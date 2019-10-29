7 Best Bass Headphones: Your Buyer’s Guide

While there’s nothing wrong with a good pair of iPod earbuds, sometimes you need headphones with more oomph in the low end. Whether you’re looking for studio-quality accuracy or bass so powerful it’ll make your head rattle, these are the best bass headphones available right now.
1. OneOdio Pro-10 | Best Bass Headphones Under $50Price: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fantastic value
- Built for DJs
- Balanced bass
- Includes two cables
- Collapsible swivel design
- Solid build quality and look
- Comfortable pads and headband
- Less bassy than some alternatives
- Case sold separately
- No active noise cancellation
- Wired only
The OneOdio Pro-10 is an ultra-affordable pair of headphones that gives you fantastic value for the price. These headphones are specifically designed for DJs and come with a handful of awesome features, including a collapsible design, multiple output options (3.5mm or 6.35mm), swivel earcups, and, of course, that all-important bass frequency response.
The most important thing to note about the OneOdio Pro-10 is that it has bass that is warm, full, and present but not overly thumpy. In fact, the sound of these headphones is surprisingly balanced considering their low price. They aren’t quite as crystal clear as some of the more expensive monitoring headphones on this list, but they will definitely get the job done if you are looking for something affordable for music production or live DJing.
The more balanced sound also makes these headphones a great choice if you listen to multiple styles of music—bass-heavy genres like EDM and rap as well as less bassy styles like instrumental, rock or acoustic. The Pro-10 packs enough punch in the low end that you’ll still get to enjoy the bassy parts of bass music without making other styles of music sound unnatural. That said, if your philosophy when it comes to bass headphones is “The bassier the better,” then you may want to check out some of the other headphones on this list that can really bring the bass.
If you do pick these headphones up, I’d highly recommend you grab a hardshell case as well, which will protect your Pro-10 during travel.
-
2. Anker Soundcore Life 2 | Best Bass Headphones Under $100Price: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wireless with 60-hour battery
- Huge feature list
- BassUp mode
- Memory foam ear cushions
- Included hard-shell case
- On-board controls
- Built-in microphone
- Lackluster active noise cancellation
- Average sound quality
- Not as bassy as they should be
The Anker Soundcore Life 2 is a solid pair of bass headphones with an incredible list of features: completely wireless, active noise cancellation (ANC), on-board controls, built-in microphone, and up to 60 hours of battery. Add in their comfortable memory foam ear cushions, and on paper, the Life 2 is a great pair of everyday bass headphones. However, in practice, these headphones have a few shortcomings worth considering before picking them up.
The two downsides of the Life 2 are its lackluster active noise cancellation and its average sound. Yes, these headphones do come with ANC, which is great, but it is nowhere near as powerful as the ANC of higher-end products by Bose, Sony, and the like. It’s great for blocking out relatively quiet ambient noise that you might have at home, but it is less-suited for really noisy environments like planes or subways. That said, sub-par ANC is still better than nothing at all.
The other downside has to do with sound quality. In general, these headphones have a pretty neutral sound, even with the BassUp bass boost feature turned on. This feature does give a subtle bump to the low end of music, but it’s quite small. Some reviewers have even said they hardly notice it is on or off. Bass still sounds clear and punchy, but I had hoped for more considering the BassUp switch is one of these headphones’ most-advertised features.
I don’t want to come off overly negative about the Life 2. Obviously, they are still good enough that I felt they are worth including in this list, and, considering their feature list, they are still the best bass headphones available right now at their price point. But they aren’t the absolute slam dunk that they could have been.
Find more Anker Soundcore Life 2 information and reviews here.
-
3. Sony Mdr-Xb950Ap Xtra Bass | Excellent Affordable OptionPrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stunning sound
- Awesome bass
- Time-tested design
- Great look
- Built-in microphone
- Super comfortable
- Wired only
- Too bassy for some kinds of music
- Not collapsible
Sony was one of the first audio companies to start making products specifically for bass lovers, and the Sony Mdr-Xb950Ap Xtra Bass is a classic pair of headphones built specifically with the low end in mind. They produce awesomely rich audio, are extraordinarily comfortable, and have a great look that has stood the test of time.
The only major downsides of these headphones are that they are not as feature-rich as some of the others on this list and that their sound is so bass-leaning that it can make certain styles of music, especially classical and instrumental, sound a little unnatural.
In terms of features, these headphones are wired and have no active noise cancellation. They have solid passive noise cancellation, making it easy to focus on your music and block out quiet ambient sounds, but they aren’t great for very noisy environments like planes. These headphones also are not collapsible, which makes transporting them a little less convenient. I would recommend picking up this carrying case, which helps with travel somewhat.
In terms of sound, these headphones absolutely bring the bass. They sound excellent for bass-heavy styles like rap and EDM but aren’t as enjoyable to use with less bassy genres. If you listen primarily to bass music, then this won’t be an issue for you. But if you have a more eclectic taste of music and want headphones for everything, then you may want a pair of headphones with a more balanced sound.
Find more Sony Mdr-Xb950Ap Xtra Bass information and reviews here.
-
4. Skullcandy Crusher | Most Powerful Bass HeadphonesPrice: $118.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ridiculously strong bass
- Solid price point
- Wireless, 40-hour battery
- Volume knob just for bass frequencies
- Fast-charging
- Multiple color options
- Clampy on the head
- Some quality control issues
- Twang when bumped
- No hard case
The Skullcandy Crusher is an unusually conflicting pair of headphones. On the one hand, I can say with confidence that they provide some of if not the best bass of any headphones on this list, which is enough to make them a candidate for the overall best bass headphones. On the other hand, the other parts of their design leave a little to be desired, such that you are left with a tradeoff between the incredible bass and the negatives of the design.
Let’s get this out of the way: the Skullcandy Crusher headphones give you so much bass it will make your head spin. In addition to the 40mm audio drivers, they have two built-in subwoofer drivers that deliver bass you wouldn’t have imagined possible from a pair of headphones. They also have a dedicated volume knob for the bass frequencies, so you can bump it to your liking depending on whatever you’re listening to. This knob is also nice for the times in which you want to listen to non-bass-heavy music, as you can tone down the bass when necessary.
Other strong points of the Crusher headset include its wireless design, its 40-hour battery life, and its fast charging speeds. Just ten minutes in the charger will get you up to three hours of listening time, which means you’ll never have to wait long to enjoy your tunes.
All of this being said, the Crusher does have some downsides, the most significant of which is that they are not the most comfortable to wear. The earcups do not rotate horizontally or vertically, which gives them limited flexibility for getting a good fit on your head. To compensate for this, the headphone band is very tight and makes the cups feel like they are clamping down on your head, especially at the bottom of the cups. This is particularly uncomfortable if you have a larger-than-average head.
I also picked up a pair of these headphones myself and encountered an issue in which the bass volume knob stopped working. Unfortunately, other reviewers have experienced similar issues as well.
A final con worth mentioning is that the built-in bass radiators make an audible twanging sound when the headphones are bumped or tapped. It’s not a huge issue and you likely won’t encounter it all the time, but it’s an unusual quirk I’ve never seen in any other headphones.
In the end, if you are a diehard basshead and want to experience the biggest bass that headphones can provide, you owe it to yourself to try these headphones. If you can get past the clamping feeling and don’t experience any of the quality issues that I and others have experienced, then these are easily the best bass headphones available today. That said, they likely aren’t the best choice for everyone.
As with most of the other headphones on this list, I’d recommend picking up a hardshell case for the Skullcandy Crusher if you plan on traveling with it.
Find more Skullcandy Crusher | Headphones With the Best Bass information and reviews here.
-
5. Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 | Best Mid-Range Wireless HeadphonesPrice: $131.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Modern feature list
- Detailed, bass-leaning sound
- 24-hour battery life
- Stylish look
- Unique gyroscope features
- Bass is present but not huge
- Gyroscope features sometimes wonky
- No hard-shell case
- Moderate noise cancellation
The Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 is an excellent mid-range pair of headphones that comes with all of the features you would hope for in a modern headset: It’s wireless, has active noise cancellation (ANC), a stylish look, optional voice control, and the perfect amount of bass for bass-heavy genres like rap and EDM.
In terms of sound, the overall character is neutral, albeit bass-leaning. They’re great at reproducing the big low end of bass-heavy music but the bass isn’t so overbearing that it makes other styles of music sound unnatural. The Backbeat Pro 2 is a great middle-of-the-road pair of bass earphones in that they are not completely flat but aren’t as extremely bass-driven as something like the Skullcandy Crusher.
The other great thing about the Backbeat Pro 2 is its modern feature list. As stated in the introduction, this headset comes with all of the features you likely expect from your headphones in 2019, as well as a few others that you’ve probably never seen before. One unique feature of this headset is the built-in gyro sensors that automatically pause your music when you take them off your head, much like the ear sensors of Apple AirPods. It’s something I’ve never seen before in a pair of headphones.
All in all, the Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 are an awesome balance of sound quality and function. They sound great, with bass that delivers without being overbearing, and give you all the features you want in a pair of everyday headphones.
I’d recommend picking up a hard-shell carrying case, as these headphones only come with a soft sleeve.
Find more Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 information and reviews here.
-
6. Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT | Most Balanced Mid-Range HeadphonesPrice: $144.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Balanced, detailed sound with good bass
- Super popular among musicians and audiophiles alike
- Great for all genres of music
- Attractive look
- 90-degree swivel, collapsible
- Wireless
- Less bassy than some alternatives
- Stock ear pads aren't the most comfortable
- No active noise cancellation
- Hard case not included
The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT is a hugely popular pair of over-ear headphones that is renowned for its clear, detailed sound across the frequency spectrum—including the low end. The original ATH-M50x is widely used by music producers as a pair of reference earphones, which should give you some idea of their quality, and this wireless version is a great choice for music consumers looking for a superior audio experience.
Powered by dual 45mm large-aperture drivers, the sound signature of these headphones can best be described as balanced. They aren’t ridiculously thumpy like the Skullcandy Crusher, but they’re able to capture a song’s mix exactly as the audio engineers meant it to be. Put another way, the ATH-M50xBT definitely delivers the goods in the bass frequencies, but it doesn’t overemphasize the bass like some other headphones on this list. It won’t make songs that aren’t bassy sound bassy, and it won’t amplify an already bassy mix to make your head shake.
This is a pro and a con depending on what you’re looking for. If you’re a discerning audiophile who loves a balanced, detailed sound, then these could be a great choice for you. But if you care less about detail and want something thumpy, then there’s probably a better choice for you elsewhere on this list.
A final thing to note about the ATH-M50xBT is that it does not have any active noise cancellation (ANC) or a built-in microphone. That said, the headphones still sound incredible, which is why they are a serious contender for the best bass earphones available today. If you want to take them up a notch, I’d recommend picking up a pair of Brainwavs Ear Pads to replace the built-in pads and a good hard-shell case.
Find more Audio-Technica ATH-M50x information and reviews here.
-
7. Sony WH1000XM3 | Best Wireless Bass HeadphonesPrice: $348.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top-notch build and features
- Excellent bassy sound
- 30-hour battery life
- Awesome touch controls
- Best-in-class noise cancellation
- Quick charging
- Lightweight and comfortable
- Awesome Sony app
- Pricey
- Maybe too bassy for some genres
- Touch controls take some getting used to
The Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Headphones are the perfect blend of sound quality and function. They have an incredible bass-heavy sound that works perfectly for bassy genres like rap, EDM, and R&B and they have all of the features you could want in a pair of headphones. They’re completely wireless, have excellent active noise cancellation (ANC), and even have some excellent unique functions that you won’t find in most other headphones.
Much like many of Sony’s other headphones and earbuds, the WH1000XM3 makes the bass frequencies the star of the show. The bass on these headphones isn’t quite on the level of the Skullcandy Crushers with the bass all the way turned up, but it’s noticeably bassier than almost all of the other headphones on this list. The sound is less balanced than something like the ATH-M50x, but if you like bass more than the mids and highs, then you may not want “balanced” anyways. You also have the ability to adjust the sound balance using the Sony app to get a perfect sound profile for your tastes.
Other standout features of these headphones include the active noise cancellation, which is perhaps the best of any headphones currently on the market, and the 30-hour battery life. These headphones also have unique gesture controls built into the right earcup, allowing you to adjust the music or make calls simply by swiping on the cups.
If you’re looking for a great pair of everyday bass headphones, especially a wireless pair, then the WH1000XM3 could be the perfect choice for you. They’re top of the line in almost every way, and they’re an ideal option for bass enthusiasts.
Find more Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Headphones information and reviews here.
Choosing Your Bass Headphones
Choosing a pair of bass headphones comes down to balancing three characteristics: sound profile, features, and price. We'll take a closer look at each of these considerations to help you figure out which of the above options is right for you.
Bass Headphones Sound Profile
If you're reading this article, it's safe to assume that you want to enjoy the bass frequencies of your music. While all of the above headphones have well-above-average bass, some are still bassier than others. Before deciding on a pair of bass headphones, you'll need to ask yourself if you are looking for as much bass as you can possibly get, or simply enough bass to enjoy your music.
If you want the most powerful bass available, then the Skullcandy Crusher is easily the winner for you. The Crusher has a built-in volume knob just for the bass frequencies, which can be turned up to ridiculously high levels.
If you're a little worried about the Crusher's downsides described in the review, then I'd recommend the two Sony models and the Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 as some bass-heavy alternatives. These headphones aren't as insanely bassy as the Crusher, but they still have thick bass regions and don't have some of the Crusher's more frustrating design elements.
Finally, if you are looking for a relatively balanced sound profile, with bass that is present but not overtuned, then I would highly recommend the ATH-M50x or the Soundcore Life 2. The ATH-M50x definitely sounds better, but it doesn't have as many features as the Life 2—more on that in the next section!
Features
Sound is obviously the most important consideration when buying a pair of bass headphones, but features are pretty important as well.
Features are important because they may make it more likely for you to actually use and enjoy using your bass headphones. For example, you might end up wearing your headphones more if you get a wireless pair than if you get a wired one—simply because it is liberating not having to deal with a wire. But this isn't necessarily the case for everyone. If you know yourself and value sound above everything else, then maybe you don't care about the extras.
One feature I would like to specifically draw attention to is active noise cancellation (ANC). While ANC is maybe not a big deal to you if you primarily listen to music in quiet listening environments, it can be absolutely game-changing if you plan on listening in louder places like planes or subways. This is one feature that can make a huge difference in your music experience, even if it isn't explicitly related to audio quality.
Price
Last but certainly not least, price! The above list was specifically chosen to have something for every budget. As a general rule, you get what you pay for when it comes to audio equipment, but you can rest easy knowing that the products listed here have been selected because they are the best in their respective ranges.
I recommend getting a case for every one of the headphones on this list unless they come with a hard-shell case already, but this is particularly important if you get one of the more expensive products. Protect your investment with something like this for the ATH-M50xBT.
