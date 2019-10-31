13 Best Airpod Cases: Your Ultimate List

The Airpods charging case can withstand both drops and submersion, but its plastic finish is easily scratched unless you protect it with an Airpod case cover. These lightweight covers are great for preserving the newness of your Airpods while also giving them some unique visual flair. Check out the best Airpod cases on Amazon and keep your Apple earbuds looking fresh.
1. Best Protective Airpod Case: CatalystPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- IP67 water-resistant
- Military grade drop tested
- Lots of color options
- 2nd Gen charge light not visible
- Carabiner loop is angled weird
- High price tag
Although the Airpod charging case is considerably resistant to drops on its own, it never hurts to be a little extra careful and equip your phone with this drop-resistant protective case by Catalyst. The silicone material of this case meet military-grade drop test standards and sports an IP67 rating for water resistance, making it a great first line of protection if you are using your Airpods in tenuous circumstances.
If you have the first-gen Airpods, you won’t be able to see your earbuds’ charge light unless you peel back the Catalyst’s waterproof silicone seal. Thankfully this is pretty easy to deal with. The case comes with a basic carabiner, which is a nice touch, but the loop to connect it to really feels like it should be rotated 90 degrees so it can hang flush with the strap it’s on. This gripe aside, the Catalyst case is still one of the best ways to protect your Airpods charging case from cosmetic damage.
-
2. Most Aesthetic Airpod Case: Elago DuoPrice: $10.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of color options
- Stylish and protective
- Wireless charge compatible
- No carabiner loop
- 2nd Gen charge light not visible
- Lid falls off easily
If the main reason you want an Airpod case cover is to add some aesthetic charm to your earbuds, the Elago Duo is a great pick. It comes in lots of different pastel color combinations. The top and bottom case covers have different colors and each Elago Duo comes with two different color covers for the flip top lid.
The case is made with firm silicone that resists scratches without interrupting the charge case’s wireless charging capabilities. It is not without its flaws, though. It does not have a pinhole for the 2nd gen Airpods’ charge LED, nor does it have a carabiner loop. If, however, neither of these facts is a deal-breaker, then this is still a pretty cool case.
-
3. Best Keychain Airpod Case: PodPocketPrice: $19.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-quality keyring
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- flip top is not protected
- Limited drop protection
- High price tag
If you are looking for an Airpod case that you can easily clip to a bag or belt, then the PodPocket Case is a great pick. It has a large flat keyring with a swivel clasp that you can rely on to keep your Airpod case secure.
The PodPocket’s one-piece design makes it easy to install and remove but it leaves the flip top cover of your Airpods charge case vulnerable to scuffs and scratches. All the same, this style looks pretty cool so I don’t mind it at all. It works well with wireless charging and it comes in loads of color options, making it one of the best Airpod cases.
-
4. Best Silicone Airpod Case: PodSkinzPrice: $8.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Rubber port cover
- Low-quality keyring
- Lid falls off easily
- Carabiner loop is angled weird
When you picture a protective Airpods case in your head, it probably looks a lot like the PodSkinz case. This silicone case style is probably the most popular you’ll find because it provides maximum protection with minimum intrusion. All functions of the Airpods charging case work fine with this cover over them.
You can wirelessly charge the case without issue and the power LED of the first generation Airpods are clearly visible through this case. It doesn’t add any serious drop protection but it prevents scratches in your choice of several different colors. The case has a loop with an included carabiner and a rubber port cover to keep lint from building up in your charge port.
The cover for the lid is a separate piece from the body of the case so you don’t have to worry about the rubber breaking over time. Unfortunately, it is more prone to fall off because of this. But if you open and close your charging case often enough, you’ll be glad to not have to deal with this potential friction point.
-
5. Best Leather Airpod Case: Twelve South AirSnapPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish and protective
- Wireless charge compatible
- Sturdy snap closure
- High price tag
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
Because of its supple leather design and sturdy snap closure, the Twelve South AirSnap is one of the classiest Airpod case covers I’ve come across. The AirSnap resembles a designer attache case and has a comparatively higher price to match. It is made with full-grain leather, which as Buckskin Leathers explains in an article, is some of the higher quality leather you’ll find.
It has a snap closure and a swivel clip, both of which add to the overall premium feel of the case. The case itself is a little bulky but it doesn’t interfere with your ability to wirelessly charge or check the charge LED on Airpods 2. Twelve South also makes twill fabric cases but the leather cases are what really set them apart.
-
6. Coolest Airpod Case: UnnFiko Game Boy CasePrice: $8.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish and protective
- Wireless charge compatible
- Lots of color options
- Lid falls off easily
- No carabiner included
- 2nd Gen charge light not visible
There are lots of stylized Airpod cases that resemble different characters and devices but none are quite as cool as this UnnFiko Game Boy Case. This silicone cover is modeled after the original Game Boy console, giving it a bit of retro flair in seven different colors. Its soft, rubbery material lends it well to protecting from scratches while remaining thin enough to support wireless charging.
Like other silicone Airpod cases, the UnnFiko Game Boy case comes in two separate pieces so as to avoid the silicone potentially breaking at the hinge. The lid tends to fall off easily with these case designs but this is a fair tradeoff to avoid having a totally broken case. This case has a cute silicone loop to clip a carabiner to, but it does not come with any actual carabiner to use it with. This is a bit of a disappointment but you can’t complain considering the price.
-
7. Cutest Airpod Case: MaxjoyPrice: $12.65Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wireless charge compatible
- Stylish and protective
- Included carabiner, eartips, and strap
- Low-quality keyring
- Colors can be different than pictured
- Limited impact resistance
The Maxjoy Marble Airpods Case Cover has a lot going for it but the feature that makes it stand out the most is its cute selection of over a dozen patterned designs. I like this marble design best for its classy “yeah, I go to museums” look but they are all pretty cool.
Another major plus for the Maxjoy case is that is includes a whole suite of accessories, including a pair of ear tips, a strap, a watch band holder, and a heart-shaped carabiner. I could take or lose the heart shape, especially since I haven’t been impressed yet by a free carabiner.
The polycarbonate case is not particularly drop-resistant but it doesn’t really have to be either. It has a hole to show off the front LED on the Airpods 2. This might not be the most premium feeling Airpods case but its variety of designs will sure to have something to tickle any fancy.
-
8. Best Fabric Airpod Case: Spigen Urban FitPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grippy and protective
- Included carabiner
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- High price tag
- Carabiner loop is angled weird
The Spigen Urban Fit adds a textural twist to the standard Airpod case cover design with a knit fabric design on top of its polycarbonate frame. The design is eye-catching and grippy, even though it only comes in a few colors. The Urban Fit is lined with microfiber suede to prevent any scuffs or scratches from forming when it is opened or closed.
The case is thick enough to absorb impact while still remaining able to support wireless charging. It comes with a round carabiner and has a pinhole to display the charge LED of the Airpods 2. If it wasn’t for its comparatively high price tag, it would be a perfect pick.
-
9. Best Waterproof Airpod Case: MicokPrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- IP67 water-resistant
- Included carabiner
- Rubber port cover
- Not wireless charge compatible
- 2nd Gen charge light not visible
- Limited color options
The Micok Airpod Case is a great protective option for Airpod owners who have had traumatic experiences involving water and electronics. Technically, the Airpods and their charging case are already IP67 water-resistant, so this waterproof case is somewhat redundant. Still, it never hurts to employ some extra protection.
This silicone case has tight water-sealing ribs in its slip-on design, rendering the enclosure of the charging case safe to be submerged in water. It also has a rubber port cover to protect the case’s Lightning charge port. This has the added benefit of keeping dust and lint out too. The case is bulky enough to protect from light drops and scratches but the tradeoff is that it also interferes with wireless charging. This design fits either the Airpods 1 or 2 but its design blocks the external charge LED found on the Airpods 2. OCD sufferers be warned.
-
10. Best Metal Airpod Case: KekiloPrice: $13.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Included carabiner, case, eartips, and strap
- Dissipates heat quickly
- Lots of color options
- Does not support wireless charging
- 2nd Gen charge light not visible
- Rubber seam is not durable
Though Apple’s Airpods are priced like a premium product, they don’t really have the sturdiness and heft of a premium product until you slip their charging case into one this Kekilo Protective Case Cover. This case’s aluminum outer shell gives it a premium feel that is more reminiscent of Apple’s oldschool iPod design than their modern mobile devices. It complements this with an interior silicone layer for preventing internal scratches as well.
A unique benefit of the aluminum design is that it dissipates heat quicker than silicone, which is always nice when you are dealing with wireless charging. That said, your case cannot be wirelessly charged while it has the Kekilo case on it. This is forgivable considering the impressive suite of Airpod accessories that this case also comes with, though.
The Kekilo case ships with a small carabiner, a pair of ear tips, a strap, and a travel case for your earbuds. These are impressive offerings considering the total price of this product. The icing on the cake is its generous selection of colors to choose from.
-
11. Most Luxurious Airpod Case: Gemfits GucciPrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- High-quality S-clip
- Not actual Gucci
- High price tag
- 2nd Gen charge light not visible
Airpods are already a fairly high-profile accessory but if you want to make your Apple earbuds look even more luxurious than they already are, consider this Gemfits Gucci case. Don’t let your eyes deceive you – it’s not real Gucci. But it is only one of several knock-off brands that you can represent at a value price. (Gemfits also sports Louis Vitton and Supreme.)
The case is made from real leather which both resists scratches and helps protect your charging case from impact. It works with wireless charging and has an accurate cutout for the Lightning charge port. One more nice feature is its high-quality S-clip, which can be used to secure your Airpods case to a bag or a belt.
-
12. Best Clear Airpod Case: AhaStylePrice: $8.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clear and protective
- Wireless charge compatible
- Rubber port cover
- Clear cases tend to discolor over time
- Rubber seam is not durable
- Carabiner loop is angled weird
AhaStyle’s Clear Airpod Case is a great option if you want to maintain the signature look of the Airpods charger case without leaving it vulnerable to scratches and scuffs. This case’s transparent style helps it feel less intrusive, though it also comes in a few other colors if you just want a solid Airpods Gen 2 case.
Keep in mind, this case will fit Gen 1 Airpods as well but the rear Bluetooth button won’t line up quite as nicely as it will for the Gen 2 earbuds. Its design shows off the external LED charge light and has a rubber port cover to keep dust from building up in the charge case’s Lightning port. Its top and bottom portion are connected with a silicone seam, which may tear over time. Thankfully, AhaStyle offers a 1-year replacement warranty.
-
13. Best Cheap Airpod Case: Music TrackerPrice: $4.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low price tag
- Lots of color options
- Rubber port cover
- Rubber seam is not durable
- 2nd Gen charge light not visible
- Limited impact resistance
Considering you already spent a fair amount on Airpods themselves, we understand if you just want a cheap and simple cover like this Music Tracker Airpod Case. Their low price and simple design make them appealing for value shoppers and minimalists alike. Its one-piece silicone design is a simple way to protect all of your charger case’s corners and edges from scratches.
It is just thin enough to support wireless charging and it comes with a carabiner connected by a sturdy metal ring. It does not have a hole to show off the Airpods 2 charging LED but it does have a rubber port cover to keep dust out of the case’s Lightning port. There aren’t a lot of crazy features that take the Music Tracker case over the edge but its low price and large selection of colors make it one of the best Airpod cases nonetheless.
Do You Really Need an Airpod Case?
Considering that Airpods already come with a charging case to keep them safe in your pocket, is it really necessary to add additional protection using an Airpod case? Only if you want to keep your Airpod charging case looking new.
The plastic charging case for both the Airpods 2 and 1 is prone to both scratches and yellowing, so it definitely makes sense to provide an extra coating over it. As for the earbuds themselves, they will be safely contained by the charging case either way.
The other main benefit of Airpod cases is that they also provide a way to add unique visual flair to your Airpods. This makes them feel more personalized and makes them easy to distinguish on the go. Ultimately, these silicone cases aren't essential to the experience, but they are a fun and cheap way to step up your Airpod accessory game.
How Durable Are Airpod Cases?
Despite the large potential for cosmetic damage to your Airpods, you don't really have to have to worry about doing any serious damage to these earbuds. Airpods are very durable.
The Airpods 1 survived a brutal test conducted by 9to5Mac which involved dropping them from up to 10 feet and putting them through a full washing machine cycle. The Airpods 2 are even better off because they have a sturdier anodized aluminum hinge.
But that said, shiny white plastic is only designed to look good and not to stand up against constant abuse. If you want to keep your Airpods looking fresh, you should still consider investing in a proper Airpod case.
