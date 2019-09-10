Apple Special Event Live Stream & Time: Watch Online

Today Apple is hosting its yearly September special event, including a keynote speech where we’ll be introduced to a lot of exciting new products. Most people are expecting that we’ll see three new iPhones today, but many other products are also predicted. The event is taking place at the Steve Jobs theater in California, but you can also watch it online. Here’s how.

Apple’s Hosting a Live Stream on YouTube for the First Time

For the very first time, Apple is hosting a live stream of the event on YouTube. You can watch the stream in the embedded video above.

The event starts at 10 a.m. Pacific / 1 p.m. Eastern / 12 p.m. Central.

CNET is hosting a launch event before the actual Apple stream that you can watch below while you wait.

How to Watch the Apple Event From Your Computer

If you want to watch the keynote for free from your computer without using YouTube, just click here to go to Apple’s events page, or here for the live stream page where the keynote will be streamed.

For most Apple event livestreams, you’ll typically need a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later. If you have a PC, you can watch the live stream using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge.

You may also be able to watch the stream at that link via recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

How to Watch the Apple Keynote on Windows or Android

If you don’t have Windows 10 or recent versions of Chrome or Firefox, or if you’re using an Android, you may be interested in watching via a free VLC player. But note: most PC users can now watch Apple Events on the official Apple streaming page, using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox, rather than needing to use the VLC Player method described below. And beyond that, there’s now an official YouTube stream to use, which we have embedded earlier in this article. So for most PC users, you’ll no longer need a VLC link like you did in the old days. Just watch on the YouTube video earlier in this story.

How to Watch From Your iPhone or iPad or Apple Watch

It's coming soon. Tap ❤️ below to get reminders and news around the #AppleEvent. Watch it live on September 10 at 10 a.m. PDT on https://t.co/yLa2e4Xr2R pic.twitter.com/Pq6OFGH88p — Apple (@Apple) September 4, 2019

To watch the event live on your mobile device, you’ll also need to visit Apple’s event webpage by clicking here. Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming technology typically requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch with Safari on iOS 10 or later.

How to Watch Live on Your TV

If you want to watch the event live on your TV via AirPlay, you’ll need a second-generation or later Apple TV with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Select “Apple Events” from the main menu to watch the live stream. Check your Apple TV early to make sure you don’t need any updates, so you aren’t delayed from watching the event.

How to Watch the Full Video Later, After It Airs

If you missed a chance to watch the event live, you can still catch it later. Apple’s Events page will add a video of the event as soon it’s over that you can replay from any device, or you can download the event from iTunes for free. All the events are posted on this iTunes page. You can also watch the event later on Apple TV by selecting the “Apple Events” channel from the main menu.

