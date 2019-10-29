7 Best Bass Headphones: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Skullcandy Crusher is an unusually conflicting pair of headphones. On the one hand, I can say with confidence that they provide some of if not the best bass of any headphones on this list, which is enough to make them a candidate for the overall best bass headphones. On the other hand, the other parts of their design leave a little to be desired, such that you are left with a tradeoff between the incredible bass and the negatives of the design.

Let’s get this out of the way: the Skullcandy Crusher headphones give you so much bass it will make your head spin. In addition to the 40mm audio drivers, they have two built-in subwoofer drivers that deliver bass you wouldn’t have imagined possible from a pair of headphones. They also have a dedicated volume knob for the bass frequencies, so you can bump it to your liking depending on whatever you’re listening to. This knob is also nice for the times in which you want to listen to non-bass-heavy music, as you can tone down the bass when necessary.

Other strong points of the Crusher headset include its wireless design, its 40-hour battery life, and its fast charging speeds. Just ten minutes in the charger will get you up to three hours of listening time, which means you’ll never have to wait long to enjoy your tunes.

All of this being said, the Crusher does have some downsides, the most significant of which is that they are not the most comfortable to wear. The earcups do not rotate horizontally or vertically, which gives them limited flexibility for getting a good fit on your head. To compensate for this, the headphone band is very tight and makes the cups feel like they are clamping down on your head, especially at the bottom of the cups. This is particularly uncomfortable if you have a larger-than-average head.

I also picked up a pair of these headphones myself and encountered an issue in which the bass volume knob stopped working. Unfortunately, other reviewers have experienced similar issues as well.

A final con worth mentioning is that the built-in bass radiators make an audible twanging sound when the headphones are bumped or tapped. It’s not a huge issue and you likely won’t encounter it all the time, but it’s an unusual quirk I’ve never seen in any other headphones.

In the end, if you are a diehard basshead and want to experience the biggest bass that headphones can provide, you owe it to yourself to try these headphones. If you can get past the clamping feeling and don’t experience any of the quality issues that I and others have experienced, then these are easily the best bass headphones available today. That said, they likely aren’t the best choice for everyone.

As with most of the other headphones on this list, I’d recommend picking up a hardshell case for the Skullcandy Crusher if you plan on traveling with it.