but need some help finding your phone. This same button on the Shadow can also be used to take pictures or videos using your phone’s camera, which is an unusual but awesome addition.
One feature of the Cube Shadow that differentiates it from other products on this list is that it is IP67-rated for dust- and water-resistance. The Shadow can be fully submerged in up to a meter of water for thirty minutes without sustaining any damage to the device. Most people won’t be intentionally dunking their wallets in water anytime soon, but some level of waterproofing is great for protecting your tracker from rain or accidental spills.
A final noteworthy feature of the Cube Shadow is that it has a rechargeable battery. This is great because, unlike many other products on this list, you won’t have to buy a replacement battery for the device. The battery on the Shadow will need charging roughly every two months.
2. Tile SlimPrice: $30.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thinnest Tile tracker available
- IP57 water-resistant
- Intuitive Tile app
- Can be used to find your phone
- Compatible with Alexa
- You must buy another device when the battery dies
- Not very loud
- Limited range
- Button placement makes it easy to activate accidentally
At just 2.4mm thick, the Tile Slim is Tile’s thinnest tracking device, making it a natural fit for use as a wallet tracker. The Tile Slim is an affordable alternative to the Cube Shadow that comes with many of the same features, including last-known location tracking, community finding, and the ability to ring your phone by pressing a button on the Tile. The Slim makes some sacrifices in terms of ringer volume and Bluetooth range, but it is made by the most reputable manufacturer in the business and it’s available at a very competitive price.
The best thing about the Tile Slim is its portability. The Slim is about as thick as two credit cards and weighs only 9.3 grams, making it one of the lightest trackers on this list. You’ll have no problems tucking the Slim into most wallets, purses, or handbags. Its thinness also makes it a good option for attaching to electronic devices like smartphones, TV remotes, or tablets.
Like all Tile products, the Tile Slim works in conjunction with the Tile smartphone app. The app is well designed and easy to use. Activating the Tile Slim’s ringer is as simple as pressing a button on the app, and the app’s additional features are similarly straightforward. A big selling point of the Tile Slim is that it is the thinnest tracker available that will give you access to the Tile app software.
The Tile Slim has a few noteworthy downsides, especially compared to the Cube Shadow listed above. The most significant issues are the rather short 100ft range and the low ringer volume. Many reviewers have reported issues with hearing the Slim, even when they are in the same room as the device. Placing the Slim in a wallet exacerbates this issue because the wallet muffles the ringing.
Other users have reported that the button on the Slim that allows you to ring your phone is too easy to press, especially if you are someone who keeps your wallet in your back pocket. The button is located dead-center in the middle of the Tile, and you might find yourself accidentally pushing the button every time you sit down.
A final shortcoming is that the Slim does not have a replaceable battery. This is in contrast to the Cube Shadow, which has a rechargeable battery, and the Tile Pro and Tile Mate (below), both of which have replaceable batteries. The Slim’s battery is advertised to last for about 12 months, after which you will need to buy a completely new Slim.
Considering these shortcomings, the Tile Slim is best reserved for Tile loyalists who want the thinnest tracker available. If you’re willing to try a product made by a manufacturer other than Tile, the Cube Shadow listed above is a superior option in most respects. If you’re willing to get a tracker that is a little thicker, then take a look at the Tile Pro and Tile Mate listed below.
3. Safedome RechargePrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thinnest tracker available at 1.6mm
- Rechargeable with a 3-month battery life
- Includes a wireless Qi charging pad
- Looks like a regular credit card
- Advertised range of up to 300ft outside
- Expensive
- Relatively unknown brand
- Connection issues
- Ringer could be louder (80dB)
The Safedome Recharge is awesome because it looks and feels like a regular credit card, but it’s actually a fully-fledged Bluetooth tracker. It also comes with its own wireless Qi charger that is used to recharge the card but can also be used to charge other compatible devices, including many smartphones. This helps to justify the high price tag compared to other trackers.
The Safedome Recharge has the same general workflow as the Cube and Tile trackers. Simply pair the card with the Safedome mobile app and you can make the card ring to help you find your wallet. The Recharge also has the same phone-finding feature found in other wallet trackers, wherein you can press a button on the card in order to make your phone ring. The app also comes with last-known location tracking and can even give you directions on how to get to your device’s last-known location.
The Safedome Recharge also has a couple of unique features not found in other products. For one, it looks and feels like a regular credit card, which ensures that it fits into your wallet easily. It also comes with a Qi wireless charger that is used to charge the card (battery life is 3 months) and can also be used to charge Qi-enabled devices. The Safedome app has some tricks of its own. We particularly like the ability to save certain locations (e.g. “Work” or “Home”) and create personalized alert settings for each location.
The biggest shortcomings of this device are its price tag, its relatively quiet ringer (80dB), and the fact that it is made by a somewhat unknown brand. The product is not nearly as time-tested as the products made by Cube and Tile, and this concern is made worse by negative reviews citing poor customer service.
Still, the Safedome Recharge offers certain features that you won’t find in any of the other products on this list, particularly the card-shaped design and the included wireless charger, and is therefore an option worth considering.
4. Tile MatePrice: $22.32Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Keyring hole allows for use on keys
- 150ft range (50% greater than Tile Slim)
- Great Tile app features
- 50% louder than Tile Slim
- Stylish design
- Replaceable battery
- Possibly too bulky for every wallet
- Could be louder
- Button still easy to activate accidentally
The Tile Mate is Tile’s most popular item finder, and its small form-factor makes it a natural choice for use as a wallet tracker. The Mate can best be thought of as a middle-of-the-road product that offers an attractive balance between features and portability. It’s got 50% more range and volume than the Tile Slim and unlike the Slim, it also comes with a replaceable battery. These features make the Tile Mate a bit bulkier than the Slim, but the Mate is still small enough that it should be able to fit comfortably in most wallets or purses.
The Tile Mate has dimensions of 35mm x 35mm x 6.2mm and weighs just 7g. While the Slim is about as thick as two credit cards, the Mate is closer to five or six. This may be a bit of a stretch for some wallets, depending on how full the wallet is before putting the Tile inside, but it is certainly doable. Some reviewers have found that the best solution for putting the Tile Mate on a wallet is adhering it to the outside of the wallet using an adhesive pad. This has the added bonus of making the Tile’s ringer less muffled.
The upside of choosing the Tile Mate over the Tile Slim is that the Tile Mate has significantly greater range and ringer volume. The Tile Mate’s range is advertised to be 150ft, and the ringer is about 50% louder than the Tile Slim. These features together mean that you are more likely to be able to connect with your Tile from neighboring rooms and that you will have an easier time locating your wallet using the ringer. This is especially nice if your ears aren’t what they used to be and you would really benefit from the increased volume.
Most everything else about the Tile Mate is the same as the Tile Slim, including the smartphone app. One last noteworthy difference is that the Tile Mate has a hole in the corner that allows you to attach it to a keychain. This is a nice option to have, as it allows you to easily connect the Tile Mate to different kinds of objects (such as keys, backpacks, luggage, etc.) in addition to your wallet. By contrast, there is no easy way to attach the Slim to these kinds of items.
If you’re interested in trying the Tile Mate as well as the Tile Slim, you might want to consider this bundle, which includes four Tile Mates and one Tile Slim. That gives you the option of using the Slim for your wallet and then using the Mates for your other precious belongings.
5. Tile ProPrice: $23.43Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Best-in-class 300ft range
- Fantastic volume (3x Tile Slim and 2x Tile Mate)
- Great Tile app features
- Keyring hole allows for flexible placement
- Last-known location tracking and community finding
- Replaceable battery
- IP55 water-resistant
- Possibly too bulky to go inside a wallet
- Doesn't include an adhesive
- Imperfect execution on some app features
The Tile Pro is Tile’s highest-performing item tracker. Boasting a 300ft Bluetooth range and a ringer volume that is three times louder than the ringer on the Tile Slim, the Tile Pro is a great option if you value performance over portability. The main downside of the Tile Pro is that it is bulkier than both the Tile Slim and the Tile Mate, though it is only slightly thicker than the Tile Mate. Still, the Tile Pro is a fantastic option for purses, handbags, keys, and even some wallets. It all depends on the amount of space you have available inside your wallet or if you are open to adhering the tracker to your wallet’s exterior.
While the Tile Slim is a product that prioritizes portability over performance, the Tile Pro is the reverse. The Pro has dimensions of 41.6mm x 41.6mm x 6.5mm and weighs a little over 15 grams, making it the largest of any of the trackers covered thus far. The most important measurement in a wallet tracker is the thickness, and the Tile Pro is only 0.3mm thicker than the Tile Mate—about as thick as six credit cards. This may be too thick for some wallets, but it’s doable for most wallets that aren’t already full of other cards and cash.
The upside of the Tile Pro is its performance, specifically its Bluetooth range and volume. The Tile Pro has three times the range and volume of the Tile Slim, meaning it is easier for your phone to connect to and significantly easier to track down once it’s ringing. This difference in performance makes the Tile Pro generally more pleasant to use because it is so much easier to find your wallet when you need to.
6. Cube ProPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 200ft Bluetooth range
- Premium build quality
- IP67 waterproof
- Loud ringer
- Keyring hole for flexible placement
- Selfie remote button
- Replaceable battery with one spare included
- A little pricey
- Not as time-tested as Tile
- Some users report quality control issues
The Cube Pro is an attractive alternative to the Tile Mate and the Tile Pro that has a couple of advantages over its competitors. The biggest selling point of the Cube Pro over these and other products is its premium construction and IP67 waterproofing. Like the Tile Mate and the Tile Pro, the Cube Pro may be a little bulky for some wallets, but it is a great wallet tracker if you have the space for it.
The Cube Pro has almost the exact same dimensions as the Tile Pro—42mm x 42mm x 6.5mm—and is about as thick as six credit cards. The Cube Pro has a Bluetooth range of 200ft, which puts it right in the middle between the advertised ranges of the Tile Mate and the Tile Pro. This is one area in which the Tile Pro has the edge over the Cube Pro with its 300ft range. That being said, 200ft is still on the high end compared to most other products on this list.
In terms of features, the Cube Pro can do just about everything that the Tile Mate and the Tile Pro can. The Cube Pro is paired with the Cube app which has great features like last-known location tracking, community finding, and more. One unique feature that the Cube Pro has that the Tile finders don’t is the ability to use the button on the Cube Pro to take pictures and videos on your phone. It’s a random addition, but it can be helpful for getting the perfect selfie.
Finally, the Cube Pro has a replaceable battery with an advertised battery life of about 12 months. One nice thing about the Cube Pro is that it includes a spare battery with your purchase. This addition helps make up for the Cube Pro’s increased cost compared to the Tile trackers.
7. Esky Key FinderPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Six trackers for the price of one
- No smartphone app required
- Thinner than Tile Pro, Tile Mate, and Cube Pro
- Color-coded remote is super easy to use
- Replaceable batteries
- Includes keyrings and adhesive tape
- Short range (50-100ft)
- No smartphone app means no smartphone features
- Ringer could be louder (75-80dB)
While all of the other products on this list include just one tracker, the Esky Key Finder comes with six, making it an incredible bang-for-your-buck purchase. The Esky does make some concessions in performance, specifically in its Bluetooth range and the overall appearance of the trackers, but it’s an appealing wallet tracker for people who have multiple items in their house that they would like to keep track of.
One major difference between the Esky Key Finder and the other products on this list is that the Esky does not have a smartphone app. Instead, the trackers come included with a remote control/base station that is used to activate the trackers. This makes the Esky a less appealing option if you are looking for something that you can use on the go, as you would have to bring the remote control with you wherever you go in order to use the tracker. But it still works well if you are intending to use your wallet tracker primarily at home in order to get out the door on time.
The dimensions of the Esky trackers are 1.85in x 1.26in x 0.2in, which makes them slightly thinner than the Cube Pro, the Tile Mate, and the Tile Pro. If you were unsure whether or not any of these products would fit comfortably in your wallet, the Esky might be a good option to consider, as it should be able to fit inside most wallets without difficulty.
The biggest downside of the Esky Key Finder is its short range: 50-100ft. This is lower than every other product on this list and essentially means that you have to be closer to your tracker before you will be able to make it ring. The ringer on the Esky trackers is also on the quiet side at around 75-80dB, which increases the difficulty of finding your items even further.
Still, the Esky Key Finder works well for what it is, and it is still the most affordable way to get six trackers. It comes with enough trackers that you could put one on your wallet, your partner’s wallet, your car keys, your cell phone, your TV remote, and still have one tracker left over—a value that’s hard to beat.
Choosing a Wallet Tracker
Choosing which wallet tracker is right for you is about striking the right balance between a few considerations. Here are the main factors you’ll want to think about:
Range - A wallet tracker’s range refers to the maximum distance at which your phone will be able to connect with the tracker. Products with longer ranges allow you to activate the tracker’s ringer from further away, sometimes even between rooms, while products witch shorter rangers will require you to be closer to the tracker before you can activate the ringer.
Ringer volume - Ringer volume refers to the volume of the sound made by the tracker. Louder volumes are better, because they make it easier to locate your wallet.
Size - Size is an important consideration if you are looking for a device that you can put inside your wallet. The best options in terms of size are the Cube Shadow, the Tile Slim, and the Safedome Recharge, all of which can fit easily inside a credit card slot. The other products on this list are slightly thicker—not so thick that putting them inside a wallet is impossible, but it may be less comfortable.
Additional features - All of the trackers listed here share the same basic function—ringing in order to help you find your wallet—but some products have additional useful features. The trackers made by Cube, Tile, and Safedome, for example, have smartphone apps that allow you to track the last-known location of your tracker or have the community help you find missing items. The Cube trackers also have a unique feature wherein you can press the button on the tracker to take pictures and videos on your phone. Another useful feature that some of the above trackers have is a separation alert, which will send you a notification every time the connection between your phone and tracker is broken.
Price - All but two of the above products are between $20 and $30, with the exceptions being the Cube Shadow and the Safedome Recharge. One thing to keep in mind when evaluating the prices of these products is whether or not you will need to buy additional batteries over the life of the tracker, as is the case with the Tile Mate, the Tile Pro, and the Cube Pro. The Cube Shadow and Safedome Recharge, by contrast, have rechargeable batteries that will not need to be replaced. Meanwhile, the Tile Slim does not have a replaceable or rechargeable battery and instead requires you to buy a completely new device when the battery dies after around 12 months.
Balance the above considerations and you will be sure to find the best wallet tracker for your needs.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.