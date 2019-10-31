13 Best Airpod Cases: Your Ultimate List

Although the Airpod charging case is considerably resistant to drops on its own, it never hurts to be a little extra careful and equip your phone with this drop-resistant protective case by Catalyst. The silicone material of this case meet military-grade drop test standards and sports an IP67 rating for water resistance, making it a great first line of protection if you are using your Airpods in tenuous circumstances.

If you have the first-gen Airpods, you won’t be able to see your earbuds’ charge light unless you peel back the Catalyst’s waterproof silicone seal. Thankfully this is pretty easy to deal with. The case comes with a basic carabiner, which is a nice touch, but the loop to connect it to really feels like it should be rotated 90 degrees so it can hang flush with the strap it’s on. This gripe aside, the Catalyst case is still one of the best ways to protect your Airpods charging case from cosmetic damage.